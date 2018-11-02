Metro and Crime
Boko Haram kills 14, sacks four villages, IDP camp
…displaces 2,940
At least 14 people have been killed by Boko Haram members in coordinated attacks on communities and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno State. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also disclosed that 2, 940 people were displaced. Several other people were said to be missing from the Wednesday night attacks on Kofa general areas of Konduga Local Government Area and Dalori IDP Camp. At the Dalori 2 IDP camp one person was killed while about 40 makeshift tents in the camp were burnt down. An IDP from the attacked camp, Bukar Kashim, said the gun-wielding invaders killed an old man after over powering the security. He said: “We thought it was normal shooting. But it turned out to be Boko Haram. Everyone was in disarray. They entered the camp after they overpowered the security. One person was killed while about 40 tents were burnt. “Government needs to rise up to the occasion and protect us.
This has shown that we are not safe anymore. We are begging President Muhammadu Buhari to protect us. Many of our people are yet to return; we don’t know their fate.” Also in Bulabbrin village nine people were killed, while several others were missing. A resident of the village, who lost three if his children, Usman Modu, burst into tears while speaking with our correspondent. He said: “I lost three of my children in the attack.
The invaders were fully armed; each of them had two guns and shooting sporadically. I ran into the bush and left my family. When I came this morning (yesterday) three of my children had been burnt. In this village, we lost nine persons. “Apart from our village, they also killed four others in a neighbouring village, Kofa, while adjoining villages were burnt down.”
The NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Garga, confirmed the attacks in a statement. But Garga said only eight people were killed – two in the IDP camp and six in Kofa. He said: “Six people from Kofa village were killed as a result of suspected Boko Haram terrorists that attacked four villages in outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. “The attack occurred on Wednesday about 8p.m. Kofa, Mallumti, Ngomari, and Gozari villages which are close to Dalori IDP Camp were affected. Many villagers fled to the Dalori IDP Camp for safety which led to an attack on the camp vicinity which claimed the lives of two IDPs; making a total of eight people dead.
“The terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the villages and came in four vehicles and some motorcycles. They ransacked the market in front of the IDP camp. “Villagers who ran into the bush for safety have returned to their homes while the Borno State Fire Service has contained the inferno.
The injured have been treated in the camp clinic while serious cases were evacuated to hospitals in Maiduguri. An assessment team is on site to provide relief assistance to those affected. “About 490 households with estimated population of 2, 940 persons were displaced in the attack.” The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, who visited the scene of the attack, sympathised with victims and assured them of immediate intervention by government to alleviate their suffering.
Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo
Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.
Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.
Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.
The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.
Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.
Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.
His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.
“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,
“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.
"We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he's still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardise our investigation on the case, he has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information
“He has been giving us some information and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the badly incident took place.
“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.
“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”
PHOTOS: Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies
A man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.
According to the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, @rrslagos767, the man jumped into the Lagoon on Friday.
With the assistance of the Marine Police and local divers, the body was recovered.
“A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division. #TheGoodGuys
The body has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police Division.
Customs seizes 67 cartons of Tramadol, 538 bags of cannabis
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had neutralised a notorious gang involved in smuggling and illicit trade in hard drugs in the Benin axis. Armed with credible intelligence, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, in a special operation at the Benin-Ore axis, seized 67 cartons of tramadol, codeine and 538 bags of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp from the notorious gang. Also impounded during the operation were 2,185 bags of parboiled rice, 617 bales of second-hand clothing, 600 pieces of used tyres, 100 cartons of vegetable oil and 35 sacks of second-hand shoes with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N105,337,000.
The National Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC), Abdullahi Kirawa, who displayed the seized contraband before journalists, disclosed that the seizures were recorded within the last one month. Handing over the hard drugs to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kirawa, charged Nigerian youths to stay away from drugs and other prohibited substances while promising that the clampdown on smugglers and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy would continue
