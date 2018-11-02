Drama as Our Son the Minister goes on stage

Versatile artiste, director, broadcaster, musician and comedian, Tunji Sotimirin recently thrilled guests and fans with his popular solo drama performance ‘Molue’ at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. He also used the show to present his book ‘Molue’, which is a documentation of the solo drama. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Konkere Beats maestro and lecturer in the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, explains why ‘Molue’ is unique his plans to turn it into a movie. He also talks about his favourite genre of music among other issues

Who is Tunji Sotimirin?

As you know, Tunji Sotimirin is an actor, director, broadcaster, comedian, musician, storyteller, and university lecturer from Ijebu Aiyepe, Ogun state of Nigeria.

How did you get into the act of solo performances?

Thank you. I started experimenting with the concept of solo performance right from my days in high school, in the 1970s, when I exploited the impersonation of students involved in literary and debating activities where inter-school debates were organized. I incorporated farcical and exaggerated costumes and properties such as the Teddy Bear which represented my co-actors. I was regularly invited by different schools for special appearances on those occasions. Later, when I was admitted to the University of Ibadan in 1981/82 to study drama, I developed the concept of two characters, also being influenced by plays such as Woza Albert by Percy Mtwa, Mbogeni Ngema and Barney Simon, The Zoo Story by Edward Abee and Athol Fugard’s Sizwe Bansi is Dead.

What informed your decision to document your solo drama into a book, especially now?

For prosperity.

How is Molue different from other solo pieces?

It is an original work and the style of presentation is different. Molue is a series of comic sketches depicting the typical chaotic situation in the ram-shackled Lagos city buses called ‘Molue’. It is a parody of the Nigerian nation. It relies mainly on realistic staging. The only set-prop used is a rack for hanging the different costumes used in the play. It can be presented in non-traditional and adaptable spaces. Costume: ‘Buba’ and ‘Sokoto’ (Yoruba traditional outfits) for the bus driver, a torn and tattered shirt and short for the bus conductor; long-sleeve shirt and trousers with skirts for the evangelist; short-sleeve shirt and trousers for the frustrated American passenger; a ‘buba’ and trouser and a traditional Yoruba cap for the drug hawker. And for props, are imaginary bus, steering wheel, seats and other objects in a bus.

Why have you not considered turning it into a movie?

I intend to perform it on stage in other places. It is mainly a life theatre project. I may decide to turn it into movie but not yet.

Given the fact that the of Molue bus is gone, at least for now, what are your plans in addressing other features of Lagos, or other cities in Nigeria?

Yes, Molue may not be a common means of transport anymore, but it is important to document and preserve the history of Molue in Nigeria through drama for posterity. Besides, it is a useful material for scholars and researchers. There are plans to depict other features in Lagos and in other cities and also publish them in book form. Work is ongoing on this.

Which comes first in the conception of your solo performances, your audience or the message?

Of course, my audience is the first consideration in the conceptualization of my performances. I am always very conscious of the people who are the ultimate consumers of whatever I come up with. I also try to make my work cut across all categories of audiences by incorporating certain theatrical components that give it a universal appeal. For example, I employ music and dance a lot as a narrative and aesthetic devices in my performances and also to project the thematic pre-occupation of my presentation.

Don’t you feel intimidated by the current crop of comedians?

I do not in anyway. We have our individual unique talents. Tunji Sotimirin has his own identity that cannot be mistaken for others.

How do you unwind?

By interacting with old and young, small or big, black or white, vulcanizer, rewire, drivers, pepper sellers and so on. Would encourage your child to be an actor, a comedian? Why not? For as long as he or she has sound education.

Which is your favorite genre of music?

I love any type of music, but jazz and Fuji are my favourites.

What is your advice for young, up-andcoming comedians?

They should be humble.

What should your fans expect from you?

Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Like this: Like Loading...