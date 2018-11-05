News
Cross River garment factory unveils new range of wears
In line with its cardinal vision of producing wears that can compete with the best in the world, Cross River State government-owned garment factory in partnership with Blue Ocean of India, recently unveiled new range of wears which included T-Shirts, boxers, polo shirts and trousers.
Speaking while inspecting the products at the Calabar Garment Factory, Governor Ben Ayade said he was proud of the quality of the wears from the factory, which he said would be launched during the 2018 Calabar Carnival.
While disclosing that wears from the factory would go by the brand name; Callyphina, Ayade said it was the dream of his administration that the factory would dominate the T-Shirt market in the country.
Displaying the products to newsmen, elated Governor Ayade remarked: “If you look at the finishing and the detailed lining, you will see precision and expertise at work and if you look at the hemming and the final knitting, it just could be a Versace or Gucci or Dolce and Gabbana,” pointing out that “it is exactly the quality we aim to achieve and our hope is to exceed this.”
He said the quality of finishing stood at 70 per cent, but assured of more work to be done to get the factory to produce quality for export, maintaining that; “By the time Blue Ocean is ready and we are ready for the export, our quality and brand will be among the best in the world.”
Lending his voice to the vision of the garment factory to produce high quality wears for international market, Managing Consultant, Blue Ocean of India, Atul Kakkar, explained that the job specification handled in his two weeks of stay in Calabar was in line with the governor’s vision to create a world class garment factory.
Kakkar disclosed that; “The samples you are seeing are made by our people here in Calabar, so I am proud to say nothing was done by the Indian team, we were just giving directions.”
Our people are totally capable and I think they can compete in the fashion industry.”
On when the products would hit the market, the consultant said the wears would soon be produced in commercial quantity, especially as this year’s biggest street party, Carnival Calabar approaches.
He further added; “We have started approaching government departments, private sector and corporate bodies and they have signified interest to give us their orders. I assure you that this factory has the capacity and capability to become world class in a year’s time.”
Minimum wage: Labour shuns parley with FG over strike
Leaders of organised labour, yesterday, shunned a meeting convened by the Federal Government as part of last ditch efforts to avert the looming nationwide industrial action over the refusal of the government to endorse N30,000 as a new minimum wage. This is as various workers’ unions have declared support for the industrial action. The Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions; National Union of Electricity Employees; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and National Union of Air Transport Employees directed their members in all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja to embark on total and indefinite strike from Tuesday.
They vowed to shut down the economy over government’s failure to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) had directed all their affiliate unions to embark on an indefinite strike by Tuesday, November 6, 2018 if by that date, the Federal Government remained adamant on the issue. The Federal Government had, on Friday, obtained a court injunction directing the unions not to embark on the strike, but labour vowed that such a move couldn’t stop the workers’ struggle for a better wage. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha had convened yesterday’s meeting to explore fresh avenues to halt the planned strike.
The meeting, which was expected to kick off at 6p.m., ran into a hitch as the leaders of organised labour were conspicuously absent. However, after a little delay, some government officials and members of the organised private sector met behind closed doors at the Office of the SGF. Among those present at the meeting were the SGF; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, and some permanent secretaries from the relevant ministries. In an opening remark, Mustapha disclosed that the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, which was set up by the Federal Government to work on the wage review, would be concluding its assignment today, adding that their report was being expected same day.
The Federal Government, Mustapha said, had not jettisoned the process, but was waiting for the report to enable it commence further processes that could lead to the signing of an agreement on the new minimum wage. According to him, the report would go through the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Council of State before a proposed legislation would be sent to the National Assembly on the issue. He said that as at Friday, what was remaining was for the committee to harmonise the figures, before submitting the report to President Muhammadu Buhari. The report will go through NEC, Council of State before a draft executive bill will be sent to National Assembly.
“I am awaiting the report of the committee. They will meet tomorrow (today) at 11a.m. “I assure you that government is waiting for the report and will immediately set up processes required for implementation. They will then transmit to me and I will seek an audience with the President to present it to him,” he said. Mustapha noted that the Federal Government was desirous of meeting the demand of labour, but was considering the ability to pay, adding that a lot of states were still battling to pay the current minimum wage. The SGF, who revealed that 27 states were having difficulty in paying the basic minimum wage that was agreed, stressed that he was not making any excuse for them.
His words: “Basically, the only outstanding issue that needs to be deal with is to harmonise the 5th chapter of the report and get the figures in for the purposes of submission to government. “The inaugural speech by Mr. President, they were very salient points that caused me to reflex on the work of this committee and one of it is that there is emphasis that the committee will, by consensual agreement, arrive at all their decision and I think that was very important.
“Mr. President went further to emphasise that the concern is not only for the welfare of the workers, but also every other thing should be taken on board as it affects the country’s economy. So, it is a balance of the welfare of the workforce with the effect of the new Minimum Wage and the economy. “He also underpinned his speech by emphasising the fact we aim to go above basic social protection for Nigerian workers, but also tied to the ability to pay, because I know that a lot of states are even having difficulty meeting the basic minimum wage.” Mr. Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC) told NAN that members of the organised labour got the invitation to the meeting late. “But hopefully, we will be around for tomorrow’s (Monday) meeting by 11a.m.,” he said
. All efforts to get other members of the organised labour proved abortive. However, Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, gave the assurance that organised labour would be at the meeting today. According to him, they are not here today and they gave excuse why they are not here. “We also want to say that we do not support the state governments’ N22,500 proposal and we have also said so. “We also have our own figure and the Tripartite Committee meeting will look at it and the outcome of the Monday’s meeting will be a consensual, I am sure of that,” he said. Meanwhile, the various unions in aviation sector have called on their members to join the strike. A statement jointly issued yesterday by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), said the notice also applied to all agencies and businesses involved in aviation. The unions advised aviation workers to be aware of the situation and, as such, adjust their businesses accordingly. According to the statement signed by Assistant General Secretary NUATE, Comrade Temenu Akinola; Secretary General, ANAP, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Sheidu; Deputy General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjola, and General Secretary, NAAPE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, the unions said in complying with labour centre’s decision, it was issuing the notice to all workers in the aviation sector to withdraw all services from 00:00 hours of November 6, 2018.
“The general public, especially international travelling public, are equally notified to avoid or cancel plans to utilise aviation services within the period of the strike. “For emphasis, all workers must comply with this directive as our unions would not tolerate any sabotage of the strike action,” the statement noted. Organised labour had, last week, insisted on embarking on the nationwide strike over the non-implementation of N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. The state governors have offered N22,500 as new minimum wage which the labour has rejected. The decision came despite a ruling by the National Industrial Court in Abuja to halt the strike slated for tomorrow.
In a communiqué issued in Lagos after their National Working Committee meeting, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the leadership of the frontline labour bodies, NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) had resolved to embark on the strike until the Federal Government agrees to their request to pay civil servants N30,000 as minimum wage. He also reminded Nigerians to stockpile food and all necessities at home as the strike will ground all socio-economic activities in the country. Wabba, who read the communiqué of the meeting, advised affiliate members of the three centres to commence preparation to ensure the strike was effective. According to him, the members should be steadfast and dedicated to achieve their objective, as workers would never receive improved welfare except through struggle. Ajaero said that labour would continue to meet and negotiate with the government until midnight of the expiration of the strike.
He, however, said that the labour body had not received any court injunction to stop the strike contrary to any report. Corroborating him, TUC President, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, also said the door of organised labour remained open for discussions. In a related development, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured motorists that it has adequate petroleum products that will serve the nation, irrespective of the proposed strike by the organised labour. The corporation gave the assurance in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Sunday. “The corporation has 39-day petroleum products sufficiency and about 25 days products availability on land.
“Motorists and other consumers of petroleum products are assured of adequate stock to meet their energy needs,” he said. Ughamadu further dispelled insinuations of any impending petroleum products scarcity in the country. He said that providing information on the petroleum products stock level became imperative to dispel suggestions that the threat of strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would result in a slip into a round of products shortages across the country. Ughamadu advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as the corporation would do all it could to ensure the strike did not impact negatively on fuel distribution nationwide.
Okorocha withdraws officials from Deputy Gov’s office
- Commissioner: We don’t have deputy governor in Imo
Disappointed with the role of his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, in the crisis that has engulfed the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has withdrawn and redeployed key personnel attached to the Deputy Governor’s office, including his security details. In a recent communication from the Office of the Head of Service (OHOS), no fewer than nine members of staff at the Deputy Governor’s office were withdrawn and redeployed out of the Deputy Governor’s Office. Madumere has been engaged in a long battle with Okorocha over the affairs of the APC in Imo.
The deputy governor recently quashed an impeachment plot against him by Okorocha’s men and has teamed up with opponents of the governor to wrest power from Okorocha, who is bent on installing his sonin- law, Uche Nwosu as his successor. Madumere, who said he was taken aback by the action, averred that since the quashing of the impeachment plot against him by the court, his office has been largely neglected, mistreated and clearly excluded from activities of government. He lamented that his security details were withdrawn more than two months ago and has not been restored even after he had written to the appropriate authorities.
The number two citizen of the state expressed serious concern over his safety with the resolve of the Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, not to restore his security in spite of the court verdict since September 2018. In a recent memorandum with reference number HIS/S.29/S.1/t.3/1/807 signed on behalf of the Head of Service by Umelo K.O, dated 23rd October, 2018, 12 postings were made with nine of them being personnel posted out of the Deputy Governor’s office.
Those affected include Onumaegbu G.C, Nwokeocha D, Dike Isaac, Nwagwu Aloy O, Chukwu F.C, Echeta E., Odunze Martins and Uzozie Chukwubueze, all of who were redeployed from the Office of the Deputy Governor back to the Office of the Head of Service. The ninth person, Iheanacho Sunday, was redeployed to the Ministry of Justice.
They were all mandated to resume at their new posting by October 31, 2018. A top official from the Office of the Head of Service, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that redeployment of staff was a routine exercise in the civil service. He added: “It is mischievous to try to politicize a necessary and legitimate process in the service.”
When contacted for his comment on the redeployment of nine staff of the Office of the Deputy Governor, the Information Commissioner, Hon. Patrick Nze, queried if Imo State still had a deputy governor. Nze said: “Do we have a deputy governor in Imo now? What I know we have is a deputy governordesignate. I do not know if you are talking about the outgone Deputy Governor or the incoming one. Eze Madumere is no longer in office, he was impeached.” Speaking to our correspondent on the phone, media aide to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, noted that it was nearly two weeks the redeployments were made and no replacements have been sent for the redeployed staff. “The Deputy Governor was not consulted and, as I speak to you, not even one official has been sent to replace the withdrawn staff. Presently, we have about three operational staff only at the Deputy Governor’s office and you can verify,” Onwuchekwa told New Telegraph.
The Deputy Governor has also raised the alarm over a sinister plot to cause him harm. According to Onwuchekwa, “The office of the Deputy Governor, wishes to inform the general public of the resolve by Imo State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha to cause harm if not make attempt on the life of the Deputy Governor. “It is also regrettable that Imo State government would throw caution to the wind by flagrantly refusing to observe ethics and due respect for an established government institution to the extent that the opinion of the Deputy Governor is not sought before actions as sensitive as the Head of Service posting out staff of the Deputy Governor’s office before the action is carried out.” Onwuchekwa main-tained that the sudden posting out of the operational staff in the office of the Deputy Governor is a deliberate ploy to compromise the security of Madumere. “We, therefore, wish to put the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Imo State and other security agencies on notice as to the questionable actions of the Imo State Government led by Governor Rochas Okorocha, and do hereby state that the relevant agencies should know who to hold responsible if any untoward harm befall the Deputy Governor.”
Meanwhile, citizens of Imo State have lauded the APC for dropping Nwosu from the race. Our correspondent reports that while a solemn calm has descended on the Imo State Government House, a cross section of Imo society yesterday rose in unison to commend the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for courageously defying the odds and resolving the Imo State APC governorship primary’s logjam in favour of Senator Hope Uzodinma.
New Telegraph Award: Honour for sterling performance – UBA
The sustained atmosphere of excitement over the forthcoming New Telegraph Awards has been further reignited as one of the favoured corporate organisations, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., has accepted its nomination, seen as a reward for sterling performance. In its letter of acceptance signed by the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Relations, UBA Group, Bola Atta, on behalf of the board and management, the bank expressed pleasure in ac-cepting its nomination as ‘Bank of The Year.’ UBA, a Nigerian Tier 1 financial institution with
strong presence in Africa and beyond, boasts of outstanding services, customer- centric products, and a robust demonstration of excellent performance, even as its unique chat-banking product, LEO, marks it out for distinctiveness within the continent. The bank’s acceptance of the award is coming days after ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) of the Year; Ebonyi State Governor, Dr. Dave Umahi, Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment); Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor of the Year (Youth Empowerment), as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast), also expressed gratitude to the management of New Telegraph. According to the letter addressed to the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief, New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, “We are well aware that this honour has been bestowed on our institution as a result of our outstanding services, customer-centric products, our reach and the bank’s sterling performance over the years. Of particular interest is your recognition of the bank’s chat banking products – LEO, the first of its kind on the continent.
“This award, which is timely, will spur us on to do more as it will also engender us to create products and services that will serve the needs of our over 15 million customers in Nigeria and the rest of the world. “We accept this prestigious award with the highest regards and commend the management and staff of New Telegraph for the time and effort you have put into ensuring the output of a quality publication that has withstood the test of time. “We wish you the very best as you organise this year’s awards.” Other nominees for recognition at the event coming up on Saturday, November 17, at Balmoral Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, both emerging as Man of the Year. A former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the Political Icon of the Decade, while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year.
In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance. Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year.
Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year. Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back. Six governors won Governor of the Year in several categories. At the corporate level, AITEO emerged as Company of the Year. Two other banks – Access and Diamond – bagged the Sustainability Award and SME Support Bank Award respectively. Transcorp Hotels is the Hospitality Brand of the Year, while The Most Productive Government Agency Award goes to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).
