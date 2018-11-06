Sports
Champions League: Barcelona may unleash Messi on Inter
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said captain Lionel Messi could feature against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, little more than two weeks after breaking his arm.
Messi was a surprise inclusion in the squad list as he was expected to be out of action for three weeks after breaking a bone in his right arm on Oct. 20.
The Argentine forward returned to training last week and may be able to help Barcelona secure progression from Group B on Tuesday at the San Siro.
“Leo is at the point where he might be available, but we have to wait for the training session. We have to see if he’s safe to play,” Valverde told reporters Monday.
“In terms of his play and his movements, he’s fine. We have to wait. … It’s always better if he’s there. Of course it’s necessary to get Messi back as soon as possible.
“There are three or four possibilities. One is that he plays from the start, or he comes on, or he goes off. What we won’t do is take any risks.”
Barcelona train on Monday night in the Italian capital, after which Messi may receive his medical clearance from Barcelona’s doctors.
“I don’t know if (Messi) will play tomorrow but I am happy he is back with us,” added versatile Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto.
“It’s clear that we were worried about his absence, he’s the best player in the team and in the world.”
Barcelona won the four games they have played without Messi, including beating Inter Milan 2-0 at the Nou Camp and thrashing Real Madrid 5-1 in La Liga.
NFF, Rohr in cold war
Coach groans over federation’s interference
The Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is no longer enjoying a cordial relationship with his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, after he complained about undue and constant interference with his job.
Rohr started his career with the Eagles on a strong footingwith the NFF chieftains throwing their weight behind him, offering the German unalloyed support to succeed in his position. The coach was even excused from being scrutinised by the then powerful technical committee of the federation, allowing him to take critical decisions without recourse to the body except to the President of the soccer house, Amaju Pinnick.
However, New Telegraph reliably learnt that things were changing in the relationship between the coach and his employers as he was growing frustrated over the overwhelming interference with his job.
A source in the federation told our correspondent that the coach was unhappy that many of his recommendations regarding the team had been disregarded and several decisions forced on him by the federation.
New Telegraph also learnt that the German was unhappy that external influence was becoming overbearing regarding his team’s selection; choices of match venues and even players’ welfare.
The source said; “Rohr is getting frustrated with the way many decisions were taken against his recommendations. For instance, he had to practically beg Pinnick before venue of the Eagles’ last home match against Libya was changed from Kaduna to Uyo. He was so upset that despite his recommendation that the Ahmadu Bello Stadium pitch was bad, the NFF was hell bent on prosecuting the game there until sanityprevailed. He is even feeling bad that his team is being forced to play a friendly at the Asaba Stadium despite his recommendation against it.
“He is more concerned about how his bosses are forcing him to invite players he didn’t need; for instance, he never wanted to invite any homebased player for the South Africa game but NFF insisted. He’s also feeling terrible over ncessant queries of his tactical and technical decisions; it got so bad that one of the chieftains of the federation confronted him on why he used two defensive midfielders in the 3-0 win against Seychelles; he’s worried such scenario is becoming a regular.
Many times he had been gagged, with express orders that he should stop talking to the press and now his salary is not even coming regularly.”
NCC Tennis League: Teams Offikwu, Leadway Assurance, Tech Vibes, Goshen qualify for semis
The group phase of the NCC Tennis League was concluded over the weekend in six cities with Team Offikwu of Kaduna and Team Leadway Assurance fo Lagos emerging from the White Group while Team Tech Vibes of Jos led the White Group with Team Goshen of Ilorin clinching the second spot.
In their final group ties, Team Tech Vibes already sure of a semifinal place before the final tie, took no chances as they came out in full force to rout Team Kalotari on their home turf in Port Harcourt 5 – 2.
With Goshen and Kalotari on three points, a win by the Port Harcourt based team would have seen them through to the semifinals on superior matches won and lost consideration. Goshen had an easy tie against Team Anambra in Ilorin to chalk up their points to four but the jubilation in Ilorin after Tech Vibes got the upset win reverberated all the way to Port Harcourt.
“We are very happy with the organisation and fairness of the competition.” Bola Amurawaiye, team manager of Goshen said.
“For Team Tech Vibes of Jos to beat a formidable team like Kalotari away shows how fair the officiating and organisation is. You cannot imagine what could happen if it was a Nigerian Football League decider with N7 million at stake.”
Team Leadway Assurance and Team Offikwu also had relatively easy final matches.
Team Leadway Assurance defeated Team Luik of Lekki – Lagos 5-2 in a local derby while Team Offikwu, playing in Abuja because of the unrest in Kaduna overpowered Team Yetade of Ekiti 7 – 0.
The first semifinals will pitch Team Tech Vibe against Team Leadway Assurance in Enugu, Wednesday November 28 and Thursday November 29 while the second semifinal will hold in Abuja Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2.
The third place and the final ties will take place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Thursdsy December 6 to Sunday December 9.
Nigeria won’t escape defeat in Jo’Bourg – S’Africa coach
Coach Stuart Baxter has said Bafana Bafana will fancy their chances to beat the Super Eagles again when both teams clash on November 17.
South Africa stunned hosts Nigeria 2-0 when both teams clashed in June 2017.
It was the South Africans’ first-ever win over Nigeria in an official game.
Baxter said Bafana Bafana could do the double in AFCON qualifiers against the Eagles in Johannesburg.
“If we play well, play our South African football with a lot of motivation and focus on the game plan, stop them from playing, then we have a chance,” Baxter stated.
“It’s an important game and it could show us if we’re on the right track.”
Baxter has named a strong 23-man squad despite several absentees no thanks to injury.
South Africa are second in Group E with eight points from four matches and are hard pressed to beat leaders Nigeria in front of their home fans to improve their chances of qualifying for 2019 AFCON.
Libya are third on four points, while Seychelles have a point.
