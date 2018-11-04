Bishop Akinola pleads with politicians to have interest of masses at heart

As politicians strategise ahead of 2019 elections, the presiding Bishop, Rhema Christian Church and Towers, RCC&T, Bishop Akinola, has urged Nigerian politicians to have the interest of the masses at heart. He Made the plea while addressing newsmen in preparation for the Rhema World Convention 2018.

The cleric said: “There is growing tension in the land, saying “this is quite disheartening.

Whereas we know that the experiences which some politicians recent went through in their political bases are not quite palatable, yet we opine that cross-carpeting and movement by politicians from one political party to the other in order to fulfill their political ambitions could be hinged on lack of political ideology by Nigeria political parties. And, this is responsible for these ugly developments we see in our body polity today.

“We hereby call on politicians to have the interest of the masses at heart, and to conduct themselves in a manner that will ensure the success of the year 2019 general elections.

They all should desist from doing anything that will truncate the electoral process or expose fellow citizens to jeopardy. “We are equally appealing to all eligible voters to remain peaceful, law abiding and ensure that they come out en-masse during the elections to vote for the candidates of their choice.

The Bishop, however, advised the electorate to “vote wisely, and not allowed themselves to be swayed by propaganda and tissues of lies in the name of campaign. “Electorates should endeavor to vote for people who are trustworthy and skillful enough in delivering on the issues of governance for the welfare of our future. Remember, liars who told you lies before will always tell you lies again and again. Vote wisely, and don’t sell your vote,” he said.

Explaining the activities marking the convention, he said that conference will begin 9am Sunday, 4th; and runs through to 2pm, Sunday 11th November 2018. Venue is Rhema Christian Church International Headquarter, at Champions Peace Cathedral, Temidire, Sango, Ogun State. There will be morning, afternoon and evening sessions each day, beginning at 6am, 9am and 5pm respectively.

The church’s popular Hosanna Night, which he said is a time of victorious and miracle invoking praise, with anointed gospel artistes lined up for divine ministrations comes up on November 9.

“Sunday November 11, is the Grand-Finale and it promises to re-launch God’s people into a supernatural and overflowing blessings for them to begin to operate in the true sense of divine dominion,” the Bishop said. A very unique feature we have added to this year’s convention is the assembly of star and anointed gospel artistes that would minister daily throughout the convention.

Gospel artistes lined up include, Mike Abdul, Sam Ebube, Ayan Jesu, Wunmi Sax, Bola Dada and others. Notable to feature at the convention include Rev. Dr. Kunle Adesina, Bishop Bisi Bankole, Reverend Daniel Adeniyi, Bishop Victor Akilla, Bishop Dr. Abiodun Akinteye, Bishop Israel Alaya, to mention a few.

