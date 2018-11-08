Eagles to enjoy Stephen Keshi Stadium – Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick has predicted that the Super Eagles will enjoy playing on the pitch of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, because it is one of the best in the country at present.

In contrast with reports that Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, is adverse to lining the squad out at the arena in the Delta State capital, Pinnick says he is expecting an exciting game against Uganda on a very good pitch.

The Eagles are scheduled to battle The Cranes in an international friendly at the ground on Tuesday, November 20, three days after they face South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and Pinnick says he is eagerly looking forward to the game in his home state.

The former chairman of both Delta State Football Association and Delta Sports Commission, which he ran simultaneously before he was elected NFF supremo in 2014, said the Asaba pitch is good for a top-grade match like the forthcoming one between Nigeria and Uganda.

Pinnick stressed: “There is nothing wrong in Asaba, fundamentally it is a brand new stadium, of course there are little issues but for the grass.

“I know where there are bad pitches and where there are good pitches. The pitch in Asaba right now is one of the best in the country.”

