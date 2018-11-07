Benue Varsity joins ASUU strike, says VC

The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, alleged that he, his wife and son narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by armed men in the early hours of the day. Ekweremadu, who came by Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 (as amended), to make personal explanation during plenary, told the Chamber that the armed assailants invaded his official home at the Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Abuja, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday.

He said that one of the assailants was apprehended after a lot of struggle and pandemonium in his house, noting that the criminals were able to beat his security and made their way to his bedroom, where he was sleeping with his wife.

Ekweremadu stated that the bandits, who escaped after one of them was caught, left some dangerous weapons behind including knife and other house-breaking devices. He hinted that the attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them to his bedroom. The lawmaker also noted that the arrested member of the gang refused to divulge any information on the operation and had been handed over to the Police.

His words: “I will like to tell my colleagues, my constituents and the general public that my wife, my son and I narrowly escaped assassination early hours of this morning (Tuesday). It was about 4a.m. this morning that some people invaded my house and got all the way to my room, where I was sleeping with my wife. “There was a struggle; there was a fight; there was heavy commotion. By the grace of God, we eventually caught one of them, and then the rest escaped. We have handed over the arrested one over to the Police, who are now investigating the matter.”

But, the Nigeria Police Force explained that the incidence was a burglary and not an assassination attempt. Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, investigation had commenced on the alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu. Moshood said that similar incident also took place at the residence of Haliru Adamu, a neighbour of the deputy senate president. “Investigation so far carried out in the incident does not have any link to assignation attempt,” he said.

He said that one of the suspects, Mohammed Yusuf, who was arrested by the police was in custody and had made useful statements. “The suspect has been assisting the police in the investigation into the matter. We have intensified efforts to arrest other suspects who escaped from the crime scene,” he said.

He said that Ekweremadu and Adamu have made statements to the police in respect of the incident. Moshood said that Adamu lost his cell phones and jewelries to the thieves while nothing was reportedly stolen from Ekweremadu’s house. The Police said four of their men, and one operative of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had been arrested in connection with the incident. Moshood said the security personnel being detained, were on duty when the incident occurred.

According to Moshood, “There was no delay in Police intervention in the incident that occurred in the residence of the Deputy Senate President. Four Police personnel and one operative of NSCDC on duty at the residence of the Deputy Senate President at the time of the incidence have been arrested and currently in detention for investigation for negligent acts and dereliction of duty.”

The Deputy Senate President, however, expressed serious concerns over what he described as Police insensitivity to his distressed calls for help, noting that his efforts to get the attention of the superior authorities of the Police Force proved abortive up to the time he left his house for the National Assembly.

The lawmaker said that he called the telephone line of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, but the line was switched off, while those of his aides rang out without anybody responding, just as there was no response from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, whose phone also rang without response. Responding to the DSP’s story, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, lamented the inaction of the Police, expressing reservations whether the Police were being partisan in handling issues affecting Nigerians.

Accordingly, he directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, to meet with Police authorities and find out the reason for not responding to the DSP’s calls and report to him at the close of work in the evening. It would be recalled that the Ekweremadu reportedly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the alleged attempt on the life of Ekweremadu.

Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) described the attack as shameful considering the number of policemen on duty in Ekweremadu’s house at the time of this foiled attack. The party said the attack, which was the second since 2015, raises fears that certain forces, who have been hostile to Ekwerema du’s political standing, are still bent on silencing him at all cost.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demanded immediate probe into yesterday’s attack. CUPP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Ugochinyere, decried the increasing attack on key opposition leaders.

“This careless act of treating the lives of opposition leaders at different levels like chicken is a dangerous signal that can derail the smooth conduct of the 2019 election,” the statement said. The coalition demanded that the arrested assassin who led the armed attack should be properly interrogated to ascertain the real sponsors. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ekweremadu, his wife and son.

The speaker said that as the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigeria Police and all security agencies must ensure that acts of intimidation and coercion, such as political assassinations, are prevented. The Speaker noted that the incident was a clear indication that insecurity in the country has climaxed to the point that nowhere and nobody is safe in the country.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta condemned the attempt on the life of Ekweremadu. Okowa decried the attack on the lawmaker, describing it as barbaric. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, direct the IGP to set up a full scale probe into the attacks.

