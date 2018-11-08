News
Early rise from bed lowers breast cancer risk
Scientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said women who rise from bed early have a lower risk of developing breast cancer.
These are the findings of a new study presented at the NCRI Cancer Conference, which held in Glasgow, UK from November 4 to 6.
Morning people or “larks” are early to rise from bed, peak earlier in the day and are tired earlier in the evening.
Alternatively, evening people or “owls” find it harder to get up in the morning, are productive later into the evening and prefer to go to sleep late.
Everybody has a body clock, which governs how the body works in a roughly 24-hour pattern. It’s also known as a circadian rhythm and affects everything from when we sleep, to our mood and even our risk of a heart attack. But not everybody’s clock tells the same time.
Using the Mendelian randomisation method of analysing data, the research team looked at 341 snippets of DNA (the instructions for the human body) that control whether we are likely to be a lark or an owl.
They used this knowledge to perform an experiment on more than 180,000 women in the UK Biobank project and nearly 230,000 women in the Breast Cancer Association Consortium study.
The study showed that people genetically programmed to be “larks” were less likely to have breast cancer than those programmed to be owls.
Because these bits of DNA are set at birth and are not linked to other known causes of cancer, like obesity, it means the researchers are reasonably confident body clocks are involved in cancer, the bbc reported.
In that time it showed two in 100 owls developed breast cancer compared with one in 100 larks.
