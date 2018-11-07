Buhari to labour: Don’t let politicians use you

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received a recommendation of N30,000 as minimum wage from the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage where he advised labour unions not to avail themselves for use as tools by politicians. The president, while receiving the report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, assured that he was committed to a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

President Buhari told the committee, led by former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Amma Pepple: “May I, therefore, implore workers and their leaders not to allow themselves to be used as political weapons.” The president said that having seen the argument of government’s team for insisting on N24,000 and that of the organised labour, which insisted on N30,000, he was ready to put in place necessary machinery that would close out the open areas.

He said: “Our plan is to transmit the Executive Bill to the National Assembly for passage within the shortest possible time. I am fully committed to having a new National Minimum Wage Act in the very near future. “Let me use this opportunity to recognise the leadership of the organised labour and private sector as well as representatives of states and the Federal Government for all your hard work

The fact that we are here today is a notable achievement.” He expressed delight that the committee had successfully completed its assignments in a peaceful and non-controversial manner.

The president said: “On 27th November 2017, I inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee with a mandate to recommend a new minimum wage for the workers of our country. “This exercise became necessary for many reasons. The last review took place in 2011. We all know since then, the prices of key consumables have increased and the most vulnerable of our work ers are struggling to make ends meet.

“Since 2011, many changes have taken place. Nigeria rebased its GDP to become the largest economy in Africa. We reported very strong GDP growth rates and exceptional performance of our capital markets. However, these reported successes did not flow into the pockets and homes of majority of Nigerians.

“In the last three years, we focused on correcting this deficiency. We are working to create a diversified and inclusive economy. “We are pushing to clear pension arrears owed to our retired workers with the limited resources available to us.

We supported state governments to pay workers’ salary. And, of course, we set up a committee in order to review the minimum wage of workers. “In constituting this committee, we took into account the need for all stakeholders to be adequately represented – government, the private sector and, most importantly, the workers. Our goal was to get an outcome that was consensual. “From the onset, we knew the committee had a difficult task ahead of it.

But, at the same time, we were also confident that the patriotic and professional background of its members would produce realistic, fair and implementable recommendations that will be considered by both the executive and legislative arms of government,” he stated. The president continued: “I am not surprised that the committee has worked for close to one year.

I am also not surprised that on a few occasions, the debates got heated and sometimes, these differences came out. “What is truly inspiring is that in almost all instances of disagreements, the committee members always came back to the negotiation table with a common goal of improving the welfare of Nigerian workers. On behalf of all Nigerians today, I want to thank you for your commitment and sacrifice in getting us to where we are today.

“In the past few days, I have been receiving regular updates on your deliberations. And, today, I am pleased that you have completed your work in a peaceful and non-confrontational manner. The entire nation is grateful to you all. “The committee chairman highlighted some of the challenges encountered during your deliberations, especially as it relates to having a consensus position acceptable by all parties. “I understand, on government side, the concerns raised were around affordability – that today many states struggle to meet their existing salary requirements.

“On the side of labour, the points raised focused on the need for any increase to be meaningful. In a way, both arguments are valid.”

President Buhari further said: “As the executive arm commences its review of your submission, we will continue to engage you all in closing any open areas presented in this report.

I, therefore, would like to ask for your patience and understanding in the coming weeks.” Chairman of the committee, Pepple told the president: “To arrive at our recommendation, the committee carefully weighed the demand of the Nigerian workers, which was predicated on the high cost of living occasioned by unfavourable exchange rate and rising inflation over the past few years, among other factors.

“After carefully weighing these critical factors and bearing in the mind the overriding interest of the economy, the committee, while noting the offer of N24,000 by the Federal Government, is recommending an increase in the existing minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000. “We believe that the implementation of the recommended minimum wage, will, no doubt, boost the purchasing power of workers, increase consumption expenditure and ultimately stimulate business and overall economic growth.

“The committee has also produced a draft national minimum wage bill 2018 for consideration by government. We strongly believe that the enactment of the draft bill into law is very critical to the operation and future reviews of the national minimum wage.” President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, told State House correspondents: “I think all of you are here and you have heard from the horse’s mouth.

“Every member of the committee signed the report. Our recommendation is N30,000 and I think it is not hidden. It has been made public today and that is the recommendation that the committee has made to the president.

“When the N18,000 was actually implemented in 2011, towards 2015, most of the states emptied their treasuries and, therefore, they had difficulty.

If there is the will, we are certain that there will be a way out. “All of us know that a number of factors have affected the purchasing power. The value of the N18,000 then was almost N140 to the U.S. dollar. So, the economic factor is very germane,” he said. Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Director General of NECA, among others

