COMMUNITIES WHERE BITUMEN IS FOUND: Unfulfilled promises have dashed our hope of sitting on goldmine

For lots of people, the ‘fear of the unknown’ stops them from accessing hospitals to test for their Human Immuno Virus (HIV) status. But the accounts of those living with the virus have shown that one can actually live a normal healthy life if adhered to the drugs that suppress the virus and boost the immune system. ISIOMA MADIKE reports

For lots of people, the ‘fear of the unknown’ stops them from going to test their Human Immuno Virus (HIV) status at the hospitals. Walking into a clinic for the first time can be daunting. Many are put off by worries about what it’s going to be like, who you’re going to see, or the thought that someone might see you stroll in.

But a lot of Nigerians have conquered such fear.

In December 2015, a young man who wished to be addressed only as Anthony, fell ill. He was spending the Christmas break at home with his family in Egbeda, Lagos State. He spent all of Christmas Day in bed, and on Boxing Day morning, his mother, who wants to be identified simply as Alice could tell he wasn’t getting better. She called a doctor friend to get his opinion. When the doctor arrived, he took one look at Anthony and said, “we must take him to hospital straight away.” He whispered to Anthony’s mother that it could be HIV.

At the hospital, the family’s fear, was confirmed. Anthony was, indeed, positive to the virus. Before then, anyone who contracted HIV as Anthony had, was almost certain to die. Also, there was so much that the doctors didn’t know about how the virus worked or how it was transmitted. As 2015 rolled around, Alice daily routine became going to work, from there straight to the hospital to see her son. Today, he lives a normal life, and takes his drugs religiously without any side effect.

“We had regular visits from a volunteer from the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Yaba, Lagos, which had been supporting people for years by administering the Anti-Retroviral (ATR) drugs to suppress the virus and boost the immune system of infected patients. Our ‘nurse’ became a friend and a huge support to us both. It was amazing how the hospital rallied to help also,” Alice said.

Like Anthony, Josephina (surname withheld), was in a similar dilemma. She suddenly started getting very ill but never imagined she’d be diagnosed with HIV a few weeks later. She was outgoing and free-spirited. But in May 2016, the life of the then 37-year-old would change forever.

“I first developed a bad case of fibromyalgia, which is a widespread muscle pain condition. This lasted for about four weeks. Then in June 2014, I started losing my eyesight almost overnight and became very ill. I was subsequently hospitalised and after a lot of painful medical procedures I was referred to a neurologist somewhere on the Island,” she recounted.

When doctors couldn’t pinpoint what was wrong with her, they performed neurosyphilis and HIV tests. “I had no cause to think that either would come out as positive as I had always been very careful. I also studied Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STDs) religiously,” she said.

A week later, Josephina, went back to her doctor and received news that shocked her to the bone marrow. Her HIV test was positive. “I was absolutely devastated. I crashed down into his office and just cried uncontrollably. I had no idea how I was going to live with this or how my friends and family would react to it,” she added.

She was subsequently introduced to a support group in NIMR, where she met several inspiring people, who helped change her perspective of the virus. She said: “I met a few lovely couples where the one partner is HIV positive and the other is negative. These couples have been together for many years, and this just made me aware again on a renewed level, that having the virus does not mean that you will automatically infect someone else.”

Today, Josephina counsels those who tested positive to the virus newly by sharing her experience, encouraging other HIV-positive people that having the virus is no longer a death sentence.

“As long as you make your health your first priority, maintain a healthy lifestyle and live life to the full, nothing and no one can bring you down. I wanted to live and I wanted to see other infected people live as well,” she told Saturday Telegraph, smiling.

For Veronica, it was a different experience altogether. She was given her diagnosis over the telephone after spending four days in hospital treating meningitis as diagnosed by the doctors in the first hospital that she visited. After the telephone conversation, she realised it wasn’t meningitis; it was an HIV seroconversion illness.

“I literally couldn’t get out of bed one day and ended up in A&E. I was terrified and alone and I asked if it could be HIV. The ward was overcrowded and no one saw me for three days after an initial consultation except the nurse who told me nothing. Then I was discharged. I don’t know why, but I knew that couldn’t be the end of it. I went for an antigen test.

“After the initial shock of being told that I had HIV over the phone by a doctor, I was in a daze for about a week. I didn’t know where to go or what to do. I just sat there most days, not knowing how to go on and wanting to hit out because it was so unfair; it’s not fair for anyone. After being told I would have to be retested before I could get a place in a clinic, I nearly broke down, I knew I was positive and didn’t want to go through more tests.”

Veronica, however, had an opportunity to speak to someone she described as “an amazing senior health worker” and things started to change. She left with an appointment to see a consultant and smiled for the first time in weeks. Her blood results were erratic as to be expected and she was waiting for them to stabilise, fingers crossed, but she knew all that and expected it.

What I hadn’t expected, she said, was the anxiety and panic attacks,the nightmares I had and the lack of breath. “It took a while for me to calm down about it and I’m not usually an anxious person. These were totally new experiences to me and I was finding it tough. Combined with the fatigue and continual stomach bugs I experienced, I felt like I was falling apart.

“I’m not saying all these to cause worry; I’m saying all these because if I’d have known to expect some of this, it wouldn’t have been so hard. Jumping hurdles is easier if you can see them. It’s been months now and for the first time I’m actually feeling okay about it. Obviously I still worry about things, particularly the future, I never felt so mortal before and my long-term health still concerns me, but I feel okay,” she said.

The above stories have been the positive sides of HIV. But it has not always been so. For instance, on May 15, 1987, Nwabuzor (surname withheld) died. He was just two months away from his 39th birthday. It was a tragic year for his family, as his mother received her own HIV diagnosis too. Having cared for Nwabuzor in his last months, the mother didn’t know how long she would live, and she assumed the worst.

The government had about then launched its national awareness campaign, “Don’t Die of Ignorance”, featuring tombstones, and every household had received the now infamous leaflet. Everywhere she looked there was the idea that HIV was a death sentence.

Three years later, she was told she needed to go on medication to control the virus. At the time only azidothymidine, known as AZT, was available. She was confused about whether she should start treatment. “I’d heard about the dreadful side effects, and to be frank, I wasn’t sure, if it would help me or hurt me.

“My mind was made up after speaking to a doctor friend whose wife had died of an AIDs-related illness because they couldn’t access the medication. I’d been offered this drug, and it might prolong my life. I started AZT straight away, and did experience side effects. But then, in 1996, my world changed forever. Combination of ARV therapy became available. It was revolutionary. It wasn’t a cure, but it enabled people to live well with HIV, with few, or in my case, no side effects.

“Today, I take just two pills once a day. Effective treatment works by suppressing the HIV virus. It is reduced so much that it can no longer be detected in the blood. We now know this also means, incredibly, that it can’t be passed on,” she said.

However, as medication continued to improve for those living with the virus, another game-changer came about in the form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). This is a treatment taken by HIV-negative people to prevent them from being infected in the first place. Although, this highly effective drug is not available in many countries, sources from NIMR told this reporter that a trial in Nigeria is very near.

Also, Adewale has also been taking HIV treatment for 10 years, that’s longer than the average life expectancy of someone with HIV when he was diagnosed back in 1991. “I’ve seen my CD4 cell count quadruple and my viral load fall from the high hundred thousand to below 50 and stay there. It would be easy to conclude that, for me, the treatments have been a success – not least because it’s years now since I was diagnosed with HIV and years too since my first AIDS-defining illness. To put it simply, without anti-HIV drugs, I expect I would be dead now. Instead, I’m alive and in excellent health.

“That’s not to deny that HIV still has an impact on my life, even if that means having to go to the clinic regularly for routine check-ups. I’m pleased to say that HIV doesn’t seem to have an impact on my physical health now. On the other hand though, living with a chronic physical illness for so long has had an emotional impact. I’ve had two major depressions since I started HIV treatment, each of them as debilitating in their own way as any physical illness HIV has caused me,” said Adewale.

But, despite best efforts, popular prejudice about HIV, still penetrate deep into people’s consciousness. It is the issue of stigmatisation which appears to be a big deal still in the country. A 36-year-old HIV positive single lady, who the family gave her name, simply as Dupe, had it tough when she came down with the virus. She had presented with persistent fever and has been in and out of hospital to seek the attention of health care professionals.

With deteriorating health, Dupe manifested signs of tuberculosis (TB) and diabetes, and was taken to a private hospital for medical attention. With her fragile looks, the doctor on duty suggested placing her on admission.

But that was not to be.

As the nurses went through her registration process, they discovered that Dupe was HIV positive. There was also suspicion that the virus may have progressed to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). This suspicion sparked off palpable fear among the nurses. They reasoned that her presence could spell doom for everyone in the hospital. With this thinking, the doctor promptly referred her to a nearby general hospital.

This development devastated Dupe’s relations. They were confused as they wept profusely. They begged the doctor to reconsider his decision as it became clear that the admission was turned down because of her HIV status. But the family was not new to this kind of discrimination. It has become a familiar path since Dupe’s ordeal started.

She was, eventually, admitted in a general hospital but not without some pains that left her wishing herself dead. One of her relatives told Saturday Telegraph: “It was painful that many care providers including nurses and the cleaners deliberately kept away from me.” Dupe, before then, was down with every imaginable ailment. Apart from TB, she had suffered from chronic asthma and frequent fever. But, the most agonising of all, was the fact that patients who shared the same ward with her equally kept an undignified distance.

“This same negative attitude was also demonstrated by guests some of whom came visiting to offer prayers and give morale support to the sick. As they moved from bed to bed, praying for patients, many of them made a U-turn on getting to my bedside. Because of my gaunt frame, it was evident that I had AIDs, and the rumour that an AIDS patient was on admission in that particular ward, spread like wild fire. It was a horrible experience.”

She was almost abandoned also by her caregivers at the general hospital where she was admitted. For instance, no doctor got close for the first three days of admission, Dupe’s mother said. “When they finally turned up, one of them asked that my blood specimen be taken for a laboratory test. But that could not be actualised for days. The problem was who among the nurses would take the blood specimen from me. Those on duty merely passed the buck around until the clock ticked for their closing time.

Incidentally, Dupe could not survive the ordeal, as she died a few weeks after her admission. “Although our daughter suffered great humiliation from those who ought to show empathy, our wish is for a change of attitude. People living with HIV deserve a better treatment, especially from caregivers. It’s almost like a death sentence when they are isolated,” said another of Dupe’s family members.

A member of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWHAN) in Lagos, who did not want his name in print, is also worried about HIV stigma. He lamented that despite the huge benefits of being on treatment, stigma and discrimination from some health workers, has kept many HIV infected persons, who need treatment away from hospitals. This is driving the HIV epidemic and resulting to preventable deaths,” he added.

Aside Dupe, there are many others, who had or still suffering similar fate. One of such persons is a man who likes to be called Bath. He has been living with the virus for years now. He confirmed that the majority of the doctors and nurses on duty when he was admitted to the hospital shy away from taking blood specimen from HIV patients, who are on hospital admission. They most often resort to, according to him, calling the attention of resident doctors on duty to carry out that exercise.

Similarly, using needles to make tourniquet on HIV patients, Bath added, is usually perceived as a dreaded exercise because of the high risk of contracting the HIV virus. A tourniquet is a device used to control blood flow; it can also be used to draw blood samples as well as to give patients medications intravenously. This could be on the body of the patient for some days.

Bath said: “Some doctors on duty will not fix tourniquet for a HIV patient. They will wait for the resident doctors to resume duty. Often, they send the tube to the resident doctors that are not on ground, with directive to come over and get it fixed on the patient.

“If it takes such doctors two or more days to turn up at the bedside of an HIV infected patient, that’s when the blood sample will be drawn. It could really be a horrifying experience,” he told Saturday Telegraph.

Another patient, who prefers to be addressed only as Titilope, also said she once felt like committing suicide when she was hospitalised at one of the general hospitals in Lagos where her bed was deliberately distanced from those of others with whom she shared the ward.

“I was kept close to the toilet from where a terrible stench stubbornly oozed out from. It was the worst humiliation I ever suffered,” Titilope said, adding, “Separating me from other patients was a signal to visitors in the ward that something sinister was behind it and not surprising the information that I am a HIV infected patient was promptly disseminated to people around. It was so clear that those around refused to come near to my bed. The four weeks I spent in that hospital was like hell fire and I felt as if the world had come to an end.”

A Professor of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, who doubles as Head of the AIDS Prevention Initiative (APIN) clinic at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Sulaiman Akanmu, confirmed these assertions. He affirmed that many medical doctors are not interested in providing care for the people living with HIV/AIDS. Akanmu attributed this to the general attitude of medical staff not wanting anything to do with HIV.

He said: “These are the real issues. Some of us who have something to do with HIV are also stigmatised. You find people around, including my colleagues, calling me HIV doctor; this is very unfortunate.”

He highlighted that the acute shortage of medical doctors to address HIV/AIDS is a big challenge and said that the country needs more doctors to combat the dreaded disease. “The number of doctors that can provide the services in Nigeria are very few.”

He urged any doctor who is interested in HIV medicine to indicate interest. “We give training and re-training to interested doctors. This is one of the reasons we are now talking about the so called differentiated care – letting those who are not doctors help us deliver ART services to people who need it in a way that is safe,” he added.

Reacting to the cry of discrimination, the Executive Director of Journalist s Against AIDS (JAAIDS), Olaide Akanni said: “I don’t think stigma from health care workers is as serious as it was 10 years ago.” The reason, according to her, is that Lagos State now has an Anti-Discrimination Law, which has been in place for some years now.

She noted that at the national level, the National Assembly has also passed the Anti-Discrimination Law, and anybody who discriminates against a HIV patient is liable to the prescribed punishment. Besides, Akanni said there is now a lot more awareness about HIV and its management than there was 10 years ago when there was no treatment.

However, Dr. Sunny Aliu, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), has said that stigma remains a major setback in the fight against HIV/AIDS. It is definitely a major issue, he said, but not only in Nigeria; it’s also an issue in other parts of the world as well.

He said: “We do have an anti-discrimination bill that was passed by the National Assembly a few years ago. People are not allowed to discriminate or show prejudice to people living with HIV. The way I see it, HIV is a virus, just like any other virus and as I kept on saying it, I’ve never had any patient who said to me, doctor, I went out deliberately to get HIV. That means that if you have HIV, it’s not really your fault.

“Secondly, it’s not the most infectious of disease conditions. You don’t get HIV from shaking somebody who has it. At the end of the day, people living with HIV deserve to be treated just like everybody else. They deserve good quality health. They deserve to have a normal life. I’m quite pleased to say that with the advent of the anti-retroviral, if you see our patients living with HIV, you wouldn’t even recognise them.

“We’ve sort of normalised HIV care. And we need to do the same when it comes to the social aspect as well. As far as I’m concerned, it’s going to be a lot of awareness and enlightenment but over all, there’s really no reason for people to discriminate those living with HIV.”

Aliu confirmed that about 48 per cent of people who have HIV know their status in Nigeria. At the moment, the DG added, only about one-third of those who know their status and should be on treatment are on treatment.

“So, we still have a very long way to go. But the answer is when we get domestic funding. The answer does not lie in international funding. The U.S government, for instance, has spent well billions since the programme started in Nigeria. Global fund alone is over $1.3 billion. No programme on earth is open-ended. At some point, they’ll turn around to say, we think we’ve done enough for you. You need to take over. And now is the time for the country to sit up.

“The federal government is already putting in resources into the HIV response, and we want the state governments to take up the responsibility as well but more importantly, release the money that has been budgeted for HIV and put it into the systems that currently exist in order to deliver HIV care across the state and local governments.”

Aliyu also said his agency is looking at other models, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). “Although only about two per cent of the Nigerian population is currently covered by the NHIS but there are Community Health Insurance Schemes that are coming through.

“There is also good State Health Insurance Scheme and we have asked the governors to ensure that HIV is included as an indicated disease, not only for test sake, but also for treatment. Because in the long term, the solution for HIV funding problem is moving towards universal health care, where people have insurance and they’ll not be out of pocket when it comes to the delivery of health services, including the treatment for HIV.

“The only way you can have sustainable HIV funding is through Health Insurance Schemes. I’ll give you an example. When it comes to what people pay in Nigeria, at the moment, we did some calculations and we realised that if you pay about N3,500 per year as your contribution into the Insurance scheme. If we were to put HIV into the scheme, that amount will go up to about N6,000. Most people contributing into the scheme would not even notice these changes but the amount of resources that would come as a result of that is huge.

“People living with HIV need to be on treatment and they need to be on treatment for life. Therefore, whatever arrangement that we need to create is an arrangement that should be sustainable for a long term. The arrangement needs to include all aspects of government including the state government and it should also include the private sector. The private sector, at the moment, contributes on two per cent to the national response but we are working closely with the Nigerian Business Community to set up an HIV Trust Fund.”

Additional report by Appolonia Adeyemi

Like this: Like Loading...