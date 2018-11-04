News
Buhari’s appointments should promote national cohesion –Umeh
Senator Victor Umeh is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and represents Anambra Central Senatorial District. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council by President Muhammadu Buhari, the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other critical national issues
You recently sponsored a motion on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council but your prayers were turned down by the Senate. How do you feel about this?
Yes, the fundamental motive of that motion is to ensure that the Federal Government carries everybody and every section of this country along in whatever it is doing. If you run the country in a manner that people will be aggrieved that they are not properly represented in the way things are constituted, you cannot brush it aside if it is a democracy that you are running. And in my motion, I was able to cite provisions in the Constitution that support the motion. One is Section 153 that clearly empowers the President to appoint other members as he may deem fit. This one is not discretionary. That provision in the Constitution gives the President the power to carry everybody along. And if it is not done, there is nothing wrong if I throw a motion in the Senate, drawing its attention to it. After all, the prayers contained in the motion were to “urge the President”; nobody was saying direct the President to do this. We urge him to do A, B, C to be able to create that feeling and support his claim that he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. That was what he said when he was sworn in. And I was able to cite in the Constitution where it was emphatically stated that inclusiveness should be a major consideration in any decision somebody who is in leadership should do in this country.
How did you feel when some of your colleagues from the North opposed the motion and made it impossible for the prayers to be taken and supported by the whole chamber?
I am very satisfied that the motion has achieved its purpose; it wasn’t thrown away. The Senate President said that the points were well made and that the motion has been noted, so that he who has ears let him hear. And there was no point going beyond that. Those who were opposing it were all ruled out of order. There is a saying in my place that when they carry another person’s corpse along the road, those who do not know the deceased will think that it is a log of wood but the relatives of the person will know that it is a corpse.
In this country, we have come to a point where we must be very sensitive in the things we do to be able to build a truly united country. Those elements that opposed the motion in the chamber are those elements that are opposed to change in the status quo in Nigeria. Restructuring is a very popular programme in Nigeria today but those who are benefiting from the status quo are opposed to restructuring. In other words there must never be a change in Nigeria. Such people are actually saying that if you have been left out in the way Nigeria is structured, you should continue to suffer it; if you are favoured, you continue to enjoy it. But I want to tell you that time is beckoning on us. It will get to a point where anybody who says there will be no change in the way things are being done in Nigeria will be deceiving himself or herself. Change is imperative, and as we go into the general election in 2019, I know that restructuring has become a major agenda in the campaigns. It goes to show you that there are too many things in Nigeria that are not good to all parts of Nigeria; and we must revisit them. We must address them.
There is a section of the Constitution that says that you cannot appoint majority of people from your own ethnic group into positions of authority in this country if you are a leader or a President. So, the Constitution envisages that there should be balancing of actions, so that if you take from here you take from there, and it becomes one country. If you allow these positions to be dominated by a particular section of the country, don’t delude yourself that it will last forever.
Democracy is an instrument we use to refine our processes. The Constitution is there for everybody to be guided. And if you look at what the Constitution talks about the federal character, Section 14 of the Constitution talks about federal character in the things you do; yet you do things without regard to the provisions in the federal character principle. You will continue to get ill feelings, disaffection and protests all over the country. But if you respect that very important provision in our Constitution by everything you do, you carry everybody along, everybody will be happy with your actions and we will blend together and see ourselves as brothers and sisters. So, those who are the hard core elements, who are opposed to change in Nigeria, they will prepare that in the days ahead, months ahead, change must come; we must change those things that people do not want for us to continue to live together. That is the solution, and I am very happy with the response this motion received at the plenary when it was presented. It goes to show that it was not in vain that the motion was initiated. Those who saw the genuineness of what the motion sought to achieve received it very well and supported. After all, it is not everything that you bring to the plenary that everybody will clap for you. Interests will divide us and the truth will remain. The ones you are able to address will be addressed, and the tones you are unable to address will continue to await you because one day it will come around to you.
Presidency of this country will continue to rotate in this country; one day it will go to another place. If it comes there, you are at liberty to appoint your brothers, your sisters, your in-laws and everybody to these positions. And if you do that other people will clap for you. So, when you bring a progressive idea; something that will bring about equity and fairness, everybody must support it. That’s the only way Nigeria can survive; let nobody be trampled upon. Whether you are from the least of the minorities, if you have a brilliant officer, that person can become anybody in Nigeria; that person should be recognised.
One poser I gave them when I presented the motion in plenary was the case of Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, the Commander of ‘Lafia Dole’, the man who has been fighting insurgents in the North-East gallantly. He is from the South-East. And if such a gallant officer cannot be appointed to the Security Council, when the issue is discussed at the Security Council always is how to contain the insurgency and other security challenges across the country, which is better qualified? That was the poser there. And I think it was Othman Dan Fodio who said that conscience is an open wound only the truth you can heal. So, we must do things to give a sense of belonging to everybody. How can you even imagine that in a country like this, National Defence Council will meet and a zone in Nigeria that has five states has no representative, and then if you give report on the security situation of that zone, you decide and announce it everybody follows you.
Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano State, during the debate on the motion, observed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is from the South-East, is a member. Is he a member of the National Defence Council or the National Security Council?
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is a civilian, is a member of the National Security Council, not Defence Council. My motion was anchored on the National Defence Council. This is the Council where you have principally the Service chiefs. But the Constitution also requires the President to appoint any member, and that any member is expected to be among the armed forces because it is a purely military thing.
If you are a civilian and you find yourself in the midst of military officers, what do you know about security? When Senator Barau talked about the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was just trying to ridicule the motion. That was why the Senate President ruled him out of order. The points made in the motion were apt and everybody understood that. But since it was not easy to reach a consensus on that, he (Saraki) ruled those opposing the bill out of order and said that the motion had been noted so that we can make progress.
So, I thank the Senate President for his maturity in putting it across that the motion was well made and anchored on the Constitution. He also said that there are arguments in favour of the motion in the Constitution and that what two the opponents of the motion raised were also against it but there are so many arguments in favour of the motion. That can only come from a man of good conscience, knowing that some people are feeling alienate. As I said earlier, the opponents of the motion are those who don’t want change because the injustices in the system are benefiting them. But I am saying that the Nigeria we want is not a Nigeria to be run that way because tomorrow, somebody from anywhere can bring up an issue that affects that particular area alone, and those of us who are progressives in nature will support that argument. I cannot say because he is not from my place let us not discussing it. Since I arrived at this chamber, any time anybody is killed in any part of Nigeria, I rise to condemn it and blame the authorities for not doing what they are supposed to do especially to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.
Just the other day, an aid worker was killed when the deadline given elapsed and I said we cannot continue to play with the lives of Nigerians. We must continue to take steps to save any life. Israel and America can go to war because of one life. You have somebody in captivity and the country is still run normally. If it were Israel and America, they would never sleep; they would continue to plot on how to rescue that person that is in danger somewhere.
The other day, due to negligence from the oil pipeline leak, 150 people were burnt to death in Abia State. And there were officers who were in charge of detecting leaks in the Department of Petroleum Resources and other relevant agencies. We came here and stood up for one minute for 150 lives lost. We would have stood for 150 minutes; by that time everybody in the chamber will feel it. We have to hunt down people who don’t do their jobs. Fish them out and punish them. That’s the only way to make progress in this country. So, I believe that government should know what to do.
The budget we have been appropriating here in trillions of naira, today we are talking about security vote of N63 billion and somebody was held in captivity and the terrorists demanded for money, and we say that we don’t negotiate with terrorists. Instead of giving them little money compared to what we approved here, (nobody knows what the money is used for,) you allowed them to kill the aid worker. And every day they show it on television where a child was crying for help to her country men and women, saying that the time is running out on me, please save me, and the government did nothing, and she was killed. Then we started complaining and crying and rising up for one minute silence. Have you ever seen where one minute silence resurrected a dead man? Even will two hours silence save somebody who has lost his or her life? Why was it difficult for the government of Nigeria to pay this ransom to free this child because it was a burden on all of us? Somebody told me that he thinks that some people are trading on the negotiation. If terrorists demand one million dollars, negotiators will say ten million dollars. So, people are even trying to make profit out of ransom when a life is in danger. We still have Leah Sharibu waiting on all of us; we still have Alice waiting on all of us; and we keeping going to work everyday; and nobody is thinking of how to get them out. These people in captivity represent the conscience of the nation.
Will you say that lack of representation of the South-East in the National Defence Council and the National Security Council undermines the security report from the region and gets to the table of Mr. President? If yes, will you say that this was reflective of the Federal Government’s response in the IPOB matter?
Of course, you hit the nail on the head. When security issues are tabled before the council, people make contributions. The case of the South-East with IPOB was a case where there was no representation from anybody from that zone. IPOB was immediately branded a terrorist organisation, and they took a decision to go to court to proscribe it. There was no voice to say no these people are not a terrorist organisation. It was convenient for them to reach that quick decision because there was nobody to say no, that’s not the true position of the group. These people are just seeking for attention to their plights as a people. Why can’t you find a way of dialoguing with the people; use the carrot approach, bring them to the table and offer them hope because hope keeps people alive? Tell them that you will meet them, tell them to calm down and that everything will be alright but there was nobody to do that. They launched operation Python Dance. I don’t know what they will launch before the elections. Crocodile Dance has been launched somewhere. There must be hippopotamus dance before the next elections in the South-East. These are some of the things happening as a result of non-representation. If there was anybody from the South-East in the National Defence Council, he would advise caution; that this is about palliative, let us set up a committee to interface with this group.
How did you expect government to have handled the IPOB issue and other related agitations in the country?
The other day, I saw Nnamdi Kanu where he surfaced in Jerusalem, Israel. That’s where he is now. And they were here; he left Umuahia and nobody saw him. This is the kind of thing we would have ordinarily solved through dialogue. I have continued to canvass this position in the media, that the way the IPOB issue was handled by the government of Nigeria was wrong. I said so. People who don’t carry arms you don’t brand them terrorists, otherwise people would be killed every day in the South-East if it was the situation. There was no bomb, no gun, nothing. You have never heard that bomb was detonated in the South-East. People are just calling on the government to look on their way and help resolve their problems. Instead of doing that, they are using a big stick to kill an ant. And I ask the question: have you seen anywhere in the world where you proscribe people’s grievances with court order? It is just like if you are not happy now, I proceed to the court and ask the court to order you to be happy. If I do that, will you be happy? You can’t achieve that unless you look at the reasons why the person is not happy and address it. And this is what the Nigerian government should do.
This country will be good for everybody if something develop somewhere and all of us run there to find solution to whatever problem that is there. The other day in Kaduna many people were killed, and people are continuously being killed. One day, I said it in the chamber here that these killings are going on because government has not done the right thing. The government must move in soldiers to these places to contain the insurgency and the spate of killings going on.
On April 24, during plenary, I said it and on 26th, the President ordered that soldiers should move to Benue. When they went, after few days, some people were apprehended. Thereafter, the killings reduced in the state. They took over Zamfara forest, and they said that the bandits were people from across the border. Then I said, unless you launch a military operation in that place you can’t stop it. Finally, the government ordered air raid on the forest. Have they been killing people in Zamfara again since then? So, it is a matter of decision; the will to do the right thing. If you take the right action then everything will end. It is easy to quench all protests. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have threatened to go on strike; they have just given notice that they will go on strike. So, let them prepare and go to court and order them to go to work. We must know how to handle our problems through dialogue and persuasion, so that if you eliminate sources of descent, then we are going to have a progressive country.
Illegal taxation: Judge withdraws from case between Abia Govt, traders
Justice Uche Enwereji of High court 4, Aba, Abia State has withdrawn herself from the legal battle between Abia State government and Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) traders.
It will be recalled that the Ngwa Road Market traders had on October 18, 2017, taken Abia State government to court and joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Environment and the Aba South Local Government Chairman over exorbitant levies and imposition of what they termed illegal taxes.
Justice Enwereji who had initially directed the state government to dialogue with the traders with a view of harmonizing levies payable, had on several occasions given the warring parties opportunities to settle out of court.
She however took the decision to withdraw from the case on Thursday, November 1, 2018, stating that her decision was made to save the image of the court.
The judge’s withdrawal from the case followed an observation raised by the counsel to the plaintiff; Mr. Victor Agwu to the effect that government defiled the court order by using the Bakassi Boys to harass and intimidate the traders on the payment of certain levies which the court had directed should be harmonized.
The defense counsel, Mr. Ogwo Uko however told the court that it was the traders that had not kept to the court’s directive as they went as far as misquoting the judge in a radio announcement they placed in a radio station based in Aba and staging an open protest against all levies.
The submission of the defense infuriated Justice Enwereji who drew the attention of the leaders of the traders involved in the suit to the allegation of the defense counsel. However, despite the fact that the traders’ leaders denied the allegation, Justice Enwereji decided to withdraw from the case saying that she cannot stand and watch anyone trying to bring the court to disrepute by misquoting her court wrongly and misinforming the public on the directives of the court.
She however transferred the matter to the Administrative Judge, who will re-assign the case to another court on November, 15, 2018.
Counsel to the traders, Victor Agwu, expressed displeasure over the withdrawal of the judge from the case. He told our reporter that it is unfortunate that the traders’ own side, where they said they did not issue any of such announcements was not heard.
Meanwhile, the traders have condemned a new list of levies approved by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, saying that the levies are burdensome. The levies include income tax-N3, 600, Stallage fee-N2, 000, Infrastructural levy-N2, 000, Sanitation levy (ASEPA)-N3, 600 and security levy-N2, 000.
Others are Renewal of Abia State Signage Agency (ABSA)-N3, 000, Scooping levy-N800, Fire Service levy-N2, 500 and Renewal of Business Premises-N2, 000.
One of the leaders of the market trader’s union said that the levies are much and that they will not be able to pay it.
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
…says its ban on organisation stands
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said its proscription of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo remains unchanged.
The pro Biafra group said it will continue to disrupt any public gathering by the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo anywhere in Biafraland until they resort to do what it termed the right thing.
IPOB accused Ohanaeze of issuing a fake press statement that it held an open public event during a brainstorming between it and Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and dared the apex Igbo group to hold a public event and see if it will not be disrupted.
The group also condemned statement attributed to Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, where he was quoted to have urged people to ignore IPOB’s call for no election come 2019.
In a release by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said there is no going back on the proscription of Ohanaeze and its no election stands.
Part of the statement reads: “It is important we reiterate that IPOB proscription of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo still stands and will never be rescinded. Any public gathering by Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo anywhere in Biafraland will be disrupted.
“Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo met last week Thursday at their national secretariat, Park Avenue Enugu, to brainstorm with Igbo World Assembly (IWA) on how to sabotage IPOB’s no election campaign in Biafraland. After the meeting, they issued an already prepared press statement to the media that sought to give the erroneous impression that an actual public event held in Enugu on the said day.
“We wish to state our position very clearly against any group that would like to cash in on the desperation of scrupulous politicians to make some quick buck at the expense of IPOB that total humiliation awaits them. The minds of our people are made up, they only listen and understand the raw truth coming from IPOB and no other. The rant of these mushroom fake groups starts and ends on the pages of newspapers.
“Anybody seen meeting with Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo will be classified as a sellout and dealt with accordingly. Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze are Fulani slaves and remain so till eternity. Nnia Nwodo was appointed a minister of state twice by his Fulani masters and can never do without them. His father served the north and so also his brother Okwesilieze Nwodo, who is presently living rent-free in one of Atiku Abubakar’s houses in Abuja. So, it is in their family interest that Biafrans vote in 2019.
“The global family of IPOB condemns the frivolous statement credited to Nnia Nwodo and his group of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu asking people not to listen to IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott come 2019 general election.
“The one and only IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, decided to boycott every election in Biafraland as far back as 2015 when Nnia Nwodo was nursing the ambition to become Enugu State governor, not even Ohanaeze leadership. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu it is apt to note, is as consistent as the Northern Star.
2019: Buhari risks losing 5.5m votes in Imo, Ogun, Zamfara
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of its primaries may cost President Muhammadu Buhari votes in Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.
The governors of the three states, Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) have been locked in a running battle with the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the conduct of primaries and submission of lists of the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections in their respective states. Though the governors have not publicly declared that they will work against the president during the election, there are indications that they will likely to work against the party’s interest if the crisis is not resolved their way.
The three states are APC’s stronghold with over 5.5 million registered voters. Imo State has 1.9 million registered voters, Ogun (1.9 million), while Zamfara has 1.5 million. Buhari did not win in Imo State in the 2015 presidential election, but he made appreciable impact as he polled 133,253 votes, the highest in the South-East. He, however, won in Ogun and Zamfara states, polling 308,290 and 612,202 votes, respectively.
But, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, his chances look dim in the three states given the impasse over choice of governorship candidates. Okorocha, Amosun and Yari had anointed their likely successors ahead of the party’s primaries, but the powerplay between them and the Oshiomhole-led National Working Council (NWC) saw their choices losing out in the primaries.
The Imo State governor opted for his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, but was knocked out by the senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, was edged out by Chief Dapo Abiodun.
The case of Zamfara State is peculiar as the party was barred by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly elections over its failure to conduct primaries within the stipulated timeframe. Despite the disqualification, the party, it was gathered, forwarded the name of Dr. Dauda Lawal as its governorship candidate instead of Governor Yari’s choice and state Commissioner for Finance, Mukhtar Shehu.
The governors have not hidden their frustrations over the inability of their preferred choices to make the list and made last minutes move to persuade President Buhari to wade into the matter, but were not successful. And with yesterday as the last day for parties to submit lists of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the electoral commission, there is the possibility that they may dump the party or remain but show indifference to the President’s re-election bid.
An indication to this emerged on Thursday, when Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, claimed that that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters. The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that the leadership of the APC under Oshiomhole has fuelled and protests across the country, resulting to loss of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections. Amosun, on his part, vowed that Oshiomhole’s plot to foist gangsters on the state and hand over the patrimony of Ogun State to a rapacious and expansionist South-West gang would be firmly resisted.
The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for information, Dayo Oduneye, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s claim that he would not sell his conscience, is said to be pondering his next political move. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the governor held series of meetings between Thursday and yesterday with his supporters, who are insisting that he should jettison APC for another platform despite being handed a senatorial ticket. Okorocha, who also has APC’s senatorial ticket is equally said to be mulling dumping the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with his supporters though he has denied that.
The outbursts and threat by the governors, notwithstanding, the APC national leadership maintained that there was no going back on the list of candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly election that was processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to INEC’s guidelines.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this in a statement on Thursday, clarifying the conflicting interpretations that greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among party members in Rivers State chapter. The statement titled “Re: Supreme Court Ruling on Rivers APC” said the Supreme Court’s verdict had nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state and the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole remained inviolate.
It was however silent on the gubernatorial candidature in Zamfara and Imo states. But as the APC’s leadership prepares for the worse should the governors announce their exit from the party, a chieftain of the Buhari Support Group, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said whatever they will come up with, will have no impact on the President’s chance in the election. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said those who are going to vote for Buhari will do so on the basis of his performance and not on the directive of the governors.
He said: “President Buhari should be commended for not interfering in the process of the party’s primaries. That shows that he is a true democrat. Though some people were aggrieved over the outcome, I will tell you that nobody is leaving the party.
“In Ogun State for example, Governor Amosun and his people are not fighting the President, but the process the led to the emergence of the party’s candidate, so Okorocha was wrong to say that the party has lost five million votes. “I can assure you that Nigerians appreciate what the President has done in the area of infrastructure across the country, and a majority of those who are going to vote during the election will vote for Buhari because of this and not because of the governors.
