Faith
Cleric warns against division in the church
Founder of Bearers of Light Missions World Outreach, Pastor Sam Oyemade has warned Christians against division saying they are acting contrary to the scriptures.
“If we are so divided and separated in concept and content without harmony, then which of us actually represent Jesus ideal church in pattern and outlook,” he queried.
Addressing newsmen in Lagos at the BOL Knowledge Centre in Igando, Lagos, towards the second International Ministers’ Conference slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oyemade said the significant of the topic “Dealing with the difference between our church and His Church, Our ministry/His ministry and our interest/His interest” is so apt especially at this period when there is so much division in the body of Christ.
“Significantly the church of Jesus Christ is one unit body, with universal objectives from which every unit, extension draw virtue and strength. That being the case why are we dysfunctionally different from one another to the extent of division and separation,” he said.
The cleric stressed further that the division among Christians reflects the difference they have with Christ’s ideal.
“Jesus ideal, objective, concept, content, pattern and outlook when properly aligned and harmonised in us would have brought about a unity of faith, spirit and love,” he said.
Oyemade said the root cause is that Christians have deviated from Christ’s church and settled in their own churches, diverted from His ministry into their ministry and dissociated from His interest to their personal interest.
“As civilisation is broadened, the future of the church is in jeopardy and souls are waning, the kingdom is under attack by the devil and we are the ones providing him the weapon,” he said.
According to him the 2nd BOL International Ministers’ Conference is set to open people’s eyes to the subject of disharmony in their functionalities, hence the hope to restore the glory of God to the church, preserve and build upon the massive gains Christ has made in this nation and attract intellectual minds into the church as well as to transform the church from a problem to a solution centre.
Discussants include President, Koinonia Ministries, Ibadan, Dr. Emiko Amotsuka; Founder, West Africa Theological Seminary, Dr Gary Maxey; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle (Prof) Alexander Bamgbola; Chairman Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State, Bishop Olusola Ore and other anointed Ministers of God.
Faith
The good fight of faith
“Who art thou, O great Mountain? Before Zerubbabel thou shall become a plain…” Zech. 4:7 Unyielding faith is a condition for victory. Jesus said, if you say to the mountain, “Move, and you believe in your heart, without doubting, then you shall have whatsoever you say”. God declares: “I am against you, O destroying mountains”. Again, He says, “who art thou, O mountain”?
That is a direct assault on the mountain by the Almighty God Himself. God has already threatened the mountain in your life. What is left for you and I is to deal the final blow on the mountain, and it will move. That is why David used only one stone and Goliath came crashing. Go for the kill.
The enemy has been weakened already. Deal the final blow. SPEAK! Before Zerubbabel, the mountains became a plain. Put your name, there. Say, before me, thou shall become a plain. Others may continue to see the high and lofty mountains, problems and troubles that may arise as they follow a course of action, but before you and in your sight, those mountains are nothing but plain grounds.
One great condition for victory over the mountain however, is that the one who commands the mountain to move must not move. One must be allowed to give way to the other.
You should not be the one to give way, let the mountain be the one to give way. This was the message the Apostle Paul was driving home to Timothy when he wrote to him to FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT OF FAITH. 1Tim 6:12-14. Christianity does not condone fighting. Fighting is barbaric and animalistic.
Fighting, generally, is not good. However, there is a good kind of fight. This is called the fight of faith.
What then is the good fight of faith? If there is a good fight of faith, then it is likely that there would also be a bad fight of faith. Why do I think so? This is because a fight can only be described as good if one eventually wins. So, to my mind, a good fight is the one which you win. Any battle you lose is a bad fight. Boxers who lose their title belts could not be said to have had a good fight. The one who wins in a fight (battle) is the one who has had a good fight. It is the same in moving our mountains.
You should never be the one to give way. The mountain must always be the one to give way; which means, we must always fight the good fight. For how long do we fight the good fight of faith? The Apostle Paul said to Timothy that it must be ‘until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ.’ 1Tim 6:14b.
In other words, continue to win every battle till Jesus comes; because Jesus is not coming for a defeated, beaten, and battered bunch of believers. He is coming for a victorious, glorious, winning church; one without spot or wrinkle. So, beloved, you should not be the one to give way, let the mountain give way. Shalom and Mega Blessings.
Faith
Seventh Day Adventist drags INEC, others to court over election day
Three Members of Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA} have taken the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to court over alleged violation of their fundamental rights.
The members include, Chief Emeka Anyabelem, Elder Asonye , Felix Minikwu and Chinedu Omesurum.
They are asking the court for an injunctive order mandating INEC to stop holding elections on Saturdays.
They are also demanding that elections be held on weekdays between Monday and Thursday.
The respondents also want the court to award them fifty million naira as general damage for breach of fundamental rights to Freedom of Religion as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Act.
The Presiding Justice M.W Danagogo, however, adjourned till 18th December for mention.
Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to the claimants, Ahamefule Owurre while highlighting the reasons for challenging the day adopted for the election said, “Why must they hold election on Saturdays? There are people who worship on that day but anytime election holds, they cannot go to their place of worship.
“For us, we believe it is an infringement and must be corrected.”
Faith
…Lies, intolerance, unequal treatment reason Kaduna boils-Cleric
The minister in-charge of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna, Rev. Isaac Gbadero, says that untruthfulness, religious intolerance, unequal treatment, especially by political leaders, were some of the factors fueling crisis in Kaduna State.
Taking a swipe at his colleagues in the collars, Rev. Gbadero said: “We, religious leaders, don’t preach the truth to our followers, when we go for meetings before Governors or before other big people, we say peace-peace but we don’t tell each other the truth. “What we say in the meetings is not what we do out there and some of us don’t choose our words during preaching, we instigate one religion against another.
“Even among the sects, some of us instigate one sect against the other and in that kind of atmosphere, there will never be harmony even within the same religion talk-less of interrelations harmony,” he said. Gbadero warned political leaders to be fair, considerate and stop taking side during crisis.
“The moment you are elected as President, Governor, Senator, member House of Representatives or State Assembly, you are sup Clericposed to be for all people not only your sect or religion,” he said. According to the cleric, people must learn to respect the beliefs of one another.
“When you don’t respect my tradition, you should not expect me to respect yours too, tradition to some people is more or less like a religion, hence the need to respect it. “Another thing is, there should be equal distribution of wealth to all citizens.
When we say something is a national wealth or a state wealth, it should be distributed equally,” he explained. Gbadero also observed that the inequality also manifest in employment, where children from poor families are left to rot no matter their level of qualifications.
“Today, we say we celebrate Gamji, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and the rest of them, what does Gamji represents? He represents truth, justice, unity, love and concern for one another. Do our leaders today follow their footsteps?
“Our political and religious leaders today are they doing what Sir Ahmadu Bello did then? Are they portraying the justice, truthfulness, unity and love today, remember, the citizens of toady are wiser than that of yesterday.
“If as leaders, we will be just in what we do, it will go a long way in addressing some of our predicaments,” he said.
Addressing journalists and stakeholders in Kaduna, the Secretary, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Kaduna South, Reverend Enoch Bitiyong, also said that hate speech by politicians, religious and traditional leaders had equally compounded the crisis in the state.
Reverend Bitiyong stressed that politicians and religious leaders must shift their efforts to uniting the people rather than dividing them. On his part, Sheikh Kaseem, a member of Consultative Forum for Religious Harmony in the state, blamed the situation on abandonment of God, as people no longer adhere to the teachings of their religions.
Kaseem lamented that “modernity’’ had derailed age-long culture of respect, compassion, and love, and has changed human behaviours such that people no longer value human lives.
Therefore, he called on stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders to wake up to their responsibilities urging them to embark on value reorientation to promote respect for human lives.
The Executive Director, Muslim League for Accountability, Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, blamed the situation on failure of government to enforce laws, thereby allowing people to resort to self-help.
He noted that people arrested and convicted for igniting violence in the state were often set free by government while recommendations by various Commissions of Inquiry on past crisis were never implemented.
His words: “When people believe that they can take lives anytime they want, and no one can do anything about it, what do you think will happen?
