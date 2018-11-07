News
Ekweremadu: Assassins after my life
The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, alleged that he, his wife and son narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by armed men in the early hours of the day. Ekweremadu, who came by Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015 (as amended), to make personal explanation during plenary, told the Chamber that the armed assailants invaded his official home at the Apo Legislators’ Quarters, Abuja, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday.
He said that one of the assailants was apprehended after a lot of struggle and pandemonium in his house, noting that the criminals were able to beat his security and made their way to his bedroom, where he was sleeping with his wife.
Ekweremadu stated that the bandits, who escaped after one of them was caught, left some dangerous weapons behind including knife and other house-breaking devices. He hinted that the attackers, who could not immediately shoot in order not to attract the attention of the security personnel on duty, took hold of his son, and commanded him to lead them to his bedroom. The lawmaker also noted that the arrested member of the gang refused to divulge any information on the operation and had been handed over to the Police.
His words: “I will like to tell my colleagues, my constituents and the general public that my wife, my son and I narrowly escaped assassination early hours of this morning (Tuesday). It was about 4a.m. this morning that some people invaded my house and got all the way to my room, where I was sleeping with my wife. “There was a struggle; there was a fight; there was heavy commotion. By the grace of God, we eventually caught one of them, and then the rest escaped. We have handed over the arrested one over to the Police, who are now investigating the matter.”
But, the Nigeria Police Force explained that the incidence was a burglary and not an assassination attempt. Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, investigation had commenced on the alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu. Moshood said that similar incident also took place at the residence of Haliru Adamu, a neighbour of the deputy senate president. “Investigation so far carried out in the incident does not have any link to assignation attempt,” he said.
He said that one of the suspects, Mohammed Yusuf, who was arrested by the police was in custody and had made useful statements. “The suspect has been assisting the police in the investigation into the matter. We have intensified efforts to arrest other suspects who escaped from the crime scene,” he said.
He said that Ekweremadu and Adamu have made statements to the police in respect of the incident. Moshood said that Adamu lost his cell phones and jewelries to the thieves while nothing was reportedly stolen from Ekweremadu’s house. The Police said four of their men, and one operative of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had been arrested in connection with the incident. Moshood said the security personnel being detained, were on duty when the incident occurred.
According to Moshood, “There was no delay in Police intervention in the incident that occurred in the residence of the Deputy Senate President. Four Police personnel and one operative of NSCDC on duty at the residence of the Deputy Senate President at the time of the incidence have been arrested and currently in detention for investigation for negligent acts and dereliction of duty.”
The Deputy Senate President, however, expressed serious concerns over what he described as Police insensitivity to his distressed calls for help, noting that his efforts to get the attention of the superior authorities of the Police Force proved abortive up to the time he left his house for the National Assembly.
The lawmaker said that he called the telephone line of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, but the line was switched off, while those of his aides rang out without anybody responding, just as there was no response from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, whose phone also rang without response. Responding to the DSP’s story, the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, lamented the inaction of the Police, expressing reservations whether the Police were being partisan in handling issues affecting Nigerians.
Accordingly, he directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, to meet with Police authorities and find out the reason for not responding to the DSP’s calls and report to him at the close of work in the evening. It would be recalled that the Ekweremadu reportedly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for investigation into the alleged attempt on the life of Ekweremadu.
Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) described the attack as shameful considering the number of policemen on duty in Ekweremadu’s house at the time of this foiled attack. The party said the attack, which was the second since 2015, raises fears that certain forces, who have been hostile to Ekwerema du’s political standing, are still bent on silencing him at all cost.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demanded immediate probe into yesterday’s attack. CUPP, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Ugochinyere, decried the increasing attack on key opposition leaders.
“This careless act of treating the lives of opposition leaders at different levels like chicken is a dangerous signal that can derail the smooth conduct of the 2019 election,” the statement said. The coalition demanded that the arrested assassin who led the armed attack should be properly interrogated to ascertain the real sponsors. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the assassination attempt on Ekweremadu, his wife and son.
The speaker said that as the 2019 elections draw closer, the Nigeria Police and all security agencies must ensure that acts of intimidation and coercion, such as political assassinations, are prevented. The Speaker noted that the incident was a clear indication that insecurity in the country has climaxed to the point that nowhere and nobody is safe in the country.
Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta condemned the attempt on the life of Ekweremadu. Okowa decried the attack on the lawmaker, describing it as barbaric. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, direct the IGP to set up a full scale probe into the attacks.
Okorocha sues IGP, EFCC, demands N1bn damages
G overnor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over alleged breach of his fundamental human rights following an “invasion and ransacking” of his house in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
The governor, who filed his case before Justice Musa Kurya of the Jos Federal High Court, is demanding for N1.025 billion as general damages for the action. Joined in the suit are Commissioner of Police Plateau, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents.
Okorocha, through his counsel, Mr. Markus Saleh (SAN), had told the court that on May 3, the respondents had invaded his home in Jos and held his family members and staff hostage in a search conducted without any court warrant. He prayed the court to declare the action as “illegal, null and void” as there was no valid court warrant for such an exercise. Okorocha also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further doing anything as such in his homes across the country.
He further sought for an order declaring that only the Imo State House of Assembly had the constitutional rights and power to supervise, monitor, legislate, appropriate and demand accounting of public funds of Imo State from him.
Consequently, he asked the court to order the respondents to pay him the N1 billion as general damages and N25 million as cost of instituting the case.When the case came up for hearing yesterday, Saleh told the court that he had an amended statement of claim and further affidavit, which he intended to move as deemed duly filed and served on all the respondents. Counsel to the respondents, Mr. Wale Adesola (SAN), according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was not in court and no reason for his absence was given.
“My Lord, I am surprised that the respon dents are not in court today, even though they have been duly served with the notices and amended statement of claim and further affidavit. “I wish to move it, since they are all aware of it in accordance with the rule of this court,” he prayed the court.
The Judge, Justice Kurya, however, allowed him to move the motion after ruling on the application. Saleh asked for a date to enable the respondents to respond to his amended statement and for him to also reply after their responses. Kurya, who granted the prayers, then adjourned the case to January 24, 2019 for adoption of final written addresses by all parties in the case.
Fashola to deliver YABATECH’s 32nd convocation lecture
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) will deliver this year’s 32nd convocation lecture of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).
The lecture, entitled; Sustainability of Technological Advancement – A Key to Industrial Growth” would be delivered at the college’s main auditorium on 19th November, 2018.
Rector of the institution, Mr. Femi Omokungbe, while addressing newsmen at the college council’s chamber on activities lined up to commemorate the week-long ceremony, said the lecture would be chaired by retired Justice Ishola Olorunnimbe.
No fewer than 7,170 graduating students would receive their scrolls for the award of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) of the college, noting that the figure comprised graduating students on full and part-time programmes.
The rector: “The trend today in the global world is toward achieving development without depleting natural resources. The United Nations has defined sustainable development as ‘development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”
“It is the responsibility of YABATECH as a technology-based and foremost institution, to create the platform for academic discourse to address the challenges arising from the national quest for development.”
Uzodinma to Okorocha: You underestimated your dwindling popularity
The persistent claim by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose elections in the state, including over 5 million votes in the South-East following the party’s failure to give gubernatorial ticket to his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was yesterday dismissed as an empty threat and wishful thinking of a man who underestimated his unpopularity.
Governorship candidate of the APC in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma said this in Owerri yesterday through his Director of Media and Special Duties, Hon. Declan Emelumba
According to Uzodinma, the only reason APC was back on track in Imo and set to sweep all the elections in 2019 was because of his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate in the state, insisting that Okorocha’s membership of the party was a big deficiency to APC in Imo and the South-East.
“Contrary to the claims of the governor, if his son-in-law had won the APC governorship ticket in Imo, it would have been a ticket to nowhere except the doom of APC in the state,” he said.
He argued that Okorocha was deluding himself of an imaginary popularity in Imo state when in reality he was very unpopular and disconnected from the populace; the Christian churches, traders, artisans, civil servants and professionals in the state.
He said: “Okorocha has run for many elections, including the governorship of Imo state, before 2011, and even the presidency, and lost all. But in 2011 in particular, Imo people voted more against former governor Ikedi Ohakim than for Okorocha, so, he merely benefitted from the anger of the people against Ohakim. Even at that, the election went into a by-election where Ohakim was finally manipulated out of the race and Okorocha became governor.”
“Also in 2015, Okorocha as incumbent governor could not win outright on first ballot. The election was concluded on a second ballot where some aggrieved PDP members helped again to manipulate him into the governorship office.
“I think this is more than enough evidence that in terms of popularity, Sen. Uzodinma is far more popular than Okorocha in Imo West.”
“The truth of the matter is that all strata of Imo society are celebrating Uzodinma’s victory as the APC candidate and this has brought them back on track to vote massively for APC in 2019. Uzodinma’s popularity in Imo state is infectious and it will not only guarantee victory for APC in Imo state but will rake in far more than 5 million votes for the APC from the South-East in 2019. So, let no one be deceived by Okorocha’s boast because he is the problem of APC in Imo State and the South East.”
