Crisis rocks Sunshine Stars

A major crisis yesterday broke out in the Ondo State-owned Sunshine Football Club as the Executive Director of the Club, Mr Tunde Ogunja, said he could not work with the new technical crew. Ogunja, who described the new Technical Director as washerman, said the technical crew was square peg is round hole.

The former Nigeria international voiced his anger with the recent appointment done by the chairman of the agency, Tajudeen Akinyemi, and approved by the Commissioner for Sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye at the unveiling of the ceremony to unveil the new Technical Head, Kabiru Dogo. Ogunja, in a radio programme monitored in Akure, the state capital, said he was not carried along in the ‘wrong’ appointments carried out by the chairman and the commissioner. He said what Sunshine Stars needed, after escaping relegation last season, was experienced and capable hands, not the appointment of washer man as a figurehead Technical Director in a team managed by him.

His words: “The chairman and commissioner are working in conjunction, I have fashioned out a team and invited a crop of players we want to put in the team, the tired legs will go in the old stock. “Look Dogo has been unveiled, those other individuals appointed I cannot work with them, how do you expect a washerman to be a technical director of a team? Is it proper? There is a standard in LMC.

“Before you can become a team manager or a coach, you need to have a CAF B licence, it is a requirement by the LMC, last season we had Henry Abiodun as the Technical Director, he is a CAF license A coach. “Dogo has CAF B, he is qualified. That is the standard by the LMC; you cannot stay on the bench without a CAF B licence, that is the minimum.

So, bringing in people who are mediocre, who are indolent and unintelligent, this is not a kindergarten team, Sunshine Stars is a big team in Africa.” Ogunja said that the commissioner and the chairman were the ones restructuring the team alone and was never part of the development as the executive director. He said he called the technical crew to give him a list of 20 players out of the old stock to be retained as part of preparation for the new season before the commissioner pronounced the team disbanded.

