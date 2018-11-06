Ekiti PDP rejects Olujimi, restores Fayose as leader

The Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has alleged that the Senate minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi and a former Secretary of the party in the state, Dr. Tope Aluko, were agents of the All progressives Congress (APC) on a mission to destabilise PDP in Ekiti State.

In a communique made available to journalists yesterday, the Executive Committee reaffirmed former Governor Ayodele Fayose as the leader of the party in the state.

Crisis erupted at the party’s secretariat last week Thursday when Aluko led some aggrieved PDP members to invade the party’s secretariat on Ajilosun Road, Ado Ekiti to accuse the state executive members of making suspicious withdrawals from the party’s account.

There was a follow-up to the crisis when a faction of the party held a stakeholders meeting at the weekend and nominated Olujimi, as the party’s leader.

Dissociating itself from the faction’s decision, the Executive Committee in the communique condemned the invasion of the party’s secretariat and restated the expulsion of Aluko from the party.

The communique reads: “That any facilitation of crisis in the party at this time we are approaching election is regarded as an anti-party activity.

“That the promoters of the crisis are agents of APC government employed to destabilize the party in the run up to the presidential election.

“PDP in Ekiti State under the leadership of Gboyega Oguntuase is committed to the success of all its candidates in the coming elections especially our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“That we affirm and believe in the leadership of Dr. Ayodele Fayose.”

However, in a twist of event, the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders Forum, has insisted that the Senate Minority Leader, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, remains the leader of the party in the state.

It also said that there was no going back in its call for the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

The forum while faulting the decision of the Ekiti PDP House of Representatives caucus to back Fayose reaffirmed its decision to install Olujimi as the new leader of the party based on her political antecedents and present status.

The forum in a statement issued yesterday by its Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Akinola, said the PDP Constitution does not recognize any caucus within the party.

The statement reads: “On behalf of members, leaders and stakeholders of our great party in Ekiti State, let it be on record that Olujimi is a one-time SA Health; Reps member 2005; Deputy Governor 2006; Commissioner for Works, 2007-2010; Federal Board Chairman, Senate member 2015 till date; PDP BoT member and a National Convention Committee member, making her the most informed and visible political office holder in the whole of Ekiti State.

“On the lingering issue in our party in Ekiti, we want to reinstate that Senator Olujimi remains the authentic and incontrovertible political leader of our party in the state.

“Reps Caucus was not known to the party’s constitution and that they were imposed on the party in 2015 in spite of the fact that they were all Labour Party returning that were not confirmed as PDP members for the two years membership term of the party.

“They are far distanced from the political happenings at their home state. The stakeholders are expecting that they come around to work for their own victory and the party in the presidential election in 2019 and address the illegality and offences of the SEC as contained in our party’s Constitution, Section 58 subsection 1(d) page 99.

“We adopt the position of our former governor after the presidential election in 2015 that the then party’s National Chairman, Makarfi, should be removed from office saying” failed team should go home”.

The forum also cautioned Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka “to stop disparaging the founding fathers, leaders and committed members of party.

On the issue of the council chairmen in the state, the forum alleged that they were part of the problems from the onset as they were handpicked by the former governor to occupy the position.

The forum however commended the PDP’s National Vice chairman, Southwest, Chief Eddy Olafeso, for his intervention in the crisis.

