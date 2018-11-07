Business
Cashew exporters earn N293.7bn in 3 years
●Rely on CBN export stimulation fund for production
Nigeria exported cashew nut valued at N292.7 billion ($813.05 million) in the last three years to United States, Vietnam, India, Brazil and Europe.
The nuts are being used as versatile industrial raw material for phenolic resins, friction powder for the automotive industry and wine.
Also, poor handling of cashew production and defective export packaging processes have made Nigeria to be losing N177 billion ($491.6 million) yearly since 2012.
It was learnt that the country exported 175,000 metric tons of the nut in 2016 and 220,000 metric tons in 2017.
According to the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), 240,000 tons of nuts had been projected for 2018.
The association noted that the country would realise about N146.8 billion ($480 million) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s exchange rate of N305.80 to a dollar from exporting the produce in 2018.
The President of NCAN, Tola Fasheru, noted that the farmers were targeting $3 billion earnings yearly to match Vietnamese counterparts in cashew production as CBN had decided to support the exporters through its Export Stimulation Fund (ESF).
He said in Abuja that the fund would enable exporters to acquire processing plants and technology, which would enable them to earn N1.08 trillion ($3 billion) income annually in the global market.
Also, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had provided three million seedlings to assist cashew farmers this year.
The president explained that cashew farmers in the country earned $152 million in 2015; $259 million in 2016 and $402.05 million in 20
Nigeria produced 220,000 metric tons of cashew nuts out of World’s total of 2.1 million tons in 2017 and exported 120,000 metric tons in the same year.
Meanwhile, Managing Director, RiB Cashew Company, Mr Adejoh Stephen, had said in Abuja that government’s liberalisation policy on commodity crops had impacted significantly on the prices and demand for raw cashew nuts in the recent past.
However, Adejoh said that Nigeria offered one of the cheapest sources of raw cashew nuts.
According to him, Nigerian nuts had consistently served the Indian and Vietnamese cashew factories and in recent years have added to the Brazilian market.
He urged companies involved in local processing of cashew nuts to take advantage of the international market to earn more foreign exchange.
The managing director, who said that Nigeria was the world’s sixth largest producer of cashew, explained that 75 to 80 per cent of cashew nuts produced in the country were exported.
Stephen added that the country could earn much more foreign currency if manufactured cashew products were exported, noting that this was a great opportunity for both public and private companies to come on board.
It would be recalled that Fasheru had said that Nigerian cashew brand was presently gaining popularity and referred to as the best at the international market.
He said that cashew nuts imported by Vietnam from Nigeria were not processed, but when processed, the Vietnamese traders earned a huge trade surplus of $1.85 billion because Nigerian exporters lacked technology to process their nuts before they are exported.
Last year, it was gathered that Vietnam sold a ton of processed cashew nuts for $10,000 at the international market, while Nigerian traders earned only $1,200 per ton.
Business
NIBSS: 15.6m bank accounts opened in 9 months
Despite increasing concern about Nigeria’s capacity to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are making significant progress in attracting new customers, as latest data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that the total number of bank accounts hit 115.8 million at the end of September 2018.
With NIBSS data showing that the total number of bank accounts stood at 100.2 million at the end of December 2017, this means that a total of 15.6 million bank accounts were opened in the first nine months of this year, indicating an increase of 15.57 per cent.
However, according to the “Electronic Payments Fact Sheet” for January-September 2018 released by NIBSS, the total number of active bank accounts during the review period was 75 million as against 63.5 million at the end of 2017, indicating growth of 18.11 per cent.
The figures further show the total number of current accounts and saving accounts between January and September 2018 stood at 25.2 million and 87.3 million respectively, while total corporate and individual accounts during the review period were 7.7 million and 105.8 million respectively.
In addition, the NIBSS data indicates that the total number of active bank customers (individual) during the review period was 69.7 million compared with 59 million at the end of 2017, indicating a 10.7 million increase in the number of such customers.
Analysts attribute the steady growth in the number of bank accounts to the lenders’ increased efforts to attract more retail deposits following the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy in the later part of 2015, which led to the withdrawal of over N2 trillion public sector funds from the banks.
Indeed, since the Federal Government ordered the full implementation of the TSA policy, DMBs have focused on introducing innovative savings promos as competition for retail deposits heightened in the industry.
Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Charles Odigie, noted that although banks have always used savings promos to boost their retail deposits, the withdrawal of public sector funds due to the full implementation of the TSA policy has compelled many lenders, even those that were mainly into corporate banking, to introduce savings promos.
He said: “With the sluggish economy and the TSA policy, sourcing deposits is obviously a huge challenge for banks. Banks that can successfully capture and defend lower cost funding will better weather the tough times. So, if they discover that savings promos are the most effective way of sourcing cheap deposits, of course, they will adopt this strategy.”
Industry watchers point out that the prospect of winning enticing prizes in the numerous promos being aggressively marketed by banks is making many Nigerians, who were previously not too keen on opening bank accounts, to change their stance. An industry source told this newspaper that should this trend continue, the country will gradually be making progress towards reducing its high financial exclusion rate.
However, the consensus in industry circles is that apart from savings promos, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks have to adopt more effective measure, such as using digital payments to boost financial inclusion.
Last July, the CBN announced that financial inclusion in the country was now below the 2012 level, as it fell to 58.4 per cent in 2016.
The apex bank stated that financial inclusion rose from 53.7 per cent in 2010 to 60.3 per cent in 2012 and 60.5 per cent in 2014.
“Overall, Nigeria has failed to meet its financial inclusion targets due to a variety of factors; a step-change in the pace of progress is needed to close the sizeable gap between the current status and the targets,” CBN said.
It noted that in 2010, Nigeria made a commitment to reduce the adult financial exclusion rate in the country from 46.3 per cent to 20 per cent by 2020, and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy was inaugurated on October 23, 2012 in order to attain the target.
The Director, Development Finance Department, CBN, Dr Mudashiru Olaitan, in a circular dated July 6, 2018, said: “While some notable milestones have been achieved, overall financial exclusion rate stands at 41.6 per cent based on the biennial Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Survey.”
He said CBN had been working with various stakeholders to review the strategy to evaluate progress, identify gaps and develop a refreshed strategy document that would serve as a road map for implementation till 2020.
Business
Maritime Academy slashes cadets’ admission by 90%
Gross infrastructural gaps, acute shortage of qualified personnel and lack of sea time training have compelled the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) to scaledown admission of cadets. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
When it was established in 1979, the objective was to train shipboard officers, nautical and marine engineers, ratings and shore-based management personnel to serve the maritime community locally and internationally.
Nine years after, the academy got another mandate to expand and train all categories of workers in the country’s maritime industry.
By the end of 2008, the institution had trained about 4,300 merchant navy officers and more than 65,000 other workers in marine engineering, nautical science, maritime transport and business studies, ship building, port operations, marine insurance, maritime law, maritime security and other specialised maritime courses.
Challenges
However, the trend has changed, as the academy has become a shadow of itself. The travails the institution is facing have ridiculed the Federal Government’s capacity building in the maritime industry due to decadent infrastructure, unqualified lecturers, political and ethnic rivalry among others.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has, however, promised to fully equip its multimedia classrooms, fire training grounds, custom purpose built swimming pool and simulation centre.
Currently, MAN lacks training vessels for the mandatory sea-time training, which qualifies its cadets to receive Certificate of Competency (CoC) that will permit them to work onboard vessels.
Paradox
It was learnt that while the Philippines, India, Russia and other countries make huge earnings from seafaring; Nigeria has been producing half baked cadets, who are not employable.
In the pursuit of their passion, some of the cadets were forced to sit on bare floor to receive lectures.
Other challenges of the academy are poor staffing, underfunding, poor management, training equipment, training vessel and Radar Arpa Simulators (RAS).
At the academy, it was learnt that there were too many officers, who are handicapped in discharging their duties effectively.
Issues
The President of Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, had noted that the demise of the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) contributed to the problem of the school.
For instance, he said that the disappearance of fleet of vessels that provided sea-time training opportunities for cadets led to a huge gap in maritime human capacity development in Nigeria.
The president added that there was no articulated programme to ensure effective link between the institution and the existing fleet of vessels in the country’s maritime domain.
He recalled that the cadets from the academy were automatically exposed to a 12-month mandatory sea-time onboard the various vessels operated by the NNSL and this gave birth to well-seasoned professionals, who have been manning sensitive positions in the maritime industry.
Ogbeifun faulted Federal Government’s training of seafarers abroad, adding that the training of seafarers and cadets was the responsibility of ship owners and shipping companies.
Worried by the inadequacies, MAN’s Rector, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), said that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) was gradually losing hope in Nigeria producing quality seafarers.
He complained that the academy still depended on some phased out equipment acquired 25 years ago at its foundry shops to train students.
It was revealed that the academy had no capacity to award a Class 1 Certificate of Competency (CoC) to its graduates because of inadequate facilities.
New cadets’ admission
Due to these challenges, the rector said at a summit recently in Lagos that it would no longer be business as usual, as the school had resolved to cut down the number of student intakes for this year’s admission.
Effedua said that the decision to cut the intakes from 2,000, which have been the average intakes over the years, to 200 students was as a result of gross infrastructural gap and dearth of qualified lecturers.
According to him, student-lecturer ratio is about one lecturer to 200 students.
Effedua said in Lagos that gone were the days when cadets were admitted based on affiliation to somebody.
He said: “What the academy produces is quantity and not quality. For instance, we use to take between 1,200 and 2,000 cadets per stream. That will not happen anymore. We are taking only 88 cadets for national diploma and for the higher national diploma 150.
“We want to manage what we can handle and ensure that they do not go out flooding the labour market at the end of the day,” he said.
Solution
Presently, he said that the academy was looking for qualified lecturers to drive the institute.
Effedua noted: “We are remodeling the classrooms, hostels and libraries. We are also building a new simulation centre, which Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has pledged to help us equip and the agency has asked us to set up a three man committee to discuss it.”
The rector said that the academy was partnering NIMASA to ensure that the training facilities at Oron were in line with internationally acceptable specifications to attain compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training and Watch-keeping for Seafarers (STCW 1978) as amended in 2010.
Already, NIMASA has commenced the process of equipping a new simulation centre and equipment for training of cadets to ensure that Certificates of Competencies (CoCs) are issued in order to attain global recognition before the end of the 2019 academic session
Also, the academy’s Board Chairman, Mr. Ademola Seriki, proposed that the school should embark on free training of stakeholders who would in turn provide the needed equipment to the institution.
He also called for expansion of the school’s laboratory to make the facility more conducive for the cadets as well as equipping of the e-library and the ICT resource centre.
Seriki stressed the need to arrest the deteriorating state in line with its mandate and core values.
He said that the academy should partner with all relevant stakeholders to enable it meet international standard.
Also, Effedua stated that restructuring and repositioning the school was the only solution to move it forward.
Last line
Without adequate funding, the academy would continue to recycle its burden.
Business
‘PayPal PoS hardware vulnerable to multiple attack vectors’
Popular card readers such as PayPal and Square have various flaws that allow attacks ranging from fraud to card data theft, according to a report by researchers at Positive Technologies.
Mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminals have revolutionized the retail space in many ways, with devices such as Square offering locations like mall kiosks, small coffee shops and roadside stands a handy and cost-effective way to accept credit cards. Unfortunately, more than half of leading mobile POS terminals tested for flaws were found vulnerable to some form of cyberattack method, according to research delving into various card readers.
The report, from Leigh-Anne Galloway, cybersecurity resilience lead at Positive Technologies, and Timur Yunusov, head of banking systems security at Positive, analyzed seven card readers and four popular vendors (SumUp, iZettle, PayPal and Square) across the U.S. and Europe.
The team assessed the security of the communications between the phone used to process a payment using the PoS hardware and the payment server and also between the POS terminal and the phone. Additionally, researchers examined the security mechanisms within the mobile POS terminal; the mobile application used with the terminals; and secondary factors, which affect security, such as the checks made during enrollment.
“Hardware security mechanisms are generally sophisticated in these products, but many other aspects of the payment ecosystem are far less secure, such as the mobile ecosystem and enrollment processes,” Galloway said.
In all, there were a number of disturbing attack vectors uncovered: For instance, two of the terminals (which were not specified) were found to have displays that an attacker could send and arbitrary command to and manipulate an on screen message.
“This attack vector can be used for social engineering to force a cardholder to use a less secure method of payment, such as mag-stripe,” Galloway explained. “Or it may be used to display a ‘payment declined’ message as a means to make the cardholder carry out additional transactions.”
This can be carried out via device manipulation, the team found. An attacker could connect directly to a Bluetooth-enabled terminal using developer mode, and, armed with enough knowledge (gleaned through reverse engineering) about how the services run on the device, they can simply send interloping commands to the terminal, with no authentication required.
An attacker would “need access to a copy of the target device, such as a mobile POS terminal, a phone, which allows for HCI logging and the mobile application,” the report noted. “Once HCI logging is enabled, you can capture the core functionality of the mobile point-of-sale terminal. This can be done by making sample transactions using different payment methods, in order to obtain different results. Once this information has been captured, Wireshark can be used to analyze the communication to and from the phone and mobile point-of-sale terminal. This information, along with information obtained in the mobile application, make it possible to correlate functions with characteristics and their handles.”
The team also found that it’s possible to carry out a man-in-the-middle attack using this Bluetooth access to intercept the HTTPS traffic between the mobile application and the payment server. Because of this, five terminals were vulnerable to fraud in the form of altering the amount of the sale that’s shown to the consumer. This vulnerability, which only works for mag-stripe transactions, can be used by a fraudulent merchant to show the buyer a certain transaction amount on the card reader, while a different, higher amount is actually sent to the mobile POS provider for approval.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics23 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
Politics23 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News24 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics12 hours ago
Stop lamenting, face governance, Fayose’s aide tells Fayemi
-
News24 hours ago
Don’t go on strike, Buhari begs Labour
-
Business23 hours ago
Another look at PIGB, NNPC’s assets sale
-
News15 hours ago
JUST IN: Four APC Reps dumps party