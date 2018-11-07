Cross River guber: Parties gear for a three-horse race

CLEMENT JAMES writes on the 2019 governorship in Cross River State, which seems a three-horse race between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) given the personalities the parties are fielding

Clearly, the forthcoming elections, especially the governorship election, is expected to generate enormous interest in Cross River State, where, except during the 2003 general elections, when the then governor, Donald Duke and his deputy, John Okpa, took to each other’s throat. Besides that, elections in the state have always gone unnoticed. So far, the picture of what to expect is becoming clearer as the three major political parties in the state –

Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have elected their governorship candidates. Apart from the PDP and SDP that had near seamless primaries and elected their candidates without much ado; that of APC was far from crisis. Peoples Democratic Party It would have been unthinkable not to give Governor Ben Ayade the ticket to fly the PDP’s flag in the state.

For those who have fallen in love with his salary-paying profile, Ayade will be the man to beat in the coming election. Having succeeded in getting all other aspirants, including real estate tycoon, Dr. Paul Udayi and Emmanuel Ibeshi out of the way, the governor is likely to face a stiff opposition in the next election.

Before his final endorsement, there were talks in different quarters that Ayade was negotiating to defect to another party because signs, at the time, had shown that he was not favoured by some forces in the PDP to clinch the ticket given what many described as “a poor first outing.

” Indeed, one of the unsuccessful aspirants, Dr. Udayi, hinted why he chose to throw his hat into the ring. He said: “Because people from the south are agitating and people from the central are agitating; reason being that the incumbent governor has not done well.

Security is a thing of concern, infrastructure is a thing of concern, institutional development is an issue and employment opportunities are also issues. We are talking about educational and health infrastructure and the economy of the state.

These are the motivating factors.” But, governor Ayade had always posited that he deserves a second because he has expanded the government “and put food on the table of many people in the state.” He seized every opportunity to tout his “industrialisation” efforts and the fact that he has the civil servants to his side. Whether these things will work for him in the final analysis is what is not certain, but what is clear is that unlike in 2014, when he had a far less threatening opponent, the 2019 election will be different.

Social Democratic Party

Until the defection of former Governor Donald Duke to the SDP, the party was not known in the state. However, in recent time, the party has built up its structures and is in contention for the Diamond Hill Government House in Calabar.

Like Ayade who was the sole candidate of the PDP, SDP affirmed Barr. Eyo Ekpo as its gubernatorial candidate through a direct primary conducted in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The primary, which was supervised by the SDP governorship primary committee, was said to be peaceful and transparent. Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also monitored the exercise. Expressing gratitude for the mandate to be the governorship candidate of the party, Ekpo stated that the mission to recover and restore Cross River State is not negotiable.

His words: “This state-wide affirmation of my candidacy signifies the confidence you have in my ability to rescue Cross River from the downward spiral currently plaguing every sector. It is the vision of the SDP to provide you people with the dividends of democracy and I pledged to do just that; recover and restore Cross River State. I urge you all to join me in this vision and make it our collective responsibility to rebrand our dear State.”

According to him, the mandate is a call for greater service, noting that SDP is determined to traverse the state to every household and community to get people especially the electorate on board. The state chairman of the party, Hon. Eni Ikpi, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party faithful during the primary, noting that SDP’s decision to conduct its governorship primary in all the local government areas was to enhance security and ensure safety of all members including others.

All Progressives Congress

For the APC, the party has been engulfed by crisis for a long time now. Earlier in the year, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani was allegedly suspended. National Vice chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, who spoke on the issues then, said: “In its wisdom, the state exco of the party has decided to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for certain infractions.

But I am not conversant with all the matters on ground so I am expecting that a formal communication would be sent to me as the head of the zonal executive committee and if the minister is not satisfied with the processes that led to his suspension or not satisfied with his suspension in its entirety, he has an opportunity of an appeal.” Perhaps, the events that led to that suspension were not dealt with, leading to the minister taking some members to form his faction.

After the state congresses that produced two different executives, the crisis festered and Usani’s faction opened a parallel office. When, on September 30, the mainstream executive postponed the governorship primary for 31, Usani went ahead and conducted his own primary. His faction, which claimed it had adopted the direct primaries option, said the minister won with 1, 486 votes, while Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong polled 1, 168 votes to place second.

John Odey, according to the group, scored 1,099 votes, while a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke polled 1,322 votes. Announcing the result at the factional party secretariat in Calabar, the chairman of the gubernatorial election committee, Emmanuel Annom, said the minister having scored the “highest number of lawful votes” in the governorship primaries, is the winner and should stand for election in 2019.

But as Usani was being declared the governorship candidate, the mainstream APC, which has its secretariat along Marian road in Calabar, was still collating its results. Annom said there were attempts to disrupt the primaries in Abi, Obubura and Boki local government areas, “but that did not in any way disturb the process.”

Three of the aspirants from the mainstream group – Duke, Odey and Nyong – however disowned the outcome of the primaries that produced Senator Owan-Enoh as the candidate for the party, alleging that the committee that supervised the primaries took sides with the senator. Duke, who addressed the media, said the entire process was capable of throwing the party into crisis and called on the national leadership of the party to wade in by annulling the primaries.

His words: “Today, we have seen that what President Muhammadu Buhari stands for has been abused by people who think they have power. The primaries were fraught with corruption and as I speak, some wards have not seen the materials.

What has happened in Cross River State is a sham and I call on the national leadership of our party led by Comrade Adams Oshiomole to intervene and save the party from extinction. “We cannot tolerate this kind of situation where a committee set up to be impartial came to align with one aspirant even after we spent all the money to ensure that the process was flawless.”

He claimed that a national officer was in the thick of the flawed process, saying: “If he had told us that he would sit in the comfort of his house to award the primaries to his favoured aspirant, we would not have spent money to undergo the process.”

The former minister warned that should the APC national leadership fail to heed to the protest by the governorship aspirants, they will have no option but to give the candidate of the party a protest vote.

“We are still hoping that the national leadership will not allow this flawed process to stand because the implication is that the state will lose in the general elections. We have made our stand known to national chairman and we believe he will not allow the state to go to another party,” he said.

He maintained that if a winner had emerged through a transparent primary, others would have queued behind the winner.

But, announcing the result of the governorship primaries that produced Owan-Enoh, chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ali Magaji, said results from all the 18 local government areas of the state were collated and after counting, Senator Owan-Enoh scored the highest votes. The results, according to him showed that a total number of 106,212 votes were cast with 101,015 being the total number of valid votes while invalid votes were 117.

A breakdown of the figures showed that Usani scored 1,778 votes; John Odey (3,892), Nyong (5,786), Duke (7,369) and Owan-Enoh (82,272).

After the primaries, APC had two candidates, Owan-Enoh and Usani with both claiming to be the authentic candidate of the party. Owan-Enoh, however had the last laugh as his name was forwarde to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party’s’ National Working Committee (NWC) at the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...