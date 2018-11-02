Boko Haram kills 14, sacks four villages, IDP camp

…displaces 2,940

At least 14 people have been killed by Boko Haram members in coordinated attacks on communities and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also disclosed that 2, 940 people were displaced. Several other people were said to be missing from the Wednesday night attacks on Kofa general areas of Konduga Local Government Area and Dalori IDP Camp. At the Dalori 2 IDP camp one person was killed while about 40 makeshift tents in the camp were burnt down. An IDP from the attacked camp, Bukar Kashim, said the gun-wielding invaders killed an old man after over powering the security. He said: “We thought it was normal shooting. But it turned out to be Boko Haram. Everyone was in disarray. They entered the camp after they overpowered the security. One person was killed while about 40 tents were burnt. “Government needs to rise up to the occasion and protect us.

This has shown that we are not safe anymore. We are begging President Muhammadu Buhari to protect us. Many of our people are yet to return; we don’t know their fate.” Also in Bulabbrin village nine people were killed, while several others were missing. A resident of the village, who lost three if his children, Usman Modu, burst into tears while speaking with our correspondent. He said: “I lost three of my children in the attack.

The invaders were fully armed; each of them had two guns and shooting sporadically. I ran into the bush and left my family. When I came this morning (yesterday) three of my children had been burnt. In this village, we lost nine persons. “Apart from our village, they also killed four others in a neighbouring village, Kofa, while adjoining villages were burnt down.”

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Garga, confirmed the attacks in a statement. But Garga said only eight people were killed – two in the IDP camp and six in Kofa. He said: “Six people from Kofa village were killed as a result of suspected Boko Haram terrorists that attacked four villages in outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. “The attack occurred on Wednesday about 8p.m. Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari, and Gozari villages which are close to Dalori IDP Camp were affected. Many villagers fled to the Dalori IDP Camp for safety which led to an attack on the camp vicinity which claimed the lives of two IDPs; making a total of eight people dead.

“The terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the villages and came in four vehicles and some motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of the IDP camp. “Villagers who ran into the bush for safety have returned to their homes while the Borno State Fire Service has contained the inferno.

The injured have been treated in the camp clinic while serious cases were evacuated to hospitals in Maiduguri. An assessment team is on site to provide relief assistance to those affected. “About 490 households with estimated population of 2, 940 persons were displaced in the attack.” The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, who visited the scene of the attack, sympathised with victims and assured them of immediate intervention by government to alleviate their suffering.

