CERTIFICATE SAGA: CUPP, PDP kick as WAEC issues certificate to Buhari

I sat for WASCE in 1961, Buhari insists

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari. Following the release of the certificate, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) also described the sudden release of the result in favour of Buhari, few days to the commencement of the suit seeking to disqualify him from the 2019 election as laughable, unbelievable and a desperate effort to mislead the court. Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy, the issuance of attestation certificate to President Buhari by WAEC, after claiming that he left it with the Army.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, who confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina, said the presentation put to rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter. Adesina said: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?” President Buhari on his personal Twitter handle while reacting to the development said it would have not been impossible for him to rise to the level of Major General without sitting for the WASC examination. President Buhari wrote:

“Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years. “As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that – in 1979 – the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961. “The late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was my classmate. We spent close to nine years in boarding school, at primary and secondary levels. And from there, after our WASC, we moved to join the Army, where we had to take a military examination as one of the requirements.” On its part, the CUPP noted that the act was to shield Buhari from disqualification from participation in the 2019 general election. The CUPP in a statement issued in Abuja, by its National spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said: “Let Nigerians be reminded that few days ago the opposition raised an alarm that there was ongoing move to tamper with the records of WAEC and pressure the leadership into manufacturing a result for President Buhari. “Today’s action of WAEC have vindicated our earlier fears and confirmed our stand that WAEC is now competing with Oluwale Market in manufacturing documents.” However, the PDP said in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that President Buhari descended so low because he had no certificate and was calling it an attestation.

The statement added: “What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate.” The party described it as “a political certificate”, adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate. “We have said the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate. If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered. It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.

“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate? They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added. It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.

“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said. Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The party noted the Director- General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.

