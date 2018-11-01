Buhari and Atiku: Let’s define and debate the issue

Since after the Port Harcourt Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that threw up Atiku Abuubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections public opinion has been sharply divided between those supporting him and his party and those clinging to their choice of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari. As public opinion is divided between these two major contenders so also the realignment of forces has immediately taken shape, either for President Buhari or against him and by way of support of the PDP candidate, Atiku.

This sharp political division did not just start now. It has been so since 1964–1966 and the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida purportedly being guided by history established two political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Congress(NRC) with a defined ideological centrist stand-points of “a little to the left and a little to the right.” The parties, in spite of the subterfuge and official sabotage of the political process, succeeded as the experiment produced an excellent election yet to be equalled in terms of its fairness and cleanliness in Nigerian history. Also, the June 12, 1993 presidential election and its epochal definition made General Abdusalami Abubakar to adopt the scheme of forcible institution of two main parties in registering the PDP and the All People’s Party (APP) but later pandered to the agitations of the South-West leaders’ apprehensions over the two dominant parties in granting them the approval of registering the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to participate in his transition programme.

Nigeria political history has not disclosed a culture of contestation for power between the parties based on issues or over-arching ideas of governance. The modern political party system has been born as a result of political disagreements based on constitutional or political issues. The British modern political party system arose from the struggle between the British monarch and the parliament over constitutional and religious issues, with either supporting or opposing the king and this culminated in a faction joined with some nobles to invite the Dutch potentate, William of Orange and his wife, Mary the daughter of King James to invade England, overthrow the king and assume the throne. This intrigue was accomplished. From then on, the parliamentary factions crystallized into Tory and the Whig which metamorphosed into current Conservative and Labour Parties. During British election these parties define the issue upon which they contest for power. The American political history followed similar fashion. During the 1787 Constitution Constituent Assembly Debate when issues of “Loose Federation/Central Government and A stronger Federal/Central Government” became the issue. The Constituent Assembly was divided into two factions, the Federalists and the Anti-Federalist. The Federalist won the Constituent Assembly debate with the adoption of the 1787 Constitution but to reassure and placate the Anti-Federalist, the Federalists adopted the Ten Bills of Right which were incorporated into the Constitution as amendments. George Washington was unanimously elected president but after his reign the factional division resurfaced with Anti-Federalist Thomas Jefferson contesting against Federalist John Adams for president with Adams winning the vote while Jefferson who came second became vice president.

Thereafter, the elections were fought on partisan basis as the factions crystalized into formal political parties namely; the Republicans and the Democrats as main parties that define and contest for power at the national level while fringe parties play at the margins. These two main parties define the issues for contestation for power at every presidential election. They shape public opinion and crystallization as prospective policy postulates. It is in keeping with natural political developments in countries we have copied their templates that we are postulating that we should also borrow a leaf from them by forcing a change in our electoral culture by departing from the hitherto primitive tribal and religious mobilizations for contestations for power to embrace a well-ordered political contestation for power based on issues of constitutionalism or governance.

From 2015 general elections, the political issues in contention between the APC and PDP had been corruption and security problems. The contest for power between the PDP and APC, apart from the local and international intrigues and subterfuge that played out to get President Goodluck Jonathan out of power by all means, was fairly based on these two major issues of corruption and security problems in the country. The APC parading a retired army general and a former military head of state with a seeming integrity of a-no-nonsense anti-corruption czar in the person of General Buhari had premised their manifesto on war on corruption and insecurity with even timelines for accomplishing set targets. The PDP had spent 16 solid years stabilizing democracy against the well-known fears of military incursion, carrying out several reforms but its bad politics played into the hands of its enemies and malcontents from within which culminated in the party losing power to the opposition party, APC.

Three years down the lane, it is being contended by political forces that the APC and its president are not different in term of bad politics and want of good leadership from those they succeeded. And that they have rather aggravated, exacerbated and deepened the problems of corruption and security problems in more difficult ways than solving them. On the basis of this alleged failure of APC and its president, there is a groundswell of opinion in favour of trying out once again the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

Like in 2015, the 2019 general election is still largely centred on the issues of corruption and security problems. Thrown into the mix are the grander issues of restructuring of the polity to release the regenerative and creative energy of the society which had been shackled and asphyxiated by decades of autocratic military rule and the worsening economic indices that have rendered the masses incapacitated. Even though these issues trend in the polity there seem not to be any platforms by which they can be debated, distilled and formalized as policy postulates rather individuals who are in the main not political actors engage in intermittent throw-ins on these issues.

Except for Atiku who has given some lectures/speeches on restructuring, I doubt if there are any formal documents or distinctive policy framework by the two main political parties and their candidates even though Atiku has promised to formally unfurl his manifesto/blueprint in due course. We hope this Atiku promise will be kept.

It is in the light of the foregoing that we beg the media as the Third Estate of the Realm to assume the onerous duties enshrined in Chapter Two of Nigerian Constitution to activate and afford the parties, interested publics and individuals ample opportunities through the provision of media platforms for the contestation of ideas which these debates or discussions entail. So, let the debate begins. Let the parties and their candidates engage Nigerians in discussion on their ideas and policy postulates for the solving of the problems they have identified.

Like this: Like Loading...