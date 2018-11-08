Connect with us

Chukwueze’ll add depth to Eagles, says Rohr

Ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17, Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has described Samuel Chukwueze as a quality player that would give the team more attacking depth.
Earning his first call-up to the senior national team due to his splendid performance with Villarreal in the Spanish league, Chukwueze was a member of the Golden Eaglets that won the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Chile, where scored three goals.
Having netted his first goal in the Submarines colours against Almeria, Rohr revealed that the future of the 19-year-old player is bright and he would give Nigeria a balance in the attack.
“Chukwueze has a good left foot‚ is quick‚ has a low centre of gravity‚ which gives him a very good balance‚ and can deliver and score,” Rohr said.
“We need a player like him to give us balance in attack and he can also play through the middle.”

