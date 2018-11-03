News
Buhari blames NASS over uncompleted projects
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the National Assembly for the inability of his government to complete several critical infrastructural projects across the country. The President while receiving a delegation of Eminent and Respected citizens of Niger State led by Lt. Gen. Garba Duba (Rtd) at the Presidential Villa said tardiness in passage of budgets by the National Assembly, sometimes lasting seven months, delay completion of projects. He said there was need for the law makers to speed up the budgeting passage process. According to him, the government’s achievements in ensuring better roads, rails, power and repositioning of the airports was in spite of the delays, praying for more understanding and commitment to infrastructural development. In a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina, President Buhari said “if the National Assembly takes seven months to pass a budget, then we should be commended for the much that we have achieved, and can still achieve. “I personally feel very disappointed.
I spoke with the leaders of the National Assembly on the issue that seven months is a long time to work on a budget,” he said. The President said ongoing efforts to improve road, and rail networks across the country will be increased as infrastructural development remains paramount for improving the livelihood of Nigerians.
President Buhari told the delegation, which includes Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, military and traditional leaders, that his ad-ministration will pay more attention to the stretch of 2,150km federal roads in the state. On security, he said: “We cannot manage our communities and societies without security. A lot of resources is being diverted to provide security instead of going into infrastructural development.” The President re-assured the delegation that his administration will stay focused on securing lives and property, fighting corruption and stimulating the economy for more progress. President Buhari said the Minister of Agriculture and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria had been directed to increase monetary supports, through loans, to farmers in the next farming season, and ensure that farmers are not overwhelmed with the traditional demand for collaterals. “Traditional institutions and families can serve as guarantors because we cannot continue with that colonial style of asking for collaterals that people don’t have,” he added.
The President commended the Chinese government for accepting to finance 85 per cent of Nigeria’s infrastructural development need. “I thank you so much for coming. It is a good morale booster for me and the country that a state will bring a strong delegation to show appreciation for our efforts,” he said.
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
