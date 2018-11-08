Sports
Eagles to enjoy Stephen Keshi Stadium – Pinnick
Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick has predicted that the Super Eagles will enjoy playing on the pitch of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, because it is one of the best in the country at present.
In contrast with reports that Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, is adverse to lining the squad out at the arena in the Delta State capital, Pinnick says he is expecting an exciting game against Uganda on a very good pitch.
The Eagles are scheduled to battle The Cranes in an international friendly at the ground on Tuesday, November 20, three days after they face South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and Pinnick says he is eagerly looking forward to the game in his home state.
The former chairman of both Delta State Football Association and Delta Sports Commission, which he ran simultaneously before he was elected NFF supremo in 2014, said the Asaba pitch is good for a top-grade match like the forthcoming one between Nigeria and Uganda.
Pinnick stressed: “There is nothing wrong in Asaba, fundamentally it is a brand new stadium, of course there are little issues but for the grass.
“I know where there are bad pitches and where there are good pitches. The pitch in Asaba right now is one of the best in the country.”
Categories
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Okorocha sues IGP, EFCC, demands N1bn damages
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate: Scorecard of ex-governors
-
Politics24 hours ago
Cross River guber: Parties gear for a three-horse race
-
Politics20 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s ticket excites Lagos APC chairman
-
News23 hours ago
Buhari to labour: Don’t let politicians use you
-
News24 hours ago
Uzodinma to Okorocha: You underestimated your dwindling popularity
-
News20 hours ago
Amosun: We’ll accommodate minimum wage in 2019 budget
-
News23 hours ago
Senate probes NNPC over diversion of $1.05bn NLNG dividend