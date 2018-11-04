Business
Building without permit in Lagos is illegal – Adedire
Apparently worried by speculations making the rounds about building approval processes, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Adebisi Adedire has said that it is illegal to build without obtaining development permit in Lagos State.
He said for anybody to obtain planning permit, there were certain documents that would be required such as architectural drawings, structural, mechanical and electrical drawings depending on the type of structure being proposed for development.
Apart from these drawings, Adedire said those applying for Planning Permit must also made available title documents to prove that they are the rightful owners of the land; Deeds of Assignment or a Purchase Receipt duly signed.
Reacting to a report which misquoted him that Lagos would allow building without Development Permit, Adedire said the statement was untrue and completely contrary to what he said during his testimony at the on-going criminal trial of the registered trustees of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and four others over the collapse of the church’s building in September 12, 2014.
Adedire, a staunch follower of regulation and ethics of the town planning profession, explained that there was no section or subsection of any physical planning regulation of the state that permitted buildings to be erected without development permit.
Adedire said, “Planning permit is a process whereby a proponent who seek to develop a land brings developmental proposal to the planning offices with the aim of receiving development permit to ensure legitimate erection of buildings in accordance to government regulation.
“In other words, as far as the regulation is concerned, a building without development permit is not legitimate,” he said.
However, Adedire noted that state government might be magnanimous enough to allow owners of existing buildings which were constructed without planning approval to come forward for regularisation.
He disclosed that on March 1, 2018, the state government through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) under the supervision of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development gave a six-month grace that existing buildings without planning permit could be regularised without the payment of penal fee.
“Initially, for regularisation of existing structures, penal fee would be paid but it was stated in a publication that for applications that would be brought in within the time space, penal fees would be waived.”
Adedire said when he was asked by the counsel if existing buildings in Lagos State can be given development permit, Adedire said he answered in affirmative based on government’s publication and what had always been obtainable in the state.
He said, “I never said that Lagos allows building of a house without development permit. I only said that an existing building without development permit can still get a planning permit.”
“Owners of such properties would only have to go through the planning process required which includes; provision of title documents on the land (such as Certificate of Occupancy, Deed of Assignment or duly stamped receipt of land purchase), provision of Survey Plan, submission of drawings (architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical drawings where necessary depending on the project), availability of tax certificate and building integrity test among others,” he said.
Power supply impact of price of goods –Traders
Some consumers and traders in Ikorodu market have said that unstable power supply challenges in the country is partially responsible for the high cost of good in the market. They said that because the traders depend on personal sources of power supply which cost fortune. They said the extra cost incurred is passed on to the final consumers.
Some consumers told Sunday Telegraph in an interview in Agric market, in Ikorodu, said that traders and other service providers in the market increase the prices of their goods and services on the pretext that the spend a lot electricity.
Olajide Taiwo said some sellers increase the price of their goods and services to maximize profit at the expense of consumers, adding that poor power supply is not helping matters as the traders claim that they spend more half of their income on alternative power supply.
“We all know that Lagos is a Mega city and living in it is not easy. There are cases where traders who are not given enough electricity to power their business area and equipment, use their own power generating set. For instance, I run a Cyber Café along lowa bus-stop, basically throughout the day, I use my generator set because the times of the day when customers come, there won’t be power supply.
“So, I add a certain amount of fee to my normal charges because I am using my generator throughout the day. Consumers should not blame me, rather, they should blame the government for failing to provide adequate power supply,” he said.
Also speaking, Ms Laide Ayo, a beautician, said lack of electricity has left a permanent rate of her services. According to her, though customers have continued complain over the price, she is helpless as reducing it will send her out of the business.
She further said that the problem didn’t start recently and that the rates would not come down untill power supply stablises.
Devaluation: Anxiety over Naira as reserves shed US$2bn in October
CBN vows to continue to defend Naira
IMF, others urge caution
Authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market received the sum of $100million as intervention from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 to meet the requests of their customers. This is one in the series of intervention of the apex bank as a result of the rise in the US interest rate.
The CBN also allocated the sum of $55million each to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments, comprising requests for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.
The Bank’s Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor disclosed this on Tuesday and stressed that the CBN would continue to intervene in the country’s interbank foreign exchange market. According to him, the Bank’s management remained committed to ensuring stability in the market through liquidity.
It will be recalled that the Bank had made interventions totaling over $547million within the last one month in the Wholesale and Retail Secondary Market Sales (SMIS).
Meanwhile, the Naira, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 exchanged at an average of N362/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.
This comes as the country’s foreign exchange reserves which the apex bank has depending on to defend the Naira recently, have been falling continuously in the past three months, a report from the CBN has revealed.
Latest figures obtained from the CBN last week showed that the country’s external reserves stood at $42.34billion as of October 25, 2018.
This was against the $47.28billion recorded on July 25, 2018, an indication that the reserves dropped by $4.94billion within the three-month period.
It was also observed that the reserves dropped from the $47.28billion figure of July 25 to $46.09billion on August 24, and depleted further to $44.53billion on September 25, before falling to the latest value of $42.34billion on October 25.
In October 2018, the Central Bank recorded the steepest $2 billion drop in foreign reserves since February 2015, settling at $42.06 billion.
The country’s foreign reserves, which saw a remarkable surge in 2018, following improved oil prices, and hitting $47.8 billion in June, has begun to take a downward turn due to shocks from the US market.
On September 26, 2018, the US Federal Reserve decided to lift its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of two per cent to 2.25 per cent.
This has made the biggest economy in the world more attractive to investors, who have since started voting their monies out of emerging markets like Nigeria, causing potential currency fluctuations and depreciation.
To avoid depreciation of the Naira, the CBN took the position of continuously intervening in the foreign exchange market to keep the Naira stable at 360 to 364 to the greenback.Explaining this in Bali, Indonesia, at the just concluded World Bank and IMF meetings, Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor said the bank will save the Naira rather than build more reserves.
“You can only build reserve buffers if you want to hold on to the reserves while allowing your currency to go and wherever it goes is something else,” Emefiele had said.
“It is a choice we have to make and at this time, the choice for Nigeria is to maintain a stable exchange rate so that businesses can plan and we don’t create problems in the banking system.”
President Muhammadu Buhari has shown immense interest in defending the Naira against external and internal forces, and has continuously rejected the devaluation of the Nigerian currency.
Meanwhile, indications were that if the rout in the global equity markets persists, another US interest rate increase is in the offing, and the pressure on the Naira would increase.
The foreign portfolio investment (FPI) portion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves was about US$17billion as of June 2018 that is now under-increased pressure as the foreign portfolio investors exit and the Central Bank provides them with the US dollar to retire their investments/defend the Naira.
Some analysts are forecasting that the CBN will no longer be able to maintain the exchange rate when foreign reserves hit US$34.3billion. Deceleration or acceleration of this depletion will largely depend on the aforementioned factors. Then, you throw in election-driven political risk and volatility.
The International Monetary Fund had warned Nigeria to be cautious about the use of its foreign exchange reserves, saying oil prices could decline at any time.
The Head, Emerging Economies Regional Studies Division at the IMF’s European Department, Anna Ilyina, who also spoke at the Annual General Meeting of the IMF/World Bank in Bali, Indonesia, said Nigeria and other emerging market nations had come under pressure since April.
She warned that the advanced economies’ interest rate hikes were still at the early stage, adding that Nigeria should be cautious on the use of its external reserves as global external conditions remained challenging.
She said, “A combination of factors has basically affected emerging market since then. It started with sharp appreciation in dollar due to rising interest rates in the US. In the case of Nigeria, there is one important driver that always affects its economic condition; and that is oil.
“Foreign exchange intervention might make sense in certain circumstances. But then, one has to consider the growth in fundamentals, the level of reserves and other policy tools that might be more appropriate in country-specific circumstances.”
The Deputy Director at the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department, Paolo Mauro, also stated that while a crucial priority for the country was increasing non-oil revenue, the ratio of interest payments on debts continued to rise out of proportion.
He said, “Certainly, increasing revenue to create the space to do social spending, infrastructure and other types of investments that support economic growth is critical.”
In one of their recent reports, financial analysts at the FBN Capital Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank Nigeria Plc, observed that gross official reserves declined by $1.53billion in September to $44.31billion.
They said, “This third successive monthly decline can be attributed to changes in the sentiment of foreign portfolio investors in the wake of the headwinds driven by the US monetary policy.
“Previously a consistent buyer, the CBN has therefore become a source of foreign exchange at the investors’ and exporters’ window. For nine of the 10 latest weeks for which the data is available (24 to 28 September), it has been the largest source of such inflows,” they said.
They, however, noted that the reserves at end-September covered almost 17 months’ merchandise imports, and “close to 10 months when we include services on the basis of the balance of payments to June 2018.”
Their projections follow recent decline in the capital importation numbers, second quarter of 2018, and especially as cloud of uncertainties surrounding the 2019 elections increase averseness to investing in the rebounding economy.
Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the second quarter of 2018 show the first slide in total value of capital importation into Nigeria, since the economy returned to growth after a difficult recession.
Capital importation dropped by 12.53 per cent from $6.3 billion in the first quarter of the year to $5.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018.
Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), a very important component of the country investments, while maintaining its position as the largest contributor to capital importation fell by 9.76 per cent and has continued to dwindle month-on-month beginning with N318.3 billion in May 2018 to N133.84billion recorded in August of the same year.
As the nation approaches major political change with the upcoming 2019 general elections, analysts and financial insiders say that further drop in capital importation is to be expected.
Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Assets Limited, echoed the same sentiments, stating that although capital importation fluctuates, the peculiar situation of the elections is bound to have a negative impact on it.
“Capital Importation doesn’t follow a particular pattern. However as we move into the election year, we should expect it to diminish as those bringing in capital either for investment or remittance purposes might hold back, because investors are always skeptical about investment into countries experiencing political change.”
Chukwu, however, is hopeful that the planned $2.4 billion Eurobond issuance to help fund part of the 2018 budget might be a one off flow capable of distorting capital importation decline, “although investors would require yields that would compensate the risk that comes with the high 9 per cent interest rate.”
Following the release of the 2019 Doing Business Index released by the World Bank which saw Nigeria fall to 146 out of a ranking of 190 countries despite an ease of doing business score of 52.89, there are even more fears that this new development would likely deter foreign investors.
With statistics showing a decline in the contribution of the oil and gas sector to GDP between the first and second quarters, Tope Fasua, a financial analysts and CEO, Global Analytics Consulting Limited fear that apart from the direct impact of the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections, the continued drag on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is another major threat to Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into the economy.
“Most FDIs go into oil and gas and with the PIGB still hanging, there’s cause for worry because it doesn’t show that we are ready for business, especially in this period of record increase in crude oil price which stands at almost $80 per barrel.”
“The fall in capital importation is going to put pressure on the Naira as CBN reserves have fallen over time in their bid to defend and stabilize the Naira at different times this year”, he said.
On actions that could be taken to pull the economy out of its current situation, analysts have called on the government to avoid intervening as factors are set to play out in the long run.
“I’m very pragmatic about these things and there are times when all you can do is hunker-down and see how everything plays out, there might be no need to influence the system”. Fasua said.
World Bank grants $611M to support Universal Basic Education in Nigeria
The World Bank has released $611 million grant to assist the Federal Government in pursuit of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) operation in Nigeria.
The fund is meant to support the Government with a view to strengthening the Universal Basic Education programme (UBE) and out of school children challenges.
The World Bank Task Team Leader in charge of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Hajiya Aisha Garba, stated this on at the flag off of BESDA held in Birnin Kebbi.
Garba, who is also Educationist with the Bank, noted that that fund was also to address the first pulled of the Federal Ministry of Education ‘Ministerial Strategic Plan 2016-19 on the out-of- school children ‘.
Hajiya Garba said: “The objective of BESDA is to increase equitable access for out -of- school children, improve literacy in focus states, and strengthen accountability for results, in basic education in Nigeria.”
She explained that the BESDA fund was disbursed to the states upon achievement of results stressing that the performing states were rewarded and could choose their own homegrown interventions which best soothes their constraints.
“The results to be rewarded under BESDA are: reduction in numbers of out-of-school children in basic education; improvement of literacy in basic education and better accountability in basic education through availability of administrative data and evidence-based planning.”
John
November 4, 2018 at 10:50 am
This is what was written in the Guardian:
The witness, who was subpoena by the court via a letter dated October 4, 2018 said, the Lagos state government made a publication recently asking those who did not have planning permit before erecting their structures to come and regularize their papers.
Under cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Mr. Jonathan Ogunsanya, a Director in the State’s Ministry of Justice said, Adedire is a consultant to Lagos State government on town planning matters.
He further supported his position with an advertisement of Lagos State government in March this year on: ‘Enforcement of planning laws and regulations in government schemes and other areas in Lagos state’ added that such regulations provision had been practice for years even before he began to practise.