Buhari inaugurates CCB, NCP boards, commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated chairman and members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as well as commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The President performed the inauguration in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Muhammed Isa, who hails from Jigawa State, was inaugurated as the Chairman of the CCB.

Members of the bureau, who were inaugurated along with the chairman, were Murtala Kankia from Katsina (North-West); Emmanuel Attah from Cross River (South-South); Obolo Opanachi from Kogi (North Central) and Ken Alkali from Nasarawa, (North Central.)

Others are S. F. Ogundare from Oyo, (South-West); Ganiyu Hamzat from Ogun (South- West); Sahad Abubakar from Gombe (North-East) and Vincent Nwanne from Ebonyi (South-East).

For the NPC, the commissioners inaugurated include; Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia); Clifford Zirra (Adamawa); Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra); Isah Buratai(Borno); Charles Ogwa (Cross River); Richard Odibo (Delta); Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi); Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo); Ekike Ezeh(Enugu) and Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe).

Others are; Uba Nnabue (Imo); Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna); Suleiman Lawal (Kano); Jimoh Isah (Kogi); Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara); Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa); Aliyu Datti (Niger); Seyi Olusanya (Ogun); Oladiran Iyantan (Ondo); Mudashiru Hussain (Osun); Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba).

