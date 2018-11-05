Emery, Shearer hail Iwobi

…Match terrific, says Eagles’ star

The Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has continued to enjoy rave reviews as his Manager at Arsenal , Unai Emery, and England legend Alan Shearer heaped praises on his following him performance in the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend. The former England youth player came in from the bench to assists the equaliser scored by Alexandre Lacazette after Liverpool had taken the lead through James Milner in the second half after the first half of the game ended goalless. Emery said after the game that the Nigeria star could do more after he again impacted on the game against Liverpool.

“Iwobi can impact hard on a matc; this impact in some moments like our goal (vs Liverpool) is important,” the Arsenal manager said. “His energy, his quality. He can improve, he can do better. “He scored against Chelsea, I want him to be nearer the goal, having chances to score more. He can. He’s very young.” In his post match analysis, Shearer who featured for both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United in his time described Iwobi’s pass as “beautiful”. ‘

It was a beautiful pass and the build up to the goal from Iwobi, beautiful. It was just in the way he picked out the run,’ said Shearer,” he said. Speaking to after the game Iwobi said the match was a terrific contest. “I came to the game as a second half substitute, I needed to do what I should professionally do and luckily I was able to pull out an assist that made Lacazzete scored our equalizing goal. “Thank God we didn’t lose at home; we ought to have won the match and sealed a win over Liverpool from the first half, but to me one point is not as bad as losing totally at home,” he said.

