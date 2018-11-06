Eagles won’t miss Uzoho against B’ Bafana – Dosu

Ex-international, Joseph Dosu, has said the Super Eagles will not miss current first choice in goal, Francis Uzoho, against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for November 17 in Johannesburg.

Speaking on the backdrop of the injury sustained by the Elche of Spain’s goalkeeper, which will rule him out for four weeks thereby missing the game against South Africa.

Uzoho is expected to be in goal for Nigeria when they take on South Africa on Saturday, November 17, but the 20-year-old goalkeeper has been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury in Elche’s 5-1 loss to Cadiz on Sunday.

Elche confirmed on their website that the goalkeeper had fractured his costal cartilage which would rule him out for four weeks.

It also means that the goalkeeper will miss Super Eagles friendly against Uganda in Asaba on Tuesday, November 20.

According to Dosu, any goalkeeper called upon will surely do the country proud in the crucial game.

“I think (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa have done well, he knows what to do anytime he is called upon to be in the goal,” he said.

“(Daniel) Akpeyi can do the same thing too and we still have some Nigeria Professional Football League goalkeepers that have been around and can be invited. I believe anyone call upon will surely do well in the game against South Africa, it’s all about opportunity.

“It’s just unfortunate that Uzoho won’t be there, I just hope it is not more than four weeks because we always want our best players at every point in time to be available for the national team. I hope he can come back on time; but one thing I believe, anyone call upon will surely do the country proud.”

