COMMUNITIES WHERE BITUMEN IS FOUND: Unfulfilled promises have dashed our hope of sitting on goldmine
Bitumen, which was discovered in the country over 100 years ago, preceding the discovery of oil by over 50 years, has remained untapped ever since despite the vast deposit in South Western Nigeria. The interest of the colonial masters in Nigeria was to explore this mineral. However, the discovery of oil in the early 1960s in commercial quantity brought to a close, the exploration of bitumen. YEKEEN AKINWALE, in this report, looks at empty government promises as well as the environmental hazards
Oladele Onasaya, a 70-year -old cocoa farmer in Imeri, Ijebu East Central Local Government of Ogun State, is no longer interested in whether the government explores the enormous bitumen deposit in his community or abandons it forever. Onasanya’s hopes of a better life and development to his community when the reserves are exploited have faded. He has waited for better part of his life without seeing any of the promises by past administrations about the exploration. Despite his position in the village as the town’s Secretary, he does not believe the exploration of bitumen in his community or elsewhere, can take place in his lifetime.
Elsewhere in Ilubirin, Odigbo Local Government of Ondo State, 65-year-old village head, Rufus Olapade, whose hope of being employed by a bitumen refinery has also been shattered after years of waiting. He believes the government has never been serious about the mineral’s exploration. Olapade younger brother, Oloyede, is much more disenchanted about it.
He said: “We all have become lazy men because of hope of working in bitumen plants.” For over 100 years, Nigerian government has not found a way around exploiting its rich bitumen reserves, which is currently put at 42.47 billion metric tons, the largest in Africa and only second largest after Venezuela in the world. It has been estimated also to be almost twice more than the oil reserves of the nation. There were 37.2 billion barrels (5.91×109 m3) of proven oil reserves in Nigeria as of 2011. They are found in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Edo states, covering approximately 120 km.
Yet, according to Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, Nigeria spends N300 billion on importation of bitumen annually. Also, over 600,000 tons of asphalt is currently being imported to Nigeria, according to Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and current governor of Ekiti State. Sitting on the edge of a wooden bed in the expanse of his sitting room, Onasanya, after some moments of hesitation to talk on the issue and with clear feeling of disappointment written all over his face, finally opens up. Disappointed, Onasanya rues the failure of government to explore bitumen, despite many promises. He said: “Our fathers hoped on the bitumen until they died, I’m not interested in it any longer.
White people came, others too, and they are just using us; I’m 70 years old now.” Olapade shares these sentiments too. “I don’t know why the government does not have interest in bitumen,” he said as he attempted to pull out a tar-sand sprouting from the ground — clear evidence of bitumen in front of his house.
He added: “They were saying the exploration will start today, tomorrow or next week, I realised that we could not even trust the government because I see no reason why up to this moment, nothing has been done and we say we want to move forward.” After being part of crowds that received three past presidents, who visited the bitumen sites in the village, Olapade told Saturday Telegraph that the people’s expectations about exploration have since died.
He said that former presidents, Shehu Shagari, Ibrahim Babangida and Olusegun Obasanjo, visited Agbabu village in Odigbo, but regretted that nothing has happened in spite of their promises to explore the deposit in the area. “Over the years, many young and old men retire from farming, hoping to get enlisted into companies that would begin exploration of the mineral in their community.
They are still waiting for such companies many years after several failed attempts by the government to kick-start the process,” he said. Damendra Oluwatoyin, Lisa of Agbabu (second in command to the monarch), also shares these sentiments. He was around, too, when the former presidents visited his village, where bitumen was first discovered in commercial quantities.
Agbabu bitumen is said to have the best quality, containing petroleum deposits. Oluwatoyin recalled: “It was only Goodluck Jonathan that we didn’t see when he was the president. Upon all their promises, nothing was done.” In June 2016, the visit of Kayode Fayemi, then Minister of Mine and Steel Development, to the sites of bitumen in Agbabu, where the deposit spills out in its raw form, was the assurance the locals and investors needed to believe that the time might have actually come for the long-awaited exploration of the mineral resources. It was Obasanjo, who initially came close to breaking the jinx, but he, like others, missed the opportunity. BEECON Nigeria Limited and NISSANDS of Canada, the two firms that were licensed to explore the mineral, could not raise the N75 billion needed to commence operation.
Before leaving the sites, Fayemi had raised the morale of the locals, telling them that work would resume on the exploration by February 2018, and that government was ready for the bidding process for prospective investors. But February 2018 ended without a sign of an investor at any of the bitumen sites. “They promised us by this February that we will see changes. February has ended long ago, we have not seen anything,” laments Lisa.
“New business would spring up at all the bitumen belts…the benefits are immense,” those were the promising words of Julius Ihonvbere, in June 2002. He was the Chairman of Bitumen Implementation Committee in the Presidency. “More importantly, the bitumen bearing states and communities would experience unparalleled development,” he had added. Fast-forward to 2018, 16 years after, none of the states and the community where bitumen is discovered has experienced any development influenced by the exploration of this natural resources. On the contrary, they are bearing the brunt of having bitumen deposits in their domain, such as environmental degradation, pollution and health risks. For instance, Agbabu, a community of about a thousand fishermen and farmers, several kilometres away from Ore in Ondo State where bitumen was first discovered in 1900 by the Germans, is without amenities.
Agbabu is believed to be home to the country’s largest reserves of the deposit. But the Bitumen Field Office constructed at Ore directly opposite the Headquarters of Odigbo Local Government is wasting away unused. No one can say what it is meant for. Villagers in Agbabu, where the first drilled site of bitumen has become a tourist centre, have perpetually lived without electricity, clean, potable water and good road; they fetch water for domestic use from Agbabu River, which is already contaminated by bitumen spillage. The site, with a completely bitumen coated pipe through which a bamboo pole has been used to feel the reserves since 1900, is taken over by grasses with broken-down gates.
No one visits the site despite its economic potential for the village because of its deplorable road. However, the gate to the site of the first bitumen rig has now become a tourist’s attraction at Agbabu village “Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, gave us a small health centre, it is just for delivery and it is not administered by a professional doctor. It’s a two-bed facility,” he said, adding, “We have just one secondary school and a primary school, which I can rate as the worst in the state.” Ilubinrin was among the villages from where a team of geologists, led by Professor Stephen Adegoke of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), picked samples of bitumen for testing in Canada, in 1977.
It remains a rustic town without a primary and secondary school, leaving children from the community trekking several kilometres every day to attend schools at Mulekangbo Village or Agbabu. Like Agbabu, Ilubirin villagers fetch water for drinking and domestic use from a nearby river that is also be-ing polluted by bitumen spillage.
For Gbeledu-Loda in Irele Local Government, Ondo State, and Imeri in Ijebu Mushin, Ogun State, the situation is no less worrisome. In 2003, Obasanjo laid the foundation for the exploration of bitumen at Loda. That effort later turned a failed adventure. The opening plaque erected to commemorate that day has since broken down. The people of Gbeledu Loda have lost hope on anything good coming from bitumen. They rely on water from Araromi River for their daily survival. According to Ayo Fada, a cocoa farmer at Loda, bitumen deposits have taken over all the wells sunk in the village, a situation that compels them to make use of water from the river.
They live without electricity, although there is a secondary school and a primary school in the community. And despite being some kilometres away from Ijebu Ode town, Imeri has no school, no hospital. Two water pumping machines were blocked by bitumen reserves when two boreholes were drilled in the village some years ago.
The town however had played host to investors and representatives of government who had at one time or the other come to check the bitumen deposit. The village needs a face-lift: motorable road, water, schools and healthcare facility. Illegal bitumen miners have also tricked the villagers to make away with some tons of the deposits at some point.
Sick children and pregnant women are often rushed to Imusin Esure where there are private hospitals or Ijebu-Ode where there is a general hospital. It takes crossing the express road for kids to attend schools, too. Femi Akinbode, an environment activist, complains that government is not taking measures to avoid a repeat of mistakes of the past.
“Ignoring environment- related issues and needs of the residents” could create a situation that is unimaginable in terms of conflict and security, he warned. Whenever the government decides to finally explore the country’s bitumen reserves, one of the major issues that will apparently play up is the readiness of the host communities to let go of their land. Already, Buhari has granted licence to South West Bitumen Company Limited and BEECON Nigeria Limited to begin the extraction of the mineral as his government diversifies the economy. But the government cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of Niger Delta in the exploration of bitumen in the four bitumen bearing states. Legacy of the Niger Delta oil exploration is one of pollution, corruption and unfulfilled promises.
For Olapade and his kinsmen at Ilubinrin, the village, the knowledge of what happens to them, their homes and farmland given an eventual exploration of the tar sand is vague. “We are not aware that we could be displaced or our land may not be useful again for farming if the exploration starts,” the cocoa farmer said.
There is limited public understanding of what exactly Nigerians can expect during and after bitumen exploration, according to Christina Milos in her book, ‘Bitumen in Nigeria: Weighing the true cost of exploration’. She said that the social and environmental impacts of bitumen exploration are anticipated to be serious and widespread. Within the bitumen bearing communities, there’s a widespread lack of understanding of what impact the exploration of bitumen could have on the locals and their means of livelihood. From Agbabu to Ilubirin, Loda to Imeri, their experiences and stories are similar.
They don’t know much about implications of exploration and are not likely to vacate their villages. Over 30 settlements in the four states are likely to be affected when government commences commercial exploration of bitumen. What the community expects from the Federal Government, Olapade explained, is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He said: “We expect government to send people down and create a forum where they will meet us and give us lecture on what will happen if this bitumen exploration starts. We have been looking forward to that MoU, but up till this moment, nothing was done.”
With a caveat to the government, he said: “If they ever come, we will engage them. We must have a talk. We have lawyers and we will involve valuers so that there are no loopholes, otherwise what happened in Niger Delta will be repeated here. And we won’t allow that; this is our land.” The community leader also paints a disturbing picture of the impacts of bitumen thus far in the area.
“The water is not drinkable; during raining season the wells are filled with water but the water is not drinkable. If bitumen is floating, animals usually get stuck. Then the moment you plant some crops, and the taproots start going down and hit the bitumen, the crop will die. Only palm tree has survived the toxic effects of bitumen,” he revealed. Clearly, Olapade exudes ignorance of the implications of the exploration of bitumen. Onasanya, his compatriot at Imerin, appears not to know much either. He told this reporter that he and his people are not willing to abandon their ancestral home and farmland for bitumen exploration.
“We are not interested in being relocated from here if they want to start the exploration. We are farmers, how are we going to have access to our farmland?” he asked, adding, “We have told our Baale that we may not move from here.” They are already experiencing the negative impacts of the deposits as the ongoing spillage into Agbabu River coupled with high temperature is fast killing cocoa and other plantations. Lisa, who said his three-year-old daughter was hospitalised for high body temperature, does not know that bitumen exploration can lead to displacement and relocation for the villagers. “Relocation will lie in the hands of the experts. If they know that exploration will affect us, they should do that for us.
The gas emission and oil spill from the place we call Mile 2 are already affecting our rivers and had affected the availability of fishes in those rivers.” Zacheus Adebayo, a 40-year-old former cocoa farmer now a palm oil processor, has had a raw deal of the effects of bitumen in the village. After bitumen-generated heat killed over 400 of his cocoa plants, he switched to the cultivation of palm trees and now operates a local oil palm mill.
“Because of the high temperature that bitumen releases into the atmosphere, we are already replacing our cocoa trees with palm trees,” he said. “There is no solution to that. I have lost over 400 cocoa trees and that’s why I’m planting palm trees now. The heat is affecting us here, it is as if we are in the oven and there’s no electricity here.” As for him, if the exploration will affect villagers and their means of livelihood, government must take all necessary measures to protect their interest.
“We don’t want the situation of Niger Delta to happen here. “We are also part of Niger Delta, but we don’t want such to happen here,” he added.” The young farmer said he and his people expect compensation from government after a thorough enumeration might have been carried out. “This is to avoid chaos,” Zacheus said with the hope that the exploration will take place anytime soon. The Nigerian Mining Act 2007, which regulates mining and exploration activities in the country, sets out precondition for exploration.
These include the submission and approval by the Mines Environmental Compliance Department of all Environmental Impact Assessment Studies and mitigation plans required under applicable environmental laws and regulations, and the conclusion of a Community Development Agreement approved by the Mines Environmental Compliance Department. This, Yinka Oyebode, Special Assistant on Media to Fayemi, had said would help to avoid any form of restiveness that may occur as result of exploration.
He stressed the need to engage the host communities by the companies because, according to him, government only regulates and provides frame work but does not explore directly. “The last time the former minister visited the communities, some of these issues — relocation and compensation — were tabled and government’s plans were also explained to them. Government has learnt from past experiences in other sectors, it can’t just leave it carelessly,” Oyebode explained.
He added: “We emphasised on corporate social responsibility because the community must be well taken care of for you to actually enjoy your work and prevent youth’s restiveness.” Although the two firms given licences to explore bitumen are still perfecting their acts, they at least have 18 months to commence operation. Local and environment rights activists said the risk of a crisis similar to that of Niger Delta is high if appropriate measures outlined by the Mining Act are not taken. Bitumen is a mixture of organic liquids that are highly viscous, black, sticky, entirely soluble in carbon disulfide, and composed primarily of highly condensed Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons.
Naturally occurring or crude bitumen is a sticky, tar-like form of petroleum, which is so thick and heavy that it must be heated or diluted before it will flow. At room temperature, it is much like cold molasses. Refined Bitumen is the residual (bottom) fraction obtained by fractional distillation of crude oil. It is the heaviest fraction and the one with the highest boiling point, boiling at 525 °C (977 °F). In British English, the word ‘Asphalt’ refers to a mixture of mineral aggregate and bitumen (or tarmac in common parlance).
The word ‘Tar’ refers to the black viscous material obtained from the destructive distillation of coal and is chemically distinct from bitumen. In American English, Bitumen is referred to as ‘Asphalt’ or ‘Asphalt cement’ in engineering jargon. Diluted Bitumen (diluted with Naphtha to make it flow in pipelines) is known as dilbit in the Canadian Petroleum industry, while bitumen upgraded to synthetic crude oil is known as syn crude and syn crude blended with bitumen as syn bit Most bitumen contains sulfur and several heavy metals such as Nickel, Vanadium, Lead, Chromium, Mercury and also Arsenic, Selenium, and other Toxic Elements.
It can provide good preservation of plants and animal fossils. Bitumen is primarily used for paving roads. Its other uses are for Bituminous Waterproofing Products, including the use of bitumen in the production of roofing felt and for sealing flat roofs. Naturally occurring crude bitumen is the prime feed stock for petroleum production from tar sands currently under development in Alberta, Canada. Canada has most of the world’s supply of natural bitumen, covering 140,000 square kilometers (an area larger than England), giving it the second largest proven oil reserves in the accessible to surface mining, although recent technological breakthroughs have resulted in deeper deposits becoming producible by insitu methods.
Because of oil price increases since 2003, upgrading bitumen to synthetic crude oil has become highly profitable. As of 2006, Canadian crude bitumen production averaged about 1.1 million barrels (170,000 m3) per day and was projected to rise to 4.4 million barrels (700,000 m3) per day by 2020.
The total amount of crude bitumen in Alberta which could be extracted is estimated to be about 310 billion barrels (50×109 m3), which at a rate of 4.4 million barrels per day would last about 200 years.In the past, bitumen was used to Waterproof Boats, and even as a coating for buildings with some additives. Bitumen was also used in early photographic technology. It was most notably used by French scientist Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in the first picture ever taken.
The bitumen used in his experiments were smeared on pewter plates and then exposed to light, thus making a black and white image. Thin bitumen plates are sometimes used by computer enthusiasts for silencing computer cases or noisy computer parts such as the hard drive. Its layers are baked onto the outside of high end dishwashers to provide sound insulation.
The world has become increasingly concerned over the global climate change thought to be caused by greenhouse gases, chief among them anthropogenic carbon dioxide, which is released into the atmosphere from burning carbon fuels. This has led to the introduction of bitumen alternatives that are more environmentally friendly and non-toxic.
It can now be made from non-petroleum based renewable resources such as sugar, molasses and rice, corn and potato starches. Bitumen can also be made from waste material by fractional distillation of used motor oils, which is sometimes disposed by burning or dumping into landfills. Non-petroleum based bitumen binders can be made light-colored.
Roads made with lighter-colored pitch absorb less heat from solar radiation, and become less hot than darker surfaces, reducing their contribution to the urban heat island effect.
This report was supported by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Abuja.
OUR LIFESTYLES, HOPES, FEARS, BY HIV PATIENTS
For lots of people, the ‘fear of the unknown’ stops them from accessing hospitals to test for their Human Immuno Virus (HIV) status. But the accounts of those living with the virus have shown that one can actually live a normal healthy life if adhered to the drugs that suppress the virus and boost the immune system. ISIOMA MADIKE reports
For lots of people, the ‘fear of the unknown’ stops them from going to test their Human Immuno Virus (HIV) status at the hospitals. Walking into a clinic for the first time can be daunting. Many are put off by worries about what it’s going to be like, who you’re going to see, or the thought that someone might see you stroll in.
But a lot of Nigerians have conquered such fear.
In December 2015, a young man who wished to be addressed only as Anthony, fell ill. He was spending the Christmas break at home with his family in Egbeda, Lagos State. He spent all of Christmas Day in bed, and on Boxing Day morning, his mother, who wants to be identified simply as Alice could tell he wasn’t getting better. She called a doctor friend to get his opinion. When the doctor arrived, he took one look at Anthony and said, “we must take him to hospital straight away.” He whispered to Anthony’s mother that it could be HIV.
At the hospital, the family’s fear, was confirmed. Anthony was, indeed, positive to the virus. Before then, anyone who contracted HIV as Anthony had, was almost certain to die. Also, there was so much that the doctors didn’t know about how the virus worked or how it was transmitted. As 2015 rolled around, Alice daily routine became going to work, from there straight to the hospital to see her son. Today, he lives a normal life, and takes his drugs religiously without any side effect.
“We had regular visits from a volunteer from the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) in Yaba, Lagos, which had been supporting people for years by administering the Anti-Retroviral (ATR) drugs to suppress the virus and boost the immune system of infected patients. Our ‘nurse’ became a friend and a huge support to us both. It was amazing how the hospital rallied to help also,” Alice said.
Like Anthony, Josephina (surname withheld), was in a similar dilemma. She suddenly started getting very ill but never imagined she’d be diagnosed with HIV a few weeks later. She was outgoing and free-spirited. But in May 2016, the life of the then 37-year-old would change forever.
“I first developed a bad case of fibromyalgia, which is a widespread muscle pain condition. This lasted for about four weeks. Then in June 2014, I started losing my eyesight almost overnight and became very ill. I was subsequently hospitalised and after a lot of painful medical procedures I was referred to a neurologist somewhere on the Island,” she recounted.
When doctors couldn’t pinpoint what was wrong with her, they performed neurosyphilis and HIV tests. “I had no cause to think that either would come out as positive as I had always been very careful. I also studied Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STDs) religiously,” she said.
A week later, Josephina, went back to her doctor and received news that shocked her to the bone marrow. Her HIV test was positive. “I was absolutely devastated. I crashed down into his office and just cried uncontrollably. I had no idea how I was going to live with this or how my friends and family would react to it,” she added.
She was subsequently introduced to a support group in NIMR, where she met several inspiring people, who helped change her perspective of the virus. She said: “I met a few lovely couples where the one partner is HIV positive and the other is negative. These couples have been together for many years, and this just made me aware again on a renewed level, that having the virus does not mean that you will automatically infect someone else.”
Today, Josephina counsels those who tested positive to the virus newly by sharing her experience, encouraging other HIV-positive people that having the virus is no longer a death sentence.
“As long as you make your health your first priority, maintain a healthy lifestyle and live life to the full, nothing and no one can bring you down. I wanted to live and I wanted to see other infected people live as well,” she told Saturday Telegraph, smiling.
For Veronica, it was a different experience altogether. She was given her diagnosis over the telephone after spending four days in hospital treating meningitis as diagnosed by the doctors in the first hospital that she visited. After the telephone conversation, she realised it wasn’t meningitis; it was an HIV seroconversion illness.
“I literally couldn’t get out of bed one day and ended up in A&E. I was terrified and alone and I asked if it could be HIV. The ward was overcrowded and no one saw me for three days after an initial consultation except the nurse who told me nothing. Then I was discharged. I don’t know why, but I knew that couldn’t be the end of it. I went for an antigen test.
“After the initial shock of being told that I had HIV over the phone by a doctor, I was in a daze for about a week. I didn’t know where to go or what to do. I just sat there most days, not knowing how to go on and wanting to hit out because it was so unfair; it’s not fair for anyone. After being told I would have to be retested before I could get a place in a clinic, I nearly broke down, I knew I was positive and didn’t want to go through more tests.”
Veronica, however, had an opportunity to speak to someone she described as “an amazing senior health worker” and things started to change. She left with an appointment to see a consultant and smiled for the first time in weeks. Her blood results were erratic as to be expected and she was waiting for them to stabilise, fingers crossed, but she knew all that and expected it.
What I hadn’t expected, she said, was the anxiety and panic attacks,the nightmares I had and the lack of breath. “It took a while for me to calm down about it and I’m not usually an anxious person. These were totally new experiences to me and I was finding it tough. Combined with the fatigue and continual stomach bugs I experienced, I felt like I was falling apart.
“I’m not saying all these to cause worry; I’m saying all these because if I’d have known to expect some of this, it wouldn’t have been so hard. Jumping hurdles is easier if you can see them. It’s been months now and for the first time I’m actually feeling okay about it. Obviously I still worry about things, particularly the future, I never felt so mortal before and my long-term health still concerns me, but I feel okay,” she said.
The above stories have been the positive sides of HIV. But it has not always been so. For instance, on May 15, 1987, Nwabuzor (surname withheld) died. He was just two months away from his 39th birthday. It was a tragic year for his family, as his mother received her own HIV diagnosis too. Having cared for Nwabuzor in his last months, the mother didn’t know how long she would live, and she assumed the worst.
The government had about then launched its national awareness campaign, “Don’t Die of Ignorance”, featuring tombstones, and every household had received the now infamous leaflet. Everywhere she looked there was the idea that HIV was a death sentence.
Three years later, she was told she needed to go on medication to control the virus. At the time only azidothymidine, known as AZT, was available. She was confused about whether she should start treatment. “I’d heard about the dreadful side effects, and to be frank, I wasn’t sure, if it would help me or hurt me.
“My mind was made up after speaking to a doctor friend whose wife had died of an AIDs-related illness because they couldn’t access the medication. I’d been offered this drug, and it might prolong my life. I started AZT straight away, and did experience side effects. But then, in 1996, my world changed forever. Combination of ARV therapy became available. It was revolutionary. It wasn’t a cure, but it enabled people to live well with HIV, with few, or in my case, no side effects.
“Today, I take just two pills once a day. Effective treatment works by suppressing the HIV virus. It is reduced so much that it can no longer be detected in the blood. We now know this also means, incredibly, that it can’t be passed on,” she said.
However, as medication continued to improve for those living with the virus, another game-changer came about in the form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). This is a treatment taken by HIV-negative people to prevent them from being infected in the first place. Although, this highly effective drug is not available in many countries, sources from NIMR told this reporter that a trial in Nigeria is very near.
Also, Adewale has also been taking HIV treatment for 10 years, that’s longer than the average life expectancy of someone with HIV when he was diagnosed back in 1991. “I’ve seen my CD4 cell count quadruple and my viral load fall from the high hundred thousand to below 50 and stay there. It would be easy to conclude that, for me, the treatments have been a success – not least because it’s years now since I was diagnosed with HIV and years too since my first AIDS-defining illness. To put it simply, without anti-HIV drugs, I expect I would be dead now. Instead, I’m alive and in excellent health.
“That’s not to deny that HIV still has an impact on my life, even if that means having to go to the clinic regularly for routine check-ups. I’m pleased to say that HIV doesn’t seem to have an impact on my physical health now. On the other hand though, living with a chronic physical illness for so long has had an emotional impact. I’ve had two major depressions since I started HIV treatment, each of them as debilitating in their own way as any physical illness HIV has caused me,” said Adewale.
But, despite best efforts, popular prejudice about HIV, still penetrate deep into people’s consciousness. It is the issue of stigmatisation which appears to be a big deal still in the country. A 36-year-old HIV positive single lady, who the family gave her name, simply as Dupe, had it tough when she came down with the virus. She had presented with persistent fever and has been in and out of hospital to seek the attention of health care professionals.
With deteriorating health, Dupe manifested signs of tuberculosis (TB) and diabetes, and was taken to a private hospital for medical attention. With her fragile looks, the doctor on duty suggested placing her on admission.
But that was not to be.
As the nurses went through her registration process, they discovered that Dupe was HIV positive. There was also suspicion that the virus may have progressed to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). This suspicion sparked off palpable fear among the nurses. They reasoned that her presence could spell doom for everyone in the hospital. With this thinking, the doctor promptly referred her to a nearby general hospital.
This development devastated Dupe’s relations. They were confused as they wept profusely. They begged the doctor to reconsider his decision as it became clear that the admission was turned down because of her HIV status. But the family was not new to this kind of discrimination. It has become a familiar path since Dupe’s ordeal started.
She was, eventually, admitted in a general hospital but not without some pains that left her wishing herself dead. One of her relatives told Saturday Telegraph: “It was painful that many care providers including nurses and the cleaners deliberately kept away from me.” Dupe, before then, was down with every imaginable ailment. Apart from TB, she had suffered from chronic asthma and frequent fever. But, the most agonising of all, was the fact that patients who shared the same ward with her equally kept an undignified distance.
“This same negative attitude was also demonstrated by guests some of whom came visiting to offer prayers and give morale support to the sick. As they moved from bed to bed, praying for patients, many of them made a U-turn on getting to my bedside. Because of my gaunt frame, it was evident that I had AIDs, and the rumour that an AIDS patient was on admission in that particular ward, spread like wild fire. It was a horrible experience.”
She was almost abandoned also by her caregivers at the general hospital where she was admitted. For instance, no doctor got close for the first three days of admission, Dupe’s mother said. “When they finally turned up, one of them asked that my blood specimen be taken for a laboratory test. But that could not be actualised for days. The problem was who among the nurses would take the blood specimen from me. Those on duty merely passed the buck around until the clock ticked for their closing time.
Incidentally, Dupe could not survive the ordeal, as she died a few weeks after her admission. “Although our daughter suffered great humiliation from those who ought to show empathy, our wish is for a change of attitude. People living with HIV deserve a better treatment, especially from caregivers. It’s almost like a death sentence when they are isolated,” said another of Dupe’s family members.
A member of the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWHAN) in Lagos, who did not want his name in print, is also worried about HIV stigma. He lamented that despite the huge benefits of being on treatment, stigma and discrimination from some health workers, has kept many HIV infected persons, who need treatment away from hospitals. This is driving the HIV epidemic and resulting to preventable deaths,” he added.
Aside Dupe, there are many others, who had or still suffering similar fate. One of such persons is a man who likes to be called Bath. He has been living with the virus for years now. He confirmed that the majority of the doctors and nurses on duty when he was admitted to the hospital shy away from taking blood specimen from HIV patients, who are on hospital admission. They most often resort to, according to him, calling the attention of resident doctors on duty to carry out that exercise.
Similarly, using needles to make tourniquet on HIV patients, Bath added, is usually perceived as a dreaded exercise because of the high risk of contracting the HIV virus. A tourniquet is a device used to control blood flow; it can also be used to draw blood samples as well as to give patients medications intravenously. This could be on the body of the patient for some days.
Bath said: “Some doctors on duty will not fix tourniquet for a HIV patient. They will wait for the resident doctors to resume duty. Often, they send the tube to the resident doctors that are not on ground, with directive to come over and get it fixed on the patient.
“If it takes such doctors two or more days to turn up at the bedside of an HIV infected patient, that’s when the blood sample will be drawn. It could really be a horrifying experience,” he told Saturday Telegraph.
Another patient, who prefers to be addressed only as Titilope, also said she once felt like committing suicide when she was hospitalised at one of the general hospitals in Lagos where her bed was deliberately distanced from those of others with whom she shared the ward.
“I was kept close to the toilet from where a terrible stench stubbornly oozed out from. It was the worst humiliation I ever suffered,” Titilope said, adding, “Separating me from other patients was a signal to visitors in the ward that something sinister was behind it and not surprising the information that I am a HIV infected patient was promptly disseminated to people around. It was so clear that those around refused to come near to my bed. The four weeks I spent in that hospital was like hell fire and I felt as if the world had come to an end.”
A Professor of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, who doubles as Head of the AIDS Prevention Initiative (APIN) clinic at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Sulaiman Akanmu, confirmed these assertions. He affirmed that many medical doctors are not interested in providing care for the people living with HIV/AIDS. Akanmu attributed this to the general attitude of medical staff not wanting anything to do with HIV.
He said: “These are the real issues. Some of us who have something to do with HIV are also stigmatised. You find people around, including my colleagues, calling me HIV doctor; this is very unfortunate.”
He highlighted that the acute shortage of medical doctors to address HIV/AIDS is a big challenge and said that the country needs more doctors to combat the dreaded disease. “The number of doctors that can provide the services in Nigeria are very few.”
He urged any doctor who is interested in HIV medicine to indicate interest. “We give training and re-training to interested doctors. This is one of the reasons we are now talking about the so called differentiated care – letting those who are not doctors help us deliver ART services to people who need it in a way that is safe,” he added.
Reacting to the cry of discrimination, the Executive Director of Journalist s Against AIDS (JAAIDS), Olaide Akanni said: “I don’t think stigma from health care workers is as serious as it was 10 years ago.” The reason, according to her, is that Lagos State now has an Anti-Discrimination Law, which has been in place for some years now.
She noted that at the national level, the National Assembly has also passed the Anti-Discrimination Law, and anybody who discriminates against a HIV patient is liable to the prescribed punishment. Besides, Akanni said there is now a lot more awareness about HIV and its management than there was 10 years ago when there was no treatment.
However, Dr. Sunny Aliu, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), has said that stigma remains a major setback in the fight against HIV/AIDS. It is definitely a major issue, he said, but not only in Nigeria; it’s also an issue in other parts of the world as well.
He said: “We do have an anti-discrimination bill that was passed by the National Assembly a few years ago. People are not allowed to discriminate or show prejudice to people living with HIV. The way I see it, HIV is a virus, just like any other virus and as I kept on saying it, I’ve never had any patient who said to me, doctor, I went out deliberately to get HIV. That means that if you have HIV, it’s not really your fault.
“Secondly, it’s not the most infectious of disease conditions. You don’t get HIV from shaking somebody who has it. At the end of the day, people living with HIV deserve to be treated just like everybody else. They deserve good quality health. They deserve to have a normal life. I’m quite pleased to say that with the advent of the anti-retroviral, if you see our patients living with HIV, you wouldn’t even recognise them.
“We’ve sort of normalised HIV care. And we need to do the same when it comes to the social aspect as well. As far as I’m concerned, it’s going to be a lot of awareness and enlightenment but over all, there’s really no reason for people to discriminate those living with HIV.”
Aliu confirmed that about 48 per cent of people who have HIV know their status in Nigeria. At the moment, the DG added, only about one-third of those who know their status and should be on treatment are on treatment.
“So, we still have a very long way to go. But the answer is when we get domestic funding. The answer does not lie in international funding. The U.S government, for instance, has spent well billions since the programme started in Nigeria. Global fund alone is over $1.3 billion. No programme on earth is open-ended. At some point, they’ll turn around to say, we think we’ve done enough for you. You need to take over. And now is the time for the country to sit up.
“The federal government is already putting in resources into the HIV response, and we want the state governments to take up the responsibility as well but more importantly, release the money that has been budgeted for HIV and put it into the systems that currently exist in order to deliver HIV care across the state and local governments.”
Aliyu also said his agency is looking at other models, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). “Although only about two per cent of the Nigerian population is currently covered by the NHIS but there are Community Health Insurance Schemes that are coming through.
“There is also good State Health Insurance Scheme and we have asked the governors to ensure that HIV is included as an indicated disease, not only for test sake, but also for treatment. Because in the long term, the solution for HIV funding problem is moving towards universal health care, where people have insurance and they’ll not be out of pocket when it comes to the delivery of health services, including the treatment for HIV.
“The only way you can have sustainable HIV funding is through Health Insurance Schemes. I’ll give you an example. When it comes to what people pay in Nigeria, at the moment, we did some calculations and we realised that if you pay about N3,500 per year as your contribution into the Insurance scheme. If we were to put HIV into the scheme, that amount will go up to about N6,000. Most people contributing into the scheme would not even notice these changes but the amount of resources that would come as a result of that is huge.
“People living with HIV need to be on treatment and they need to be on treatment for life. Therefore, whatever arrangement that we need to create is an arrangement that should be sustainable for a long term. The arrangement needs to include all aspects of government including the state government and it should also include the private sector. The private sector, at the moment, contributes on two per cent to the national response but we are working closely with the Nigerian Business Community to set up an HIV Trust Fund.”
Additional report by Appolonia Adeyemi
DRUG ADDICTION: SOCIAL WORKERS TO THE RESCUE
Drug dependent people not only face the shame of their own unhealthy choices but the guilt of inflicting the damage of addiction on their children. But, for anyone battling drug addiction, knowing where to turn is a crucial initial steps. Yet, in this report by ISIOMA MADIKE, experts say the recovery process can be ridden with pain, denial and embarrassment
She had what could be termed a perfect family: two loving parents, a little sister, and a closeknit network of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She excelled in school and had plenty of friends. Despite all of these things, she was unhappy and hated herself from a very young age. She always felt inadequate, and it led her to finding an escape from that feeling. “I started taking drugs recreationally like any average high school kid smoking weed and drinking on the weekends and sometimes during the week. The problems arose when I decided to make drugs and drinking a huge part of my identity.
I liked being known as a babe who just loved to party, because it made me feel like I was finally good at something. “There were always those little moments throughout my use of drugs that I had to step back for a second and think, what the hell am I doing? The first time I injected heroin, I remember thinking, I’m about to do this, and my life will never be the same. I did it, and I was right,” said a woman, who identified herself simply as Patience. Patience depended on drug for so long a time until a social worker got to know of her predicament and decided to help her out of addiction.
“I didn’t make the decision to go for treatment myself. So, when I left for treatment, the thought of stopping was nowhere in my head. But at some point while I was there, I decided I would give this sobriety thing a try, and it was truly the best thing that ever happened to me.
“I am almost certain I wouldn’t be alive today if I didn’t stop when I did. With the tidal wave of overdoses happening right now, I could have easily died or killed someone on the road. I vigorously worked on myself and my relationship with the world around me. I’m not religious or even spiritual, but I do a 12-step programme.
“I think of my brain as a computer. I programmed my brain in a certain way through my thoughts and behaviours, and reprogramming takes some knowledge, patience, and a whole lot of effort. I found out early that when I put in the work, I get results. “I also surround myself with people who were trying to do the right thing and I am sober. I do have friends, who are social drinkers, but I mostly surround myself with men and women in recovery. Keeping myself busy works for me; when you stop doing drugs and living that lifestyle, it leaves a huge empty space. What do you do when you’re bored? Happy? Sad? Drugs used to be the answer to those questions for me.
But not anymore,” she added. The social worker, who helped Patience recover from drug addiction, Njideka Nnabuwa, smiled when she looked at a photo she received from her recently. It showed a healthy, beaming woman with arms outstretched in a good-morning welcome to her kids.
It’s the kind of blissful moment that most mothers cherish but one that Nnabuwa may never have experienced if not for her social work vocation. Another, newly clean, first-time mother, came to social welfare centre in Lagos under supervision also by Nnabuwa because her twin daughters had tested positive for cocaine at birth. Overwhelmed when the infants were brought to her from foster care after her second week in the programme, the patient declared, “I can’t do it.”
Determined that she could be a successful mother, the centre devised a plan tailored to her needs. They temporarily returned the babies to foster care, brought in a parenting coach for one-on-one instruction with her, and then scheduled manageable visits—first one night, then a day and night, and then a weekend—until the mother was caring for the infants full time. Now 34, the woman has returned to a productive life with her daughters. “She changes their diapers, feeds them, and does whatever else she is doing without batting an eyelid,” said Nnabuwa, who currently has a private practice in Ikorodu, on the outskirts of Lagos.
An individualised programme and flexibility are among the top recommendations of the professional for treating pregnant or postnatal women addicted to alcohol or other drugs. The length of treatment however varies based on a woman’s particular needs. Although drug treatment programme is usually six months long, some centres do what they can, when necessary, to extend treatment for their mainly low-socio-economic, medicaid-dependent clientele. “Some women need more than five or six months of residential treatment, particularly if there are psychiatric issues, child-related issues that have not been resolved,” said Mrs. T.O. Bamgboye, Director, Social Welfare Department, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Abuja.
“It’s not unusual for any centre to keep a resident for more than six months to ensure that all needed services are in place before discharge,” said professor Takim Ojua, head of department of social work, university of Calabar. A programme, Ojua said, can be adapted for an expectant mother’s physical symptoms. If her ankles are swollen, she’s nauseated, or she needs to nap. Some facilities will allow her to quantities, don’t seem to be apprehended. According to some analysts, Nigeria was the original core of drug trafficking activity in Western Africa.
Over time, it has involved its neighboring countries in the activity, spreading the affliction to Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea and Guinea- Bissau, Mali, Cape Verde, Togo, Gambia and Sierra Leone. This has had ripple effects over time among Nigerian youths. Soon, these youths started instigating violence across the country.
Every conflict, however, had underlined structural issues. The areas that mostly share common features for clashes were densely populated and most of them are slumps, where there is a lot of poverty. They also had to live with perceived marginalisation. So, many of them take solace in drugs and alcohol, and become societal deviants in later ages. These aberrations in the society are what social work is set out to address. It is a broadly defined profession encompassing many different kinds of professionals who all serve people in need. The International Federation of Social Workers External link calls social work “an interrelated system of values.”
In a country where too many people are made vulnerable due to poverty, social exclusion, inequality and social injustice, a strong social welfare workforce is urgently needed. Social workers create protective environments for healthy development and wellbeing by tackling poverty, reducing discrimination, promoting social justice and providing needed services to care for and support those who need it most.
They are unique in the way that they look at many different aspects of a problem, from the individual to the societal, from the psychological to the political. Common ways of serving clients include providing counseling, therapy and education, as well as connecting clients to appropriate public or private resources. There are different types of social workers but the three major ones are Child, Family and School Social Workers who help children, families and the elderly work towards resolving their problems.
They help place children in foster care and assist parents looking to adopt. They connect struggling parents with resources to help better care for and raise their children. They work with students and teachers to address bullying, learning disabilities and other problems. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, child, family and school social workers are the most common kind of social workers. There is also the Medical and Public Health Social Workers, who help the seriously ill and those with chronic health problems to find adequate care, access public resources like medicare and medicaid, and find services like nutrition and nursing care.
They often play a key role in helping clients to navigate and coordinate the numerous health care and public service systems that provide care together. Medical and public health social workers also offer counseling to clients and their families about coping with the effects of illness. And the third, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Social Workers, help people with a wide variety of mental health and substance abuse problems. Therapy is one common way for social workers to help clients address those problems. Helping people to find financially accessible rehabilitative programmes or long-term mental health care is another way.
Mental health and substance abuse social workers may also participate in outreach and preventative programmes, which seek to locate people in need and address problems before they become dire, respectively. However, social welfare of a citizenry has been linked with social cohesion, and peace in a society. Maintaining social welfare and protection, according to Dr. Nancy Ogundimu, communication and development specialist at the University of Jos, can make a positive contribution towards maintaining inclusive development and order. A 2011 World Development Report (WDR), she said, examined the links between conflict, security and development.
“The report found that societies are vulnerable to conflict and insecurity when local institutions are unable to provide equitable access to justice and economic opportunities. “This means that lack of access or inequitable access to social welfare is a major trigger or driver of conflict. We can therefore say that having a social welfare policy is not only timely, it is very crucial for Nigeria.
The country today is currently facing one of the greatest threats to its economic, social, and political stability. From the Niger- Delta militants to secession threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), terrorism by Boko Haram, and sectarian conflicts in Plateau State, Fulani and herdsmen conflicts,” Ogundimu added.
Nigeria treats symptoms, not root of crises –Ogundimu
Dr. Nancy Ogundimu, an Art Fellow at the University of Jos, is a communication and development specialist. She told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that if social work is well presented in Nigeria, some of the major issues the country faces would be adequately addressed.
How can you use social welfare to solve societal problems?
In every societal conflict there are underlying structural issues and trigger factors. Most times we focus on the trigger factors such as religion, politics and so on; but then I pointed out that if we look at the conflict and flash areas of where the conflict always emerge, their features include dense population, poverty and so on. If you consider issues that drive conflict, you cannot rule out poverty, issues of perceived marginalisation because those involved are the ones crying out that they have been marginalised politically and economically. When a society does not cater for the welfare of a citizenry, when people feel that there is no fairness and justice, you are creating a recipe for conflict and it is a cycle that continues to repeat itself because some of these underlying issues are not addressed. We may have been dealing with this issue the wrong way or the trigger issues have not been addressed. I have handled a lot of issues on conflict and some of these people, especially youths, who go out to fight actually tell you that they don’t feel it is fair for imbalances to occur.
What roles can the social worker play at this point?
One of the challenges faced by social work as a profession is that there is no structure or framework for it to really be effective. For instance, the constituents in Plateau State that need strong intervention from social workers are young people, who have also been the ones at the forefront of the battle. What we have done is not only allow them to go out to fight, but allow them to be dependent on drugs, alcohol and crime. What social workers can do here is work with the community that is rehabilitating them which I think is the first step. Social workers have a very great role to play in mediating, helping to counsel, debrief these young people at the vanguard of the crises.
Do you think the government understands the intricacies of social work that can eradicate social conflict?
I feel we have been trying to treat the symptoms and not necessarily the crises in Nigeria. Other than the workshops, conferences and training we have been organising; when the government intervenes by working with organisations that provide services for free, and also bring in people like social workers, who can render these services to people free of charge, this will go a long way in eradicating social conflicts.
Which tier of government should be actively involved in this fight against social conflict?
When I mentioned the government earlier, I was referring to the state government, because I think the process needs to be driven from a very local level. There is so much the federal government can do, the state governments need to understand what their own problems are, hence the need for the state workers to drive this initiative. They can partner with the national body of social workers for instance. I feel it is a matter of making a case and ensuring that the government understands why this is important. All hands ought to be on deck as there are different stages of the issue and I think social workers can contribute and this is possible if the government is made aware of how important that could be for the process
Does Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) also have a role to play in curbing social conflicts?
NGOs have been working in these areas but their efforts are not enough. I think the government through the state ministry for women affairs should handle these issues.
How can the government handle these issues in the states?
If the passage of the bill is successful and social work professionalised, then it provides both a legal and social framework for the government to operate within the set up. When social workers act differently, there is a form of discord present in their activities. If social work is well presented in Nigeria, then some of the major issues we face as a country will be addressed.
Is reaching the level of advanced countries a possibility for Nigeria?
The reason we are at this state currently is not because we lack knowledge, but because we don’t implement what we know. This is due to a lot of reasons like corruption, lack of political will and so on. Anything is possible as long as we can drive this process as a people, if we are satisfied with the way the government is handling issues at the moment, there is not much to be done. Religion and ethnicity have put a wedge around dialogue, maybe it is time for us to listen to each other, and maybe the top-down approach is needed by social workers, so that government will listen to what they have to offer.
How can they get the government to listen to the citizenry?
Sometimes we have to be forceful, as the same pattern is always repeated. We need to demand of our leaders to listen to us. If journalists can understand what it entails, then I think we can make a case from this.
