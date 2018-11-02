National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
National news
Orji Kalu not in coma – Wife
Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has regained consciousness after undergoing a major surgery in Germany on Wednesday.
The front-line politician and his wife, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu, had boarded a flight on Lufthansa airline from Abuja to Germany on Monday.
Kalu, who had been suffering from an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment, upon arrival in Germany on Tuesday, was rushed in an ambulance to Helios Klinik, Wiesbaden.
The APC chieftain, who is asthmatic, has been in and out of the said hospital in the past few months.
According to Kalu’s wife, Ifunanya, who is with her husband in the German hospital, the former governor was admitted into the operating theatre for a major operation on Wednesday.
Speaking with our correspondent on telephone on Thursday, Mrs Kalu, whose voice was quavering, lamented her husband’s health status.
“Although the surgery was successful, my husband will still have to be monitored closely by a medical team for at least four months in order to prevent complications.
“His condition is improving gradually.
“He will be fine, if he is able to keep to his doctor’s advice.
“We appreciate the prayers and kind words from friends, associates, well-wishers and Nigerians in general”, she said.
National news
BREAKING: Agbaje picks First Bank director, Haleemat Busari, as running mate
Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, has announced Mrs. Haleemat Busari, as his running mate.
Mrs Busari was a director in Zain Nigeria Ltd (now Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications company) and a serving director in First Bank, Sierra Leone.
The law graduate from the University of Lagos.
In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Felix Oboagwina, he said the PDP candidate picked Mrs. Busari following comprehensive consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the party.
“Mrs. Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari came highly recommended and widely endorsed.
“Stakeholders all agree that without any iota of a doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count,” the statement said.
Married to Teslim Busari (SAN), Haleemat was born in 1964, to the family of the late Ahmed Giwa, a businessman and Vice President of Jamatul Islamiyya of Nigeria from Epe, and the Late Mrs. Mujibat Giwa (nee Shonibare), a princess of the Kosoko royal family from Isale Eko.
National news
2019: PDP presidential campaign will be issue-based – Ologbondiyan
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its campaign for the 2019 Presidential election will be focused on issues and solutions that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the pledge while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Nov. 18 for the commencement of campaign for 2019 presidential election.
“The PDP and our Presidential candidate will focus on ensuring security. We will focus on how to increase the purchasing power of Nigerians, as well as revamp our economy through strategic intervention in critical sectors, especially power, food security, road and railway infrastructure.
“We will also focus on education, energy, health, water provision, and labour issues, among others.
“The PDP will proffer direction to reduce cost of governance and release funds for development purposes; cut harsh tariff and tax regimes and eradicate corruption,”Ologbondiyan said.
He said that the party’s campaign would be strategically centralised and streamlined to ensure effectiveness and responsibility “in our messages content, dissemination and general engagement with Nigerians at all levels”.
He said that the PDP was aware that since the emergence of Abubakar as its Presidential candidate, the party had continued to receive solidarity from across board.
This, according to him, include hosts of professional bodies, labour unions, major socio-cultural groups, religious bodies, traditional institutions, student groups and international organisations.
(NAN)
