Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar

Professor Lawan Abubakar is the Dean, school of Engineering at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the role of lecturers in election duties and sundry issues. Excerpts…

There are allegations that some of the Professors being used by INEC as returning officers during elections are compromised. Do you agree?

Our politics is a little bit challenging, it is a politics of money, it used to be worse than it is now. Really, there were times we were invited by INEC to assist in monitoring of elections, be it as returning officers or collation officers. We did that in 2011 and INEC approached university lecturers through our union and ASUU mobilised our members in 2011 to paticipate in the election. In the aftermath, what we saw based on our principles is that the place is a no-goarea. We thereafter took a decision after receiving a report from all over the country, that the union will never paticipate in any INEC organised election again let alone party-organised primary elections. We took that decision at the union level, but then, we left members to use their discretion but not the platform of ASUU, to see whether they will paticipate or not. Our politicians are not yet ready for free, fair and credible elections, our politicians are absolutely not ready for that. And if you go in there it is either you turn away or you paticipate in whatever they are doing. And if you turn away, and they do anything bad and come to you to endorse, if you endorse it, it means you are responsible for whatever happens. We have seen discontention in various electoral processes taking place but at the end of of it, you hear one professor or the other making announcement. I don’t want to stand with any professor and I don’t want to discredit any professor because I wouldn’t know what really happened. Recently in Bauchi, a professor come out to announce results of an election. What I will say is that I hope they were satisfied that what transpired was really the truth but really it is between the devil and the red sea. Our politicians are not ready for free, fair and credible elections and they stick our name, we go into it without consent for whatever has happened or whatever take place. I wouldn’t know whether money exchanged hands or whether a professor did wrong in the process but then we should be responsible for all our deeds.

Why are some professors doing the dirty jobs for politicians?

Some of them may not see it as a dirty job, for most of them, from recent announcement they were just returning officers, the election really took place elsewhere and the result that has come to them that they use to collate the outcome. They may not have paticipated at the polling units, but to me, you should know what is happening at the polling unit you, it is just what have come before you that you will add up to announce, it is not enough but then I don’t know. Professors are supposed to be role models, if some of them are doing dirty jobs, What do you think will be our future? This thing is a long chain, the law enforcement is there, the politicians are there, the judiciary is also there. politicians trying to cut corners. The only way out of this thing is to continue with the electoral act, the PVC, the card reader is there, let’s continue such in a way that you can even vote from your house. By the time we have that, I think all these unwillingness to have a free, fair and credible election will die naturally but if you look at what is happening most politicians are even sabotaging the process of the electoral reform, even at various legislative houses you see them either sabotaging the provisions of funding to get the electoral process reform. Until we get electoral reform completely, we will continue to have problems.

Is ASUU satisfied with funding by this current regime of President Buhari?.

The issue of funding of education as far as this government is concerned, is very bad. This government came in, in 2015. We have been challenging previous governments on funding, we have been telling previous governments and in deed this government that the UNESCO minimum standard funding is that budgetary allocation to education should be atleast 26 percent of the total budget of that country. This government came and met the previous government with 11.2 percent allocated to education, the following year in 2016 this government even reduced to less than that 11.2 percent. In 2017 it came down to 8 percent just slightly above 8 percent. And in 2018 it is now just seven percent of National budget allocated to education, and we have challenged government that this is not the way to go about this matter. So, this government as far as I am concerned is failing in respect to funding of universities in Nigeria

Don’t you think the drop in the percentage was due to economic recession as witnessed in the country?

No. But then we are not saying the entire budget of the nation should not drop, if last year, Nigeria budgeted for example N6 Trillion and this year Nigeria budgeted N5 trillion because of the recession , so out of that N5 trillion 26 percent of it should go to education, that is what we meant. If it is N10 trillion, 26 percent of it should go to education not 11 percent or 8 percent or 7 percent. So it is not about recession, it is about the quantum of budget whose allocation to education should be at least 26 percent for any meaningful educational development, but here we are, ending with 7percent, it is not proper, the government of the day should look into the matter and give it the necessary urgency, that is why we are having problems in all aspects because if you will fund education I think you have done much, the rest will just flow naturally.

In which area do you think universities need quick government intervention?

The quick intervention of government in this area of funding is infrastructure are still lacking, when you go to our universities you see students sitting on a bare floor, in the university , despite the struggles we have went into and the intervention that has started to come. We did that in 2013, government itself came up with this Need Assessment of an affair and quantified the necessary funding or intervention that should go to the Universities to overturn this problem but government has not fulfil its own part of the obligation. Government was supposed to fund to the tune of 1.3 trillion naira for six years and in those six years government has just released 0.2 trillion naira, 1.1 trillion naira is still outstanding and when you go into our institutions of higher learning, if you see what that 0.2 has done you will know that by the time government lift up to this financial obligations that the Universities will look different. What is the performance of our graduates compare to those from other universities around the world? Honestly they are even better than those schools elsewhere in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Sudan. That is even why some people are running away, we have couple of examples of students who could not cope here because of high standard and you see them going out to Ghana and in few months coming back that they have graduated with fanciful classes of degrees. Something is wrong with the standard there and it is even clearly demonstrated when you attempt to employ such graduates from those institutions.

There are a number of examples, I happened to be a dean and a member of the appointment and promotions at the University and we entertain applicants. When you scrutinise them during the interview you will really need to see, all those that have graduated from public institutions in Nigeria do much better than those coming from elsewhere, Malaysia and what have you. Really, our standards are still very good. I even recently got a report from one of the fuel and gas industry, a graduate with second class lower performed better than first class graduate from elsewhere from all over and they were surprised, they have to contact us, asking what is really wrong? And we have been receiving such reports that our third class is even better than a first class elsewhere.

the standard here is even better when you compare with standard maintained in such universities. Who do we blame for sex for marks; parent, students or lecturers? All are to blame, all are to blame. Let me begin with the parents at the highest, make sure you give your child the proper necessary guidance or upbringing that the child will stand firm in any situation he finds himself or herself, show the child the good and the bad, ask him to avoid the bad, ask him to join the good. Let us come to the lecturers, the lecturers that are found in this dirty job; sex for marks or money for marks, let them know that God is watching them, at least anybody that gets into this kind of dirty affair is not worthy of beign a lecturer, not worthy to be a parent. Lecturers should take these students as their children.

If you will do that with somebody’s child, don’t feel that somebody else will not do it to your child. So I will leave lecturers with that and I urge them to really fear God in this affair. If I come down to students, really you could see that students involved in this kind of an affair, there are two reasons, upbringing has a problem. Some students are lazy. As a student if I am not lazy, if I will go to the class and learn and I will read, I will do my assignments, I will do my tests and I will face my exams, I don’t see any reason approaching my lecturer with money or with sex. So, the whole chain is culpable. On funding again, we are not funding our education correctly but we find ourselves funding other institutions, these Ghanaian institutions, Cote’ devoire institutions, Malaysian institutions, we go there with our money and we go there with so much money and fund their education and leave our own here suffering funding You see instances where government, state governments taking one hundred indigenes and training them outside elsewhere. I think if the fund can now be used to train these people inside the country you will achieve two things, you will get them trained and you fund the institution. Now, to get somebody to study PHD in Malaysia for example, requires ar least, N18 m and that is what TETFUND is giving our colleagues, close to N20m to go and get training and come back whereas if our institutions here will get just N5m naira and the students will also be trained adequately. So, the template I have been canvassing is that instead of us taking our money outside let’s look at the money, let’s say Bauchi State University, we have 50 indegines of Bauchi State that we want them to go and become engineers elsewhere and we are supposed to spend N200m to get the 50 people trained in Malaysia as engineers, take this N200m, how many people can you train for us? Let there be engagement, let there be agreement, we want them trained from so so time to so so time and I think this model will be better than the model of taking our money and developing other economies, developing other institutions outside. If we can look inward, it will be better. In essence, I am saying that let scholarship, over sea scholarship be stopped, let’s look inward. It is the same curriculum, it is the same format of training, it is the same equipment we will go and fund. If you spend the money here that this institution should be able to purchase those equipments, your students, your children will be better trained here using our own institutions.

What about corruption in our universities?

There are mechanisms now in monitoring that, there are lay down mechanisms. And I must commend the government of the day. There are mechanisms for checking that. We better use the money in-house, check all the leakages and we will be better. Let the experience be a sort of, let the transfer of the technology be a sort of a program whereby lecturers can go out survertically, go out and see what is happening there and come back, let there be collaboration between institutions with respect to staff rather than us taking our staff there. Do we see any students from overseas coming into this country now? We don’t see them, so is a one way traffic, so let it be reversed, let it change.

