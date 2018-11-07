News
Buhari to labour: Don’t let politicians use you
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received a recommendation of N30,000 as minimum wage from the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage where he advised labour unions not to avail themselves for use as tools by politicians. The president, while receiving the report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, assured that he was committed to a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
President Buhari told the committee, led by former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Amma Pepple: “May I, therefore, implore workers and their leaders not to allow themselves to be used as political weapons.” The president said that having seen the argument of government’s team for insisting on N24,000 and that of the organised labour, which insisted on N30,000, he was ready to put in place necessary machinery that would close out the open areas.
He said: “Our plan is to transmit the Executive Bill to the National Assembly for passage within the shortest possible time. I am fully committed to having a new National Minimum Wage Act in the very near future. “Let me use this opportunity to recognise the leadership of the organised labour and private sector as well as representatives of states and the Federal Government for all your hard work
The fact that we are here today is a notable achievement.” He expressed delight that the committee had successfully completed its assignments in a peaceful and non-controversial manner.
The president said: “On 27th November 2017, I inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee with a mandate to recommend a new minimum wage for the workers of our country. “This exercise became necessary for many reasons. The last review took place in 2011. We all know since then, the prices of key consumables have increased and the most vulnerable of our work ers are struggling to make ends meet.
“Since 2011, many changes have taken place. Nigeria rebased its GDP to become the largest economy in Africa. We reported very strong GDP growth rates and exceptional performance of our capital markets. However, these reported successes did not flow into the pockets and homes of majority of Nigerians.
“In the last three years, we focused on correcting this deficiency. We are working to create a diversified and inclusive economy. “We are pushing to clear pension arrears owed to our retired workers with the limited resources available to us.
We supported state governments to pay workers’ salary. And, of course, we set up a committee in order to review the minimum wage of workers. “In constituting this committee, we took into account the need for all stakeholders to be adequately represented – government, the private sector and, most importantly, the workers. Our goal was to get an outcome that was consensual. “From the onset, we knew the committee had a difficult task ahead of it.
But, at the same time, we were also confident that the patriotic and professional background of its members would produce realistic, fair and implementable recommendations that will be considered by both the executive and legislative arms of government,” he stated. The president continued: “I am not surprised that the committee has worked for close to one year.
I am also not surprised that on a few occasions, the debates got heated and sometimes, these differences came out. “What is truly inspiring is that in almost all instances of disagreements, the committee members always came back to the negotiation table with a common goal of improving the welfare of Nigerian workers. On behalf of all Nigerians today, I want to thank you for your commitment and sacrifice in getting us to where we are today.
“In the past few days, I have been receiving regular updates on your deliberations. And, today, I am pleased that you have completed your work in a peaceful and non-confrontational manner. The entire nation is grateful to you all. “The committee chairman highlighted some of the challenges encountered during your deliberations, especially as it relates to having a consensus position acceptable by all parties. “I understand, on government side, the concerns raised were around affordability – that today many states struggle to meet their existing salary requirements.
“On the side of labour, the points raised focused on the need for any increase to be meaningful. In a way, both arguments are valid.”
President Buhari further said: “As the executive arm commences its review of your submission, we will continue to engage you all in closing any open areas presented in this report.
I, therefore, would like to ask for your patience and understanding in the coming weeks.” Chairman of the committee, Pepple told the president: “To arrive at our recommendation, the committee carefully weighed the demand of the Nigerian workers, which was predicated on the high cost of living occasioned by unfavourable exchange rate and rising inflation over the past few years, among other factors.
“After carefully weighing these critical factors and bearing in the mind the overriding interest of the economy, the committee, while noting the offer of N24,000 by the Federal Government, is recommending an increase in the existing minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000. “We believe that the implementation of the recommended minimum wage, will, no doubt, boost the purchasing power of workers, increase consumption expenditure and ultimately stimulate business and overall economic growth.
“The committee has also produced a draft national minimum wage bill 2018 for consideration by government. We strongly believe that the enactment of the draft bill into law is very critical to the operation and future reviews of the national minimum wage.” President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, told State House correspondents: “I think all of you are here and you have heard from the horse’s mouth.
“Every member of the committee signed the report. Our recommendation is N30,000 and I think it is not hidden. It has been made public today and that is the recommendation that the committee has made to the president.
“When the N18,000 was actually implemented in 2011, towards 2015, most of the states emptied their treasuries and, therefore, they had difficulty.
If there is the will, we are certain that there will be a way out. “All of us know that a number of factors have affected the purchasing power. The value of the N18,000 then was almost N140 to the U.S. dollar. So, the economic factor is very germane,” he said. Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Director General of NECA, among others
News
NYSC, CBN, BoI parley to assist corps members
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Sulaiman Kazaure, yesterday said that the scheme was collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other international organisations to provide funds for corps members to become entrepreneurs. Kazaure stated this while addressing Batch ‘C’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. Represented by the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Nnenna Ifendu Ukonu, the director-general said the mandate given him by the federal government was to ensure that corps members become employers of labour.
“The present directorgeneral of the NYSC is working hard to ensure that the mandate given him by the federal government to ensure that corps members become great entrepreneurs, rather than seek for jobs, we are encouraging them to put something in place and become employers of labour.”
“We have an assistant director that is in charge of that and interested corps members can derive maximum benefit from the funds. We are already in touch with the CBN, Bank of Industry and other international organisations that are providing funds to enable us do that.”
News
EFCC removes oil mogul, Benedict Peters, from ‘wanted’ list
The Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has removed the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons, the integrated oil company said on Tuesday.
This action, a statement signed by General Counsel, Aiteo Group, Andrew Onyearu read, “confirms EFCC’s compliance with the judgment handed down in March 2018, by Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.” Justice Musa had ordered that Peters’ name be taken down from the anti-graft agency’s website, describing the process leading to his declaration as ‘wanted’ by EFCC as unconstitutional, since it was not initiated or validated by any known law or court order.
The EFFC’s action, the statement read, “conformed with the order of Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, directing the removal of Peters name from the list.”
According to the statement, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a reaction to the matter said: “We wish to commend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu, for living up to its commitment to uphold the rule of law and obey the order of a competent court to remove the name of the Mr. Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted individuals.
“The EFCC has shown a deep regard for the sanctity of the nation’s legal system, and we can confirm that Peters’ name has been cleared. In view of this and based on the fact that the decision by EFCC is premised on a court order, Peters has been legally excluded from the list of wanted persons in Nigeria. He can therefore continue his lawful business and enjoy his constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
The EFCC in March 2017 declared Peters wanted on its website. However, in response to suit, FCT/ HC/CV/23/2017, the court reached the incontrovertible conclusion that Peters has never been charged with, nor tried for any criminal offence in any court of law, nor has he ever jumped bail for any offence howsoever in Nigeria and cannot be declared wanted by administrative fiat without any prior order or leave of court.
In the proceedings challenging EFCC’s actions, Justice Musa declared that “… the very act of declaring the Applicant (Benedict Peters) a WANTED PERSON on the official website of the 1st Respondent (EFCC) without any prior order or leave of a Court of competent jurisdiction to that effect is unlawful, illegal, wrongful, ultra vires, unconstitutional and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Fundamental rights of the applicant to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and Right to not to be subjected to inhuman treatment and degrading treatment as guaranteed under Section 34, 37, 41 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and Articles 2, 3(1) & (2), 4, 5, 6, 7, and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004”.
News
Buhari: I’m depressed by killings in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is distressed and depressed by the atrocious ethno-religious killings across the country. The President appealed to Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony. Buhari spoke yesterday while receiving leaders of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) at the State House, led by Rev. (Dr.) Dachollom Datiri.
The President urged religious, community and traditional leaders to do more in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at different walks of life. ”As an organised institution (COCIN), I have no reason to doubt your report on the atrocities being committed in your communities, including the killing of Idris Alkali, a retired Major General, the dumping of his car into a pond and the body of the deceased thrown into a disused well.
”The communities (in Plateau) have lived long enough to know that there is nothing they can do without each other than to live together in harmony.
”As leaders, we must persuade the upcoming generation, using every channel, particularly the educational institutions, to live together with our neighbours,” the President said. Buhari, who used the occasion to underscore the important roles religious leaders play in engendering peace, lauded the exemplary role of the Imam in Plateau State who risked his life to save hundreds of Christian families fleeing attacks, in June. ”It is not all Muslims that are against Christians and neither are all Christians against Muslims.
The leadership in the respective religions have to work harder to make sure they convince the coming generation that they have to live together in the same country,” he said. He assured the Christian delegation that he will continue to exert pressure on the Nigeria Police Force to do the needful in protecting lives and property.
”In our security arrangement, the police are in the frontline in making sure that communities, ir-respective of ethnic or religious bias, live together in peace,” he said, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to take her unity for granted and allow a return to the unfortunate perils of a civil war.
In his remarks, Datiri, while condemning the recent killing of an Army General in the state, chronicled recent attacks against Christian communities in Plateau and neighbouring states, resulting in the displacement of thousands of persons. The cleric appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their communities, in addition to the rebuilding of places of worship destroyed in the unfortunate incidents.
