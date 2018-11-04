Egbuchulam celebrates promotion to Swedish top flight

LA LIGA FIXTURES

Manchester City v Southampton – 15:00

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 16:00

Champions, Manchester City, resume their quest to retain their English Premier League crown this evening when they host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

On paper, the match will appear to be an easy outing for the team in blue considering the wide gulf on the Premier League table – the Citizens are top while the Saints are in 16th place. Besides the last time both teams played out the fixture on November 29, 2017, it was not plain sailing for the home team, which managed to squeeze past the visiting side 2-1.

And even though City again showed their superiority over the Saints in the reverse fixture on May 13, 2018, which they won 1-0 the fact that it was again tight is an indication of how much trouble Southampton is able to muster when it comes to playing the champions.

In fact the Saints have a decent record when it comes to tackling the team from the blue half of Manchester. In 88 games played between the two, City has a narrow 32 to 31 win margin with 25 others ending in draws.

However, rather than sitting on the laurels of last season’s record-breaking campaign, Pep Guardiola strengthened the already formidable squad with the addition of skilful Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez.

And it was the £60million man from Leicester City that scored the sixth minute goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night that sent the Citizens back to the top of the table courtesy of their superior goals over Liverpool.

Besides the scoring performance of their most expensive signing, Guardiola is also buoyed by the return to action of one of his standout players of the last campaign, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international, who had been sidelined with knee ligament damage since mid-August, came on for the Algerian late in the second half and should be in contention for a start today against a side currently low on confidence.

Although City had blown Spurs away 3-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, a mightily relieved Guardiola was still happy with the win.

“It was a great victory in special conditions, against one of the most physical teams in Europe. We had many chances. We have to score and we didn’t. That is why hopefully we will improve in the future.

“It was not football conditions to play. We reacted well. For our players and the players of Tottenham, hopefully they will sort the problem for the future,” he said post-match.

However, these are very trying times for his Saints’ opposite number, Mark Hughes who has seen his side slip to 16th spot on the log with no wins in their last six games and have failed to score in their last five in the league.

In fact many pundits believe that the former Manchester United striker is living on borrowed time, especially should things fail to improve drastically for the Saints.

His side should, however, be fresh after sitting out their Tuesday night Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Leicester City due to the death of club owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash last weekend.

But this will count for nothing if they are unable to make the best use of the situation, especially since City played their own Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Thursday evening.

Speaking after last weekend’s draw with Newcastle, their second in as many games, a disconsolate Hughes said:

“It’s disappointing once again in respect of not getting what we deserved, we had 22 shots and we weren’t able to convert any of them.

“At the end of the day it’s back-to-back clean sheets, but at the top end of the pitch we need to start scoring goals.

“Clearly we are creating chances, right at the death we had a good chance for Shane, there were balls bobbling around the box, but sometimes you need something to go in off someone’s backside and the football gods aren’t smiling on us at the moment.”

He will need to appease the football gods if he is to avoid suffering a heavy defeat today.

In the second game of the day, third placed Chelsea welcome 14th placed Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge with the home side also clear odds on favourites to take three points.

Under their wily Italian manager, Maurizio Sarri, the blues have remained unbeaten after 10 games. This feat means the 59-year-old native of Naples has become the first Chelsea boss to do so.

And if anyone is to know why this is so, they only have to look at their game against Manchester United a fortnight ago to understand why. Right up till the dying moments of the game, they refused to give in and were rewarded with the 96th minute equaliser, which dashed Jose Mourinho’s hopes of a first win at the Bridge.

Sarri has got Chelsea playing like they did in the very successful first season of now departed Antonio Conte.

How Palace is going to survive the Chelsea onslaught is the million naira question.

But Roy Hodgson, the oldest manager in the league, will attempt to defy the pundits by coming up with a plan to frustrate the Blues – even a draw will be a massive achievement!

Like this: Like Loading...