Brouhaha over Board’s power to suspend NHIS Executive Secretary

In this report, AKEEM NAFIU examines the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the dust being generated by suspension of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who is now on administrative leave following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari

Not a few Nigerians were anxious to see what would become of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has now been suspended twice from office within a space of 15 months over allegations of fraud since assuming office in 2016.

To many observers, the crisis rocking NHIS has presented the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with an ample opportunity to further impress on the minds of Nigerians that its anti-graft war is not a fluke.

Signs that all is not well at the NHIS came to limelight on the 6th July, 2017, when Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole announced suspension of Prof. Yusuf from office over an alleged maladministration and fraud.

Yusuf was directed by the minister to proceed on three months’ suspension to pave the way for an investigation following petitions written against him.

The minister’s action was reported to have received the backing of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was then the Acting President following President Muhammadu Buhari’s annual leave.

However, in a letter dated 12th July, 2017, Yusuf turned down the minister’s directive, insisting that under the act setting up the NHIS, the appointment and removal of the Executive Secretary was at the instance of the president.

“Except removed from office by the president under the circumstances specified in the NHIS Act, my appointment is for a period of five years. This is subject to a further term of the same period at the discretion of the president”, he said.

Yusuf further argued that although the NHIS Act empowered the minister to give directive of general nature to the governing council of the scheme and could exercise presidential mandate in the absence of the council, such powers did not include discipline, suspension or removal from office.

He added that the minister’s directive fell short of the public service rules as no prima facie case had been established against him in respect of the petitions referred to in the suspension letter.

“The mere fact that there are pending petitions against a public officer which are yet to be substantiated does not constitute a ground for suspension under public service rules. The petitions were also being investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), which was yet to submit its findings”, he said.

The minister’s action was also faulted by the House of Representatives. Members of the green chamber alleged that Adewole’s action appeared to intimidate Yusuf and punish him for testifying before the House as well as silence him from further testifying before the lower chamber in its constitutional duties of investigation of issues of corruption, inefficiency and waste in governance.

The whole saga was brought to an end on 6th of February, 2018 when Yusuf was recalled into office by President Buhari.

However, about 8 months later, precisely on 18th October, 2018, Yusuf was again hit by another suspension by NHIS’ Governing Council led by Ifenne Enyanatu over allegations of fraud and misconduct.

He was, however, suspended to allow a panel set up by the council to investigate allegations of fraud and misconduct against him.

While sending the embattled executive secretary on indefinite suspension, the governing council listed nine alleged misdeeds, bordering on corruption, disregard for board decisions and insubordination.

They bordered on alleged padding o f NHIS 2018 budget by N264 million, inflation of biometric capture machines cost and attempt to invest N30billion of NHIS funds in violation of the government’s Treasury Single Account policy.

However, in defiance of the suspension order, on 19th October, 2018 Yusuf with the help of a contingent of about 50 police officers broke a barricade mounted by angry workers of the agency to enter his office.

Explaining reasons behind his action, the embattled executive secretary maintained that he could only be suspended or removed from office by the president.

He told a foreign news medium that the governing board had no right to suspend him as the Executive Secretary of NHIS.

Yusuf also described the allegations of fraud and favouritism against him as baseless, saying they were deliberately levelled against him to divert public attention from “real happenings” in the NHIS.

“I notified them in a written document that they lack constitutional rights to suspend or even block me from entering my office.

“From the country I came from, if you say someone is a thief, you have to prove that. But since I came on board, I have being going through unnecessary accusations of fraud.

“They’re doing that just to intimidate and stop me from doing my good work. They have failed, I will never sucumb to their ploy, I think they have to change plan.

“If I’m corrupt, EFCC and ICPC are currently recovering billions of naira from my whistleblowing in the commission and I have never been indicted by the anti-corruption agencies.

“My ordeal as the Executive Secretary of NHIS may be connected with NHIS agents who think that I stepped on their toes and you know these people are powerful and they are well established in the previous administration”, he said.

What was seen by many as a tactical disapproval of the action of NHIS Governing Council by the Federal Government came from Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) a few days after Yusuf’s suspension.

He said no governing board of a federal agency or parastatal had the power to remove Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appointed by the president.

Mustapha while speaking at an induction programme for governing board members of federal parastatals, universities and medical centres in Abuja expressed concerns that most governing boards had not understood their roles in the corporate governance of the agencies they superintend.

“Some of them are undue interference by board chairmen in the day-to-day activities of their parastatals and agencies, blatant disregard for extant regulations guiding the conduct of board meetings”, the SGF said.

However, on 31st October, 2018, the embattled NHIS Executive Secretary was directed to proceed on administrative leave by President Buhari following inauguration of a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against him by the scheme’s Governing Council.

A statement signed by Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle indicated that the decision to send Yusuf on administrative leave was based on the need to create a room for an unfettered investigation.

Adekunle added that the Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Ben Omogo had been deployed to oversee the affairs of the scheme in Yusuf’s absence.

The statement partly reads: “With specific reference to recent developments at the National Health Insurance Scheme, Mr. President has, after due consideration, approve the establishment of an independent fact-finding panel to investigate the alleged infractions by the Executive Secretary and report back within two weeks.

The membership of the panel include: Dr. Hassan Bukar -Chairman; Dr. Emmanuel Meribole –member (Director, HPRS, Ministry of Health); Mr. Adewale Owolo –member (Director, Audit, Auditor-General of the Federation); Mr. Shamsuddeen Bello –member (Deputy Director Expenditure, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation); Mr. Ishaq Yahaya –member (Director, Certification and Compliance, Bureau of Public Procurement); Dr. Ekanem Udoh –member (Director of Science, Ministry of Science and Technology); and Mrs. Jummai Idakwo –Secretary (Director, Administration, OSGF).

In order to create room for an unfettered investigation, Mr. President has approved that the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf should proceed on administrative leave immediately”.

Meanwhile, Yusuf was at the weekend appeared before the House of Representatives which had already commenced investigations into the fraud allegations against the NHIS boss.

NHIS Secretary, Governing Council, Dr. Enyantu Ifenne had already appeared before a committee set up for various fraud allegations against Yusuf.

The man in the eye of the storm, Usman Yusuf, also appeared before the committee Friday, last week, denying all allegations against him.

He alleged that members of the panel that recommended his suspension were paid N19 million after his suspension was effected last year.

Yusuf also alleged that his problem started when he turned down the health ministry’s request of N975 million.

He added that he was to present a report on the violation of the public procurement processes at the agency on the day he was suspended by the Governing Council.

A day after he was asked to proceed on administrative leave, Yusuf dragged the Ministers of Health and the Attorney General of the Federation as well as the NHIS to a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging his suspension from office.

In a suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018, the embattled executive secretary is seeking judicial interpretations on the powers of the governing board in relation to his sack.

Yusuf raised a number of questions for court to determine.

Meanwhile, the legality of the suspension of Yusuf by the Governing Council of the NHIS has remained a debatable issue. The decision is already facing a backlash as can be seen in the positions taken by Yusuf and the SGF on the issue.

The Act governing the NHIS is not very clear on the issue of suspension of the Executive Secretary.

However, Part 3 Section 8 (3) of the Act states that the Executive Secretary is “subject to the general direction of the Council.”

It is not impossible that the Board may have derived its powers to suspend Yusuf from this Section.

The Secretary, NHIS Governing Council, Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, while commenting on the legality of the suspension during her appearance Thursday, last week before the House of Representatives committee probing the matter, said “if we erred, the president acted yesterday by correcting us. There are gaps in the NHIS Act and we were justified by the action we took to ensure that the NHIS was run transparently.”

Lawyers speak

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue with New Telegraph Law at the weekend believed that Yusuf’s ability to successfully challenge his suspension by the Board will speak directly to what is contained in the law guiding the NHIS operations.

For instance, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, emphasized the need for government to make a definite decision that would lay all crisis at NHIS to rest.

He said: “The Executive is in confusion at the federal level. Whether the board can suspend or not, the Attorney General of the Federation is part of the performance of the functions of the president and I would expect the president to make a statement on this issue without further delay.

“The man has a right to go to court but it is left to the court to decide on the merit of the case. I expect the Federal Government to put up a strong defence to the suit. A lot of indiscipline is pervading the Federal Government of Nigeria in which ordinary officers are not afraid of the presidency. Federal institutions are not afraid of the presidency or the laws of the country. This is anti-democracy and I expect the Federal Government to be concerned about it.”

Femi Falana (SAN), said despite several loopholes in NHIS Act, the executive secretary should subject himself to the control and directions of the Governing Council.

“Even though the executive secretary is appointed by the president, the law states that he is subject to the control and directions of the Governing Council.

“The law never envisaged that the Executive Secretary will be above disciplinary control of the supervising minister and the governing council”, the silk said.

A rights activist, Malachi Ugwummadu, noted that the NHIS Act should be the guide in deciding the legality of the Governing Council’s action.

He said: “If there was a clear order from the Board of NHIS suspending Yusuf and on the hand, the presidency has also asked him to proceed on administrative leave, then our friend may have a tall order to effectively challenge all these.

“If the man is challenging the power of the Board to suspend, that will speak directly to what the law says. Whether or not in the circumstances that the Executive Secretary found himself, the Board is empowered in such circumstance to take administrative measures including suspension to be able to deal with that situation.

“In my view, even by the public service rules of most states of the federation, a public servant can be interdicted once there was an investigation or as in this case, on-going. Interdiction could mean suspending someone or placing him on half salary. These are all punitive measures that are consistent with the rules of public service. So, if you take it from that perspective, you will likely doubt as it were what it is that Mr. Yusuf will be contesting.

“However, if the law does not expressly provide for such power to the Board, it would be that the Board had acted ultra-vires (outside the powers that it has).

“Meanwhile, as it is now, when the president has asked him to proceed on administrative leave, his action in going to court will not only be an afterthought but also an ill-advised step. If I will advise the man, it will be better if he allows the investigative process to take its course and afterwards if he has any grouse, he can go to court.”

