Day 1: The GTBank Fashion Weekend, Meet the Runway Designers
Hard work, creativity and passion, punctuated by the clicking of heels, define a single moment on the GTBank Fashion Weekend Runway Show. On Saturday, November 10th, and Sunday, November 11th, 2018, thousands of guests will be entertained by this single moment as indigenous and internationally renowned designers showcase their brands on the runway.
These are the designers slated for Day 1 of the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend:
Ituen Basi
Ituen Basi’s 2009 collection brought back the proliferation of the Oleku trend which led to the new wave of the Ankara interpretation all around Nigeria and even beyond the shores of Africa. Ituen’s unique use of Ankara has made her the go-to designer for celebrities and fashionistas in search of something beautifully African
Sukeina – Omar Salam
Omar Salam is the Senegalese-born designer behind SUKEINA, a global fashion brand worn by the some of the best dressed women in the world. He studied fashion at the prestigious Parsons School of Design and has created 8 exquisite collections which strike a resemblance to wearable art.
Romeo Hunte
Romeo Hunte is a self-named lifestyle brand. His collection consists of outerwear pieces that have a mix of cool-girl denim designs and everyday style for the fashion forward-guy. Romeo’s design has been worn by Hollywood A-listers like Beyoncé and Gabrielle Union.
Gozel Green – Sylvia Enekwe and Olivia Jude-Okoji
Sylvia Enekwe and Olivia Jude-Okoji are the brains behind the budding Label, Gozel Green, established in the year 2010. Growing up in the eastern part of Nigeria, Enugu, they were tremendously inspired by their art-loving parents, and their immediate environment. These inspirations birthed Gozel Green and thus paved way for artistry, originality and timelessness as their forefront design aesthetics.
Clive Rundel
Clive’s creations are well-known both locally and abroad, adored by bold and fearless women for their charismatic charm. Today, Clive Rundle has established his name as one of the forefathers of contemporary fashion design in South Africa.
Adama Paris – Adama Amanda Ndiaye
Adama Amanda Ndiaye is the brain behind Adama Paris, which celebrates the multicultural, elegant, and versatile woman. Her work has been featured in magazines sunch as Vogue, Elle, CR Fashion Book and worn by celebrities like Teyana Taylor.
David Tlale
Proclaimed as South Africa’s kind of Fashion, David Tlale designs are known to employ unpredictable use of fabric, color and texture, David’s designs have been grazing the runways of NYFW from 2008 till date.
Register to attend for Day 1 here
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2bn
U.S. fashion giant Michael Kors, has bought Italian fashion house Versace for two billion dollars.
According to Reuters, Donatella Versace, sister to late Gianni Versace, the founder called a staff meeting to make the announcement on Tuesday.
For Donatella, who paid tribute to her brother Gianni last September with a catwalk show that seemed to signal the end of that era in the brand’s history, this could mean the dawn of a new one.
Versace is a globally recognised brand, synonymous with the glamazon supermodels and fashion excesses of the ’80s and ’90s.
Gianni Versace also worked closely with Princess Diana, and was partly responsible for her sleek makeover in the years leading up to her death; so close were they that she attended the designer’s funeral.
Gianni’s death in 1997 came under the spotlight earlier this year with the release of the Emmy-winning series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Versace was one of the last remaining independent labels in the luxury fashion industry, with 80 per cent of the company still owned by the founding family at the time of the sale.
A twenty per cent stake was sold for €210m to American private equity firm Blackstock in 2014 to fund overseas expansion. (NAN)
How to get a free Retail Space at the GTBank Fashion Weekend
Do you make or sell fabulous fashion apparels and accessories? Can your fashion brand stand out at the biggest fashion event in Africa? Then, the 2018 GTBank Weekend is calling for you!
Now in its third year, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become the premier consumer-focused event that places African fashion on the global stage and helps small businesses in the local fashion industry thrive.
The first and second editions of the event, which held in November 2016 and 2017 respectively, brought together over 250,000 people to interact with some of the best minds in the global fashion space and directly patronize more than 200 indigenous small businesses in the local fashion industry.
Organized with an overall vision of Promoting Enterprise, the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend will provide more than 130 small businesses with free stalls to showcase and sell the finest ensemble of apparels and fashion accessories. Applications for free stalls at the event are now open and will close on Saturday, September 29, 2018.
To apply for a free Retail Space at the GTBank Fashion Weekend, kindly visit; https://fashionweekend.gtbank.com/apply
Let Kiakiaprint Handle All Your Wedding Prints
Note: This is a sponsored post.
What will Saturdays in Nigeria be without weddings? It has been unofficially written into the Nigerian constitution that after the stress of the week, Saturdays are the days for weddings. It is not unusual to see non-Nigerians get more excited about weddings. It is one of the major attractions to this beautiful country as it is almost like a tourist attraction. A lot of glitz, glamor, paparazzi and it has to be said, food make weddings an event to look out for.
That said, are you planning for an upcoming wedding? Have you heard of the best wedding printers in the whole of Lagos? If you have not, permit us to say that you are on a long thing. Kiakiaprint is here for you. We are an online print shop, the leading print and design company in Lagos. While we don’t stress ourselves over food, event planning and the other whatnots that makes up a successful wedding ceremony, for all your wedding prints, we’ve got you covered.
Be it wedding invitations, Save The Date Cards, paper bags, food and drink menus and a lot of other products, we are your go-to guys. This article highlights the products we offer as regards wedding stationery. Let’s dive in.
Why You Need Wedding Stationery
You may be asking yourself, “Will my wedding make more sense if I order for wedding stationery”. The emphatic answer would be YES, and here’s why. You wouldn’t want a wedding in which the groom goes missing. The groom should know the venue of his own wedding except he is having cold feet.
That’s on a lighter mood actually. This goes for the guests as well. Ideally, you should like people to be aware and buzzing about your day unless you want a quiet ceremony with just a few friends and family.
Wedding invitations and Save The Date cards are a must. We cover prints for all types of cultural themes. Be it the typical Yoruba wedding full of culture and traditions, you can order for bespoke, tailor-made stationery. We also provide wedding materials for different tribes in Nigeria such as the Ibo, Hausa, Urhobo, Ijaw, Tiv, Idoma and so much more.
We respect cultural diversity at Kiakiaprint, which ensures that we add a touch of your culture and tribe to anything you ask us to print, as long as you want it. For your guests and well-wishers, souvenir items are advised. To this end, you are covered as well. Calendars, t-shirts and spiral notepads can be used to appreciate time for making time out of their busy schedules to honor you.
To package all these, you will need paper bags. We make that as well!
The couple is not left out as well. We have quality, full-color photobooks and canvas prints for you to keep your favorite memories and photos forever. We have taken stress away when it comes to weddings. All you have to do is use our platform. You can order for these products in a themed manner: where you have all items with the same design and colours.
We make use of different paper types of paper for your wedding invitations, so you have variety and spice at the same time. Some of the paper types we have are:
- Matte paper
- Glossy paper
You can also tell us any other preferred paper type. You speak, we listen.
Tips on Making Wedding Invitations Worthwhile
Wedding invitations are perhaps the most important thing when it comes to wedding stationery and can’t be brushed aside. To make your invitations stand out, here are some things you must consider. Come with us.
- You must add adequate information
It has shown that wedding invitations sent out in Nigeria don’t have enough information. You wouldn’t want people disturbing you via calls for minor details not covered in the IVs. Details such as names of the couple, date, time and order of service are very important.
On our platform, you have three options when you order for invitations; you upload your design, engage the services of our extremely talented design team or make use of our templates. Our templates are beautiful, well-crafted and have the necessary information needed. All you have to is edit.
- A bit of Calligraphy won’t hurt anybody
Always make your wedding invitations enticing. How do you go about this? One sure way of doing this is by adding calligraphy. Rather than use bland-looking, generic designs, make use of special handwritten or printed font styles. One quick question; would you prefer a well-crafted, bespoke invitation as opposed to one that is bland and unappealing? Your answer is known already.
- Imprint of the Couple
Nigerian wedding planners often make the mistake of not thinking about the couple when it comes to the wedding day. Do you want to make your wedding the talk of town for a long time? Adding a personalized message can help do that. It can be at the front of the invitation or even at the back. Quick suggestions are in order then. You can add words professing love for each other or it could even be the first words you said to each other. Step out to make a lasting impression.
- Make sure your cards are well-packaged
Ensure all the components of the wedding invitations such as reception cards, thank you notes, save the date cards and any other thing you might need are well-packaged. You wouldn’t want a sentimental person to jump on this. Imagine a sentimental individual receiving your invitations. As they try to open up the package, everything comes crashing down. They might say, “Not even said the wedding vows, and everything has come apart”. That was funny but you should try to avoid scenarios like this.
See Our Wedding Product Offerings
At very affordable prices, we have products that will make your special day even more memorable. Here are some of them:
Themed Wedding Stationery Package
Kiakiaprint offers you the opportunity to order for all your printed wedding stationery in the same theme: same style, colours, font, and design. Instead of printing IVs, t-shirts, paper bags and every other thing with different printing companies, we will print everything for you. This ensures design consistency with all your prints.
Wedding Invitations
A wedding is one of the most important milestones in an individual’s life. Starting at N34 900 for 100 copies, our wedding cards are made from high-quality paper and come in full colour. You can choose from our templates, upload your own designs or get a very special design from our graphics team at a very nominal fee.
Roll-up Banners
Create buzz and awareness about the magic of the day with our durable roll-up banners. They come with retractable stands and carrier bags. They are very easy to set up and can be placed at strategic locations at your wedding venue. We have a range of rollup banners that can serve this purpose. We print on big base and flex banners. Any one that works for you, you are covered.
Save The Date Cards and Magnets
Our Save the Date cards make people remember the day. You can gift family, friends and acquaintances and create that buzz and excitement. You can also order for Save the date magnets that people can place on any metallic surface. Add personalized text and images.
Get in touch with us and we do the rest. Think of this as an appetizer before the main course. Our cards and magnets are designed to capture all the necessary information your potential guests may require.
Food and Drink Menus
One thing synonymous with a typical Nigerian wedding is food. The success of a wedding can be judged on the amount, quality and effective distribution of food. To make this easier, we came up with a product called a Food and Drink Menu.
Its main function is to give your guests an insight into the different culinary delights available and the drinks they can make them refreshed or get them into the groove of things. Take the dining experience to sophisticated levels with these menus. Meals such as Starch and Ofe Nsala, Tuwo Shinkafa and the never-offending Amala and Gbegiri have found a new friend in the form of our Food and Drink Menus.
Paper Bags
We also have different types of paper bags depending on the size of souvenir items you would like to give your guests. We have the smaller sizes like the A4 and A5 sizes, while the X-Large and A3 sized are suited for bigger souvenir items. Add text and pictures that will be printed on the bags. Stay in the minds of your guests for a long time.
Thank You Cards
Appreciate all your wedding guests for taking time to come celebrate with you with our classy Thank You cards. Add your preferred text and choose from our list of templates. You can also upload your design or engage the services of our in-house graphics design team.
Photobooks
Keep your wedding pictures and memories forever with our water-proof wedding photobooks. After a few years, you can look back, reminisce and laugh about all the pictures and the memories that they bring. We have different sizes and we also have different finishing options such as classic photo paper, matte, glossy and feather finish. The photobooks come in 30-paged and 50-paged. Upload your pictures, design online using our templates or hire our in-house designer. We print and ship to anywhere in Nigeria.
Souvenir Items
Are you thinking of giving your guests personalized souvenir items. Kiakiaprint has you covered. Appreciate your well wishers for taking time out to come honor you on your journey into lifetime marital bliss. You can order for t-shirts, stickers and calendars on our website.
Final Words
We hoped this article provided you with more information on how you make your wedding invitations stand out. We also hope that you discovered that with Kiakiaprint, everything as regards wedding printing is covered. Your wedding day is the beginning of a lifetime journey, so everything that is associated with it with it.
We have taken the stress of printing off you. All you have to do is check out our website or get in touch with us directly. We are the leading print and design company in Lagos and have done wedding prints for a lot a satisfied clients and couples. Engage our services and be rest assured you won’t be disappointed. It’s a promise and we stand by our word.
You can order for your wedding products by following this link
Also, check out our YouTube channel to see visuals of what we have been up to, our products and other fun stuff!
Contact us for your wedding prints via:
Telephone: (234) 809 1465 902, (234) 806 2846 650
Address: 8 Lawal Street, Jibowu, Lagos, Nigeria
Email: info@kiakiaprint.com
