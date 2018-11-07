National news
Court denies El Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday denied the bail application filed by counsel to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada in his ruling said the accused persons have not shown any substantial medical evidence to grant them bail in their written application, reports Channels Television.
The judge, however, ordered that the two accused persons should remain in the custody of the Department of State Services throughout the period of their trial.
National news
Buhari asks NASS to approve 2019-2021 MTEF
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded 2019 to 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the National Assembly for approval.
The President of the Senate, Dr, Bukola Saraki, read the letter at plenary on Tuesday.
In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, President Buhari, urged the lawmakers to expeditiously consider and approve the document.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had on Oct. 24, 2018, approved the 2019 to 2021 MTEF, which consists of N8.7 trillion Budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year.
The MTEF and FSP provide the framework for the budget and lawmakers are expected to debate and approve it before presentation of the 2019 budget to the joint session of the national assembly.
Following the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and the Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze unveiled a draft of the document.
They explained that the Federal Government would reduce the 2019 budget from N9.1 trillion to N8.7 trillion in 2019.
The 2019 budget as contained in the MTEF and FSP is premised on an oil production volume of 2.3 million barrels per day at $60 per barrel, exchange rate of N305 per dollar, inflation rate of 9.98% and a nominal GDP rate of 3.0%.
Meanwhile, N6.9 trillion is projected to fund the budget, debt service for the same fiscal year was estimated at N2.1 trillion.
Other key highlights for the 2019 budget include Share of Oil Revenue -N3.6 trillion, Independent Revenue-N624 billion, Statutory Transfer N506 billion, Sinking Fund N220 billion, Recurrent (non-debt) N4.7 trillion, aggregate capital expenditure N2.7 trillion among others.(NAN)
National news
Buhari meets Prince Charles in Aso Rock (Photos, Video)
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Wednesday after and proceeded straight for the closed-door meeting with the President. He arrived the presidential villa at about 2:23pm.
Prince Charles is on his first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.
VIDEO:
President @MBuhari just received Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, at the State House, Abuja.
Prince Charles and Camilla's three-day visit to Nigeria is part of their nine-day tour of Africa.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/p4U2G6Ua7p
— Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) November 6, 2018
The Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, took over as head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
As Britain prepares to leave the European Union in 2019, the prince aims to “celebrate the UK’s dynamic, forward-looking partnerships” with Commonwealth nations.
National news
2019 Elections: Corps members will not work in volatile regions – NYSC
To ensure safety of corps members during the 2019 elections, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said that corps members would not perform ad-hoc duties in volatile regions.
Kazaure gave the assurance during a working visit to the NYSC 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun on Tuesday.
The director-general told newsmen that it was imperative to protect the lives of corps members “who become easy targets for insurgents and disgruntled persons’’.
The NYSC boss said the scheme was already working in tandem with various security agencies to ensure peaceful proceedings at the election exercise across the nation.
He advised corps members to curtail illegal movements outside their areas of primary assignments, saying accidents accounted for most cases of deaths involving corps members.
Kazaure said the scheme was always evolving strategies to ensure adequate security for its members and urged corps members to also be cooperative to ensure efficiency of interventions.
“I have told them that they must always be security conscious and mindful of happenings in their environments.
“Your safety starts firstly by respecting the traditions of your host communities and being at peace with the people for which you’ve been called to serve.
“Then you must always look out for one another and try to always move in groups. Unnecessary travelling should also be curtailed as this is not ideal of the NYSC scheme.
“At the elections, they must refrain from being partisan. As ad-hoc INEC staff, they must be neutral always and shun material or financial inducements from politicians for their own good and safety.
“I want to also state it here that no corps member will be used as ad-hoc staff in the volatile regions during the elections as their safety is of paramount concern to the scheme,” the director-general said.
Kazaure, who had earlier given cash rewards to the various performing groups of corps members who welcomed him, said he was most impressed by the attitude of the corps members.
“This is one camp I like visiting based on their template for excellence in all activities. For one, they have the best band in the nation and I’m always highly impressed, ‘’ Kazaure said.
Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Josephine Bakare, said the state needed more hostel accommodation to cater for the growing population of corps members who attend the orientation programme.
She, however, promised to address the accommodation challenge in the camp by initiating the construction of new hostels before the director-general’s next visit to the camp.
Bakare said that a total of 2,464 corps members registered for the orientation which began on Oct. 23.
She said the corps members comprised: 1, 207 males and 1, 257 females.
The highlights of the director-general’s visit was inspection of camp facilities, during which the director-general expressed delight at the level of medical intervention for corps members and the level of sanitation at the orientation camp. (NAN)
