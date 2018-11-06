Back Page Column
Blood on their hands
There is nothing more appropriate to underscore a nation with broken consciousness and moral fibre than its present army of occupation across the country. It is a sign of dithering hope, fractured nationality, broken dialogue, and a clear absence of national cohesion and unanimity of purpose. Under a democracy, the Police are vested with the responsibility of maintaining law and order, and not the military by whatever guise.
The present scenario playing out under the Buhari’s administration is an unusual situation in an unusual country, governed by unusual president struggling hard to defend an unusual certificate in a country of sins without sinners.
The present occupation of Nigeria by the Armed Forces with different code names; operation python dance, crocodile smile, Akpatuma, and all others, should naturally remind a serious government that there is a breakdown of national consciousness that needs urgent response by way of constructive engagement and dialogue to restore national cohesion and homogeneity of purpose. But given our present talk-for-bullets approach, blood has become cheap.
Last week was one loaded with so many dramas, each one dictated by actors that suit its configuration. In Abuja, it was a theatre of bloodletting when the Army unleashed its bullets on hapless members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were on a procession from all entry points to Abuja in what is called “arbeen”.
There was also similar procession in London, and other places where Shiites exist, to carry out what has become a yearly ritual. The amateur video clips we saw with torrents of gunshots could only be a scene from a battle field. At the end of the day, there were casualties on both sides.
While the army displayed vandalised vehicles as its own loss with one or two injured soldiers, the Shiites members took their human losses to the cemetery. About 45 Shiite members were reportedly killed in the aftermath. And as if to justify her careless excesses and bloodletting, the army tweeted a justification for such killings by using Donald Trump’s reported statement on migrants as food for action. Trump had talked about migrants throwing stones and not Americans. He had also denied the statement following public outrage. Back home in Nigeria, Shiites are not migrants.
They are full blooded Nigerians who hold certain beliefs and who were carrying out their annual ritual of procession to mark a particular event. If the security were to act in a civilised manner, they would have offered protection and guidance to the crowd of persons on that procession and ensure that public peace and orderliness is maintained. I have seen many demonstrations in the past carried out by NLC and other political groups. They were never shot at nor were there any violence reported.
I have also witnessed the Shiites procession in the heart of Abuja without molestation on either side, the members and security agencies. But the series of attacks on the Shiite members was quite a disturbing scenario. There is too much of bloodshed by this Buhari-led government. Life is cheap in the eyes of President Buhari’s security men, but they know how to extract justice for their own.
As much as I appreciate the enormity of the selfless services of our security personnel, they ought to know when and where to draw the line. For a single soul declared missing, Major General Idris Alkali (retd), the army sent a whole contingent in search of his body, using sniffer dogs to compliment the effort of the searchers. They eventually saw the decomposing body and recovered it for befitting burial. That to me should underscore why the army should respect other Nigerians too when it comes to killings. The action of the army against the Shiites can only worsen an already bad situation in the country.
This was the same level of high-handedness with which late Mohammed Yusuf was reportedly handled and brutally killed in Maiduguri and the aftermath is the Boko Haram insurgency that has remained with us till date.
I am of the considered view that the language of engagement should not be by bullets and force; it should be through deliberate policy of using dialogue to address a number of the concerns raised by members of Shiites movement. Using force and raining bullets in exchange for stones or pebbles is to me an unconscious process of toughening the resolve of these persons who already carry wounds in their hearts following the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim El Zakzakky. What government agents should do is to amongst other things, use dialogue and effective communication to interface with the members of IMN.
This present approach will turn out to be counterproductive. The mindless killings that took place in 2015 at Zaria has already eroded the confidence the Shiite members have with the security agencies especially the army. Added to this is the fact that their leader despite court order, has continued to remain in jail. This mutual distrust has its own telling impact on the perception level of an average Shiite member when they sight a soldier or any security personnel for that matter. But to use Trump’s analogy as a basis to endorse these killings is to miss the point outright.
The Army’s reference to that piece of news item was a complete gaffe. There should be no rationalisation for taking lives with the slightest provocation or the perception that there could be a breakdown of law and order when carrying out a procession. Again, members of Shiites are not migrants in Nigeria.
They are part and parcel of the Nigerian society, so comparing them with Donald Trump’s stone-throwing migrants is an error of judgement. President Buhari cannot wash himself clean from the guilt of these bloodlettings. There is too much of killings and blood in the last three and a half years.
Too many mass burials. It is blood everywhere. Hardly does a day passes by without one form of killing or the other. This has also heightened the state of insecurity in the country. There is too much monologue going on. Aside from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who has gone grey from the pressure of speaking, all other governmental spokespersons are just speaking to themselves. They hardly communicate. When they try to make an impression, they end up with bogus lies and apparent contradictions.
A country aspiring to become like the Asian Tigers cannot get to the top if its moral fibre is telling signs of polarisation. Countries that desire to strike the right cord first and foremost, build the national consciousness and cohesion. Such countries have national vision and mission defined within the prism of collectivity.
In a country with defective security architecture or where nepotism has overtaken nationalism, symptoms of mutual mistrust and distrust will naturally define our sectional engagement and weaken the very foundation of our nationality and nationalism. We cannot turn our geographic space to a killing field or turn against ourselves.
As much as we appreciate the selfless intervention of our service men, to protect our territorial integrity, they have no business in using live ammunition to disperse crowd. The only reason why they are called soldiers is the fact that they have signed up their own death warrant on behalf of the people in difficult situations. This is why I always appreciate the untiring effort of the military at providing territorial protection and ensuring they combat insurgents even in terribly difficult situations. But to now turn against the hapless in the society is to erode that mutual confidence.
In the light of the ugly incidence of last week between the army and members of IMN, the army should simply apologise to Nigerians for such killings. It takes nothing away from their gallantry. We must help build confidence in a system that has become a playing ground for mutual suspicion. The military, police and the civil populace must build a symbiotic relationship that would engender the right synergy in delivering services for the good of the country.
They are not enemies occupying the same geopolitical space. Nigerians who are the taxpayers must see security personnel as partners in the collective project of building an egalitarian society. If Nigeria gets its functionality, it is to the overall good of everyone.
If it gets to dysfunctionality as we are presently experiencing, the nation as a whole suffers. It is for our collective good to arrest the present drift and set the tone for national healing. From Zamfara, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue and the entire North- East, this blood is too much. We should stop irrigating our land with blood, we need water to purify our souls and cleanse our lands.
Back Page Column
2019: The choice before Nigerians
Of course, I cannot pretend that politics is not in the air, and that elections are a few weeks away. This means that all Nigerians including those of us in the South-West have to make a choice about who to choose and which party to vote for. I am mindful of the fact that this is the first time where we have had two major parties manage our affairs. One for 16 years and another for three and a half years thus far. I am aware that we still want more service from government, and therefore decisionmaking will require deep reflection.
Do we go back to those who have served you for 16 years since 1999; or do we move forward with this government that has had only three years and five months to serve us? So the next election might well be a choice between going back and moving forward. Let me start by saying that my ministry is responsible for delivering some of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure for transport, electricity and housing. In 2015 when you elected this government, the budget for these three ministries, left behind by the previous government, was N19 billion for works, N5 billion for power, and N1.2 billion for housing making a total of N25.2 billion. In the year 2017, the budget for works was N394 billion; Power was N69.96 billion and Housing was N64.9 billion (Total N529 billion).
In a country where the population is growing faster than the infrastructure, the difference between these budgets must tell you that this government is more serious about providing infrastructure to support you. So, if you need more roads, more bridges, more power, more housing and the job opportunities and prosperity that their delivery will bring, your choice in the next election should be easier. Don’t go back to a budget of N25.2 billion for infrastructure, move forward with a budget for infrastructure which has grown to N543 billion in 2018. Another feature of the difference between these two budget sizes is that the last government was spending less on infrastructure for almost one decade when oil prices stayed at $100 per barrel during that decade. This government is spending more on infrastructure when oil prices largely hovered between $40 and $60. So, in making your choice, please consider who is the better manager.
The one who did less with more or the one who did more with less. Again I urge you to reflect. Do you want to go back to doing less with more, or move forward with doing more with less? And before I leave this point, let me just inform you that over the last 10 years, from the proceeds of oil, Saudi Arabia spent $420 billion on infrastructure. But it is not about spending money alone, it is about what we did with it; and what was left behind for us.
What was left behind were massive debts owed to contractors who had not been paid for 3 to 5 years and who had laid off thousands of workers and shut down equipment and plants. That was one of the reasons why the economy first went into recession, and, I suspect, one of the reasons they quickly conceded defeat.
They also left behind debts owed to state governments who were forced to intervene on federal infrastructure especially roads and bridges. That figure stands at about N450 billion. What we spent the money on, was to pay contractors and today I can tell you that there is no state in Nigeria where we are not building at least one federal road.
We are constructing houses in 34 states in a pilot scheme to determine affordability and acceptability; and we have 90 transmission projects aimed at improving connectivity between the Gen- Cos and the DisCos who serve you. Those 90 projects are largely resuscitated because this government has recovered 690 containers of power equipment out of over 800 containers left at the port for almost a decade because they did not pay contractors, who then could not pay the shippers and warehouse companies.
The Buhari government has paid, the projects are making progress. Adamawa, Odogunyan, Ejigbo, Apo and Damaturu are some of those completed Transmission Sub-stations. Those of you from Ondo and environs will agree that although the work is not finished, your travel time on the Benin-Ore-Sagamu road has reduced. Our contractor is on site and has to work while you use the road.
The same is true of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway that connects three states of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo; and links to Ondo and beyond. Those of you who use the road will acknowledge that you no longer have to spend the night on the road. You can go to Ibadan from Lagos and be sure that you can return on the same day. Yet we have not finished. Please as you prepare to choose next year, remember those long hours on Benin-Ore, Lagos-Ibadan that sometimes stretched into the night.
Do you want to go back? Ask yourself if progress on these roads in three years is better than what you have seen over 16 years. It will help you decide who to choose to ensure that the road is finished, and you can move forward. Also remember those who presided over the cuts in the budget of these roads in the 2017 budget. As they plan to frustrate and slow down the Buhari government, the president innovates and finds solutions.
There is now a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund to ensure that the Second Niger bridge, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and some other projects are not deprived of funding again. Major roads in the South-West like the Lagos-Abeokuta Road, the Ikorodu-Sagamu road, which had been deserted and left to decay, now have contractors at work. Do you want to go back to that? The Apapa-TinCan-Mile 2-Oshodi- Oworonshoki road has been awarded and work should start sometime in November this year as the construction equipment are being readied.
This will give a final solution for the gridlock that was inherited from the last government. These are some of the examples of what has changed and is changing for the better. Those who ran it aground for 16 years now say we are not quick enough. The question you right thinking and well-meaning citizens should ask is which nation has been rebuilt in four years? It is going to take more than one election cycle to consolidate on the progress I have shared with you; and if you do not choose wisely you can reverse it. A choice to go back is a choice to reverse this progress and a choice to move forward is a sensible choice to consolidate and progress.
Those same people who caused the problem cannot now be trusted to fix it.You will hear from them that the country has problems as they try to weaponise our challenges to deceive Nigerians. The infrastructure decayed under their watch; insurgency and bombings started under their watch; the grand corruption under their watch makes it impossible to identify one item of critical infrastructure that Nigeria can point to in a decade during which oil price averaged over $100 per barrel. On the housing side, as I said we are in every state including all the states of the South- West except Lagos. Each site employs not less than 1,000 people made up of builders, artisans, fabricators, and vendors and we plan to do much more. Through this infrastructure commitment, the President and the government is driving the economy vehicle in the right direction. The last quarter report of the National Bureau of Statistics for Q2 of 2018 shows the following rate of growth in sectors affected by my ministry:
Transportation – (Road, rail, water and air) – 21.76%, Construction – 7.66% and Electricity – 7.59%. But it is not just travel time reduction, and economic growth that is impacted, the number of road traffic accidents, injuries and loss of lives are reducing month by month as FRSC figures from June and July 2018 show. While the biggest cause of accidents remains speed violations. Let me close with some specific comments on power in the South-West: Magboro, Mowe, Ibafo, Ondo (North and South) are communities who were never connected to power supply before. That story has changed. They are now connected and experiencing power supply.
That is change. This is because we increased generation from 4,000 to 7,000 MW; averaging 1,000 MW per annum; Transmission from 5,000 to 7,000MW averaging 660MW per annum, and distribution from 2,690 MW in May 2015 to 5,222MW in January 2018, averaging 844 MW per annum. We have not finished and we have not reached everybody yet; but many of you can tell the difference now and attest to the fact that things have changed for the better. Ask yourself if you use your generator longer today than in 2015 or if you spend less money on diesel today than in 2015, or if you are getting power supply longer today than in 2015.
Please choose next year according to that answer. Also ask yourself who has done better: 4,000 MW over 16 years at an average 250 MW per annum? Or 3,000 MW over 3 years at an average of 1,000 MW per annum? I have addressed the choice before you between going back and moving forward. Let me end my contribution on another issue that is critical to the decision you have to make about your future.
That issue is TRUST. Who will you trust to better manage your affairs. The one who did less with more; or the one that is doing more with less. Without a doubt, we have done more with less time and with less money. That is change and we remain committed to doing more.
•Fashola (SAN), Minister of Power, Works and Housing, made the observation at the South-West town hall meeting in Ibadan recently.
Back Page Column
Exit of Chief Tony Anenih, the Political Iroko of our time
“Are there still two Romans living such as these?…The last of all the Romans, fare thee well”-William Shakespeare (1564-1616) in Julius Caesar. There is no better way of describing this iroko of a Nigerian of Edoid origin; this iconic prodigy of a politician par excellence and this pan-Nigerian Nationalist of a colossus, than to use the above words. He was an unforgettable politician who brought colour, candour, exoticism, mystique, enchantment, effervescence and glamour to bear on politics and politicking.
Never since the days of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa) and Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (the man of timber, obeche, iroko and caterpillar), had we beholden a man so deft in political sagacity, acuity, percipience, perspicacity, shrewdness and strategic discernment. Chief Anenih was brutally frank, honest and sincere to a fault. I was close enough to him to know these facts first hand. He was like a father to me, always giving free elderly advice laden with wisdom and perception. He wore humility like a second skin. Easily accessible and gregarious, yet oximoronically shy and taciturn, Chief Tony Anenih, ever sartorial and dignifying in carriage, will be missed in the political space of Nigeria as a resonating voice in an oasis of fear and silence. He, it was, who joined other forces to bring about democracy in 1999, after the better forgotten annulment of the June 12, 1993 fairest, freest and most credible election ever held in Nigeria.
To say that this patriarch of many mentees stamped his political feet on the sands of time is a gross understatement. Popularly called “Mr Fix It” for his uncommon political navigational skills and proactive dexterity in wading into and solving complex governance, and political logjams and puzzles, the Iyasele of Esanland was an embodiment of what principled politicians should be. He saw politics from the nationalistic prism of inclusivity, uniting Nigeria and giving her peace, unity, stability, cohesion, justice, equity and egalitarianism. He never discriminated against anyone on the basis of his gender, religion, tribe or station in life. His soft spoken nature was a mere veneer and coating for a steady personae, one who was hard on principles and discipline.
Chief Anenih came. He saw. And he conquered. Vini, Vidi, Vici. Let us not mourn, but celebrate this African octopoidal octogenarian. It was calpurnia, wife of Julius Caesar, who, while begging her husband not to venture out on the ideas of March (the day he was later killed), made the memorable speech: “When beggars die, there are no comets seen; the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of Princes”. Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, easily fits into this narrative. God, grant his soul eternal repose. God, grant his entire family the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.
OBA EWUARE II: GIANT STRIDES WITHIN A SHORT TIME
INTRODUCTION
Oba Ewuare II (N’ Ogidigan), Uku Apkolokpolo, the 40th Oba of Benin, is the scion of Oba Ewuare the Great (1440-1473), who reigned after Oba Uwafiokun (1443-1473) and was succeeded by Oba Ezoti (1473-1475). Ewuare the Great, it was, who developed the Edaiken title for the eldest son of the Oba, to stamp succession authority in the royal lineage. A warrior par excellence, who built city walls, moats and boulevards within Benin City and led his army to conquer many cities and towns, up to Owo and the Niger Delta area, Ewuare the Great no doubt reincarnated in the present Oba of Benin, Ewuare II. The handsome quintessential Diplomat illuminated the dark crevices of locked diplomatic channels during and after the military years, as Nigerian envoy to Angola, Italy (with concurrent accreditation to Albania), the kingdom of Sweden (with concurrent accreditation to the Scandinavian countries of the Republic of Finland and the kingdom of Denmark and Norway). Since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers two years ago, Oba Ewuare II has achieved so much within a very short time on the throne. He is development conscious for his people.
SOME IMPRINTS
He has since strongly called for the repatriation of all Benin artefacts carted away during the mindless and punitive British expedition and invasion of Benin kingdom in 1897. He has implored the federal government to have more federal presence in Edo State. He has called upon Edo State government to introduce Benin language and history in the curriculum of schools. Using what he coined as “cultural diplomacy”, Oba Ewuare called for cultural renaissance as a great tool to promote harmonious relationships, respect traditional institutions, unify the people and resolve communal and individual disputes through the principles of social justice and equity.
DISBANDMENT OF CDAs
One of his earliest actions on being crowned on 20th October, 2016, was to order the immediate disbandment of the notorious and parasitic Community Development Associations (CDAs). This was a platform used by unemployed youths in virtually all the communities within Benin kingdom, to perpetrate heinous crimes. Potential investors were serially chased out with machetes, clubs and guns, whenever they refused to pay huge sums of extortionist money to them. Private homes and property developers were not spared this anguish and nightmare. The Oba immediately set up a Committee of intellectuals, professionals, security gurus and traditional chiefs to map out a roadmap towards elimination of this anti-development menace. Yours sincerely was privileged to be part of this historic platform. The result was the Oba’s forging of a close alliance with the Edo State executive and legislative arms of government to promulgate a law criminalizing and out lawing CDAs and their ill-wind deleterious effects.
Today, Edo state, especially the Benin Kingdom axis, is seen by investors that troop in, as a safe haven for investment. Inspite of this, His Royal Majesty, during his thank you visit to present Muhammadu Buhari in Aso villa, emphasized the strengthening of security in Edo State and the dire need of infrastructural development in Edo state.
ADVOCACY FOR GELEGELE SEA PORT DEVELOPMENT
One project quite dear to the heart of the Oba who has since modernized the royal palace and vicinity, is the Gelegele seaport. He implored president Buhari to help develop it, to open up the state to commerce and industry.
SATELLITE TOWN
Perhaps, the most ambitious project so far embarked upon by the Oba, and indeed any royal father anywhere in the world, is the proposed satellite town to be established at Ugoneki, in the Uhunmwonde L.G.A. of Edo State, along the Benin – Agbor road. The proposed town to be known as “Oba Ewuare II satellite town”, is to be self-sufficient, with sundry basic amenities of life and 24 hours of security and power supply.
OBA EWUARE II FOUNDATION
His focus on development led him to set up the Oba Ewuare II Foundation, which, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has since organized skills acquisition programmes, training over 50 youths, including returnees from Lybia. The Foundation is geared towards eradicating poverty amongst youths and the most vulnerable of the society. It is to halt social vices, illegal migration and human trafficking of Edo indigenes to foreign countries, in the vain hop of greener pastures; and to provide empowerment through scholarships, skills acquisition and total liberation and re-orientation of the “get-rich-quick” mentality of the new generation.
The Foundation seeks to develop Edo language and provide free feeding for the needy, with over 1000 already fed. The revered Oba has even placed many Lybia returnees on salary. He retired into the sacred realm of his ancestral abode, came out and placed a curse on human traffickers who prey on young, vulnerable and innocent ladies, with the words, “our gods will destroy you”. He even cursed native doctors who administer oath of secrecy on unsuspecting victims.
ALL HAIL A ROYAL TOUCH
Thus, within the short span of two years, Oba Ewuare II, like his forebear, Oba Ewuare the Great, has changed the face of traditional institution in Nigeria, striving for development and modernism, even as he jealously guards our prime culture, customs and traditions.
Oba gha to kpere, isee.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death.” (Plato).
LAST LINE
Nigerians, please continue to engage me in the national conversation, whilst awaiting explosive topic of Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, Ph.D, LL.D.
Back Page Column
TOP SCORERS IGNITE EMIRATES STADIUM
●It’s Salah, Mane vs Aubameyang, Lacazette
●Firmino, Ozil can spring surprises
The battle for supremacy in the glamorous English Premier League is getting more interesting every week as the competition progresses. It is also of note that the supremacy battle is not only about the league table but other various aspects of the EPL like the highest scorer, best goalkeeper, best player, highest scoring team and the least conceding team.
This weekend, two of the teams competing for the title on current form will clash at the Emirates Stadium a s Arsenal host Liverpool. Liverpool are currently 2nd on the table behind Manchester City with 26 points from 10 matches. The Reds have won eight games, drew two with 20 goals scored, and only four conceded. On the other hand Arsenal are 4th with 22 points from 10 matches after recording seven wins, one draw and two defeats.
The Gunners have scored 24 goals and conceded 13. After losing two opening games to Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal have not lost any match while Liverpool are yet to taste defeat this season. And so on the 2018/2019 EPL table, only four points separate the two teams currently competing tor the title but the players will battle for individual awards also along the line. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored six goals so far to place second behind Chelsea’s Edin Hazard on the Top Scorer’s table with seven goals. Interestingly, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on seven goals as top scorer.
Last season’s Most Valuable Player and highest scorer, Mohamed Salah did not have a bright start to the season but he has scored in the last three matches for the team and the Egyptian is on five goals and three assists so far. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is on four goals with two assists and the gunners have players like Aaron Ramsey, Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil to create the chances upfront. Liverpool will rely on Skipper Jodan Hedersson, Naby Keita and James Milner to create chances for the strikers. However, while Liverpool have conceded only four goals this season in the defence led by Virjil Van Dijk, Arsenal have conceded 13 goals.
The performance of the defenders might be a major factor in this match which is the battle of best strikers in the current EPL season. A very tricky and entertaining match is anticipated with the strikers trying to get better while the defenders will also battle to prevent goals. Roberto Fimino with two assists and two goals is also dangerous just as Ozil who has three goals and one assist.
