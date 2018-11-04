Bed Work & Life
Bossladies Nest 36: The hunter becomes prey
Jay stared at the little stone in his palm. It was stained with blood. Icy hands clawed at his heart. He urinated blood and stone! The pain he felt a while ago had subsided. The relief he felt when the stone came out was heavenly. He examined the tiny stone again and shivered. Who did he offend? Who could be after his life? His wife? His heart raced. He turned the stone this way and that, his brow furrowed.
He cursed aloud as he remembered that his phone had been stolen. He needed to speak with his doctor. He would have to get to the hospital. Then he remembered Debola’s handbag he was so sure he saw on the dining table and shivered again. Did Adele take the bag? Was the bag on the dining table a mirage? There was only one way to find out: ask Debola if she left her bag in his house as she hurried out! But how would he? He had no phone to call her. Using his wife’s phone was out of it.
Something was gnawing at the back of his mind. He searched….yes! Adele didn’t sleep in the house. She claimed she was locked out. Claimed? According to Debola, Adele was locked out! Hmmmmmmmmm. Was he dreaming?
He remembered his most recent challenge. How could someone pee stone? Didn’t that portend death? He sat up suddenly. He had to do something. He needed to see his doctor urgently. Or, he could speak with Ken? With which phone? After hitting Adele that morning, asking to use her phone wasn’t advisable. But, come to think of it, how did people survive before the advent of GSM? He laughed mirthlessly.
For the first time in months, he remembered there is a being up there who answers prayers. He knelt down at the foot of the bed, brought his palms together in supplication and immediately had an urgent urge to answer the call of nature. He froze in fright. The fear of the experience he had about half an hour ago paralyzed him.
“You will pee stones again,” a voice told him.
He jumped up and looked around. There was no one with him.
“No I won’t,” he responded aloud.
“Ok. Go and pee then,” the voice challenged him.
He looked around him again. This time, he opened the closets and checked. There was no one in there.
“You will pee stones and blood. Your blood will drain and you’ll die,” the voice said calmly.
“Noooooo,” he screamed and ran out of the room, to the sitting room.
**
After about an hour of desperate trekking, Debola got lucky. An old delivery van stopped for her. She smiled within herself. She had no choice. All the beautiful rides she had been trying to thumb down didn’t as much as give her a glance. At this point, even an okada would be appreciated.
A few more steps to the delivery van, the door opened. She tried reading what was inscribed on the van but they were not legible enough. All she could make out was ‘pure water’. She felt thirsty.
“Good morning angel,” the occupant of the vehicle said as she got to the opened door.
“Good morning sir,” she responded.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was an old man that could be in his sixties. Something about him didn’t feel right. But this was the only vehicle that had stopped for her since she started trekking over an hour ago. Moreover, he was an old man. What could he possibly do to her?
“Where is this angel going this early in the morning?” The old man asked jovially.
“I’m going home,” she told him.
“I’ll take you home, wherever home is. But you’ll pay me very well,” the old man said with a smile.
Debola stiffened. She had no dime on her and wouldn’t be able to gain access to her flat immediately as she didn’t have her keys with her. This meant she wouldn’t be able to pay this old man. But she wasn’t going to miss this chance of leaving this environment. Rich men’s nests had its own blues: they don’t show poor strangers love!
She smiled at the old man. He smiled in response.
“I guess that seals the deal. Where are you going?” He asked.
She told him and without hesitation, he said, “Come in.”
She did and closed the door.
As he pulled away, he asked, “So, how much are you paying me? It’s far you know”.
She stiffened again and remained silent.
“Oh, don’t be afraid. I can actually take you to your destination free of charge, you know,” he said, by way of conversation.
Debola relaxed. That was not lost on the old man.
“I need to deliver some packs of water to a customer nearby. If you don’t mind, I’ll take you home after. Since you don’t seem to want to pay me, you’ll allow me do my business a bit. It’s too early in the morning to go on unfruitful errands, you know,” he said.
“Em…er…em…it’s not as if I don’t want to pay you. The problem is that I was robbed this morning and my money and the keys to my house was taken from me. Everything was taken. My bag was taken. I can’t even open my door when I get home,” she lied, getting bolder as she said that.
“Aaaaaaaagh! You were robbed? Sorry oh. You live alone?” He asked.
Debola nodded. She wasn’t really interested in talking to the old man who appeared garrulous.
She cursed Jay’s wife for coming back too early in the morning and forcing her out of the house. Now, she had to hitch a ride with this smelly old man and must be nice to him! She cursed her again and again in her mind as the old man rambled on.
Then, she remembered that the prophetess was supposed to come see her in Jay’s house! Aaaaaaaaaaaah! She could be there right now. She froze. She had sent the address and description of the house to her. She needed to warn the prophetess that the game had changed. But how would she do that? She had no idea of time and had no wristwatch on.
“What’s the time?” She asked the old man.
“To seven. It’s still early in the morning,” he said.
She went back to her thought. How would she warn the prophetess? She could ask to use the old man’s phone. But she didn’t know her phone number off hand. It occurred to her that she didn’t really know anybody’s phone number, only hers.
Technology is doing all the thinking for most people and people are getting very lazy!
She felt the old man’s touch and looked down. He had his right palm on her laps…
***
Aunty prophetess was both angry and worried. How could Debola send her on a wild goose chase this early in the morning? How could she? She was on the mountain all night because of her, only to be told that she was in the wrong house. But…was that the wrong house? The description and address matched. How did it turn out to be the wrong house? Fear gnawed at her heart. What if something bad had happened to Debola in that house? She felt ill at ease when Debola told her that she had moved into that man, Jay’s house. How could she have found it so easy to displace his wife?
These rich men! She never trusted them for she knew the secret of some of those wealth! She was into that business and she knew what she did for some clients to get rich. Something told her that Debola was in danger. Her phone had been ringing and she wasn’t answering her calls. And she was expecting her!
She decided to go to Debola’s house immediately to check on her. If Debola was not at home and couldn’t be reached till evening, then Jay would be in hot soup. She made a detour to the nearest ATM and withdrew some cash, then headed for Debola’s house.
**
After much mental exertion, Adele concluded she’d had enough of Jay. She had borne all the insults and had patched the marriage for over two decades. A fool at forty, they say, is a fool for ever. Coincidentally, she was in her forties…inching towards fifty. Time to live her life. Since Jay had gotten to the point of bringing a lady into the house and locking her out of the house she built with her money, then it was high time she moved on. For the sake of her children and propriety, she had borne all the insults and allowed Jay to drag her in mire. Her skin crawled as she remembered that she found her land documents and other important papers in the lady’s bag. What if the lady had taken those documents away? Who knew what other documents Jay had handed over to her?
Adele had taken the whole week off from work. Not being in the office on a week day felt so strange to her. She smiled.
“It’s time to join the Boss Ladies’ Nest. Tracy needn’t preach anymore,” she told herself.
She’d made up her mind to find out the faces behind that club and what made them tick.
As she made to pick something from her bedside fridge, she heard a cry. She listened and heard it again. It was Jay.
She rushed out of her room to Jay’s room, from where the cry emanated. Jay wasn’t in his room but his rest room’s door was ajar. He was in there, backing the room. He was whimpering, his boxers on the floor, framing his feet. Her first thought was to get a good, pliant cane and flog the hell out of his flat butt.
Instead, she asked him, “What’s the problem? You want to shout down this building?”
“Please help me. I’m in serious trouble. I’m pressed but can’t urinate. It’s as if something is moving in my urethra. It happened this morning and a stone and blood came out. It’s happening again,” he cried.
Adele stared at him, trying not to melt, for he looked pathetic.
“For the love of that which is good, I’d drive you to the hospital,” she told him.
Her phone was ringing. She looked at it: Bolan!
She moved back to her room and returned Bolan’s call.
“The angel of my life,” Bolan began…
***
Debola stared at the old man’s hand rubbing her laps. Her short gown barely got to her knees as she sat. He pulled it up, revealing her thighs. That was when she noticed the ring on the old man’s little finger and the fact that he was drawing a particular invisible pattern on her laps with it.
His hands inches towards her V zone.
“Stop that nonsense. Stop it. In fact, stop this van. I want to get down here and now,” she shouted, hitting his hand.
The old man merely smiled, his face trained on the road as he controlled the steering wheel with his left hand.
To her horror, Debola realised that she hadn’t said a word out or raised a finger, for her body felt strange. She watched, horrified as the man grabbed her panties and dipped his fingers into her cave of wonder….
****
Bossladies Nest 35: In every woman is dove, viper
Alone in her room, Adele switched on Jay’s phone. The battery was almost dead. She plugged it to a charger and went to fasten her room door properly.
A phone rang. It was the other phone in the lady’s bag. She took the phone: ‘Aunty prophetess’ calling. She frowned. She dropped the phone on her dressing table and went to take a bath.
…….
Immediately Debola stepped out of Jay’s gate, she realised that she didn’t leave with her handbag. Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! She had forgotten to pick it from the dining table, where she placed it when she was searching for the gate key. The fear of Jay’s wife meeting her in her home had eclipsed every other thought from her mind and she had hurried out of the house without her handbag.
The worst part was that she had no dime on her and her phones and house keys were in the bag. What would she do now? How would she leave this vicinity? Going back to Jay’s house was out of it. With his wife in there, it would be suicidal to attempt that. It wasn’t even safe to hang around that vicinity for too long.
She looked around her and noticed two guys in front of the next building watching her. There was no pretense, they had their eyes trained on her. Maybe they saw the manner she slipped out of Jay’s gate, she thought and quickened her steps. Shame washed over her. It was still dark but the street was well lit.
They could describe her, if need be. What if they were up to no good? The street was deserted. Once in a while, a vehicle would pull out of a house and head towards the estate gate. She knew she had to leave immediately, but how would she get home? It was still dark a bit, so hitching a ride would be pretty difficult, especially as she wasn’t a resident of the estate.
She moved out of the estate and tried to hitch a ride home. If only she had her phone with her!
The thought of the phone almost gave her a heart attack. Jay’s supposedly lost phone was in her handbag!
…….
The prophetess was confused. She brought out her phone and checked the address Debola sent to her. Yes, she was on the street, and yes, she was standing in front of No. 11. The description fit what Debola sent to her – a pale green one-storey building with very high black roof.
She stared at the building. Could it be that Debola gave her a wrong house address? She doubted it. What could have happened? Was there a change of plan? Debola would have informed her. But…wait, her phone was switched off all night till this morning. There was no way Debola could have gotten across to her. What if Debola was in danger? What if Jay’s wife found her way inside the house and caught her? She shivered. She had warned her not to take a fight to a married woman’s house. She dialed Debola’s number the seventh time and it rang out again. It wasn’t funny anymore. She rang the bell on the gate the second time. She was sure there was a mix up somewhere. Debola must be in there. Maybe the man that came out the first time didn’t understand what she said.
She heard voices and turned. Two men were behind her.
“Who are you looking for?” One of them asked.
The suddenness with which they appeared rattled her. She stared at them. She could make out their faces despite the early morning harmattan haze.
“What do you want?” One of the men asked again.
“I’m er…em…I’m looking for somebody,” she stuttered.
“The somebody doesn’t have a name?” The one that spoke first asked.
“They have names. I just can’t remember,” she said.
It was true. She had suddenly forgotten the names. She couldn’t remember Debola and Jay’s names.
The men laughed.
“You mean you left your house this early in the morning to come look for people you can’t remember their names?” One asked.
“Leave this place immediately or you’ll regret coming here,” the other one said.
The prophetess didn’t wait to be told the second time. She scurried off.
The men laughed and moved back to the entrance of the
building facing Jay’s.
The prophetess retraced her steps to the estate gate. She was worried though. She wasn’t sure she had enough money to pay for her transport fare back home.
…….
When the bell rang again, Adele wondered who could be at the gate that early in the morning. Well, she wasn’t expecting anyone and it’s most unlikely that someone could be looking for her, at least not that early in the morning.
Any visitor at the gate would have come to see Jay. Her phone beeped and she took it. It was a message from Bolan. Instead of replying the text message, she called him.
“Hello dear,” she said.
“My dream. How are you? How did it go? Are you inside the house?” Bolan asked.
She felt the concern in his voice.
“Yes dear. I’m in my room right now. It all went well. We’ll talk later,” she said gently.
“Ok my dream. I love you,” he said.
Adele smiled. Good men abound out there. Bolan was one of the angels among men.
She smiled again and said, “Bolan, you’re very, very dear to my heart. I really appreciate the love and care you’ve shown me. Thank you very much. I’ll call you again soon.”
“You’re welcome my dream. Will be waiting for your call, my love,” he said.
She ended the call immediately because she didn’t trust herself anymore. She had almost told him that she loved him. It was no lie. She had been trying to rein in her feelings for him and it was becoming increasingly difficult for her. As much as she tried to think of positives about her husband, Jay, she kept failing. Each time, only ugly things he’d done would come to come her mind.
She smiled again. Jay felt she was a fool. Maybe she was, really. She laughed. She really would make a good example of a fool. Jay certainly felt so too. To think that they felt she didn’t see the lady that ‘sneaked’ out through the gate as she drove in this morning! She laughed again.
“Adele, are you a fool?” She asked herself.
“Yes I am. No…I’m not,” she said, frowning.
“I’m not a fool. I’m a fool. No, I’m not. Yes, I am…” She argued with herself and burst into laughter.
Men feel that women are fools. But, really, women are no fool s . They are simply ‘long suffering’. Every woman is a viper and a dove in a relationship. Whichever the man gets depends on what he gives her!
Jay felt he and his bitch of a mistress fooled her this morning. Well, they were in for a shock.
She spread a newspaper on the floor and picked the handbag she saw on her dining table. She emptied its content on the newspaper and used a pen to wade through the lot. There were three tiny bottles with suspiciously looking liquid. One was slimy cream-coloured, another was blackish gray and the third was thick and clear. Her wallet contained her identity card. She picked it and froze. It was the same lady Jay was shopping for when she bumped into them in a boutique not long ago, the same lady Jay brought to the beach to spite her. That was the lady Jay brought into her house!
Debola Adegoke was a waitress in a restaurant. Adele usually had lunch in that branch of the restaurant once in a while! It wasn’t too far from her office.
Hmmmmmmmmmm. To think that she had been at the mercy of that lady each time she went to that restaurant to have lunch!
There w ere some ‘papers’ among the lot in the bag. She picked them gingerly, spread them out and screamed. Her heart almost stopped beating that instance. The ‘papers’ were photocopies of the house documents. The land Adele bought in her own name and built! How did the document get into the bag of this lady? She checked the other sheaves of papers. They were Jay’s cars documents and few other unimportant papers.
Adele knew she was in trouble. What other things had Jay handed over to his bitch of a woman? His debit card and phone were also in the lady’s bag. So, he had practically handed over his life to her.
Adele realised that she could no longer afford to be docile. The dove would have to make way for the viper!
She took the documents, the lady’s wallet, the phones -both Jay’s and the lady’s- and other vital things and ‘poured’ the remaining things back into the bag and dump it on the floor near the door. The important things she packed into a paper bag and tossed into a drawer in her room.
She made herself a mug of tea, switched on the television set, made herself comfortable on the couch in her room and sipped her tea.
She needed to relax and clear her head. This was the best way she could do that right now.
…….
Jay paced around his room. His mind was in turmoil. How did he get into this deep trouble? Was Debola’s handbag on the dining table or was it a mirage? He was so sure that he saw it. But what happened to it? He cast his mind back to when Debola slipped out through the gate. He wasn’t sure she had her handbag with her. If she didn’t have it with her, it meant she left it in the house and it meant he saw it on the dinner table and it was no longer on the table! He was confused. The thought was confusing too.
He paced around his room. He held his head with his hands, as if to hold it together.
As he moved about his room in pensive a mood, he had the urge to ease himself. He went to the loo.
As he was trying to pass out urine, he felt a hard lump blocking the passage. He shivered. He held his man and gingerly pressed it, trying to push whatever was in it out. Beads of sweat appeared on his forehead and coursed down his face in the chilly harmattan morning. He pressed delicately on, fear numbing his senses. At that moment, time stood still for him. As the thing got to the tip, he gave one final gentle squeeze and the thing popped into his trembling, waiting palm. As he stared at the object, his eyes rounded like the owl’s. He opened his mouth to scream and no word came out. He closed it and opened it again and nothing came out. Then, he started trembling like cocoyam leaf in a downpour….
#########
Bossladies 70: Death of mindful orgasm
Jay stared at Gabby. Their growing up years flashed through his mind as he tried to come to terms with what he was saying. Of course, he had always known Gabby to be fair in his judgement. If he said he would help, he would definitely do, and if he wouldn’t, no amount of persuasion would move him. He had promised to see Adele on his behalf and had done just that. According to him, the Adele he met wasn’t the almost timid wife he had known for years. The woman he met had not only changed physically, but mentally too. She was looking so confident and acting so too. She knew what she wanted and she was going for it. Gone was that subservient look that made her seem she would take flight any moment. In its place was the mien of a woman who had been tutored in the act of self confidence and had imbibed every knowledge she garnered. She was done and dusted with Jay. Even her new looks said it all.
Gabby was amazed at her transformation. Her blonde shorn hair glittered and her carefully made up face looked like something out of a world class fashion magazine. There was something velvety about her appearance, all the hard edges smoothened out -a look only opulence would bestow on someone.
“My dear, you know I love and respect you and your family a lot. I have always sought your opinion on issues and heeded your advice. However, on this issue, permit me to disagree with you. I lived with Jay for over 20 years and it was more than two decades of horror for me.
When you see most women laughing with well made up faces and expensively clothed bodies, you don’t know the nightmare they’re masking. I’ve been there and I speak from experience. No one tells it better than who experienced it. I’ve been there. You won’t want to hear the sordid details. Tell Jay to stop disturbing my aunt. He felt he was being smart when he refused to complete my marriage rites. Like the elders say, what an elder sees while sitting down, a young person won’t see even if he climbs the tallest Iroko tree. Please let him know that in my culture, a man cannot claim children he sired by a woman he didn’t conclude traditional marriage rites on. So, as it is, our three children belong to my father!”
Those were Adele’s words to Gabby. They left him stunned.
When he relayed the message to Jay, Jay was deflated. He had an urgent urge to ease himself, which he did and repeated at short intervals. Beads of sweat adorned his forehead for a while before they ran down his face. He needed not be told that the news had spiked his blood pressure.
“What do you think I should do now?” Jay asked.
“Jay, you have a really bad case. It’s only you that can help yourself,” Gabby told him.
Jay nodded for Gabby was right. Suddenly, his mind cleared. He nodded again and smiled. He knew the solution to his problem. He never loved Adele! Yeah, he never did. She was never his spec. He went for her then because she was related to the manager of the company where he was working. He wanted promotion but the manager, a dour-faced man in his early fifties, was an obstacle. The man was also in charge of an arm of the company that dealt with contracts. Jay was interested in the juicy contracts the company was getting. He wanted to be moved to that department, but it was almost impossible. Then one day, a young lady visited the manager. For the first time, they saw the manager’s face light up.
Jay made discreet inquiries and found out that the young lady was the manager’s niece. Being a smart guy, he set to work. Luckily, the young lady, a working class lady, was naive. She swallowed all Jay told her hook, line and sinker. It was easy for her to fall in love. She was an orphan -an only child. She desperately wanted someone that would give her unalloyed attention. Jay was all over her. In less than seven months, they were married.
After that, promotion came rapidly and he was moved to his choice department in the company. Then, he began to show his true colour. That naive, lonely orphan was Adele!
Jay shook his head. Losing her wouldn’t really cost him his life, but his children meant a lot to him. He would look for a way to get them on his side. Once he had them on his side, every other person could jump into the lagoon for all he cared. Anyway, Adele’s next of kin were their children. So why fight for properties that would eventually return to him?
“Gabby, I’m not going to beg anybody again. Let Adele do whatever pleases her. I’m just going to enjoy myself. Did I tell you that a lady is pregnant with my child? Life goes on,” he said.
Gabby stared at him, mouth agape…
*******
Living on the fast lane isn’t the best. Debola had fully realised that. However, she also realised that it was never too late to retrace one’s steps. There’s dignity in labour but not every labour is dignifying. Why would someone labour in a farm that belonged to another? A farm you had no rights to? She caught her fun, yeah, but what else? Twice, she almost lost her life while trying to steal what belonged to another woman. She should have learnt from her first experience. Anyway, she had learnt her lesson.
She sighed as she watched diners move in and out of the restaurant. She monitored the waiters as they took orders from customers. She paid particular attention to their mien. She would put that into consideration when assesing them at the end of the month. She smiled.
Debola was back to her old working place. She was so lucky. At the time she took the decision to get back to work, she swallowed her pride and went back to her old employers -a fast food company. She was lucky. The company was about to open a new outlet and needed
experienced hands to manage it. It needed an experienced hand to join the designated manager. It was at that point that Debola walked into the manager’s office, seeking re-employment. Her former employers were glad to have her back because she was an invaluable staff while she worked there. When asked why she resigned her employment many months ago, she told them she went to get married but it didnt work out fine. She got the job of a deputy manager in the new outlet!
A phone call got her out of her reverie. It was Jay. She allowed it to ring out three times. The fourth time, she answered.
“Hello. How are you my dear,” Jay said.
“Hello,” she replied.
“It’s me, Jay, my dear,” he said.
“I know you’re the one,” she said.
Jay was taken aback by her tone. She didn’t sound enthusiastic. It was almost as if his call was irritating to her.
“My love, you don’t sound happy,” he said.
“What exactly do you want from me?” She asked.
“My love, I really don’t understand you. Anyway, how’s my baby doing. I need to come see your mother. We need to talk about our getting married,” he said
“It’s not necessary,” she said.
“What do you mean by it’s not necessary? But that’s what you’ve always wanted,” he said.
“That was then, interest has changed,” she said.
“What’s that suppose to mean? What about my child growing inside you?” He asked, incredulous.
“Which child? A child you denied? Anyway, it’s no longer there. The child probably knew it wasn’t wanted and decided to abort his journey into this world. Bye and good luck,” she said.
The phone fell out of Jay’s hand.
*******
Her aunt took a very deep breath and let it out slowly. She had aged greatly since her husband died. She loved him so much. Everybody knew what great bond existed between them. Family members were scared that she wouldn’t get over his death. But at the point they thought they were losing her, she pulled through miraculously. Adele stood with her during those dark days. She would visit every other day, cooked and cleaned the house for her. At a point, she took over her laundry too.
“My daughter, I’ve taken time to study him. There’s an aura of goodness and honesty around him. But it’s not for me to say. Go and think over it again. Let’s talk about this again some other time. It’s a good thing both of you are not in a hurry,” she said.
“Thanks aunty. Thanks for being there for me always. But, would my marriage to Jay stop anything?” Adele asked.
“You were never married to Jay. He knew, for he was told. I wouldn’t know why he came to take you away from us when he knew he wasn’t ready to perform the marriage rites. Enough of him. Let’s get back to Bolan so he doesnt think we’re planning a coup here,” she said and they laughed.
Bolan was waiting in the living room. He stood up when the ladies entered.
Adele went straight to him and he enveloped her in his arms. He kissed her forehead and looked at the old woman.
“Ma, I promise to make her happy always. She means the world to me,” he said.
It was their fourth visit to her in less than two weeks.
Aunty smiled and nodded at Adele who was smiling at her.
The End!
*******
Bossladies 69: Mindful masturbation
The old woman looked intently at Jay and he shifted uncomfortably. He wondered what could be going on in the woman’s mind. Of course, he wouldn’t pretend he had no idea what she could be thinking. She hadn’t set her eyes on him in the past fifteen years! He had made sure he dodged every chance of their meeting. He refused to attend the weddings of her last two children which held several years ago. He also didn’t attend the burial of her husband about ten years ago. That was the last straw. The woman had stopped calling him on the phone after that. He felt a relief. He could do as he wanted with their daughter. And he actually did, until he realised that contrary to his belief, he would need her the way fishes need water.
He shifted uncomfortably again. Her eyes seemed to pierce through him to the depth of his soul, digging up the lies and cover-ups in him. He felt so transparent.
He swallowed spittle and his goitre bobbed. He cleared his throat even when there was nothing in there.
“So, what exactly did you say is your problem?” She asked him.
ddHe cleared his dry throat the umpteenth time and rubbed his palms together.
“It isn’t exactly a problem. It’s just that…just that…just…” he stuttered.
“So, what is it?” She asked again.
Jay looked into space. He didn’t know what to say. He shouldn’t have come alone. He just realised that. But then, it was a stealthy move he made. How would he start confessing his folly to people? He was really foolish, he knew. He remembered the portion of the Holy Book which says that there’s a way that seems right to man, but its end is damnation. This is exactly what it means. Chaaaaaaaaaiii!
“Are you here at all?” The woman asked.
Startled, Jay nodded and said, “Yes aunty”.
“So, what do you want? After ignoring us for more than fifteen years, you appear at my door and can’t even say what you want. You’re lucky my husband is dead. He would have chased you out of his house. I called you when he died, even when I knew that Adele would have told you, you neither turned up during his burial, no performed the rites meant for in-laws. You know that if it was in the olden days when our ancestors worshipped the earth, the ground on which you rested your foot would have been against you,” the woman said.
Jay lifted his feet off the ground. It was a reflect action. Then, he placed them back gingerly on the floor.
“Aunty, I’m sorry. I’m very sorry,” he said.
The woman stared intently at him but said nothing.
“Aunty, I have come to see you. I’ve come to right the wrongs of many years,” he said, suddenly getting bold.
“Where’s our daughter, Adele? How can you visit us after more than fifteen years without her? I can’t welcome you here without our daughter,” she said.
“Aunty, I came to see you. I’ll come with her soon,” he pleaded.
He knew he was lying. He knew it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for Adele to visit her aunty with him.
“I’ll not listen to you unless you bring our daughter,” the woman said, hissing loudly.
She stood up and went towards a door.
As she opened the door, she turned to Jay and said, “The gateman will let you out when you’re ready.”
Then, she slammed the door after her. Jay sat nonplussed. Anger surged through him. He felt like kicking everything in sight. But he also remembered that where he was wasn’t his house. If he misbehaved, he would be cooling his arse behind a counter in a police station. He breathed deeply to calm himself down and left. How on earth would he be able to get Adele to visit her aunty with him? He realised the true meaning of the word, impossibility.
As he drove out of the compound, he smiled. A plan was building up in his mind. He would get Gabby…
**********
“So my daughter ran mad and no one told me?” Debola’s mother wailed.
“Haaaaaaaaaaaaa! This world is wicked o. Who did I offend? Who? Who?” She cried.
“Mama, it’s not so. Debola is just disturbed. She’s not mad,” aunty prophetess said soothingly.
“Please spare me that! Do I look like a kid that you can confuse with your grammar? You heard what the doctor said. He said her mind is disturbed. Is a madman’s mind not disturbed? They should discharge her for me let me take her to my pastor,” she said, pulling off the the scarf on her head and encircling it round her waist. She knotted it firmly and continued her ranting.
Tears welled up behind the prophetess’ eyelids. She forced them back. She had to be strong now. If she broke down in tears, then Debola’s mother would lose hope. She would think her daughter had truly gone bonkers. The onus fell on her to make mama understand the fact that one’s mind could be disturbed as a result of stress and that it didn’t amount to madness.
“Mama, that wasn’t exactly what the doctor said. Debola is not mad. She’s going through a very difficult time and she is thinking too much. That’s the problem. The doctors had to force her mind to rest. That’s why they gave her sleeping drugs to make her sleep. She’s not mad, mama,” prophetess told her.
“She’s not mad, she’s not mad, but she told me a madman was following her about, calling her his wife. Can a sane person be thinking like that? How do you convince me? How come a sane mind could cook up such crazy story? Tell me, I say tell me!” Mama said and burst into another round of wailing.
“Mama, she didn’t cook up that story. It actually happened,” prophetess said.
Immediately she uttered those words, she knew she shouldn’t have. Now, she’d have to let the cat out of the bag. She felt very sad. Debola’s mother was staring at her.
“You mean a madman was actually following my daughter and called her his wife?” She asked and dumped her bum on the available seat.
She stared at the prophetess and made a sign for her to keep her voice down. The prophetess stared at her.
“Sit down, my daughter,” Debola’s mother whispered to her, looking around to see if anybody was paying attention to them.
The prophetess complied and sat beside her.
“How could you be saying such. If anybody hears that, they will conclude that something is wrong with my daughter. Don’t you know that it’s not a good omen for a madman to be chasing a sane woman? It’s a curse o, a terrible curse at that. Please don’t say that again,” she pleaded with the prophetess.
Despite herself, the prophetess almost burst into laughter. It was so funny. She kept herself in check though. This was a mother who, moments ago, was almost undressing herself, wailing at the top of her voice that her daughter had gone mad. Now, she didn’t want anyone to hear that a madman chased the same daughter.
“My daughter, tell me, what happened? Where did the madman see her? Were you with her or she told you?”
Prophetess didn’t know where to begin, she whispered, “I wasn’t with her. She told me. It was the stress that led to the bleeding. She lost the pregnancy…”
Debola’s mother opened her mouth in surprise.
“You mean my daughter was pregnant? For who? Who?” Her voice was gradually rising.
It was the prophetess’ turn to remind her to keep her voice down.
“How can I keep my voice down when you people want to kill me? Tell me. Tell me o. You children won’t wait for a man to come ask for your hand in marriage…” Debola’s mother was saying and suddenly stopped. Debola wasn’t a kid. She was knocking on forty and definitely needed a man!
“Mama, let’s go outside,” the prophetess said.
Once out of earshot, Debola’s mother said, “My daughter, tell me the truth”.
The prophetess told her everything. She held nothing back.
“And where is the man at the centre of this?” She asked.
“Mama it’s Jay,” the prophetess said.
“Who’s Jay?” Mama asked.
“It’s that same man that you didn’t approve of,” prophetess replied.
Mama’s two hands flew to her head.
“Debola has killed me,” she wailed.
“Why? What is the matter mama?” Prophetess asked, confused.
“That man has a curse placed on his head,” she said, fear in her eyes.
“Who told you mama?” She asked her.
The mama looked furtively around her and beckoned her to come closer…
*********
Adele looked so refreshingly different. She felt so too. She had always wanted to spot a low-cut and had finally mustered the courage to go for it. The barber who shorn her hair talked her into dyeing it blonde. After much hesitation, she had called Bolan and asked for his opinion. He told her to follow her heart. She agreed and had the little hair left on her scalp to be coloured. No doubt, she looked very different…but ravishing. When she sent her new look picture to her children, they made her feel she should have shorn her hair ealier.
Everywhere she went, she got compliments -from known faces and total strangers.
“My woman, when am I meeting your aunt?” Bolan whispered into her ears as he nibbled them at intervals.
Bolan smiled. He had never failed to get what he wanted. He wasn’t about to fail now. When he set his eyes on Adele over a year ago in that restaurant, he knew she was the only woman made for him. He was ready to stake all he had to get her. Now, the real battle was about to be fought. He would crush everything on his way to get Adele into his home permanently.
He kissed her all over as he felt his man stir again. He never could have enough of her. She was also always ready to receive him. She seemed permanently slippery wet for him, giving him mindful masturbation. With her newly shorn hair and creamy skin, she looked like a goddess among men. He drew her into his arms and kissed her throat…
*******
