News
Defective microphones stalls House of Reps plenary
Defective microphones thwarted Wednesday’s proceeding at the House of Representatives, thereby forcing the house to adjourn plenary to Thursday, Nov. 8.
The Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara said that the Green Chamber had to halt proceedings as most of the microphones were faulty.
Dogara explained that the malfunction was as a result of power surge which had affected the panel of some of the microphones.
He said that the microphones were installed in 1999, and that the replacement panels would take three weeks to arrive Nigeria from Germany.
Ahead of Thursday plenary, the speaker urged lawmakers to sit in the front row as the few functioning microphones would all be transferred to the front seats.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the lawmakers found it difficult to make contributions to motions and bills from their seats, as the attached microphones were faulty.
The legislators had to move from seat-to-seat in search of functioning microphones, to make contributions to bills and motions—the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Yussuf Lasun was also affected.
Earlier, reporters, observers and other guests at the gallery had among themselves, complained of very poor audio.
The situation, however got out of hand when the Clerk of the House, Mr Adamu Abdulkadir, was to read the long title of a ‘Bill for an Act to Eradicate the Age Discrimination against Job seekers in the Federal Government Agencies; and for Related Matters.’
The clerk moved out of his seat to seats meant for lawmakers and still kept moving from seat-to -seat in search of a functioning microphone.
He, however, found a functioning microphone on the third row and read the long title of the bill which had passed second reading.
The legislators voted in affirmative, after a motion for adjournment was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Edward Pwajok (APC-Plateau).
The plenary ended at about 1.30 p.m. with four items that were yet to be debated by the legislators still left on the Order Paper. (NAN)
National news
APC not aware of Oshiomhole’s arrest – Onilu
National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Lanre Issa-Onilu has stated that the party was not aware of the arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole.
Onilu stated this at the party secretariat in Abuja in reaction to a report that the APC national chairman was quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS).
An online portal had reported that the APC National Chairman was arrested on Sunday and grilled for 9 hours on the issue of the party’s primaries.
According to the online portal some APC governors alleged that he (Oshiomhole) received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.
But reacting to the news report, the Onilu said that the party was not aware of Oshomhole’s arrest.
According to him, the chairman was in the office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled Tuesday evening.
He explained that the chairman ought to have travelled before this time but had severally postponed his travel because of the submission of candidates names to INEC.
Speaking on the arrest, he said, “The party was not aware of any arrest and quizzing of its National Chairman.
The National Chairman was in office on Monday and Tuesday before he travelled on Tuesday evening.
We await to hear from the National Chairman on the report but as l speak to you now no such report of his arrest and grill is before us.
Since the primaries and submission of names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the APC National Chairman has been having problems with some governors of the party.
The APC primaries were alleged to be marred by controversies as some states had produced two governorship candidates
The party was yet to resolve all the post-primaries crisis in all the states, as some states are in courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission had said that the party would not field candidates in Zamfara State for failing to conduct proper primaries.
News
PHOTOS: SSS parades allege killers of Southern Kaduna traditional ruler
The Department of State Security Service (SSS) Kaduna State command has paraded 6 suspected kidnappers and killers of the paramount ruler of the Adara people in the southern part of Kaduna State, the Agwom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima.
The SSS disclosed that they have been trailing about 20 suspects said a manhunt is already on for the remaining 14 suspects.
The paramount ruler was abducted along with his wife on his way from Kaduna to Kachia in the wake of the crisis that engulfed Kasuwan Magani which is within his domain about three weeks ago.
He was later killed after about a week and his body dumped around Kateri along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, even after ransom was said to have been paid.
His wife was however released.
But parading the suspects on Wednesday in Kaduna before newsmen the SSS Director, Kaduna State Command, Mahmud Ningi said six out of 20 suspects have been arrested.
Ningi also said the Command has declared a man-hunt for the remaining suspects across the nooks and cranny of the country.
He said, “It is pertinent to note that the Service has been keeping track of the activities of the criminals during the negotiation, but could not effect arrest because of the safety of the victim.
“Immediately after the traditional ruler’s body was discovered, we tracked and arrested six (6) members of the syndicate at different locations in the State.
“During preliminary interrogation, they made a confessional statement about their involvement in the crime”.
The SSS boss gave the names of the arrested suspects as Adamu Sani, 36, Adamu Saidu, 25, who was identified as a marked Boko Haram member, Aminu Isya, 20, Yusuf Bello, 32.
Others are Dahiru Muhammad Bello, 28, and Mohammed Aminu, who is said to be the syndicate arm supplier, and led the operatives to his accomplices in Jos, Plateau State, where eight locally made Dane guns were recovered.
Ningi further said the Service will ensure proper prosecution of the suspects, while efforts are underway to arrest other members of the gang.
Reacting to the arrest, the Kaduna State Government said it ” welcomes the arrest of the suspected killers of His Royal Highness, the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima. what must swiftly follow is the conclusion of the investigation and the diligent prosecution of the arrested suspects.
“The government commends the security agencies for this breakthrough, and urges that all agencies must do their utmost to conclude investigations, arraign the suspects before a competent court and ensure that justice is done.”
According to the government statement signed by Samuel Aruwan spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, “Diligent prosecution of criminal suspects is vital to the social order, assuring victims that they will get justice and signalling to criminals the inevitability of punishment. This reassures citizens and duly increases confidence in the law enforcement agencies.
“Government appeals to all residents to keep the state calm and to do their utmost to preserve and uphold harmony in their communities. It is important to stand together as a law-abiding community to defeat criminal elements and deny them any succour, be it tribe, tongue or religion.” The statement said.
National news
Minimum Wage: Buhari cannot be trusted – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the ‘new’ minimum wage of N30, 000 the tripartite committee recently pushed forward to the federal government.
In a statement issued by his media office, the presidential hopeful said Mr Buhari, who is known for ‘flip-flopping’ may not have the political will to implement the new wage which he said does not even translate to a ‘living wage’.
”Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Presidency denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the new minimum wage of ₦30,000 agreed with the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour affiliates in a signed communiqué.
”This approbation and reprobation is characteristic of the Buhari administration and is evidence of the lack of leadership at the very top that is putting our economy in peril,” the statement said.
It said Mr Buhari has failed to note that the workers are the goose that ‘lay the golden eggs’ which members of his administration are enjoying. It added that the government has become synonymous with flip-flopping in policy implementation.
”Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS, pulled out of Nigeria citing lack of policy stability as their reason. This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out last year. In the span of the three years that this administration has been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for similar reasons. Nigeria under President Buhari has become synonymous with policy flip-flopping.
”A government is only as reliable as its word and if its word is not reliable then nothing else about the government will be stable. This is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and is right now at risk of another recession.
”At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of those laying the egg.”
It also questioned the funds accruing to the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as wages while Nigerian workers suffer from poverty.
”We are aware that both President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, despite living and feeding at the public expense, collect a hardship allowance of 50 per cent of their annual basic salary, whereas, the long-suffering Nigerian workers, who are the main sufferers of the hardship caused by the incompetence of this administration, do not have any hardship allowance and are expected to live on the unlivable minimum wage of the Buhari government.
”It is a testament to how badly we have treated our workforce over the last three years that Nigeria was officially declared the world headquarters for extreme poverty by the World Poverty Clock and the World Economic Forum. We can only change this by paying our workers a living wage as opposed to the starvation wages now paid to them by the Buhari administration.
”We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to keep faith with the agreement his government freely reached with labour and affirm the new minimum wage.”
