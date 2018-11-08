Coping with hot weather, bouts of illnesses

Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of heat waves across the globe. As the weather transits from cold to hot season in Nigeria, experts highlight various diseases and medical conditions that could be associated with the current harsh weather. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

To say that the hot weather being experienced in the country this season is frustrating to majority of the populace is the say the obvious. Going by the ordeal of citizens in Lagos, for instance, it is now common to find whole family members sleeping on mats spread outside their homes for as late as past midnight.

Another very common feature of the hot weather, which the rainy and wet season is transiting into, is that majority of the populace now present with one form of ailment or the other. Hence, it’s now very common to witness up to three persons in a family of five present with all sorts of ailments. While some would be coughing persistently, others would be sneezing and manifesting discomfort from mild fever. Yet, one or two members of the same family might be down with respiratory infections and even malaria and typhoid.

While some would still be wondering what may have gone wrong to make a high proportion of the people in the community fall ill almost simultaneously, in the next one to two days, such persons would similarly have come down with some health issues. It is against this background that people now see their neighbours wear dark sunglasses. When they move closer to such persons and ask, “Why are you on dark glasses,” they will quickly respond: “Appollo,” which is the local way of saying the person is down with conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is the thin transparent layer of tissue that lines the inner surface of the eyelid and covers the white part of the eye. A viral or bacterial infection can cause conjunctivitis, according to medical personnel. Beyond “Apollo,” other ailments that have been behind the discomfort of people in various Nigerian communities presently include respiratory infections, typhoid, malaria, and sore throat, among others.

Hence, given the hot weather, daily living for affected Nigerians has been tough because they have to devise strategies to cope with the various health conditions and in addition have to go in and out of hospitals to seek care in order to mitigate the impact. Similarly, the situation has prompted questions to be raised on what could be behind the numerous health conditions and diseases impacting many people.

Giving an insight into the development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted that heat can trigger exhaustion, confusion and even heart attacks, as well as worsen existing conditions, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

According to the world body, the most vulnerable groups include elderly people, infants and children, people with lower socioeconomic status or chronic diseases, those taking certain medications and people in particular occupations outdoors (such as farming, construction, oil and gas operations and landscaping) or indoors (steel and other metal foundries, ceramic plants, mining operations, bakeries and commercial kitchens).

According to a Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Ime Okon, hot weather may be linked with many illnesses. She said, “As temperature is getting higher, it is getting hot and it is affecting everything; these generate more dust in the environment, impacting negatively on people ranging from children to the elderly.

“Everybody is affected and naturally some people are allergic to dust and those that are allergic to dust could be presenting with respiratory tract infections.”

On his part, a Consultant Phychiatrist at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Dr. Babatunde Suleiman lamented that the impact of the hot season on the majority of the populace is quite frustrating. “People may become more easily irritable, angry and become more prone to other stressors; people may also become violent at slight provocation.”

This explains why people are more aggressive during this season, he added.

Similarly, he noted that this same season, more children become ill as they present with heat rashes and cry often occasioned by the hot weather.

Speaking further, he said although, this happens every year, but this year has been particularly hot; it’s a problem affecting the whole world, being the result of global warning.

President of Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria and Consultant Endocrinologist in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Olufemi Fasunade said because of hot weather, infections such as upper respiratory tract infections were common; besides, a lot of infections thrive during hot season.

Upper respiratory tract infections are illnesses caused by an acute infection which involves the upper respiratory tract including the nose, sinuses, pharynx, or larynx. This commonly includes nasal obstruction, sore throat, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, sinusitis, otitis media and the common cold. Most infections are viral in nature and in other instances the cause is bacterial, he said, adding, “That is why we have plenty people presenting with catarrh and cough this season.”

According to Fasanmade, these conditions arise because of dust from the weather and because the viruses responsible for these infections thrive in heat.

Highlighting measures to mitigate the impact of the hot season, the WHO urged people to keep their homes cool and keep out of the heat as much as possible.

Similarly, the world body said people should keep your body cool and drink water regularly.

“Seek medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medicines,” the WHO stated in an advisory.

In addition, Dr. Okon advised Nigerians to ensure that they were well hydrated always; go around with your bottle of water and it doesn’t have to be ice cold water.

According to her, being hydrated was necessary because as the heat is leaving the body it’s keeping affected persons dehydrated. Hence, “You need to be replacing the water so as to maintain a normal balance.”

Furthermore, he said people need to wear light clothings when the weather is too hot. “Just dress appropriately according to the weather condition,” added Okon.

In addition, she said, “When it looks as if it’s getting too dry you have to check the kind of body lotion that you are using. You can’t say this is what I use and you have to use it permanently. When it’s too dry you need to adjust and get something that is moisturising for your skin.”

On the role the government is expected to play in all of these, the consultant public health physician called on the three tiers of government to ensure that the drainages were well kept. “Governments can help us with our drainages,” she added.

To individuals and families, Okon said, “Plant a tree. Let us stop cutting down forests.”

She warned those encroaching on nature through sand filling water ways to build. “They are taking over nature,” she cautioned, saying trees are supposed to protect the environment.

“Cutting them down amount to denaturing the environment and its giving residents harsh effect.”

