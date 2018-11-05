News
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
The planned nationwide strike by the labour unions over a new minimum wage has been shelved for now. The strike was scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Labour leaders, government representatives and organised private sector spent many hours on Monday to reach a consensus on a minimum wage.
But it was in vain as the Tripartite committee decided to convey the resolution of the meeting to President Muhammadu Buhari, for onward transmission to the National Assembly.
The report will be submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday by 4:15 pm.
The government wants to pay N24,000 as minimum wage, but the labour leaders are insisting on N30,000.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday intervened in the impasse by appealing to the labour unions, especially the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider the rot his administration inherited from the previous governments.
The President explained that the present government was doing more with the ‘fewer resources’ at its disposal in putting the nation’s economy right.
Health
Ebola virus infects 300 people in eastern Congo – Official
The deadly Ebola virus has infected 300 people in Congo since an outbreak erupted almost two months ago in the country’s east, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Ebola is a deadly disease caused by a virus, though there are five strains, and four of them can make people sick.
After entering the body, it kills cells, making some of them explode, it wrecks the immune system, causes heavy bleeding inside the body, and damages almost every organ, though it is scary, but it’s also rare.
“The virus has killed 186 people in the North Kivu and Ituri regions, while 88 others have been cured,’’ the ministry said on Monday.
According to authorities, about 26,000 people in the central African nation have meanwhile received a vaccine to prevent Ebola.
Earlier this month, the health ministry said it will install health checkpoints at the entrances to all polling stations in Congo’s Ebola-affected region during the December presidential election, when millions of Congolese are expected to come out to vote.
The outbreak is concentrated in a region where numerous militia groups are fighting over Congo’s rich natural resources.
Besides militia attacks that have hindered health workers, the region’s high population density and movements across the borders to Uganda and Rwanda pose additional risks that the highly lethal fever disease could spread in the region.
The outbreak began shortly after the government declared an end to another outbreak in the west of the country in June and lauded those involved for managing to swiftly contain the spread of the disease. (dpa/NAN)
National news
2019 Elections: Corps members will not work in volatile regions – NYSC
To ensure safety of corps members during the 2019 elections, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said that corps members would not perform ad-hoc duties in volatile regions.
Kazaure gave the assurance during a working visit to the NYSC 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun on Tuesday.
The director-general told newsmen that it was imperative to protect the lives of corps members “who become easy targets for insurgents and disgruntled persons’’.
The NYSC boss said the scheme was already working in tandem with various security agencies to ensure peaceful proceedings at the election exercise across the nation.
He advised corps members to curtail illegal movements outside their areas of primary assignments, saying accidents accounted for most cases of deaths involving corps members.
Kazaure said the scheme was always evolving strategies to ensure adequate security for its members and urged corps members to also be cooperative to ensure efficiency of interventions.
“I have told them that they must always be security conscious and mindful of happenings in their environments.
“Your safety starts firstly by respecting the traditions of your host communities and being at peace with the people for which you’ve been called to serve.
“Then you must always look out for one another and try to always move in groups. Unnecessary travelling should also be curtailed as this is not ideal of the NYSC scheme.
“At the elections, they must refrain from being partisan. As ad-hoc INEC staff, they must be neutral always and shun material or financial inducements from politicians for their own good and safety.
“I want to also state it here that no corps member will be used as ad-hoc staff in the volatile regions during the elections as their safety is of paramount concern to the scheme,” the director-general said.
Kazaure, who had earlier given cash rewards to the various performing groups of corps members who welcomed him, said he was most impressed by the attitude of the corps members.
“This is one camp I like visiting based on their template for excellence in all activities. For one, they have the best band in the nation and I’m always highly impressed, ‘’ Kazaure said.
Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Josephine Bakare, said the state needed more hostel accommodation to cater for the growing population of corps members who attend the orientation programme.
She, however, promised to address the accommodation challenge in the camp by initiating the construction of new hostels before the director-general’s next visit to the camp.
Bakare said that a total of 2,464 corps members registered for the orientation which began on Oct. 23.
She said the corps members comprised: 1, 207 males and 1, 257 females.
The highlights of the director-general’s visit was inspection of camp facilities, during which the director-general expressed delight at the level of medical intervention for corps members and the level of sanitation at the orientation camp. (NAN)
News
Community Devt: Ikpeazu adopts direct touch approach
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that his administration has evolved a new strategy for rapid community development in the state to be known as Direct Touch Initiative.
Speaking yesterday with the people of Ikwuano during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at Iberenta in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State, Governor Ikpeazu said the Direct Touch approach is aimed at collaborating with the people in carrying out any proposed government projects in the state.
The Governor, who invited few stakeholders to meet with him over issues raised in the meeting, said he would liaise with stakeholders in Ikwuano LGA to ensure the construction of the various roads in the area, including Ibere Ring Road and the Ariam-Osaka Ring Road which construction has been forestalled due to litigation threats from an existing contractor.
While describing the Ikwuano community as strategic to the economy of the state and the South East, he stressed the need for fixing dilapidated roads in the local government.
The Governor also assured the people that their indigenes would be employed to work as medical personnel and other general service staff at the Ikwuano General Hospital which is being upgraded.
In his remarks, the convener of the meeting and former Executive Chairman of the local government, Deacon Stanley Ojigbo, said the meeting was convened to strengthen the party in the area and to assure the Governor that Ikwuano LGA is more united now than ever and would sustain their support for him.
He made it known that Ikwuano people have decided to vote PDP in the forthcoming general elections, assuring the Governor that his second term and victory of all other PDP candidates are non-negotiable.
