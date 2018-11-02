Birmingham stiker, Otabor, wants Eagles jersey

Birmingham City striker Viv Solomon- Otabor has turned down the opportunity to play for England senior national team saying he wants to wear the green and white colours of Super Eagles. Otabor who was previously on the books of Premier League giants Crystal Palace has been a target of Nigeria Football Federation . The 22-year-old forward was born in London, but his parents are from Edo State, Nigeria. Recent reports have it that Otabor decided to represent Nigeria despite being earlier called up to the England U-21 squad by Aidy Boothroyd.

The report states that his admira-tion or Nigeria and the urge to wear the green and white influenced his decision to turn down England. He said, “Now I’m 22 I feel like I’ve got a lot of experience with over 80 league appearances under my belt and if I get into the Super Eagles team I can do well. “I’ve matured physically and I’m more powerful than when I was before. So a chance is all I need to prove myself.”

“I hope for an opportunity to show the manager and his staff what I can do.” Otabor, who previously trained with Nigeria’s U-23 that went on to win a bronze medal at 2016 in Rio De Janiero, stated that he was unable to make the team to the 2015 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations as the tournament was not in the FIFA Calendar and permission was an issue.

