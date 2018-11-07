News
Buhari: I’m depressed by killings in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is distressed and depressed by the atrocious ethno-religious killings across the country. The President appealed to Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony. Buhari spoke yesterday while receiving leaders of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) at the State House, led by Rev. (Dr.) Dachollom Datiri.
The President urged religious, community and traditional leaders to do more in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at different walks of life. ”As an organised institution (COCIN), I have no reason to doubt your report on the atrocities being committed in your communities, including the killing of Idris Alkali, a retired Major General, the dumping of his car into a pond and the body of the deceased thrown into a disused well.
”The communities (in Plateau) have lived long enough to know that there is nothing they can do without each other than to live together in harmony.
”As leaders, we must persuade the upcoming generation, using every channel, particularly the educational institutions, to live together with our neighbours,” the President said. Buhari, who used the occasion to underscore the important roles religious leaders play in engendering peace, lauded the exemplary role of the Imam in Plateau State who risked his life to save hundreds of Christian families fleeing attacks, in June. ”It is not all Muslims that are against Christians and neither are all Christians against Muslims.
The leadership in the respective religions have to work harder to make sure they convince the coming generation that they have to live together in the same country,” he said. He assured the Christian delegation that he will continue to exert pressure on the Nigeria Police Force to do the needful in protecting lives and property.
”In our security arrangement, the police are in the frontline in making sure that communities, ir-respective of ethnic or religious bias, live together in peace,” he said, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to take her unity for granted and allow a return to the unfortunate perils of a civil war.
In his remarks, Datiri, while condemning the recent killing of an Army General in the state, chronicled recent attacks against Christian communities in Plateau and neighbouring states, resulting in the displacement of thousands of persons. The cleric appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their communities, in addition to the rebuilding of places of worship destroyed in the unfortunate incidents.
News
NYSC, CBN, BoI parley to assist corps members
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Sulaiman Kazaure, yesterday said that the scheme was collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other international organisations to provide funds for corps members to become entrepreneurs. Kazaure stated this while addressing Batch ‘C’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. Represented by the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Nnenna Ifendu Ukonu, the director-general said the mandate given him by the federal government was to ensure that corps members become employers of labour.
“The present directorgeneral of the NYSC is working hard to ensure that the mandate given him by the federal government to ensure that corps members become great entrepreneurs, rather than seek for jobs, we are encouraging them to put something in place and become employers of labour.”
“We have an assistant director that is in charge of that and interested corps members can derive maximum benefit from the funds. We are already in touch with the CBN, Bank of Industry and other international organisations that are providing funds to enable us do that.”
News
EFCC removes oil mogul, Benedict Peters, from ‘wanted’ list
The Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has removed the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons, the integrated oil company said on Tuesday.
This action, a statement signed by General Counsel, Aiteo Group, Andrew Onyearu read, “confirms EFCC’s compliance with the judgment handed down in March 2018, by Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.” Justice Musa had ordered that Peters’ name be taken down from the anti-graft agency’s website, describing the process leading to his declaration as ‘wanted’ by EFCC as unconstitutional, since it was not initiated or validated by any known law or court order.
The EFFC’s action, the statement read, “conformed with the order of Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, directing the removal of Peters name from the list.”
According to the statement, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a reaction to the matter said: “We wish to commend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu, for living up to its commitment to uphold the rule of law and obey the order of a competent court to remove the name of the Mr. Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted individuals.
“The EFCC has shown a deep regard for the sanctity of the nation’s legal system, and we can confirm that Peters’ name has been cleared. In view of this and based on the fact that the decision by EFCC is premised on a court order, Peters has been legally excluded from the list of wanted persons in Nigeria. He can therefore continue his lawful business and enjoy his constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
The EFCC in March 2017 declared Peters wanted on its website. However, in response to suit, FCT/ HC/CV/23/2017, the court reached the incontrovertible conclusion that Peters has never been charged with, nor tried for any criminal offence in any court of law, nor has he ever jumped bail for any offence howsoever in Nigeria and cannot be declared wanted by administrative fiat without any prior order or leave of court.
In the proceedings challenging EFCC’s actions, Justice Musa declared that “… the very act of declaring the Applicant (Benedict Peters) a WANTED PERSON on the official website of the 1st Respondent (EFCC) without any prior order or leave of a Court of competent jurisdiction to that effect is unlawful, illegal, wrongful, ultra vires, unconstitutional and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Fundamental rights of the applicant to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and Right to not to be subjected to inhuman treatment and degrading treatment as guaranteed under Section 34, 37, 41 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and Articles 2, 3(1) & (2), 4, 5, 6, 7, and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004”.
News
Amosun: We’ll accommodate minimum wage in 2019 budget
…releases N11.8bn for gratuity, workers’ welfare
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday said the 2019 budget of the state would be readjusted to accommodate the new minimum wage.
Amosun assured that his administration was ready to implement the minimum wage as agreed by state governors with the organized labour and the Federal Government.
He spoke at the 2019 Treasury Board Meeting held at Obas Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Ms. Adenrele Adesina, hinted at N305 billion as the state’s budget for next year.
The governor, in his address, stated that the 2019 budget would be used to complete ongoing capital projects across the state, saying the meeting was significant not only to strengthen participatory process of governance, but important also for successful preparation and implementation of the 2019 Budget, being final budget of his administration.
He said: “As an administration, we believe that governance should be a participatory process. It is therefore critical to build a system that helps us to deliver consistent and robust decisions, driven by processes that ensure the involvement of all relevant stakeholders in matters that affect them.
“This is a sure way towards sustainable development. This conviction had been the driving-force of our annual budget preparation since the inception of our administration in 2011.”
Meanwhile, the state government has commenced disbursement of 65 per cent of the last tranche of the Paris Club Refund to pay backlogs of cooperative deductions, gratuity, severance and furniture allowance of its workforce.
The money was 15 per cent above the threshold set by the Federal Government on the disbursement of refund to workers.
In a statement by Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, the government said it received N17.3billion from the Federal Government, being its last tranche of the Paris Club Refund.
Oshinowo said: “In line with the commitment of the Ibikunle Amosun administration to the welfare of workers in the state, their payment is being made a priority.
“Therefore with immediate effect, the sum of N11.8billion from the refund will be expended on the workforce, including the Local Government while the balance of N5.5billion will go into social services for the benefit of the entire indigenes of the state.”
