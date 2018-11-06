Health
Ebola virus infects 300 people in eastern Congo – Official
The deadly Ebola virus has infected 300 people in Congo since an outbreak erupted almost two months ago in the country’s east, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Ebola is a deadly disease caused by a virus, though there are five strains, and four of them can make people sick.
After entering the body, it kills cells, making some of them explode, it wrecks the immune system, causes heavy bleeding inside the body, and damages almost every organ, though it is scary, but it’s also rare.
“The virus has killed 186 people in the North Kivu and Ituri regions, while 88 others have been cured,’’ the ministry said on Monday.
According to authorities, about 26,000 people in the central African nation have meanwhile received a vaccine to prevent Ebola.
Earlier this month, the health ministry said it will install health checkpoints at the entrances to all polling stations in Congo’s Ebola-affected region during the December presidential election, when millions of Congolese are expected to come out to vote.
The outbreak is concentrated in a region where numerous militia groups are fighting over Congo’s rich natural resources.
Besides militia attacks that have hindered health workers, the region’s high population density and movements across the borders to Uganda and Rwanda pose additional risks that the highly lethal fever disease could spread in the region.
The outbreak began shortly after the government declared an end to another outbreak in the west of the country in June and lauded those involved for managing to swiftly contain the spread of the disease. (dpa/NAN)
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Health
Proper Documentation Vital to Eradicating Statelessness in Nigeria, West Africa -Experts
By: Olajide Adelana
Participants at a round-table meeting organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja have harped on the need for West African countries to have robust biometric data of people living in the region.
The roundtable which was on addressing statelessness in the ECOWAS region had in attendance experts from UNHCR, ECOWAS, civil society organizations, ministry of interior, academia, and the media.
Statelessness which occurs when a person is not considered as a nationality of any country has become a major issue worldwide with about 10 million people said to be stateless. It is estimated that at least 1 million stateless people reside in West Africa and Nigeria adds significantly to this burden with over 750,000 stateless people allegedly residing in the country.
Experts have however warned that the figure might increase considering the spate of violence in the West Africa sub-region particularly in Nigeria that has been battling Boko Haram crisis in the north east, farmers-herders crisis in the north central and Bakassi crisis in south-southern state of Cross River.
Although the West African sub-region has received global accolades for been the first in the world to adopt an action plan to end statelessness, the issue of data collection has been a major stumbling block. The 15-member ECOWAS signed a declaration in January 2015 that seeks to end statelessness but implementation has not been impressive, says Adeniyi Olatunbosun, a professor of law from the
University of Ibadan in his keynote address at the roundtable.
Prof. Adeniyi said despite the action plan by ECOWAS seeking to boost the use of data, improve laws and policies around statelessness and guarantee their access to proof of nationality only 3 of the 15 member states have deployed biometric in the region. Calling for a West African Network Group to tackle statelessness in the region, Adeniyi, decried the dearth of data in the region particularly in Nigeria stating that the issuance of national identity card to Nigerians has not lived up to expectations.
“Statelessness is a reality in Africa and there is a need for authorities in the region to work together. Most importantly, there is need for a West African Group to help address the issue of statelessness in the region. Government officials must imbibe administrative good practice in resolving cases of statelessness in line with the best interest of the child devoid of administrative bottlenecks, bureaucracy and red-tapeism.
“The majority of the identified stateless people and people at risk of statelessness are living on the margins of society and are not appreciated by the community where they reside,” he said.
It is not all that gloomy. Earlier in her opening remarks, the UNHCR Deputy Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Brigitte Mukanga-Eno stressed that statelessness can be resolved with adequate political will. She said the goals of eradicating statelessness is looking increasing possible due to the recent progress in the number of states acceding to key UN human rights treaties.
“In 2011, there were barely 100 states parties to the two statelessness treaties –the 1954 UN Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons and the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness. Today, the number of accessions stands at 164 (91 accessions to the 1954 Convention and 73 accessions to the 1961 Convention respectively), bringing critical mass within reach,” she said.
The UNHCR has been at the forefront of advocating for the eradication of statelessness and has since the launching of the #Ibelong campaign been collaborating with ECOWAS and other stakeholders.
Health
How Adewole assisted family of five suffering mental disorder
Isaac Adewole, minister of health, has assisted a family of five suspected to be suffering mental illness.
The plight of the family first came to public when a man identified as Ben Ogar, his wife and three children were seen unkempt and roaming the streets of Bekwarra local government area of Cross Rivers state.
It was later discovered that Ogar had been battling a mental disorder known as schizophrenia.
The attention of the minister was drawn to the family’s plight when reports were circulated online.
The family is currently receiving medical care at the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Calabar, capital of the state, after the intervention of the minister.
The ministry has taken the responsibility to shoulder all the expenses incurred.
It was also discovered that two other children of the family have been in the care of relatives.
Health
Space your children with at least two years, Okowa urges Bayelsa women
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has advised Bayelsa women to space their children with at least two years advising that they should not use the opportunity given by the safe motherhood scheme to overpopulate Bayelsa state.
Okowa gave the advice in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital during the official launch of the safe motherhood scheme where over one thousand pregnant women who have been captured in the state government’s free maternal care for pregnant women were given N3000 monthly stipends for their upkeep.
Okowa who was the special guest of honour said “I must advise that there is a temptation along the line once there is an allowance that
comes at the end of every month both our men and women will want to keep on giving birth.
Continuing he said “I also know that it is not medically right. So we want to plead with our women and our men that there is what we call
birth spacing. There is a need to space out the intervals at which we give birth to children.
Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa state Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had announced that the N3,000 stipend will be given monthly for all
pregnant women in them to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.
The governor said: “On July, We convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the
resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced.
“With the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy,
and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduced to minimal in our state.”
He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical
personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the
programme.
Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and
mosquito insecticide treated nets.
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics17 hours ago
Okorocha: The czar learns the hard way
-
Politics17 hours ago
Succession: Hope dashed for second term deputy govs
-
Politics16 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
News17 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics16 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News20 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Woman locks housemaid inside toilet, goes to church
Pingback: Ebola virus infects 300 people in eastern Congo – Official - NewsNow Nigeria