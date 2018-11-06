Court stops Kano assembly from investigating Ganduje

A Kano High Court has restrained the State Assembly from further investigating Governor Umar Ganduje over allegations of Dollar bribe from contractors in the state. The court also ordered that status quo ante be maintained.

A group of Constitutional Lawyers with names, “Lawyers for the Sustainable Democracy of Nigeria”, took the state Assembly to Court after exhausting a 48- hour ultimatum to stop the investigation which they declined.

The National President of the Lawyers, Barrister Muhammad Zubair, who read the court order against the assembly to Journalists, said the House’s investigation was against the law which gives the three tiers of government separation of powers right to operate.

He said, the case was a criminal offence which only a competent court of law could investigate and that although they understand that the house is doing the investigation using section 128-129 of the chamber which gives them right but it should be done after a petition to that effect is been writing to them

The order of interim injunction reads: “Upon carefully running through the ex-parte application dated 5th day of November 2018 filed by the Counsel for the plaintiff, accompanied by a 23 paragraph affidavit duly deposed by Muhammad Zubair, the Court granted the order”.

The application granted on the account that the respondents Kano Assembly, Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Babba Danagundi and the Attorney General should be served before closing hours of Monday 5th November 2018.

“And that accelerated hearing is hereby ordered and the respondents are given 4 days to respond to this application after serving”. The Court also ordered that parties should maintain status quo ante pending the hearing of the motion on notice. The presiding Judge of the Kano High Court, Justice A. T Badamasi adjourned the case to November 12, 2018 for hearing

