News
El-Zakzaky: Akintola, other Muslim clerics react to killings
Following the recent violent clash between the Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic sect, Shiite, in Abuja, a professor of Islamic Eschatology and Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, has said that he is concerned by the deaths of members of the followers of El-Zakzaky. Akintola, while urging restraint on all sides, urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. The professor also said that it is curious that the Muslim community is not speaking out concerning the crisis. He said: “Definitely something is amiss somewhere.
It is quite unusual for anything to affect part of the Muslim community without the Muslims speaking up. “Perhaps, the necessary synergy may not be there, I mean if something like this is going on, if a Muslim group is protesting, what they are protesting about, how far have they carried the rest of the Muslim community along? “But I can assure you and I can tell Nigerians the leadership of the Muslim community has done a lot to ensuring that the Federal Government’s attention is drawn to the flight of El- Zakzaky, the leader of the Shiites group. They have made request for his release.
“They may not be doing so on the media or make any noise about it. They have requested to see Zakzaky physically to make sure he is safe and this request was granted. They visited him and of course some other things followed.” Another Muslim cleric, Sheik Daood Imran, also said that the unusual calm from the Muslim community could be as a result of the friction between other Muslims and the sect.
“The major reason why many Muslims are not supporting the Shiites is because of the differences between them. “There are different sects; we have the Sunnis, who are the majority around the world, and the Shiites for instance. “There are those who believe that the Shiites are the radical sect. So, whenever they are fighting the government, many Muslims do not support them. “They believe so much in attacking governments, not only in Nigeria, but all over the world.
So, they hardly have the sympathy of other Muslims when they do this. “Islam is a religion of peace and no true Muslim would promote violence no matter the justification. Having said we also believe in human rights, and we call on government to respect the member’s fundamental human rights.
“They have the right to peaceful protest but not violence and the Nigerian security forces should not see that as an excuse to kill any citizens. “Rather, they should be protecting them, and the territorial integrity of the nation. I’ll advise the government to handle this issue with care to avoid another dangerous rebellion in the country. “So, we do not support the Shiites attack on the government, the same way we condemn the killing of their members. Islam expects us to respect the government and any other constituted authority,” Imran said. Also, Prof Oladosu Abdulganiy Abdulsalam, the Iman of the University of Ilorin, said killing in Islam is haram and it is forbidden.
He said: “No Muslim is happy about the killings, it does not matter whether they are Muslims or Christians, it is condemnable and should be by all civilised beings. “But, we should not only be taking about the killings of Shiites mem-bers, we should be talking of killings in the four corners of the country; it has become one too many in recent time.
“The injunction in Quran is that a single soul lost is like terminating an entire nation. The Muslims are totally against killing.” Trouble started, according to reports, when security forces at a military checkpoint allegedly prevented the Shiite procession from moving deeper in the FCT. The members were said to have resisted the “push’’ by the police for them to retreat and that triggered the skirmish. El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna State.
News
Oshiomhole, others can’t stop my guber ambition, says Akinlade
Despite the rejection of his candidacy by the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the governorship contenders in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, said his ambition is still on course.
He said the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and those he described as “gang of marauders” can never stop his gubernatorial ambition.
This came amid speculation that loyalists of incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun were planning to defect to another party following the decision of the APC to recognise Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 elections.
Already, some loyalists and appointees of the governor have reportedly been planted as candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to be substituted later for real contestants.
But in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, Akinlade urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.
The House of Representatives member said he stood by the mandate freely given to him at the gubernatorial primary election held on October 2.
He pointed out that he had waited for four weeks hoping that the APC leadership will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the “overwhelming majority” of members of the party in the state.
Akinlade stated that his supporters had been asking what his next step would be after Oshiomhole and others frustrated his efforts.
He said, “Dear compatriots, I have been inundated with calls by party faithfuls, the good people of Ogun State and well wishers from within and across the Nation since yesterday’s pronouncement by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the gubernatorial ticket of APC, Ogun State.
“I wish to state categorically that i stand by the mandate freely given to me at the primary election of October 02, 2018. Although, we have spent the past four weeks (2nd Oct – 2nd Nov) hoping that the leadership of the party will take the path of honour by respecting the wishes of the overwhelming majority of members of APC in Ogun State.
“I wish to call on our members to remain calm and peaceful. Although the singular most asked question is what next? It is you, the good people of Ogun State, not Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any other person that will decide our fate.
“I therefore want to state here that despite the attempt by a very few individuals to distort the course of history in the case of Ogun State, my believe that justice will prevail on this matter is unshaken.
“As for Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his gang of maurauders, all they have succeeded in doing is to dance naked in the market centre despite all opportunity open to them to do otherwise.
“Now they will see the manifestation of God’s glory when a people remain true to their conscience and justice.”
News
FG, NLC to meet on Sunday over minimum wage
The Federal Government says it hopes to continue negotiations on the national minimum wage with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, despite a court injunction restraining them from embarking on strike.
According to a statement credited to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, the meeting involving organised labour, the organised private sector and government will hold at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha by 6 p.m.
Mr Ngige said the meeting would be followed by another meeting of the National Tripartite Minimum Wage Committee on Monday, November 5, at the same venue.
He appealed to all tripartite members to attend the meetings in the interest of the nation to find a solution to the minimum wage impasse.
The unions are insisting on a new minimum wage of 30, 000 naira for workers.
News
State elections: Parties in last minutes rush to beat deadline
Eight-nine out of the 91 registered political parties were in frantic rush to beat the November 2 deadline for the submission of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As at 6 pm, INEC official who asked to be quoted, disclosed that 38 political parties have completed submission, among them, according to him, “major political parties.”
A member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sighted at the venue, said the party completed submission on Thursday. He said: “We started submission after the publication of presidential and National Assembly candidates. “We didn’t wait for all the forms to come. As they come, we bring them. That’s why you did not see crowd here.” He, however, said it was the list from Ogun State submitted by Adebayo Dayo-led faction that was accepted by the commission. Other parties were struggling to meet deadline.
But INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said there will be no extension of time. Chief Anayo Arinze of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the party has been listed and would soon submit. Arinze said the party was fielding governorship candidates in the 29 states where there be vacancies in next year.
