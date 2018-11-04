Buhari’s appointments should promote national cohesion –Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and represents Anambra Central Senatorial District. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council by President Muhammadu Buhari, the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other critical national issues

You recently sponsored a motion on the exclusion of the South-East from the National Defence Council and the National Security Council but your prayers were turned down by the Senate. How do you feel about this?

Yes, the fundamental motive of that motion is to ensure that the Federal Government carries everybody and every section of this country along in whatever it is doing. If you run the country in a manner that people will be aggrieved that they are not properly represented in the way things are constituted, you cannot brush it aside if it is a democracy that you are running. And in my motion, I was able to cite provisions in the Constitution that support the motion. One is Section 153 that clearly empowers the President to appoint other members as he may deem fit. This one is not discretionary. That provision in the Constitution gives the President the power to carry everybody along. And if it is not done, there is nothing wrong if I throw a motion in the Senate, drawing its attention to it. After all, the prayers contained in the motion were to “urge the President”; nobody was saying direct the President to do this. We urge him to do A, B, C to be able to create that feeling and support his claim that he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody. That was what he said when he was sworn in. And I was able to cite in the Constitution where it was emphatically stated that inclusiveness should be a major consideration in any decision somebody who is in leadership should do in this country.

How did you feel when some of your colleagues from the North opposed the motion and made it impossible for the prayers to be taken and supported by the whole chamber?

I am very satisfied that the motion has achieved its purpose; it wasn’t thrown away. The Senate President said that the points were well made and that the motion has been noted, so that he who has ears let him hear. And there was no point going beyond that. Those who were opposing it were all ruled out of order. There is a saying in my place that when they carry another person’s corpse along the road, those who do not know the deceased will think that it is a log of wood but the relatives of the person will know that it is a corpse.

In this country, we have come to a point where we must be very sensitive in the things we do to be able to build a truly united country. Those elements that opposed the motion in the chamber are those elements that are opposed to change in the status quo in Nigeria. Restructuring is a very popular programme in Nigeria today but those who are benefiting from the status quo are opposed to restructuring. In other words there must never be a change in Nigeria. Such people are actually saying that if you have been left out in the way Nigeria is structured, you should continue to suffer it; if you are favoured, you continue to enjoy it. But I want to tell you that time is beckoning on us. It will get to a point where anybody who says there will be no change in the way things are being done in Nigeria will be deceiving himself or herself. Change is imperative, and as we go into the general election in 2019, I know that restructuring has become a major agenda in the campaigns. It goes to show you that there are too many things in Nigeria that are not good to all parts of Nigeria; and we must revisit them. We must address them.

There is a section of the Constitution that says that you cannot appoint majority of people from your own ethnic group into positions of authority in this country if you are a leader or a President. So, the Constitution envisages that there should be balancing of actions, so that if you take from here you take from there, and it becomes one country. If you allow these positions to be dominated by a particular section of the country, don’t delude yourself that it will last forever.

Democracy is an instrument we use to refine our processes. The Constitution is there for everybody to be guided. And if you look at what the Constitution talks about the federal character, Section 14 of the Constitution talks about federal character in the things you do; yet you do things without regard to the provisions in the federal character principle. You will continue to get ill feelings, disaffection and protests all over the country. But if you respect that very important provision in our Constitution by everything you do, you carry everybody along, everybody will be happy with your actions and we will blend together and see ourselves as brothers and sisters. So, those who are the hard core elements, who are opposed to change in Nigeria, they will prepare that in the days ahead, months ahead, change must come; we must change those things that people do not want for us to continue to live together. That is the solution, and I am very happy with the response this motion received at the plenary when it was presented. It goes to show that it was not in vain that the motion was initiated. Those who saw the genuineness of what the motion sought to achieve received it very well and supported. After all, it is not everything that you bring to the plenary that everybody will clap for you. Interests will divide us and the truth will remain. The ones you are able to address will be addressed, and the tones you are unable to address will continue to await you because one day it will come around to you.

Presidency of this country will continue to rotate in this country; one day it will go to another place. If it comes there, you are at liberty to appoint your brothers, your sisters, your in-laws and everybody to these positions. And if you do that other people will clap for you. So, when you bring a progressive idea; something that will bring about equity and fairness, everybody must support it. That’s the only way Nigeria can survive; let nobody be trampled upon. Whether you are from the least of the minorities, if you have a brilliant officer, that person can become anybody in Nigeria; that person should be recognised.

One poser I gave them when I presented the motion in plenary was the case of Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, the Commander of ‘Lafia Dole’, the man who has been fighting insurgents in the North-East gallantly. He is from the South-East. And if such a gallant officer cannot be appointed to the Security Council, when the issue is discussed at the Security Council always is how to contain the insurgency and other security challenges across the country, which is better qualified? That was the poser there. And I think it was Othman Dan Fodio who said that conscience is an open wound only the truth you can heal. So, we must do things to give a sense of belonging to everybody. How can you even imagine that in a country like this, National Defence Council will meet and a zone in Nigeria that has five states has no representative, and then if you give report on the security situation of that zone, you decide and announce it everybody follows you.

Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano State, during the debate on the motion, observed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is from the South-East, is a member. Is he a member of the National Defence Council or the National Security Council?

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is a civilian, is a member of the National Security Council, not Defence Council. My motion was anchored on the National Defence Council. This is the Council where you have principally the Service chiefs. But the Constitution also requires the President to appoint any member, and that any member is expected to be among the armed forces because it is a purely military thing.

If you are a civilian and you find yourself in the midst of military officers, what do you know about security? When Senator Barau talked about the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was just trying to ridicule the motion. That was why the Senate President ruled him out of order. The points made in the motion were apt and everybody understood that. But since it was not easy to reach a consensus on that, he (Saraki) ruled those opposing the bill out of order and said that the motion had been noted so that we can make progress.

So, I thank the Senate President for his maturity in putting it across that the motion was well made and anchored on the Constitution. He also said that there are arguments in favour of the motion in the Constitution and that what two the opponents of the motion raised were also against it but there are so many arguments in favour of the motion. That can only come from a man of good conscience, knowing that some people are feeling alienate. As I said earlier, the opponents of the motion are those who don’t want change because the injustices in the system are benefiting them. But I am saying that the Nigeria we want is not a Nigeria to be run that way because tomorrow, somebody from anywhere can bring up an issue that affects that particular area alone, and those of us who are progressives in nature will support that argument. I cannot say because he is not from my place let us not discussing it. Since I arrived at this chamber, any time anybody is killed in any part of Nigeria, I rise to condemn it and blame the authorities for not doing what they are supposed to do especially to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Just the other day, an aid worker was killed when the deadline given elapsed and I said we cannot continue to play with the lives of Nigerians. We must continue to take steps to save any life. Israel and America can go to war because of one life. You have somebody in captivity and the country is still run normally. If it were Israel and America, they would never sleep; they would continue to plot on how to rescue that person that is in danger somewhere.

The other day, due to negligence from the oil pipeline leak, 150 people were burnt to death in Abia State. And there were officers who were in charge of detecting leaks in the Department of Petroleum Resources and other relevant agencies. We came here and stood up for one minute for 150 lives lost. We would have stood for 150 minutes; by that time everybody in the chamber will feel it. We have to hunt down people who don’t do their jobs. Fish them out and punish them. That’s the only way to make progress in this country. So, I believe that government should know what to do.

The budget we have been appropriating here in trillions of naira, today we are talking about security vote of N63 billion and somebody was held in captivity and the terrorists demanded for money, and we say that we don’t negotiate with terrorists. Instead of giving them little money compared to what we approved here, (nobody knows what the money is used for,) you allowed them to kill the aid worker. And every day they show it on television where a child was crying for help to her country men and women, saying that the time is running out on me, please save me, and the government did nothing, and she was killed. Then we started complaining and crying and rising up for one minute silence. Have you ever seen where one minute silence resurrected a dead man? Even will two hours silence save somebody who has lost his or her life? Why was it difficult for the government of Nigeria to pay this ransom to free this child because it was a burden on all of us? Somebody told me that he thinks that some people are trading on the negotiation. If terrorists demand one million dollars, negotiators will say ten million dollars. So, people are even trying to make profit out of ransom when a life is in danger. We still have Leah Sharibu waiting on all of us; we still have Alice waiting on all of us; and we keeping going to work everyday; and nobody is thinking of how to get them out. These people in captivity represent the conscience of the nation.

Will you say that lack of representation of the South-East in the National Defence Council and the National Security Council undermines the security report from the region and gets to the table of Mr. President? If yes, will you say that this was reflective of the Federal Government’s response in the IPOB matter?

Of course, you hit the nail on the head. When security issues are tabled before the council, people make contributions. The case of the South-East with IPOB was a case where there was no representation from anybody from that zone. IPOB was immediately branded a terrorist organisation, and they took a decision to go to court to proscribe it. There was no voice to say no these people are not a terrorist organisation. It was convenient for them to reach that quick decision because there was nobody to say no, that’s not the true position of the group. These people are just seeking for attention to their plights as a people. Why can’t you find a way of dialoguing with the people; use the carrot approach, bring them to the table and offer them hope because hope keeps people alive? Tell them that you will meet them, tell them to calm down and that everything will be alright but there was nobody to do that. They launched operation Python Dance. I don’t know what they will launch before the elections. Crocodile Dance has been launched somewhere. There must be hippopotamus dance before the next elections in the South-East. These are some of the things happening as a result of non-representation. If there was anybody from the South-East in the National Defence Council, he would advise caution; that this is about palliative, let us set up a committee to interface with this group.

How did you expect government to have handled the IPOB issue and other related agitations in the country?

The other day, I saw Nnamdi Kanu where he surfaced in Jerusalem, Israel. That’s where he is now. And they were here; he left Umuahia and nobody saw him. This is the kind of thing we would have ordinarily solved through dialogue. I have continued to canvass this position in the media, that the way the IPOB issue was handled by the government of Nigeria was wrong. I said so. People who don’t carry arms you don’t brand them terrorists, otherwise people would be killed every day in the South-East if it was the situation. There was no bomb, no gun, nothing. You have never heard that bomb was detonated in the South-East. People are just calling on the government to look on their way and help resolve their problems. Instead of doing that, they are using a big stick to kill an ant. And I ask the question: have you seen anywhere in the world where you proscribe people’s grievances with court order? It is just like if you are not happy now, I proceed to the court and ask the court to order you to be happy. If I do that, will you be happy? You can’t achieve that unless you look at the reasons why the person is not happy and address it. And this is what the Nigerian government should do.

This country will be good for everybody if something develop somewhere and all of us run there to find solution to whatever problem that is there. The other day in Kaduna many people were killed, and people are continuously being killed. One day, I said it in the chamber here that these killings are going on because government has not done the right thing. The government must move in soldiers to these places to contain the insurgency and the spate of killings going on.

On April 24, during plenary, I said it and on 26th, the President ordered that soldiers should move to Benue. When they went, after few days, some people were apprehended. Thereafter, the killings reduced in the state. They took over Zamfara forest, and they said that the bandits were people from across the border. Then I said, unless you launch a military operation in that place you can’t stop it. Finally, the government ordered air raid on the forest. Have they been killing people in Zamfara again since then? So, it is a matter of decision; the will to do the right thing. If you take the right action then everything will end. It is easy to quench all protests. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have threatened to go on strike; they have just given notice that they will go on strike. So, let them prepare and go to court and order them to go to work. We must know how to handle our problems through dialogue and persuasion, so that if you eliminate sources of descent, then we are going to have a progressive country.

