Community Devt: Ikpeazu adopts direct touch approach

Academic activities in governmentowned universities across the federation will be disrupted beginning from today. Already, some of the universities yesterday began indefinite nationwide strike following Sunday’s directive of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Findings by New Telegraph in some ivory towers indicated that in most campuses, normal academic activities were ongoing as the branch chapters of the union were yet to hold their congresses to determine their compliance or not for the strike.

The strike, which entered its second day today, was declared on Sunday by the National Working Committee of the union, led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi. The union’s grouse is the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Federal Government, accusing the government of not having interest in the development of public universities since the children of government officials only patronize private universities. Academic activities were yesterday paralysed at the University of Ibadan (UI) as lecturers refused to teach the students.

The students left their classroom when it dawned on them that their lecturers were not ready to teach them and were said to have been seen discussing the strike in clusters. It was learnt that the leadership of the union in the university formally notified the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, of the resumption of strike nationwide and in the university. According to its leadership, Congress will hold today where the full-scale strike will be announced, after which it would become a sin for any lecturer to do anything contrary to the ASUU’s decision.

In the letter written by the Chairman of the union, Dr. Deji Omole, to the Vice-Chancellor, it was indicated that during the strike, lecturers would not participate in teaching, supervision, statutory and ad-hoc meetings of the university.” At the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), all the lecture rooms were under lock and key as the lecturers had abandoned classes and laboratories following the declaration of the strike by national body of ASUU on Sunday. Although, there were few students on campus, there was no academic activity ongoing when New Telegraph visited the institution. Lecturers at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) have also embarked on indefinite strike in line with the directive of ASUU.

The Chairman, ASUUFUNAAB branch, Dr. Adebayo Oni, disclosed this yesterday in a telephone chat with our correspondent. Oni said a congress had been scheduled to hold today at the university to brief union members on the current development. Also, at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, admission processes were ongoing yesterday, but the Chairman of the ASUU in the Oyo/Osun jointly-owned institution, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, told New Telegraph that the position of the ASUU will be made known today after the congress of the union.

Although, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is currently on semester break, the institution’s chapter of ASUU, led by Dr. Dele Ashiru, yesterday said the university would hold its congress later yesterday to declare for the strike. Academic activities at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), as from today would be put on hold following the union’s congress held on Monday to declare its compliance with the strike.

New Telegraph learnt that the second semester examination, which started few days ago, had been suspended after the local chapter of ASUU announced that it had joined the strike. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman of the university’s ASUU, Dr. Fayose, said the strike would be total. Lecturers at the Lagos State University (LASU) has fully complied with the nationwide lecturers’ strike.

Assistant Secretary of the LASU chapter, Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, said there was a substantial compliance to the strike by its members, while total compliance would begin after the chapter holds its congress within the next 24 or 48 hours. A source at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), however, told New Telegraph that the situation as at yesterday was unclear as the union was yet to hold its congress and to decide whether or not to join the strike. Also, at the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), the leadership of the union fixed yesterday afternoon for their congress.

