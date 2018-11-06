Education
Concerns rise over dearth of female VCs
SHORTAGE
The dearth of female vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities is raising a fresh concern, but stakeholders claimed that the dynamics is a reflection of the low proportion of female to male professors in the system. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the development
- Okebukola: Figure still alright in Nigerian varsities
The dearth of female Vice- Chancellors in Nigerian universities, where out of 165 universities (public and private) there are less than 10 female Vice-Chancellors, has raised a fresh concern in the system, especially the womenfolks. This is as divergent views have been expressed by stakeholders over the development, which they blamed either on the limited number of female professors in the system relative to their male counterpart, or on the male dominating nature of Nigerian society, where women are confined to play the second fiddle in all spheres of national development.
But, since the appointment of Prof. Grace Alele-Williams from 1985 to 1991at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), as the first female Vice- Chancellor in Nigeria and later Prof. Jadesola Akande at the Lagos State University (LASU), the appointment of female vice-chancellors has not changed concerning appointment of female professors as vice-chancellors, especially in the public universities. But, the dynamics, however, changed with the establishment of private universities, where female professors are been accorded due attention with appointment as Vice- Chancellors. Of the 165 universities across the federation, only six are currently being run by female professors and these universities are the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Dr. Dawn Dekle; Federal University, Dutse, Prof.Fatima Batul Mukhtar; Imo State University, Prof. Mrs. Adaobi Obasi; Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri; Adamawa State University, Mubi, Prof. Kaletapwa G. Farauta; and Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola.
Prof. Aina in her paper at Iju Public Affairs Forum entitled: “Women in the Nigerian University System: Achievements, Challenges & Prospects,” revealed in her gender statistics for admissions between 2000 and 2008, females constituted about 40 per cent of total and out-turn figures for doctoral students, while the population of women in 2005/2006 session was 30 per cent of the total population. Strikingly, regarding women in leadership positions in the university system, Prof. Aina labeled it as the “masculinisation of the academic,” where only 16 women have been appointed vice-chancellors. She noted that in the different clusters that constitute ‘management staff’ in the universities (principal officers, governing council members, deans/directors and professors) women constitute between 16 and 25 per cent.
“These proportions are inferior to the overall share of women academics across the disciplines in 2009/2010 and 2010/2011, about one-third of the total,” she noted. Meanwhile, some observers, who did not see anything wrong with the development, said the few universities that have female Vice- Chancellors, gross misconduct and flamboyance are their modus operandi. But, the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello, attributed what is happening in the university system to what obtains in Nigerian society with all public institutions, saying the issue is primarily about the society we are.
“Universities are male dominated institutions so it is all about domination and male chauvinism. Our male colleagues don’t see themselves playing the second fiddle. The same reason why we don’t have a female governor, Senate President,” she said. Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello, who dismissed the idea of lack of competence of female professors to lead the institutions, said there were many competent female professors who can be Vice- Chancellors. According to her, they compete very well with their male counterparts and sometimes do better than them, but because they are females, the political decisions do not favour them ordinarily. While insisting that only merit should be allowed to count in the appointment of vice-chancellors, she noted: “I am looking forward to the time when ones gender will not be used against the women.”
On her part, the former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant Univewrsity, Ota, Ogun State and Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State,Prof. Aize Obayan, said this could not be strange considering various factors that combin9ed to bring about such reality of dearth of female vice-chancellors. Lamenting that though this was not peculiar to the education sector alone, she said if we are to look at this development, it actually started from the schools, where out the great number of female students in school, not very many further their studies beyond first degree. “Women, who struggle to further their education, go through a lot of challenges, especially when you consider the fact that there are no workplace policies that encourage women. Nigeria does not have a culture of planning childcare into their work system structure.
How many offices or organisations have crèches built close to the offices to enable nursing mothers attend to their kids?” Prof. Obayan added. She also blamed the development on culture and societal disposition in which the general belief is that men are supposed to be in control and women who aspire are sometimes despised to play the second fiddle. While asking whether leadership performance really is about gender, the don, who noted that, she is really not an advocate of gender equality, but vote for merit as against gender, said: “I don’t think so.
” She insisted that the quest for gender equality had really fueled the crisis of complex in the system, noting that she did not believe, as many people do, that women in position of authorities perform better than men because “I have not seen any convincing evidenced-based research on that.” But to address this challenge, Prof.Obayan hinted that it was part of what the African Leadership Development Centre at the Covenant University is set to correct; where some of the challenges of leadership on the continent will be addressed.
Meanwhile, former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Peter Okebukola, defers in his appraisal of the development. According to him, the less than 10 female Vice-Chancellors in the 165 universities in the nation’s university system is still a good number compared to what obtains in other countries. He, however, said the fewer vicechancellors who are females were as a result of the proportion of female within the professorial folds is also small.
“This is also a reflection of the limited number of professors who are female in the system,” he argued, saying in Nigeria today of the 6,000 full professors in the system, females constitute a lesser percentage. Okebukola added: “So, it is on account of the proportionality that you are seeing it reflected in the number of female vice-chancellors that is appointed. For instance, if you ring a bell today, that we want people to apply for the post of a vice-chancellor, and if you are saying they must be full professors, the chances are very high that those that will apply will be male relative to the female. “But, looking at it from another angle, we can say many of the female professors are not bold enough to undertake service in that rough terrain of vice-chancellorship in Nigerian universities, where there are ASUU, students, NASU, SSANU problems and all other manners of crises in the system.”
In view of this, he insisted that the job of vice-chancellor is that of man mainly, saying “we need a manly heart to be a vice-chancellor, as you need to be tough to be able to be there.” While noting that indeed it cannot be enforced or be made a policy, he pointed out that the fewer number of full professors, who are female in the entire system, will continue to dictate the number of female vice-chancellors in the Nigerian universities. To the Vice-Chancellor of The First Technical University (TECHU), Ibadan, Prof. Ayobami Salami, this is a reflection of a male dominated society of the country, and that it will take sometimes for that pattern to change. Salami, who said that the pattern was gradually changing, however, noted that for a professor to be a Vice- Chancellor, he or she, especially in a public university has to be professor for 10 years, saying appointment of female vice-chancellors now depends on how many female professors have that experience to be so appointed.
The National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said a combination of factors were responsible for the dearth of female vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities. Like other stakeholders, he noted that the most obvious among the factors is the ratio of female to male professors in the system, saying on the average, it is one female professor to five or more male professors in universities. Ogunyemi said: “This is, in itself, is a reflection of the disproportional representation of women and men in academics. With the paucity of female professors, it is understandable why there are few female Vice-Chancellors as compared to male. Another possible reason is the general perception of women as “weaker vessels”.
This perception has roots in patriarchy – the societal belief that men are the natural head of families or organisations. “With this entrenched cultural belief, the competence of a woman in the performance of an important public office, like vicechancellorship, is usually relegated to the background. Under such circumstances, only a few female professors would summon courage to give the position of vice-chancellor a shot, even when they appear to have what it takes.” Also, a lecturer at LASU and former Dean of School of Transport in the university, Prof. Samuel Odewunmi Blamed the dearth of female vice-chancellors in the universities on what he described as the general template of the Nigerian society, where the ratio of female to male in positions such as the Senate President, House of Representatives and even other government appointments in the nation’s political space is not good enough. Specifically, on vice-chancellorship in the university system, he said the experience some of those appointed had was not palatable, including Prof. Alele-Williams and Prof. Jadesola Akande, who were tough women, but really had a tough time or tenure. Though, he said unlike those appointed at private universities such as Prof. Aize Obayan at Covenant University, who had a good time.
However, he expressed dismay that the process that is throwing up vice-chancellor was tilted in favour of male professors, saying the politics, intrigues and struggles favour more the male gender than their female counterparts. Describing the system outside the university as bigger than the university, Odewunmi noted that indeed those systems often determine who is going to be the vicechancellor. The don said: “I think it is the process is limiting the chances of female vice-chancellors in our universities, but not that they lack the competence to lead the institutions. “Indeed, female professors are often very competent, but there is also a caveat.
They tend to be a little more rigid in their administration. Generally, when you have a female vice-chancellor or a female boss, they tend to be more rigid and appeal to emotion, which sometimes creates “tension tenure” due to the fact that they hardly have interpersonal relationship with many of the ‘hot heads’ in the system.” He, therefore, argued whether there should be affirmative action to give female professors more opportunities in the system, such that when a female professor applies, she should be given a particular mark, like 10 points up front, or that out of three vice-chancellors in the universities, one should be a female to be appointed.
Education
Stakeholders chart direction for education quality
…paint gloomy picture of sector at Edu360 launch
- Minister: We need to reverse the ugly trend
DYSFUNCTION
Stakeholders, last week, rose to the challenges of fixing the education sector, which, according to them, needs to be repositioned to meet the needs of the country
Stakeholders have bemoaned the glowing dysfunction in the education sector with attendant failure to tackle the technological and industrial needs of the country. This gloomy picture of Nigeria’s education sector, and the damaging consequences on the country’s future was painted in the startling statistics revealed at the formal launch of “Edu360 Initiative,” the maiden edition of the Union Bank Annual Education Fair in Lagos, last week. The keynote speaker, Dr. Modupe Olateju-Adefeso, who is the Managing Director of The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre, in her appraisal of the sector, linked the dysfunction of education system to the crisis in the health sector.
For instance, she cited the unpleasant situation at the nation’s hospitals especially cases of wrong diagnosis, bad treatment, and wrong medications, among others, as some of the failure index of the education system to address the needs of the country. The development, which she noted were due largely to poor education quality of the workforce, had sent many innocent lives to their graves earlier than necessary, saying similar scenario had almost claimed her father’s life until he was flown abroad at humongous price, and had his life extended by five years.
The keynote speaker, who spoke on the theme: “Investing in the Future,” said the pathetic situation of the health sector, where there are no equipment, poor research profile and poor welfare of health personnel, including doctors, had forced more than 75,000 medical doctors trained in Nigerian universities to flee the country apparently for a healthy working environment, a development in which the nation now subsidises medical training for developed economies.
With its main thrust to redirect the focus of the nation’s education with a view to addressing the challenges, more than 200 teachers from public and private schools benefited from free training sessions at the two-day event, as part of the bank’s drive to improve the skills of the sector’s workforce. Apart from the training, the teachers also received free teaching aids to support their teaching activities. There were also digital training sessions for parents and children courtesy of Google in addition to Coding and Robotics classes.
The fair also featured private workshops and seminars to address sensitive issues concerning how to raise well-adjusted children in today’s world. According to Dr. Olateju-Adefeso, apart from medical doctors fleeing the country in droves, Nigerians across all ages and socio-economic statuses embark of medical tourism by traveling abroad for better healthcare; resulting to huge capital flight from the country. She said: “The global statistics has shown that out of 96 countries ranked, Nigeria is ranked 94 in relation to malaria prevalence; 188 out of 198 in life expectancy; 188 out of 194 in proportion of birth attended to by trained birth attendants; 56 out of 60 in equity of access to healthcare, among other gloomy picture of the country in that sector.
“So, the reality is that the poor healthcare in Nigeria has crossed the socio-economic barrier, especially with $103 billion Dollars spent on health outside Nigeria in 2014 alone, while 18,000 Nigerians received healthcare in India alone in 2012.” To right the wrongs, Olateju-Adefeso said education must be repositioned to discourage capital flight, adding that only quality education can produce quality leaders that will in turn midwife sound economic policies and programmes.
“The state of tomorrow’s economy and the state of its workforce can be seen in the schools,” she further argued. Worried by this trend and the need to halt the drift, the Union Bank said it launched its latest education interventional project, which it tagged: “Edu360.” The innovation, according to the bank’s Managing Director, Emeka Emuwa, is targeted at fostering new collaborations and partnerships among the private sectors, government agencies, individuals and development partners, towards repositioning the already battered sector. While reiterating the financial institution’s focus on education as a key driver of national development, Emuwa said: “Edu360 is positioned to be the leading education platform in Nigeria, designed to facilitate collaboration among critical stakeholders in the sector. We firmly believe that the private sector, working closely with the government and other stakeholders, can play a critical role in fast tracking solutions to move the education sector forward, and the country in particular.
“At Union Bank, we are committed to identifying sectors that are vital to shaping a better and sustainable future for Nigerians.” Emuwa, who pointed out that he was proud to have attended all his schools in Nigeria, noted that the quality of education he received pushed him to where he is today, adding that he competes favourably with his counterparts across the globe who might have attended Ivy League schools.
“That culture is what we aimed at bringing back by mobilising everyone that matters in the sector to address fundamental challenges facing the sector,” he added. However, in his response, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said in the over three years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the focus had been to repositioning the system towards aligning with goal of ensuring guaranteed future for the growing generation of Nigerian youths, and the development of the technology sub-sector.
The Minister, who was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, listed some of the efforts made so far towards achieving the set target to include the professionalisation of the teaching profession in the country, collaboration with workers’ unions across institutions and the launching of the Ministerial Strategic Plan, among others.
He, however, commended the bank, among other private establishments that are committed to promoting education, saying the government is willing and committed to collaborating with individuals and organisations towards bringing the desired change to Nigerians through provision of qualitative education. Speakers at the panel discussions included Olympic Gold Medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong; award winning actress, Bikiya Graham Douglas; Special needs advocate, Angela Emuwa; Consultant psychiatrist, Dr. Yewande Oshodi and popular Nollywood actress and Producer, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju More than 70 exhibitors and partners including Google, Nestle and leading schools within Lagos and its environs participated in the exhibition to showcase their goods and services.
Education
Sex-for-mark: Provost reads riot act to lecturers
The Provost of the Abia State College of Education (Technical) in Arochukwu, Abia State, Dr. Philip Nto, has read a riot act to members of academic and non-teaching staff that anyone caught involving in any form of sex scandal will be sacked. She warned that the college would not tolerate sexual harassment of female students under whatever guise, and vowed that the management of the institution would not hesitate to dismiss any staff found guilty of such and other similar offences. In reaction to a petition by one of the lecturers, who accused him of incompetence and high handedness, the Provost insisted that the management, under his watch, has zero tolerance for sexual abuses and would not fold its hands and watch unscrupulous lecturers tarnish the image of the school.
“The alleged lecturer, who wrote the petition, it was learnt, is among some lecturers suspended by the management of the institution for serial abuses of office,” he added. Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, the Provost pointed out that his over two years’ administration had been battling with the onerous task of repositioning the collage, which according to him, was at the verge of collapse when he assumed office.
He added that among the challenges faced by the management of the institution was the task of raising its student population which had dwindled from 5,000 to below 500, when he took over as the provost. Nto said: “We met the school at the verge of its total collapse when we came on board two year ago. What I did and my management team is to start building the college from scratch in order to reposition it.”
Education
Plateau Varsity: Community, herdsmen set to end grazing crisis
To tackle insecurity challenge within and around the Plateau State University, Bokkos following the spate of clashes between the university community and Fulani herdsmen, the traditional council and leaders of Fulani have agreed to sign a peace pact in order to restore sanity to the area. The Saf Butura, Dr. John Gabriel Mallo Makwal, who assured the management of the state university that the problem would soon become a thing of the past given the peace pack, disclosed this when the Vice-Chancellor of institution, Prof. Yohana Izam led the management team on a condolence visit to commiserate with monarch in his palace over the death of his daughter.
He recalled how in the past herdsmen grazed on the university campus, but said this had since stopped because of the ongoing dialogue between the Traditional Council and the leaders of the herdsmen on the need to co-exist peacefully with one another by avoiding actions that could result into conflicts. “As you have said earlier that apart from indigenes of the state, there are other students from other states of the federation studying in the university and we must do everything possible to safeguard and protect them and the university by providing a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning, as well as research to thrive,” the monarch added. He further assured the Vice- Chancellor that the problems being encountered with the host community would soon be a thing of the past as the Traditional Council would intervene in the matter with the view to finding lasting solution to the problem. The monarch expressed optimism that the hospital proposed to be built on the disputed land could be a teaching hospital that will cater for the health needs of the students, staff and members of the host community.
The Chairman of Butura Community Development Association and former Vice- Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Heyward Babale Mafuyai, who read the speech of the Saf Butura, however, appealed to the management to consider the youths and indigenes of the host communities in admission process into the university as well as employment opportunity. According to the traditional ruler, this will go a long way in reducing crime and hostilities among youths and other vices currently bedeviling the area. The Saf Butura further suggested that the university should establish a skill acquisition and Agricultural Extension Scheme, as well as ventures within and around the university to provide the opportunity for the teeming youths to acquire skills that would enable them to be self-reliant and self-employed. In his remarks, Prof. Izam commiserate with the traditional ruler and the entire Butura community over the demise of his daughter and prayed to God o grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
The Vice-Chancellor also solicited the support and corporation of the Butura Traditional Council and the community to enable him to achieve his vision of deepening the culture of academic excellence through robust training and retraining of staff so as to impart knowledge on the students, who are the future leaders.
