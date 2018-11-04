Cleric warns against division in the church

“Who art thou, O great Mountain? Before Zerubbabel thou shall become a plain…” Zech. 4:7 Unyielding faith is a condition for victory. Jesus said, if you say to the mountain, “Move, and you believe in your heart, without doubting, then you shall have whatsoever you say”. God declares: “I am against you, O destroying mountains”. Again, He says, “who art thou, O mountain”?

That is a direct assault on the mountain by the Almighty God Himself. God has already threatened the mountain in your life. What is left for you and I is to deal the final blow on the mountain, and it will move. That is why David used only one stone and Goliath came crashing. Go for the kill.

The enemy has been weakened already. Deal the final blow. SPEAK! Before Zerubbabel, the mountains became a plain. Put your name, there. Say, before me, thou shall become a plain. Others may continue to see the high and lofty mountains, problems and troubles that may arise as they follow a course of action, but before you and in your sight, those mountains are nothing but plain grounds.

One great condition for victory over the mountain however, is that the one who commands the mountain to move must not move. One must be allowed to give way to the other.

You should not be the one to give way, let the mountain be the one to give way. This was the message the Apostle Paul was driving home to Timothy when he wrote to him to FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT OF FAITH. 1Tim 6:12-14. Christianity does not condone fighting. Fighting is barbaric and animalistic.

Fighting, generally, is not good. However, there is a good kind of fight. This is called the fight of faith.

What then is the good fight of faith? If there is a good fight of faith, then it is likely that there would also be a bad fight of faith. Why do I think so? This is because a fight can only be described as good if one eventually wins. So, to my mind, a good fight is the one which you win. Any battle you lose is a bad fight. Boxers who lose their title belts could not be said to have had a good fight. The one who wins in a fight (battle) is the one who has had a good fight. It is the same in moving our mountains.

You should never be the one to give way. The mountain must always be the one to give way; which means, we must always fight the good fight. For how long do we fight the good fight of faith? The Apostle Paul said to Timothy that it must be ‘until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ.’ 1Tim 6:14b.

In other words, continue to win every battle till Jesus comes; because Jesus is not coming for a defeated, beaten, and battered bunch of believers. He is coming for a victorious, glorious, winning church; one without spot or wrinkle. So, beloved, you should not be the one to give way, let the mountain give way. Shalom and Mega Blessings.

