Credit Switch chair’s murder: Police awaiting autopsy report –CP

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, yesterday said the command was still awaiting the autopsy report on the Credit Switch Chairman, Chief Ope Bademosi, who was allegedly murdered by his Togolese cook at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, on Thursday last week.

Edgal, who declared that he was no longer going to speak on the incident, said: “It will not be fair to give further information on such a high profile murder.”

He added: “The command will not make further comment until relevant information we’re expecting comes in. We also remember that investigative team sent to the scene has condoned off the area and took some sample which we are working on. The autopsy is being done at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. The autopsy is what will give us more insight into the murder of the man.

“The DNA experts, who we sent to the scene of the incident, have brought blood samples, fingerprints which are currently being analysed. In addition, the autopsy will determine the time of death. We must get all this information before we let members of the public to know what happened and how he was murdered. But just be aware that we are expecting the autopsy.”

It was reported that the Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, was declared wanted by the police, but was later arrested in Ondo State.

It was learnt that wife of the deceased had gone to the bank when the cook allegedly carried out the act and only came back to find her husband in a pool of blood.

According to a police source, the suspect increased the volume of the sound system in the house, before he allegedly proceeded on inflicting multiple knife stabs on the chest of his boss.

“After committing the act, the suspect went to the toilet and pulled off his white cook uniform as it had been stained with blood. He also left the knife he used inside the toilet and bolted. He was later rearrested in Ondo State,” the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...