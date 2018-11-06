Don’t go on strike, Buhari begs Labour

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to consider the giant steps taken by his administration to uplift the economic and political fortunes of the country.

The President said this feat was possible despite the huge challenges of resources inherited by the government. Buhari’s plea to the NLC is connected with plans by the various labour unions to begin a nationwide strike action today. Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said Buhari stated this when he received members of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN), led by Ambassador Oladapo Fafowora.

Adesina said: “President Buhari also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider what this government inherited and the more it is doing with fewer resources in putting the economy right.

“The President took note of some concerns raised by the retired Ambassadors, including an appeal for the adjustment of their pension entitlements, retention of diplomatic passport for retired career ambassadors, allocation of land for ARCAN headquarters in Abuja and adequate funding of the Foreign Affairs ministry, among others.”

The President reassured Nigerians that his administration would sustain massive investments to upgrade and develop the country’s transport and power infrastructure.

Buhari told the retired Ambassadors that Nigerians will never forget the “lost opportunity between 1999 and 2015,” when the nation had huge resources at its disposal. ”There is no part of the country I haven’t been to, having attempted to be President four times. ”I know the condition of our roads.

The rails were literally killed; there was no power despite the admittance of some previous leadership that they spent $16 billion on the sector.

”Today, we are getting our priorities right and we believe that of the three fundamental issues we campaigned on – security, the economy and fighting corruption – we have remained very relevant and Nigerians believe we have achieved something,” the President said. Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has appealed to both the Federal Government and the leadership of organised labour to work together in order to avert the proposed workers’ strike in the interest of Nigeria. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged the two sides to demonstrate sensitivity and concern for the plight of ordinary Nigerians who were already battling with the harsh economic conditions in the country.

Saraki said: “My appeal is for the two sides to immediately move fast, shift from their extreme positions and create a new middle ground in the negotiations for the new minimum wage.

The shift in positions can be done even before the period of the commencement of the proposed strike action so that we do not further create tension within the economy. “At this point, the interest of the people should be paramount in our minds. Any labour strike will cause inconvenience and discomfort to our people. While the government and labour are representing the interest of the people, it is important to also ensure we avoid any action that will not show sensitivity and sensibility to the plight of the people.”

