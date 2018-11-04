Bring masterminds of Kaduna violence to book –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN} has frowned at the recent killings in Kaduna State; and therefore called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of past and present killings in the state to book.

The Apex Christian body also demands that the political class refrain from politicising the orgy of killings while insisting that state and Federal Governments should stop rationalising the mass killings of innocent Nigerians. Speaking in statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications}, the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Samson Ayokunle, said CAN noted with shock, disappointment and sadness the two weeks of tragedy and disaster that had led to the killing of a paramount ruler, the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima.

He recalled that the Agom Adara was attacked and kidnapped on October19, along with his wife who was released the next day; but His Police escort, driver and three others were not lucky as they were killed at the scene of the abduction said to be carried out by about a dozen bandits. The continued attack, said to have claimed about 100 lives, compelled the Kaduna State Government to reinstate a 24-hour curfew last Friday in Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia areas of the state.

Responding to the violent killings, CAN commiserated with the government and the people of Kaduna State, especially the Adara Chiefdom over the tragedy and pray to God to comfort all the bereaved and heal those who are recuperating in the hospitals and homes. Ayokunle said: “CAN is surprised to note the unending killings in the country, especially the response of the Federal and State governments with the security agencies to the menace.

We have it on a good authority the killings going on in Adamawa, Benue and Plateau states in the last two years have been going unchecked as if nothing unusual is happening? Many were even unreported. This is a sad commentary on the part of the government. Has Nigeria become a lawless state? Are those hoodlums better equipped and more organised by our security agencies?

Are the security opetatives compromised? This is reprehensible. “We ask the political class to stop politicising the orgy of killings and for both state and Federal Governments to stop rationalising the mass killings of innocent Nigerians and sanction those responsible for this horrifying bloodshed.”

The CAN Pesident , however, commended the state government for reviewing the curfew yesterday afternoon to enable people to access food and other items. CAN also reiterated call for a total overhauling of our security agencies with a view to replacing all the security chiefs.

“Implementation of all the White papers on ethno-religious uprisings in the recent past; immediate trials of those apprehended for the killings in Southern Kaduna two years ago; prosecution of those responsible for the unending killings in the North-Central zone; governments should stop handling the killers in our midst with kids gloves; payment of adequate compensations to all the bereaved and victims of the ethno-religious conflicts in the last five years and government should recover all the lands and villages illegally occupied by the hoodlums and criminals in the North Central,” Ayokunle said.

