Dogara condemns assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has appealed to Olushola Oke not to dump the party for the opposition party.

Mr Oke was the governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the last governorship election in the state. He came third in the poll.

The party through its Publicly Secretary, Mr Alex Kayejaye also denied the marginalisation and begged Oke and his supporters to stay in the APC and helped salvage the party.

Oke and his supporters had last week complained of marginalisation in the APC.

They complained of not being integrated into the mainstream of the party since they joined the party early in the year.

In fact, Oke told his supporters that he regretted joining the APC when he did as all the promises made to him remained unfulfilled.

But the party appealed to the aggrieved members should exercise patience with the party.

Kalejaye in a statement however expressed disbelief that Oke, a frontline chieftain of the party, and his followers, had suffered humiliation and rejection in the party.

The statement read “the State chapter is taken aback by this claim, because Chief Oke, a notable personality with vast political experience is well respected by the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the State Secretariat of the APC.

“As a colleague in the legal profession, the governor regards Chief Oke as a worthy partner in the quest for the political and economic emancipation of Ondo State.

“It is expedient to state in crystal clear language, that the two leaders are both earger to see the development of the Sunshine State, and are mostly intouch, particularly, on matters that border on the wellbeing of the party and the state.

“At the level of the party, the State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has always displayed profound respect and appreciation for the political exploits and professional attainment of Chief Oke.

“Adetimehin believes very strongly that the fortune of APC in Ondo State would be greatly enhanced with the political experience of Chief Oke as well as his followers at the party’s disposal.

“This is readily explained by the quick response and visit to Chief Oke’s country home in Okitipupa, by the State Working Committee, led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin, to encourage him over the loss of his elder brother recently.

“We want to appeal that Chief Oke and his followers to exercise some patience while the leader of the party in the State and our dear Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, looks into some of the issues raised, with a view to addressing them.

“The party needs all leaders and faithful to work together, in order to strengthen the party in the State, and ensure a resounding victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, and other party candidates in the 2019 general elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...