Court grants injunction to stop HIFL final

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi has granted an injunction to stop the forthcoming final of the Higher Institution Football League billed for the Agege Stadium in Lagos on November 3.

Green White Green Sports Centre Limited which has ace sports administrator, Shuaibu Gara-Gombe as its Chief Executive Officer, filled the motion for the injunction which was granted earlier this week.

Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers.

Respondents in the injunction served to the Lagos State Sports Council and others involved are the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) and some media organisations.

The Order of interim injunction to restrain the 1st 2nd 5th and 5th respondents (NUGA, Prof. Stephen Hamasyelco and Pace Sports Entertainment and Sports) from continuing with any games of football matches under the Higher Institution Sports League and from taking any further steps in relation to the said league pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction

The Order also restrained the 7th, 8th and 9th respondents (Brila Sports, Complete Sports and Supersports) from further coverage or promotion of any games or football matches under the Higher Institution Sports League pending the hearing of the Motion for Interlocutory Injunction.

It could be recalled that three weeks ago, the Green White Green company, the consultant company to the Higher Institution Football League, charged the organisers of the HIFL to court for a breach of contract and prayed the court to stop the continuation of the league.

In a Suit No FHC/L/CS/1684/18 between Mr. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe versus the Nigerian University Games Association and 10 others, the Claimant (Gara-Gombe) asked the defendant among others to stop the league until some conditions were met.

Among the prayers of Gara-Gombe is the payment of N50m damages for unlawful termination of his company’s consultancy contract likewise the payment of equivalent of 15 percent of all monies accruing from sponsorship as agreed in the terms and conditions dated April 19, 2017.

Gara-Gombe said the rules governing the league were not adhered to hence his cry for the HIFL to stop immediately.

He added that it was so unfortunate that students of a home team were used as referees and this was not in line with the normal NFF and FIFA rules.

