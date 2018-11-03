Buhari, travel ban and the Nigerian project

After the December 2015 clash between the military and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, a video clip of one minute and 25 seconds detailing the activities of the IMN went viral. When I watched the video, the impression I had was that the group has constituted itself into a government within a government.

They have different paramilitary groups. Each of them has different uniforms, separate flags and all paraphernalia of a paramilitary group. Apart from a particular group whose members carry wooden swords, none of the groups carries arms or anything harmful. There are two men in dark glasses wearing suits standing behind their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Perhaps, they are his personal guards. Besides, there are other men who dress in a similar fashion scattered all over the expansive compound where the Shi’ites hold what looks like a rally or one of the programmes in the group’s calendar.

From my understanding of the men in suit, they are like the equivalent of Nigeria’s Department of State Security (DSS). The multitudinous groups are complemented by a very large elated crowd, who are obviously transfixed by the activities of the various paramilitary groups. Although the event appears to be entirely ceremonial lacking the firepower of breech loading rifles and machine guns often seen in a normal military parades, the Shi’ites’ paramilitary groups exhibit decorum, discipline and professionalism.

Their allegiance to their leader, who also enjoys every bit of what is going on in the joyous ambience, is not in doubt. In the said video, El-Zakzaky, gives a short address before he goes ahead to inspect a guard of honour just like heads of government do in different countries. El-Zakzaky in the video says:

“Even if a person has no knowledge of Allah and the hereafter, he will not fail to realise that he cannot just simply kill a man with multitude of supporters and live his own life freely without any repercussions. His reason should tell him this.” Interestingly, shortly before El-Zakzaky leaves the podium to inspect the guard of honour, another group of men who also dress in paramilitary uniforms stand in front of the rostrum, raise their hands and pledge loyalty to their leader:

“Our allegiance to you El-Zakzaky!” What crossed my mind when I watched the video were: where does the money IMN use in organising such large paramilitary groups come from? What is the intent behind this? Is the training being organised in Nigeria? If yes, where are those men being trained? Have our security agents watched the video? What is their thinking? Since I am not a security agent and won’t pretend to be one, I think security agents should dissipate more energy using intelligence report to unravel what is gradually becoming Shi’ites’ uprising in the country.

My fear is that the Shi’ites may be another keg of gun powder waiting to explode if care is not taken. Religious bigotry and ethnic sentiments are already a double-edged sword piercing the soul of our nation and this explains my worry over the incessant clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents. On July 25, 2014, there was a clash between the Army and the Shi’ites resulting in the killing of 35 members of the group including three sons of the sect leader, El-Zakzaky. Between 2014 and 2015, report has it that the sect leader lost six of his children to the incessant clashes. The December 2015 clash between the Army and the sect, also resulted in the killing of 347 sect members with many more wounded and their property destroyed.

The outcome of the panel set up by the Kaduna State government to probe the December 2015 killings shows that we have not really learnt anything regarding past religious uprisings. The panel indicted the sect for operating paramilitary groups while its members do not recognise and disrespect the law of the country and constituted authorities. But for years, politicians had encouraged the sect because they found its members useful to feather their political nests.

It was in-comprehensive for them to offend a group that has such a large numbers that is big enough to cause political damage to the ambition of politicians during elections. It is not exoteric that the same group that is now being treated as morally and socially infectious was in the past romanced by politicians who ran to its leader for support thereby lacking the political will to deal with the Shi’ites whenever they erred on.

This romance of course emboldened the sect for years. For me, the Shi’ites were on a suicide mission in December 2015 when they insisted that the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Turkur Buratai, should turn back because they were having a possession. Who cares if the Shi’ites trek from Kaduna to China provided their activities do not infringe on the rights of other citizens? Sections 38 and 40 of the constitution guarantee the group’s freedom of thought and worship, which must also be done within the confines of the law. There cannot be justification for the shutting down of a state just because a group wants to embark on religious activities. But then, the alleged shutting down of the state by the group each time its members go on religious processions appeared exaggerated as there had been contrary reports that cast doubt on such claim. However, the continued silence on the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers as enumerated by the panel is a cause for concern and this is dangerous.

The panel had revealed that 347 Shi’ites were killed by the soldiers and the majority of them were given secret burial by some state government officials and about 40 soldiers led by a major. If there are consequences for disobedience to the law of the land by the sect, there should also be consequences for the extra-judicial killings by the soldiers.

Nothing much has been said in terms of identifying and prosecuting those soldiers that carried out the massacre of Shi’ites in El-Zakzaky’s compound and elsewhere in December 2015. And we may never know those government’s officials and the Major who supervised the secret burial of those Shi’ites because of vested interest. After the group was banned by the Kaduna State government on October 6, 2016, I recall that the Shi’ites were attacked twice within three days resulting in the alleged killings of some of their members again. The first attack was on October 12, 2016, at Tudun Wada area where some irate youths allegedly attacked and killed four members of the sect, burnt their property including a school. And on October 15, 2016, there was another violent attack on some members of the sect while attempting to rebuild the burnt school. Even attempt by the Shi’ites to address a press conference over these unwarranted attacks was allegedly frustrated by security agents.

If security agents had no premonition of the attack, was it also difficult for them to swiftly move in to prevent those youths who had all the time to take the laws into their hands? The timing of the attacks, which came just six days after the group was banned, could not have been a coincidence and if it was, it was a bad one, which justifiably fuelled the speculation that the state government and the police instigated the violence against the sect.

This was worsened by the disappointing position the Presidency took at the time that the December killings were purely ”military affairs.” The position I took after the pronouncement that the government did not understand the full import of Karl Marx’s evocative words that: ”religion is the opium of the people,” is now manifesting in the recent clashes between the Shi’ites and security agents, which has resulted in the killings of some members of the sect in renewed hostilities. While the government arrested El- Zakzaky immediately after his members clashed with soldiers in 2015, he was not brought out until January 2018 to meet with some selected journalists at a secret location in Abuja following speculation that he had died in detention.

His lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, had claimed that the sect leader was deceived to talk to the journalists believing that he would soon be released. Now that his trial has begun, efforts should be made to speed it up. Keeping the man in detention for over two years before his trial started and the refusal of the government to release him after a court had said so, is a further indictment on the part of the government that it has no respect for the rule of law.

The obduracy of the Shi’ites appears to be deliberate in order to provoke the military, knowing that the soldiers will use maximum force on them. The more government falls for this ploy, the more the sect is likely to attract sympathy since it’s the obvious underdog. Unless our government is peopled by poor students of history, the 2009 extra-judicial killing of the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, is enough as a lesson. It requires wisdom and knowledge to curtail what is fast becoming the Shiites uprising instead of relying on military might. Political solution is a viable option.

