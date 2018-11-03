Politics
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
Professor Lawan Abubakar is the Dean, school of Engineering at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the role of lecturers in election duties and sundry issues. Excerpts…
There are allegations that some of the Professors being used by INEC as returning officers during elections are compromised. Do you agree?
Our politics is a little bit challenging, it is a politics of money, it used to be worse than it is now. Really, there were times we were invited by INEC to assist in monitoring of elections, be it as returning officers or collation officers. We did that in 2011 and INEC approached university lecturers through our union and ASUU mobilised our members in 2011 to paticipate in the election. In the aftermath, what we saw based on our principles is that the place is a no-goarea. We thereafter took a decision after receiving a report from all over the country, that the union will never paticipate in any INEC organised election again let alone party-organised primary elections. We took that decision at the union level, but then, we left members to use their discretion but not the platform of ASUU, to see whether they will paticipate or not. Our politicians are not yet ready for free, fair and credible elections, our politicians are absolutely not ready for that. And if you go in there it is either you turn away or you paticipate in whatever they are doing. And if you turn away, and they do anything bad and come to you to endorse, if you endorse it, it means you are responsible for whatever happens. We have seen discontention in various electoral processes taking place but at the end of of it, you hear one professor or the other making announcement. I don’t want to stand with any professor and I don’t want to discredit any professor because I wouldn’t know what really happened. Recently in Bauchi, a professor come out to announce results of an election. What I will say is that I hope they were satisfied that what transpired was really the truth but really it is between the devil and the red sea. Our politicians are not ready for free, fair and credible elections and they stick our name, we go into it without consent for whatever has happened or whatever take place. I wouldn’t know whether money exchanged hands or whether a professor did wrong in the process but then we should be responsible for all our deeds.
Why are some professors doing the dirty jobs for politicians?
Some of them may not see it as a dirty job, for most of them, from recent announcement they were just returning officers, the election really took place elsewhere and the result that has come to them that they use to collate the outcome. They may not have paticipated at the polling units, but to me, you should know what is happening at the polling unit you, it is just what have come before you that you will add up to announce, it is not enough but then I don’t know. Professors are supposed to be role models, if some of them are doing dirty jobs, What do you think will be our future? This thing is a long chain, the law enforcement is there, the politicians are there, the judiciary is also there. politicians trying to cut corners. The only way out of this thing is to continue with the electoral act, the PVC, the card reader is there, let’s continue such in a way that you can even vote from your house. By the time we have that, I think all these unwillingness to have a free, fair and credible election will die naturally but if you look at what is happening most politicians are even sabotaging the process of the electoral reform, even at various legislative houses you see them either sabotaging the provisions of funding to get the electoral process reform. Until we get electoral reform completely, we will continue to have problems.
Is ASUU satisfied with funding by this current regime of President Buhari?.
The issue of funding of education as far as this government is concerned, is very bad. This government came in, in 2015. We have been challenging previous governments on funding, we have been telling previous governments and in deed this government that the UNESCO minimum standard funding is that budgetary allocation to education should be atleast 26 percent of the total budget of that country. This government came and met the previous government with 11.2 percent allocated to education, the following year in 2016 this government even reduced to less than that 11.2 percent. In 2017 it came down to 8 percent just slightly above 8 percent. And in 2018 it is now just seven percent of National budget allocated to education, and we have challenged government that this is not the way to go about this matter. So, this government as far as I am concerned is failing in respect to funding of universities in Nigeria
Don’t you think the drop in the percentage was due to economic recession as witnessed in the country?
No. But then we are not saying the entire budget of the nation should not drop, if last year, Nigeria budgeted for example N6 Trillion and this year Nigeria budgeted N5 trillion because of the recession , so out of that N5 trillion 26 percent of it should go to education, that is what we meant. If it is N10 trillion, 26 percent of it should go to education not 11 percent or 8 percent or 7 percent. So it is not about recession, it is about the quantum of budget whose allocation to education should be at least 26 percent for any meaningful educational development, but here we are, ending with 7percent, it is not proper, the government of the day should look into the matter and give it the necessary urgency, that is why we are having problems in all aspects because if you will fund education I think you have done much, the rest will just flow naturally.
In which area do you think universities need quick government intervention?
The quick intervention of government in this area of funding is infrastructure are still lacking, when you go to our universities you see students sitting on a bare floor, in the university , despite the struggles we have went into and the intervention that has started to come. We did that in 2013, government itself came up with this Need Assessment of an affair and quantified the necessary funding or intervention that should go to the Universities to overturn this problem but government has not fulfil its own part of the obligation. Government was supposed to fund to the tune of 1.3 trillion naira for six years and in those six years government has just released 0.2 trillion naira, 1.1 trillion naira is still outstanding and when you go into our institutions of higher learning, if you see what that 0.2 has done you will know that by the time government lift up to this financial obligations that the Universities will look different. What is the performance of our graduates compare to those from other universities around the world? Honestly they are even better than those schools elsewhere in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Sudan. That is even why some people are running away, we have couple of examples of students who could not cope here because of high standard and you see them going out to Ghana and in few months coming back that they have graduated with fanciful classes of degrees. Something is wrong with the standard there and it is even clearly demonstrated when you attempt to employ such graduates from those institutions.
There are a number of examples, I happened to be a dean and a member of the appointment and promotions at the University and we entertain applicants. When you scrutinise them during the interview you will really need to see, all those that have graduated from public institutions in Nigeria do much better than those coming from elsewhere, Malaysia and what have you. Really, our standards are still very good. I even recently got a report from one of the fuel and gas industry, a graduate with second class lower performed better than first class graduate from elsewhere from all over and they were surprised, they have to contact us, asking what is really wrong? And we have been receiving such reports that our third class is even better than a first class elsewhere.
the standard here is even better when you compare with standard maintained in such universities. Who do we blame for sex for marks; parent, students or lecturers? All are to blame, all are to blame. Let me begin with the parents at the highest, make sure you give your child the proper necessary guidance or upbringing that the child will stand firm in any situation he finds himself or herself, show the child the good and the bad, ask him to avoid the bad, ask him to join the good. Let us come to the lecturers, the lecturers that are found in this dirty job; sex for marks or money for marks, let them know that God is watching them, at least anybody that gets into this kind of dirty affair is not worthy of beign a lecturer, not worthy to be a parent. Lecturers should take these students as their children.
If you will do that with somebody’s child, don’t feel that somebody else will not do it to your child. So I will leave lecturers with that and I urge them to really fear God in this affair. If I come down to students, really you could see that students involved in this kind of an affair, there are two reasons, upbringing has a problem. Some students are lazy. As a student if I am not lazy, if I will go to the class and learn and I will read, I will do my assignments, I will do my tests and I will face my exams, I don’t see any reason approaching my lecturer with money or with sex. So, the whole chain is culpable. On funding again, we are not funding our education correctly but we find ourselves funding other institutions, these Ghanaian institutions, Cote’ devoire institutions, Malaysian institutions, we go there with our money and we go there with so much money and fund their education and leave our own here suffering funding You see instances where government, state governments taking one hundred indigenes and training them outside elsewhere. I think if the fund can now be used to train these people inside the country you will achieve two things, you will get them trained and you fund the institution. Now, to get somebody to study PHD in Malaysia for example, requires ar least, N18 m and that is what TETFUND is giving our colleagues, close to N20m to go and get training and come back whereas if our institutions here will get just N5m naira and the students will also be trained adequately. So, the template I have been canvassing is that instead of us taking our money outside let’s look at the money, let’s say Bauchi State University, we have 50 indegines of Bauchi State that we want them to go and become engineers elsewhere and we are supposed to spend N200m to get the 50 people trained in Malaysia as engineers, take this N200m, how many people can you train for us? Let there be engagement, let there be agreement, we want them trained from so so time to so so time and I think this model will be better than the model of taking our money and developing other economies, developing other institutions outside. If we can look inward, it will be better. In essence, I am saying that let scholarship, over sea scholarship be stopped, let’s look inward. It is the same curriculum, it is the same format of training, it is the same equipment we will go and fund. If you spend the money here that this institution should be able to purchase those equipments, your students, your children will be better trained here using our own institutions.
What about corruption in our universities?
There are mechanisms now in monitoring that, there are lay down mechanisms. And I must commend the government of the day. There are mechanisms for checking that. We better use the money in-house, check all the leakages and we will be better. Let the experience be a sort of, let the transfer of the technology be a sort of a program whereby lecturers can go out survertically, go out and see what is happening there and come back, let there be collaboration between institutions with respect to staff rather than us taking our staff there. Do we see any students from overseas coming into this country now? We don’t see them, so is a one way traffic, so let it be reversed, let it change.
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
…as four women, 12 others bid to unseat Senate President
Except political fortunes turn in their favour, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and his godson, Governor AbdulFattah Ahmed, may be on their way out of reckoning as there are indications that some contending forces may unite against their aspirations. BIODUN OYELEYE reports that no fewer than four women are among the 16 candidates battling to takeover the seat of the number-one lawmaker in the country.
As the race for the Kwara senatorial seats hots up, many people, including four women have indicated interest in running for the central senatorial seat presently occupied by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Notwithstanding Saraki’s political deftness, analysts are arguing that the hegemony of the poster boy of the Saraki dynasty may soon be over. According to information on senatorial candidates released last week and displayed at the headquarters of each senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 17 political parties are participating in the Kwara Central election.
In Kwara North, an incumbent member of the House of Representatives (Baruten/ Kaima) and former governorship aspirant of the PDP, Zakari Mohammed, will fly the party’s flag in the district while Governor AbdulFattah Ahmed has been cleared to contest in Kwara South under the PDP. According to INEC officials, Zakari will face Alhaji Sodiq Umar of the APC, while Ahmed will face Architect Lola Ashiru in Kwara South. Ahmed, who will be completing his second term as governor, is replacing the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking and Other Financial Institutors, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim. Saraki was a presidential aspirant of the PDP but lost to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
He returned home to pick the senatorial ticket of his party after the presidential primary, owing to an agreement by the party’s national leadership that allowed all presidential aspirants opportunity to go back to their pre-primary seats. The four women involved in the race to unseat Saraki, who claimed to be traders, according to documents submitted to the electoral umpire, are Abubakar Khadijat Akanni of the MPN, Okanlawaon Adekunle Taiwo of the GPN, AbdulWaheed Mariam Titilayo of the ADP and Abdul- Salam Kuburat of the Labour Party (LP). Other candidates for the contest are; a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC); Abdurahman Garuba (AP), Ambali Mujaheed (ACPN), Babatunde Sambo (SDP), Abdulraheem Abubakar (ADC) and Mohammed Saidu of Peoples Trust (PT). However, APC stakeholders in Kwara South, have asked the national secretariat of the party to declare Senator Sulaiman Makanjuola Ajadi as the winner of the primary election in that zone.
The stakeholders at a press conference in Ilorin insisted that Ajadi scored the highest votes in the primary and should be declared as the winner. Aside, the APC leaders further argued that it is only Ajadi, whom they described as a grassroots politician that can defeat Ahmed in the election. Spokesman for the group, Comrade Abdulrahoof Bello lamented that certain “unscrupulous elements”, who are desperately working for the ruling PDP in the state, had penetrated the rank of the APC during the recently concluded primaries and threw up the name of another aspirant as the alleged winner of Kwara South ticket, as “against the popular choice of Senator Ajadi Sulaiman Makanjuola who had the highest votes spread across the seven local government areas” in the district. “This is no doubt, a grand plot to soften the ground for Ahmed of the PDP, who is an Igbomina man from Ifelodun local government area with over 70 thousands prospective voters.
“By simple logic, APC nomination of another person other than Senator Ajadi might be a wrong decision and a political misadventure to ensure that a very unpopular candidate is fielded by APC to make the election a walk over for the PDP candidate in the 2019 election just as it happened in 2015. ” Incidentally, Sentator Ajadi is from the same district in Ifelodun local government area to tackle the PDP’s flagbearer. From empirical evidence, Senator Ajadi is a grassroots politician with a progressive credentials and legacy of performance across the seven local government areas in Kwara south. “We call on the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, members of the National Working Committee, the national leader of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every member of good conscience to take a dispassionate look into the merits in this matter in the collective interest of the party, in view of the peculiarities of Kwara state. ” This is coming as more former foes are queuing to support governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrazaq AbdulRahaman.
The latest among them to express readiness to forget the party’s controversial primary and embrace the candidature is Alhaji Shuaib Yaman who also contested for the ticket. Before Yaman made his pledge of support, other aggrieved aspirants such as Alhaji Moshood Mustapha, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, Mr. Dele Belgore and Alhaji Lukman Mustapha had all agreed to accept the verdict of the APC National Working Committee that picked Abdulrazaq as the winner. Yaman had earlier reiterated his commitment and loyalty to the leadership of the party and disclosed that he has accepted the outcome of the primary, which produced Abdulrazaq as the APC governorship candidate in the state.
He appealed to his supporters to accept the outcome as the will of God and assured Kwarans of the readiness of the APC to take over mantle of leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in 2019. “It is my heartfelt gratitude to you for your overwhelming support and for honoring me with your votes at the recently concluded primary elections. It was truly my privilege to be your preferred candidate and it was a battle we fought right to the end because of the cause we believe in.
“Unfortunately, we did not get the result we hoped for and despite the irregularities that beleaguered the process, we must accept the outcome and move forward as a united entity. We may have lost the battle but let us unite to win the war to ensure the liberation of our dear State from the hands of those who have piloted us into this state of degeneration.
“To my Kwara North brethren especially, I feel your pain keenly and indeed the plight of our region was one of my galvanizing motives for challenging the status quo and seeking to correct the injustices done to this zone. “However, in all this there is a silver lining. The declared winner Mr. Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman is a longstanding friend of mine and of extension a friend of Kwara North. We share the same vision for the emancipation of Kwara people from the grip of the PDP and their people strategies.
“I am confident these shared values will be reflected in his policies once elected governor and that a new, long overdue dawn will break for the people of Kwara State, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq is an accomplished businessman who can take our state to new heights. “We were opponents briefly during the race but never enemies and so in friendship, I will continue to advocate for inclusiveness, youth engagement and mentorship, required infrastructural development, by wealth creation for our citizens and dear State that formed the crux of my campaign where it became evident that those ideals resonated with a tremendous majority of the people. “Although I am aware of the profound disappointment my supporters feel, we must remember that power comes from God and he gives it to whom he wills. We fought valiantly, and our loyalty must transcend any individual to focus on the overarching goal for the progress of Kwara State as a whole.”
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
BABA NEGEDU reports on the power play that led to the emergence of Hon. Isa Ashiru as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State and the task ahead
Long before now, keen watchers of Kaduna State politics were aware that the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) squarely belongs to the incumbent governor of the state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. This is because as the incumbent governor and the way and manner the party structure in the state were construed, it will be easier for the proverbial camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for any party man to snatch the gubernatorial ticket from the governor.
It was not surprising then that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State had 10 governorship aspirants, the APC had only one in Governor Nasir el-Rufai. The attention then, prior to the primaries of the political parties was directed at the PDP in the state to see who will emerge to square up against Governor el-Rufai.
By the time the nomination forms were purchased and high wire politicking started in earnest, 10 aspirants were ready to slug it out and capture the ticket of the main opposition party in the state that had ruled Kaduna for 16 years before the APC seized the mantle in 2015.
However, the victory of Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan was long foretold, barring any last minute eventuality according to many political insiders in the state. By the time the over 2,000 PDP delegates gathered at the Kaduna International Trade Fair complex along Kaduna -Zaria Road to choose the governorship candidate of the party in the state, unknown to many the battle had almost been won and lost.
Among the nine that contested against the eventual winner, only three aspirants, a former governor of the state, Muktar Ramalan Yero; former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mohammed Sani Sidi and the incumbent Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial zone, Sulieman Hunkuyi were the main contenders for the ticket.
Others like former Commissioner of Science and Technology in the state and former Financial Controller at the ECOWAS, Dr. Muhammad Sani Bello; former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Barr. Jonathan Kish Adamu, businessman and former Manager Dangote Flour Mills, Alhaji Shauibu Idris Mikati, were only just positioning themselves for bargaining and position. They had no chance even though politicians many at times are known not to give up until they are defeated at the polls.
For former Governor Ramalan Yero, the odds were stalked against him even before the campaigns. Even though sources in the state said he had allegedly severed ties with his erstwhile godfather and political mentor, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the manner of his emergence as governor in 2012 and the way he was defeated by Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2015 governorship election had left many delegates wondering whether they should again entrust him with the ticket of the party.
Yero emerged as the state governor in December 2012 following the death of Patrick Yakowa. But the real deal was how he became the deputy governor in the first place. Following the death of Late President Umaru Yar’adua, Sambo was elevated from governor to vice president to President Goodluck Jonathan. Yero, who was the then commissioner for finance was not among the front runners as deputy to late Yakowa. But against popular demand by the stakeholders including the then Governor himself who was said to have favoured his then commissioner for information, Saidu Adamu, Yero was foisted on the stakeholders.
Consequently, when Yero eventually became governor his relationship with many that worked with the late Governor Yakowa became frosty a development that led to mass exodus from the party to the then newly APC and the rest as they say is history.
This is in addition to what many in the state also attributed to his not so impressive performance in office. Just before the commencement of political hostilities in the state, Yero was also arrested, detained and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over the handling of the 2015 elections campaign funds. The case is still pending in court.
On his part, the Ex-NEMA Director-General was seen as a strong contender for the top job in the state because of his strong connection to Sambo who was seen as the driving force behind his aspiration. However, many saw the battle between him and the eventual winner as a tug of war between former governors, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Sambo.
The state of the relationship between Makarfi and Sambo is still a matter of conjecture with many believing that the romance between both leaders is not as cordial as it used to be. While Makarfi was supporting the eventual winner, Sambo supported Sani Sidi.
The closeness between Sambo and Sidi were not in doubt. During his administration in Kaduna State, Sidi was commissioner for works. In fact at the time Sambo left Kaduna for Abuja, Sidi was not only commissioner for works but also overseeing the Ministry of Health at the same time. But a cabinet reshuffle that followed Sambo’s exit saw him ‘demoted’ to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a development that many say did not only anger the former Vice President Sambo but hasten the appointment of Sidi as DG of NEMA.
For Senator Hunkuyi, he was late in defecting from APC to PDP. A source in the state told New Telegraph that “before Hunkuyi came the primaries had been won and lost.”
By the time Hunkuyi left the APC with other senators to the PDP on July 24, the permutations and ground work for the emergence of Isa Ashiru had been concluded. A source who is conversant with the details told New Telegraph. Even though a grassroots politician and mobilizer, his efforts were either late in coming or not good enough to sway the delegates.
Many traditional PDP faithful were also still holding Hunkuyi ‘responsible’ for joining forces with the incumbent to topple the party at the polls in 2015.
So it was like fighting a lost battle, when Hunkuyi tried to rally some of the aspirants to his side, to also step down for him and enable him tackle the eventual winner.
Worried by what he and some other aspirants then said was the preferential treatment for Isa Ashiru, by the Felix Hassan Hyet-led PDP executive in the state, Senator Hunkuyi and few others had addressed a press conference calling for the sack of the state party chairman.
Hunkuyi and others had accused the Hassan Hyet-led executive of favoritism and working for a premeditated end. Addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the aspirants under the aegis of Kaduna Governorship Aspirants Unity Forum comprising of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Mohammed Sani Sidi, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Dr Muhammed Sani Bello and Dr Shuaibu Idris Mikati “condemns strongly the activities of the Kaduna State Chairman of our Party, Hon Felix Hassan Hyet, who has openly attached himself to one of the gubernatorial aspirants, which is against the norm and the principle of fair play.”
The aspirants said: “He has, without a sense of decorum, been openly working against the aspirations of the other gubernatorial aspirants in favour of his ‘anointed candidate’ because he has been promised the position of a running mate.
“After the recent congresses in which ad-hoc delegates were elected, the state chairman threw caution to the wind by tempering with delegate lists of several local governments areas sent to the state party secretariat to the advantage of his ‘anointed one’. There is great tension in the state as a result of the partiality of the party chairman; whereby the bright prospects of “bringing back” Kaduna State to the PDP is in jeopardy.
“Forum further notes, the attempt by the party chairman to surreptitiously foist the preferred candidate using a certain group called ‘Southern Kaduna Stakeholders Chairmen Forum’. This act is capable of destabilizing the party and its prospect in the 2019 polls and undermining the efforts of the aspirants to find consensus among themselves,” the aspirants said.
The aspirants who were represented by their spokesmen, Ahmed Maiyaki, Dr Allahmagani Yohanna, Mock Samuel Kure and Yakubu Lere insisted that, “In view of the above, the Forum humbly requests the national leadership of our great party to take ‘full charge’ of the party’s activities in Kaduna State, in order to rescue the situation and restore the confidence of majority of Party members and loyalists in the state once more.”
New Telegraph gathered that a meeting of the stakeholders after the press conference settled the impasse and restored confidence in the aspirants. However for Isa Ashiru, who won the primaries, the battle to contest the governorship position in Kaduna State did not start today.
After two terms in the Kaduna State House of Assembly and another two terms in the House of Representatives, the lawmaker moved to the APC in 2014 and contested the primaries of the party against Governor el-Rufai, but lost.
Ashiru was among those that formed the APC-Akida (True APC) in the early days of the el-Rufai administration to demand a change of tactics and policy in the governing process in the state. He was also among the first sets of politicians to dump the APC for the PDP where he started plotting on how to grab the ticket of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.
New Telegraph gathered that he was able to rally many of those that left the PDP during the 2015 elections to return to the party and work with him to wrest power from the APC. He was also among the first sets of aspirants to signify interest in the governorship race in the state.
Having picked the PDP ticket, the stage is now set between Ashiru and el-Rufai, who narrowly defeated him in the APC primaries in 2015. Who will triumph in this second contest for the ultimate price? Only time will tell.
Leading political parties lack internal democracy – Isong
Bishop Gospel Emmah Isong is the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). In this interview with Clement James, he chastises the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for not living up to expectations of Nigerians. Excerpts:
Does the national secretariat of PFN have any plan for the coming elections?
Yes, at the national level we are together, we are all in one accord and are speaking in one voice. From the national president to the members, of course, all states have to also reflect what the national leadership says and what they have been saying is very clear. For the coming elections, first, Christians should get their Permanent Voters’ cards (PVCs), they should be proactive and get ready to vote in the government they like or vote them out at the state and federal levels. Secondly, Christians should not be docile, they should not be withdrawn and decline to vote on election day, and thirdly, they should pray that God should raise up a leader, who will stop the wanton killings of Christians. That is the Christian agenda. We want the killings to stop, the disgrace of our faith and manipulation of our faith should stop and that is very clear.
So far, all the parties have conducted their primaries, would you say that they adhered to internal democracy?
I score all the political parties in Nigeria zero per cent in internal democracy. They have no internal democracy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC). In fact, let me even say that the smaller parties, which have never tasted power are better in internal democracy even though they have not seen money yet. Even the President’s wife has corroborated it. The results were written inside vehicles. Let me give you an example, I will not mention the political party. I lodged in a hotel in Uyo and I was about to check out and enter my car to drive back to Calabar. Suddenly, there were gun shots and I have never seen people with red eyes. The hotel was barricaded and there was a fight. I ran back into the hotel with the help of my personal assistant and inquired about what was amiss. I was told they were from the venue where they were to nominate somebody from a political party. Somebody who had defected from one party to another party was in one of the rooms in the hotel writing names of candidates. You can investigate it. I can give you the room number. He was there writing the names of candidates, who will feature in the election and the people whom he decamped to come and meet were resisting that. They said before he came, they already had people on ground. He was trying to feature his own candidates and this is prevalent in all the political parties. So my recommendation is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should take over the nomination of candidates from the political parties, not being observers.
How would you rate the performance of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, who is a Christian in the present administration?
I was one of the most excited persons when I watched Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the first time on TV during the 2015 elections. He was addressing a conference and when he finished, I felt there was nobody like that man in Nigeria. I think he is one of the best brains and his university should be proud of him. To me, I believe that Christianity has given this country the best of the best and you need to listen to him. If you listen to Prof. Osinbajo and you are not moved, then you are deaf and dumb. But, I am sorry to tell you that his continued humility and submission to a government that is insensitive to the killings of Christians and destruction of churches has not been too exciting. We have had a lot of leaders, who made a lot of promises, but have refused to live up to expectations.
Going forward, what is the way out?
Nigerian political class have continued to rape and dupe the electorate through financial impropriety, misappropriation as well as aborted promises. You know what they do during campaigns? They will hire thugs and pay for the crowd. Are you aware that the crowd at both PDP APC campaigns is paid for? I will advise Nigerians that anybody who cannot advance their life with the money he has should not bring it to the voting centres.
