News
Despite killings, Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is safer under Buhari than past govt
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari has kept Nigeria “safer than it was before the advent of his Administration in 2015”.
The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja at a ceremony to bid farewell to foreign bikers who had undergone a tour of the nation’s monuments, museums and other cultural heritage and tourist sites.
The bikers, under the aegis of Latin America Motorcycle Association (LAMA), had undertaken the tour with the theme: “Rediscover Heritage Bikers Tour Projecr”.
The tour, inaugurated by the minister in Abuja on Oct. 23, had taken the bikers to eight states – Niger, Kogi, Enugu, Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Oyo Lagos – and the Federal capital territory, during which they visited many sites.
Speaking at the event, the minister said that the tour had been a success from the accounts of the bikers and it was an attestation that Nigeria is safer that when Buhari took over in 2015.
“From the report that I have received, this tour is a great success.
“It is also an attestation to the fact that Nigeria is indeed a safe destination for tourists and business people alike.
“Yes, there are security challenges here and there, and this is not peculiar to Nigeria.
“But our country is safer today than it was before the advent of this Administration in 2015, thanks to the political will shown by the Administration and the commitment of our security agencies,” he said.
The minister said that unlike armchair analysts who had labelled Nigeria unsafe, the bikers had crisscrossed the country by road and returned safe and sound.
“They are practical men and women who zoomed across the country on their power bikes.
“No one can tell the story better than them. And the feedback we have received is overwhelmingly positive.
“I congratulate you all for this great adventure. I thank you for ignoring the naysayers and for having the courage and the confidence and the open mind to see things for yourselves.
“As you go, I urge you all to become great ambassadors of our great country, Nigeria. And I hope you will come back here in the not-too-distant future,” he said.
The minister thanked the President of LAMA, Mr Marip Nieves; the President of LAMA Nigeria, Mr Ernest Akhikpemelo; the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the NTA and the sponsors of the event.
He wished all the foreign bikers a safe journey back to their various countries.
On his part, Nieves said the tour had been “a trip of my life” coming from the Caribbean to discover his root.
He said Nigeria is safe contrary to the reports in international media and the government should endeavour to promote its tourism potentials to attract more tourists.
Nieves said that from their experiences and what they learn from the museums, monuments and heritage sites they visited, Nigeria like other African countries has a rich history and heritage.
“Africa has incredible civilisation which we have been able to witness from this trip.
“Besides having a great time, we have used this tour to promote peace, love, harmony and tourism in line with our objectives,” he said.
Akhikpemelo, the President of LAMA, Nigeria chapter, said the vision behind the tour was to promote Nigeria tourism and show to the world that the country is safe for investments and tourism.
NAN recalls that the bikers had travelled to Gurara Falls in Niger; The coal city of Enugu, the Millennium Park, Slave History Museum, Tinapa Lake Resort all in Cross River; the national museum in Port Harcourt and Rivers State.
They also toured the ancient city of Benin in Edo State where they visited the
National Museum, among others; the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State; Lagos Mega City and of course many sites in the FCT. (NAN)
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
News
Kano Govt agrees to pay 30,000 minimum wage
The Government of Kano State has said it is ready to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 with additional N600.
According to the state Head of Service, Auwalu Naiya, the decision to pay the N30,000 naira new minimum wage was adopted at the State Council meeting which has the governor and his Deputy in attendance.
Auwalu Naiyya reminded that Governor Ganduje gives much priority to the welfare of Civil servant’s a reason Kano is among the few State that has no payment of monthly salary problems.
Similarly, Naiyya hinted that apart from the monthly salary of over N8 Billion the State always was in the forefront in the payment of Pension and Gratuity.
“Therefore it is as easy as anything for us to pay the N30,000 monthly salary this is because welfare of our workers is Paramount to anything and will always gives it preference”, Naiyya added.
However, the state Labour Union Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minibir said they have not received any formal communication on the state readiness to pay the new minimum wage.
Kabiru Minjibir who spoke to a local Radio notes that as soon as they received formal communication they would sit on the matter and discuss.
The government also pleaded with the Labour to spare some strategic places like hospitals, banks, filling stations, markets and other areas.
News
19 suspects arraigned over killing of Rtd Major General Idris Alkali
The Plateau State Police Command has on Monday arraigned the 19 suspects at Jos High Court in connection to the killing of the retired Major General Idris Alkali who’s body was found in an abandoned well in Guchwet Village of Jos South Local Government of Plateau State.
The Prosecuting Counsel Barr. Emmanuel Achoba while arraigning the 19 suspects before Justice Daniel Longji of State High Court 5 apply for the expiate motion for the accused to be reminded in Prison custody which the judge granted.
The 19 suspects are allegedly accused of killing Retired Major General Idris Alkali at Dura Du, Jos South LGC of Plateau State.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Longji who read the two count charges to the 19 accused which include Criminal Conspiracy and culpable Homicide, but the 19 accused persons all pleaded not guilty to the two count charges against them.
The Prosecuting Counsel however Apply for a date to be fixed for hearing to enable him bring present the witnesses before the Court, and also apply for the accused persons to be reminded in prison custody.
Defendant Counsel to the Accused Barr. Gyang Zi didn’t object the submission of the Prosecuting Counsel and told the court that he was denied access to his clients by the Police after several efforts.
The Presiding Judge Justice Daniel Longji while ruling on the application granted that the accused be reminded in the Prison and adjunct the hearing for the 10th of December, 2018.
“The accused persons are hereby reminded in the Prison custody and the case is therefore adjunct for hearing on 10th December, 2018”.
It would be recalled that the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna while parading the 19 suspects on Sunday in Jos said the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigation.
Among the accused arraigned to include a 21-year old John Alkali, Rebecca Pam (35) and Pam Chuwang Kim (32).
Another accused , Michael James (22), Stanley Onuchukwu (34), Nenfa Jwanan (22), and Da Yakubu Rapp is the village head of Doi amongst others.
News
ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday declared an indefinite and total nationwide strike to protest the poor funding of Nigerian universities.
The union accused the government of not implementing the Memorandum of Action signed with it.
Briefing newsmen after its National Executive Council meeting, National President of the ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said all appeal made to the Federal Government to honour the agreement with the union was ignored.
Details later…
Trending
-
News19 hours ago
Okorocha withdraws officials from Deputy Gov’s office
-
News19 hours ago
Minimum wage: Labour shuns parley with FG over strike
-
News19 hours ago
Failed agreement: ASUU begins indefinite strike
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects
-
Politics19 hours ago
Religion and politics: 2019 rekindles debate
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
IDPs attack Action Aid officials
-
News19 hours ago
Defeating Buhari won’t be easy in 2019, says Egwu
Pingback: Despite killings, Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is safer under Buhari than past govt – Naija Curator