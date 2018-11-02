Arts & Entertainments
Drama as Our Son the Minister goes on stage
The stage is set for a rich theatrical experience as Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) presents the second outing of the stage play Our Son the Minister, written Mr. Paul Ugbede, directed by Mr. Kenneth Uphopho. Produced by award-winning actress and talented thespian, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, the performance would hold at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, on November 9, 10, and 11, 2018, two shows each day.
‘Our Son the Minister’ is the winning play of the first edition of Beeta Playwright Competition 2017, which kept its promise by publishing and producing the play. Designed to promote the arts, particularly playwriting so as to throw up new talents, BUAF will happily share the play with the general public through its second performance. Starring notable actors such as Soibifaa Dokubo, Inna Erizia, Patrick Diabuah, Chris Iheuwa, Bola Stephen, Biodun Kassim, Bunmi Sogade, Omololu Sodiya, and Dapo Gbadamosi, ‘Our Son the Minister’ is a hilarious yet thought-provoking play; a biting political satire. It is inauguration day and Doctor Makoji prepares to be sworn in, while family and friends make plans on how to share the enticing National cake he is set to bring home. Alarmed by their plans, an austere Makoji decides to turn down the ministerial appointment. They conclude he has gone mad and are in desperate race to find solution to cure him.
The play is family-friendly and a perfect theatre piece that matches the election season mood soon to engulf Nigeria in its frenzy. Come prepared to laugh out loud. The play performance will also tour five universities across the country to deepen its theme of value re-orientation among young Nigerians. The show is sponsored by MTN, Union Bank, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and supported by Terra Kulture, Oyewole & Olajide LLP, Amstel Malta, Africa Magic, and Silverbird. Also, plans are at advanced stage for the judging process for the second edition of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation competition.
The prize jury includes respected and creative theatre professionals like awardwinning playwright and professor of theatre arts, Ahmed Yerima, culture and film, journalist, and arts administrator, Mr. Shaibu Husseini , veteran actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho, publisher and book seller, Ibiso Graham- Douglas.
Jazz, Fuji, my favourite music – Sotimirin
Versatile artiste, director, broadcaster, musician and comedian, Tunji Sotimirin recently thrilled guests and fans with his popular solo drama performance ‘Molue’ at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. He also used the show to present his book ‘Molue’, which is a documentation of the solo drama. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Konkere Beats maestro and lecturer in the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, explains why ‘Molue’ is unique his plans to turn it into a movie. He also talks about his favourite genre of music among other issues
Who is Tunji Sotimirin?
As you know, Tunji Sotimirin is an actor, director, broadcaster, comedian, musician, storyteller, and university lecturer from Ijebu Aiyepe, Ogun state of Nigeria.
How did you get into the act of solo performances?
Thank you. I started experimenting with the concept of solo performance right from my days in high school, in the 1970s, when I exploited the impersonation of students involved in literary and debating activities where inter-school debates were organized. I incorporated farcical and exaggerated costumes and properties such as the Teddy Bear which represented my co-actors. I was regularly invited by different schools for special appearances on those occasions. Later, when I was admitted to the University of Ibadan in 1981/82 to study drama, I developed the concept of two characters, also being influenced by plays such as Woza Albert by Percy Mtwa, Mbogeni Ngema and Barney Simon, The Zoo Story by Edward Abee and Athol Fugard’s Sizwe Bansi is Dead.
What informed your decision to document your solo drama into a book, especially now?
For prosperity.
How is Molue different from other solo pieces?
It is an original work and the style of presentation is different. Molue is a series of comic sketches depicting the typical chaotic situation in the ram-shackled Lagos city buses called ‘Molue’. It is a parody of the Nigerian nation. It relies mainly on realistic staging. The only set-prop used is a rack for hanging the different costumes used in the play. It can be presented in non-traditional and adaptable spaces. Costume: ‘Buba’ and ‘Sokoto’ (Yoruba traditional outfits) for the bus driver, a torn and tattered shirt and short for the bus conductor; long-sleeve shirt and trousers with skirts for the evangelist; short-sleeve shirt and trousers for the frustrated American passenger; a ‘buba’ and trouser and a traditional Yoruba cap for the drug hawker. And for props, are imaginary bus, steering wheel, seats and other objects in a bus.
Why have you not considered turning it into a movie?
I intend to perform it on stage in other places. It is mainly a life theatre project. I may decide to turn it into movie but not yet.
Given the fact that the of Molue bus is gone, at least for now, what are your plans in addressing other features of Lagos, or other cities in Nigeria?
Yes, Molue may not be a common means of transport anymore, but it is important to document and preserve the history of Molue in Nigeria through drama for posterity. Besides, it is a useful material for scholars and researchers. There are plans to depict other features in Lagos and in other cities and also publish them in book form. Work is ongoing on this.
Which comes first in the conception of your solo performances, your audience or the message?
Of course, my audience is the first consideration in the conceptualization of my performances. I am always very conscious of the people who are the ultimate consumers of whatever I come up with. I also try to make my work cut across all categories of audiences by incorporating certain theatrical components that give it a universal appeal. For example, I employ music and dance a lot as a narrative and aesthetic devices in my performances and also to project the thematic pre-occupation of my presentation.
Don’t you feel intimidated by the current crop of comedians?
I do not in anyway. We have our individual unique talents. Tunji Sotimirin has his own identity that cannot be mistaken for others.
How do you unwind?
By interacting with old and young, small or big, black or white, vulcanizer, rewire, drivers, pepper sellers and so on. Would encourage your child to be an actor, a comedian? Why not? For as long as he or she has sound education.
Which is your favorite genre of music?
I love any type of music, but jazz and Fuji are my favourites.
What is your advice for young, up-andcoming comedians?
They should be humble.
What should your fans expect from you?
Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
AMAA’s night of glitz, glamour
Sean Drummond, a South African writer, movie producer was the main star at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, (AMAA), which held in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, last weekend. His film, ‘Five Fingers for Marseille’ won five awards in different categories: AMAA 2018 award for best film, ‘Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African language, Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Cinematography, Best First Feature Film by a Director, and Best Film.
A very satisfied Drummond told New Telegraph that the secret of his success is no other than hard work, focus and determination. AMAA, a much sought after award in Africa movie industry held its 14th edition of the annual awards at the Intare Conference Arena, a mega Conference and Events facility in Rusororo, outside Kigali. It was an event held for the first time in East Africa, since 2005 when it was founded in Nigeria.
It hosted many African actors, actresses and entertainment stakeholders from Nigeria and other African countries. It was a night of style and excitement, especially for the award winners. The blissful evening was heightened by the multiple award winning Nigerian actor, Nse Ikpe Etim, who co-hosted the event with former Big Brother Africa housemate, Arthur Nkusi, who is also a Rwanda radio presenter.
Paul Okoye of the disbanded music group, PSquare, with new stage name ‘Rudeboy,’ enthralled the crowd at the conference centre. He gave the audience loving memories of his music and dance. There were also interesting and various charming African traditional troupes with soul winning and matching rhythms to their dance display intermittently during the event, to the excitement of the audience.
It was just so fascinating. Rwanda shone like stars in the sky when it featured the glamour of the show with assorted and inviting attires of sorts from guests within the country and other African countries, especially among the youths. Notable among the celebrities who attended the event were, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan, Fred Amata,Victor Osuagwu, Chinedu Ikedieze (popularly known as Aki), and host of others. The AMAA 2018 Jury President, Dorothee Wenner, in his remark, laid emphasis on the essence of the award, noting that “the jury gives the awards with the ambition to highlight cinematography excellence accordingly; to bold and outstanding works in all fields of filmmaking. A significant observation we made while engaging with the 202 nominated entries; women in front and behind the camera were more present than ever before. A development we welcome with enthusiasm and admiration for female powers in cinema.’’
In the same vein, Wenner highlighted the importance of the choice of venue for the event. “The host country, Rwanda is proving to the world that there are alternative ways to live on this planet besides wasting and destroying our environment. Yes, human beings are able to learn. And yes, things can be changedfor the better if we want to.
It is exactly this attitude which drives AMAA: its mere existence is a continuous statement and calling to the African film fraternities to fight for the growthartistically and economically of the many cinemas the continent is nurturing.” According to the founder of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Award is the biggest and most credible jury-based reward system for filmmakers and professionals in the motion picture industry from Africa and Africans in Diaspora. “It remains a fact that AMAA is the longest running Pan-African awards in the whole of Africa,” she said. The event was supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwandair, Rwanda Development Board, The Radisson Blu Hotel and the Kigali Convention Centre. Meanwhile, hours before the award night, there was a workshop at the Kigali conference centre and exhibition village where there was presentation of 40 certificates to African students.
The workshop which was on visual storytelling-the African way in partnership with Cuba Film Academy and AMAA trained the 40 youth across Africa including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and others. Osigwe while addressing the students said, “Africa has a lot of stories to tell and can only be told properly by Africans.” Adedayo Thomas, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), spoke on film funding and regulation. He said film regulation is now focused on classifying films and creating an enabling environment for creativity and expression.
Sola Sobowale: How I discovered my acting talent
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has revealed that while on set of Kemi Adetiba’s latest movie project titled ‘King of boys’, she discovered hidden talents she never knew she possessed. The versatile actress made the revelation on her Instagram page, recalling how Kemi Adetiba helped her to discover her hidden talents. “To every one of you, who has posted, tagged, reposted/shared, commented, text, called, and supported the entirety of this project, I cannot thank you enough.
You all made me feel like a, (for want of another word), King. All Glory be to God for making this project possible even though we thought it would not see the light of day. Regardless of adversities and setbacks, we finally made it. Thank you God and thank you all. I cannot wait for you to see this film. I have never worked the way I worked like this in my life. It took everything I had and Kemi Adetiba still pushed me further, unlocking depths of my craft I never knew existed,” she wrote.
